High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2021: Chartiers Valley girls beat 2 ranked opponents in 1 day

By:

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 11:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman drives past Franklin Regional’s Angelina Brush during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Kamryn Pieper gets away from pressure from Franklin Regional’s Angelina Brush and Sarah Penrod during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Kylee Piconi scores past Franklin Regional’s Avery Musto during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman scoops up a loose ball from Franklin Regional’s Sophia Yaniga during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman fights for a loose ball with Franklin Regional’s Sophia Yaniga during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Sarah Penrod defends on Penn-Trafford’s Olivia Pepple during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Kylee Piconi scores over Franklin Regional’s Sarah Penrod and Sophia Yaniga during the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Penn-Trafford High School. Previous Next

The Chartiers Valley girls basketball team turned in a unique daily double Wednesday, defeating one ranked opponent in a 1 p.m. tip-off, hopping on a bus for a 60-mile trip and defeating another ranked foe in a 6:30 p.m. game.

The Colts, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, began the journey at the Latrobe Tournament in the early afternoon. Aislin Malcolm scored 24 points in a 72-40 win over Class 5A No. 5 Indiana. Abby Vaites and Perri Page added 11 points apiece. Mia Ciocca scored 11 points and Bella Antonacci added 10 for Indiana (3-2).

After a trip to Wexford, Malcolm scored 21 more points in a 63-52 win over Class 3A No. 1 North Catholic in the North Allegheny Tournament. Hallie Cowan added 20 points for the Colts (7-1). Alayna Rocco had 18 points, Dacia Lewandowski added 14, and Tori Drevna scored 13 for the Trojanettes (4-3).

Aquinas Academy 45, Leechburg 4 – Emi Kartsonas scored 18 points for Aquinas Academy (4-3) against Leechburg (0-7) at the Apollo-Ridge Holiday Tournament.

Armstrong 62, Hempfield 39 – Sarai Weaver scored 20 points and Emma Paul added 18 to power Armstrong (5-4) at the Butler Tournament. Mia Shipman scored 12 and Brooke McCoy had 11 for Hempfield (1-7).

Beaver 56, Central Valley 26 – Payton List scored 23 points, Chloe List added 14, and Beaver (5-2) won the CJ Betters Tournament title. Alyssa Gillin led Central Valley (3-2) with 11 points.

Bishop Canevin 52, Riverview 6 – Ashley Lippold scored 13 points to lead Bishop Canevin (4-2) past Riverview (1-7) at the St. Joseph Tournament.

Blackhawk 49, Hoover (Ohio) 32 – Alena Fusetti had 17 points and Blackhawk (6-0) earned a win at the Lady Viking Classic in Hoover, Ohio.

Buckhannon (WV) 56, South Allegheny 41 – Alyssa Abel scored 14 points for Buckhannon in a win over South Allegheny (3-4) at the California Tournament. Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny with 22 points.

Burgettstown 35, Quaker Valley 31 – Madeline Newark scored 15 points to lead Burgettstown (6-0) over Quaker Valley (3-4) in the tournament hosted by Burgettstown. Amelia Herrman scored nine points to lead the Lady Quakers.

Cornell 40, Riverside 37 – Leiana Rucker scored 10 points to lead Cornell (5-2) to a narrow victory against Riverside (0-6) in a nonsection game. Jaelynn Timmerman scored 12 points and Delena Fox finished with 11 for the Panthers.

Eden Christian 60, Ambridge 28 – Emilia Johnson had 20 points to power Eden Christian (5-1) past Ambridge (0-7) at the Laurel Tournament.

Elizabeth Forward 67, Burrell 42 – Bailie Brinson poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (6-1) to a win over Burrell (0-8) at the Betsy Invitational. Emily Wojtzcak and Riley Sterlitz scored 15 points each for the Bucs.

Fort Cherry 40, West Allegheny 37 (OT) – Raney Staub scored 16 points, Dana Sinatra added 12, and Fort Cherry (5-2) won the championship game of the McGuffey Tournament. Ava Henke had 12 points and Maddie Ricker 11 for West Allegheny (5-3).

Greensburg Salem 51, Mt. Pleasant 26 – Abby Mankins netted 16 points and Kait Mankins scored 11, propelling Greensburg Salem (8-0) at the Mt. Pleasant Tournament. Allison Bailey had 10 points for the Vikings (4-3).

Grove City 32, Laurel 29 – Emma Santom scored 10 points to lead Grove City to victory over Laurel (3-3) in the championship game of the Laurel Tournament. Danielle Pontius scored eight points to lead Laurel.

Hampton 63, Seton LaSalle 28 – Sophia Kelly led Hampton with 20 points and Megan Murray had 16 as the Talbots (6-0) won the Hampton Tournament. Mallory Daly scored 15 points for Seton LaSalle (4-3).

Highlands 71, West Mifflin 46 – Kalleigh Nerone was the leading scorer for Highlands (7-0) with 17 points against West Mifflin (1-7) at the Highlands Tournament. Kate Myers and Maria Fabregas each scored 16 points and Jocelyn Bielak had 12 for Highlands.

Latrobe 61, McLean (VA) 48 – Anna Rafferty led all scorers with 16 points, Bailey Watson scored 15 and Elle Snyder added 11 points as Latrobe (4-1) beat McLane (VA) in the Latrobe Tournament.

Mars 66, Connellsville 29 – Ava Black and Vita Vargo scored 11 points apiece as Mars (8-1) defeated Connellsville (1-7) to win the championship game of the Highlands Tournament.

McGuffey 40, Avella 27 – Taylor Schumacher’s game-high 14 points aided tournament host McGuffey (4-4) in a victory in the consolation game. Hannah Brownlee scored nine points for Avella (2-3).

Monessen 45, Charleroi 40 – Mercedes Majors led all scorers with 28 points to lead Monessen (4-2) to victory against Charleroi (4-3) in the Mt. Pleasant Holiday Classic. McKenna DeUnger scored 20 points and Riley Jones added 10 for Charleroi.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Berlin Hiland (Ohio) 47 – Ashleigh Connor scored a game-high 33 points and Mt. Lebanon (7-0) picked up a win at the Lady Viking Classic in Hoover, Ohio. Aiya Miller and Ashley Mullet had 19 points each for the Hawks.

Neshannock 70, Fort LeBoeuf 44 – Mairan Haggerty led all scorers with 24 and Meghan Pallerino (18) and Neleh Nogay (15) scored in double figures to give Neshannock (7-1) the win over LeBoeuf in the Hickory Tournament. Alie Young scored 17 points for Fort LeBoeuf.

North Allegheny 60, Baldwin 54 – Jasmine Timmerson scored 18 points to lead Class 6A No.1 North Allegheny (6-0) to a win in the tournament it hosts. Gia Schoeb led Baldwin (6-3) with 15 points.

Oakland Catholic 52, Butler 30 – Helena Hill scored 15 points and Alexa Washington had 12 for Oakland Catholic (5-1) in a win over Butler (5-2).

OLSH 52, Obama Academy 41 – Led by 12 points from Katie Hoff, 11 from Emily Schuck and 10 from Kyleigh Nagy, OLSH (4-3) picked up a win at the North Allegheny Tournament. Samaree Perkins scored 16 and Ny’Asia Benton had 10 for Obama Academy (1-4).

Peters Township 47, North Hills 26 – Led by 12 points from Journey Thompson and 11 from Natalie Wetzel, Peters Township (4-5) won the consolation game at the Hampton Tournament. Mallory Pierce and Gia Minton led North Hills (0-8) with seven apiece.

Rochester 64, Aliquippa 29 – Corrynne Hauser scored 25 points for Rochester (4-2) in a win over Aliquippa (1-6) at the C.J Betters Tournament. MeKenzie Robinson also had 17 points for Rochester

River Valley 67, Apollo-Ridge 36 – Ava Persichetti scored 23 points and Julia Potts had 13 points for River Valley. Sophie Yard scored 22 points for Apollo-Ridge (6-1) at the Apollo-Ridge Christmas Tournament.

Shaler 66, St. Joseph 15 – Mackenzie Barr (19), Hanna Dejidas (18), Haley Kostorick (13) and Hilary Quinn (11) all scored in double figures to help Shaler (3-5) beat St. Joseph (1-6) in a tournament hosted by the Spartans.

Southmoreland 45, Plum 34 – Olivia Cernuto led Southmoreland (5-1) with 18 points in a win over Plum (2-5) at the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest. Megan Marstan had 14 points for the Mustangs and Kai Johnson scored 10.

Thomas Jefferson 56, West Greene 40 – Graci Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (4-4) with 24 points in a win at the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest. Brooke Barner (14), Katie Lampe (11) and Anna Durbin (10) finished in double figures for West Greene (4-3).

Trinity 60, Pine-Richland 50 – Alyssa Clutter (18), Macie Justice (14) and Maddy Roberts (12) scored in double figures to push Trinity (6-1) to victory at the North Allegheny Tournament. Sarah Pifer and Christina Yarbrough scored 14 apiece for the Rams (2-5).

Uniontown 49, Brashear 12 – Ava Hair and Miya Harris scored 10 points a piece for Uniontown (3-2) against Brashear (0-5). Nekea Lewis scored 9 points also for Uniontown.

Upper St. Clair 68, Belle Vernon 36 – Kate Robbins scored 22 points and Mia Brown added 12 as Class 6A No. 2 Upper St. Clair (7-0) won at the Cal (Pa.) Tournament. Viv Kreis led Belle Vernon (5-2) with nine points.

Yough 43, Ligonier Valley 21 – Autumn Matthews led all scorers with 20 points and Laney Gerdich finished with 10 points to lead Yough (3-5, 2-1) to a win over Ligonier Valley (0-7, 0-4) at the Kiski Area Tournament. Haley Boyd scored 11 points for the Rams.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 66, Steel Valley 53 – Armstrong (4-2) took over in the second half to get the win at the Deer Lakes Tournament. Cadin Olsen (28) and Jack Valasek (19) both reached double digits to lead Armstrong. Makhai Valentine of Steel Valley (2-5) led all players with 40 points.

Avonworth 65, McGuffey 51 – Rowan Carmichael had a game-high 21 points and Jordan Kolenda and Peyton Faulker chipped in 17 apiece to lead Avonworth (5-1) to a win in the Avella Tournament over McGuffey (2-3).

Baldwin 62, South Fayette 61 – James Wesling scored 23 points for Baldwin (5-2) in the South Fayette Tournament. Alex Hall led South Fayette (3-3) with 26 points.

Beaver Falls 72, Beaver 70 (OT) – Beaver Falls trailed by 12 at halftime but rallied to win in overtime at the CJ Betters Tournament. Isaiah Sharp had 27 points and Jaren Brickner scored 22 for the Tigers (3-3). Aiden Townsend led the Bobcats (4-4) with 17 points and Sawyer Butler scored 15.

Belle Vernon 80, Charleroi 43 – Tournament MVP Quinton Martin had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Daniel Gordon scored 19 as Class 4A No. 2 Belle Vernon (8-0) rolled in the Charleroi Tournament championship game. Devin Whitlock had 17 points and 10 assists. Will Wagner led Charleroi (6-2) with nine points.

Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Hempfield 63 (OT) – Dan Haigh had 27 points to help Bishop Guilfoyle edge Hempfield (2-5) in overtime at the Greensburg Salem tournament. Joe Fiedor and Chaz Ewer had 18 points each for the Spartans.

Blackhawk 82, Freedom 36 – Zach Oliver set a school single-game record for Blackhawk (5-3) by hitting 10 3-pointers for his game-high 30 points as the Cougars beat Freedom (1-7) in the CJ Betters Tournament. Carter Huggins scored 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Brentwood 60, Clairton 28 – Led by 13 points from Mitchell Fox, 12 from Nathan Ziegler and 10 from Carter Betz, Brentwood (6-1) picked up a win at the Northgate Tournament. DaShawn Hines led Clairton (0-6) with seven points.

Brownsville 71, Avella 46 – Ayden Teeter and Antwan Black had 15 points each for Brownsville (4-4) in a victory over tournament host Avella (1-7). Brandon Samol had a game-high 18 points for the Eagles.

Burgettstown 44, Chartiers-Houston 40 – Caleb Russell led Burgettstown (4-1) with 18 points in the Avella Tournament. Lucas Myers scored 20 points for Chartiers-Houston (1-4).

Central Valley 38, Rochester 32 – Jayvin Thompson scored 16 points to lead Central Valley (2-1) to a win at the CJ Betters Tournament. Sal Laure led Rochester (1-5) with eight points.

Canon McMillian 72, Albert Gallatin 50 – Aiden Berger scored 18 points to help Canon McMillian (4-1) to a win in the Trinity Tournament. Jamire Braxton scored 16 points and Caleb Metz-Chapman had 11 for Albert Gallatin (3-3).

Deer Lakes 61, Springdale 20 – Lucas Tiglio scored 15 points and Bryce Robson added 10 to lead Deer Lakes (5-1) past Springdale (1-6) at the Deer Lakes Tournament.

East Allegheny 64, Ringgold 43 – Mike Smith led all scorers with 35 points and Brennan Ruttledge finished with 12 to lead East Allegheny (4-5) to victory over Ringgold (3-5) in the Charleroi Tournament. Nick Peccon and Zion Moore scored 12 points apiece for the Rams.

Fort Cherry 72, Cornell 28 – Maddox Truschel and Owen Norman racked up 24 points apiece to lead Fort Cherry (6-1) at the Avella Tournament. Dylan Rogers chipped in 10. MJ Smith led Cornell (4-4) with 12 points.

Fox Chapel 78, Shady Side Academy 49 – Jake DeMotte scored 22 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers, to lead Class 6A No. 3 Fox Chapel (6-1) to a win at the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament. Eli Yofan added 17 points, JP Dockey 15 and Russell Fenton 11 for the Foxes. Peter Kramer led Shady Side Academy (4-2) with 23 points. Eli Teslovich had 10.

Geibel Catholic 80, Trinity Christian 54 – Jaydis Allen scored 35 points to lead Geibel (3-2) in the consolation game of the Aquinas Academy Tournament. Eddie Impavido led Trinity Christian with 17 points and David Blackburn had 13.

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Mt. Pleasant 51 – Brevan Williams scored 19 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1) past Mt. Pleasant (2-5) at the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Ryan Appleby had 14 points and Tyree Turner added 13. Dante Giallonardo had 19 for the Vikings. Aden Wisnewski added 12.

Greensburg Salem 52, Riverview 42 – Cody Rubrecht scored 14 points and Jayden Stevens added 12 as Greensburg Salem (1-6) ended a 19-game losing streak with a victory over Riverview (3-4) at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic. Amberson Bauer scored 17 points for Riverview.

Grove City 66, Chartiers Valley 64 – Dylan Stull had 17 points and Landon Haggert added 15 for Grove City in the Hampton Tournament. Jayden Davis led Chartiers Valley (0-7) with 26 points. Frank Dervanik had 15.

Hopewell 43, Northgate 37 – Chris Mullins scored 14 points and Zachary Kovell added 13 to lead Hopewell (3-5) to victory against Northgate (5-3) in a tournament hosted by the Flames. Stevie Goetz had a game-high 16 points and Josh Williams finished with 15 points for Northgate.

Jeannette 57, Connellsville 42 – Nas Thompson scored 25 points and Shane Mickens added 20 to pace Jeannette (4-2) at the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Josh Marietta led Connellsville (2-6) with 18 points.

Keystone Oaks 75, Aquinas Academy 74 – Owen Minford hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Keystone Oaks (4-2) in the championship game of the Aquinas Academy Tournament. Vinnie Cugini led Aquinas Academy (5-1) with 39 points, and John Bence had 17.

Laurel 47, Eden Christian 40 – Laban Barker scored 25 points to lead Laurel (4-1) over Eden Christian (1-3) at the Laurel Tournament. Damon Astorino scored 18 points for Eden Christian.

Laurel Highlands 77, Woodland Hills 35 – Rodney Gallagher scored 27 points and Jayden Pratt finished with 22 while Brandon Davis added 13 as Laurel Highlands (6-0) beat Woodland Hills (5-3) at the Laurel Highlands Tournament.

Leechburg 66, Neighborhood Academy 38 – Braylan Lovelace had 28 points to propel Leechburg (7-0) past Neighborhood Academy (4-3) in the championship game of the Apollo-Ridge Christmas Tournament. Eli Rich had 13 points for the Blue Devils and Marcus Cleveland scored 10.

Linsly School (WV) 82, Monessen 36 – Caleb Murray scored 26 points to lead Linsly School (WV) to a win at the Delvin Miller Memorial Tournament at Monessen. Lorenzo Gardner scored 13 and Devonte Ross 11 for Monessen (3-4).

Mars 69, Walker Valley (TN) 48 – Zach Schlegel scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Mars (6-1) at the Innisfree Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. Tasso Sfanos added 15 points, Bryce Cunningham 13 and Chris Dvorak 10.

Montour 56, West Allegheny 46 – Isayah Mosely scored 14 points and Kaleb Platz had 11 with a trio of 3-pointers for tournament host Montour (6-0) in a win over West Allegheny (5-3). Brandon Bell scored 17 for West Allegheny.

Mt. Lebanon 54, Bloom-Carroll (Ohio) 51 – Lucas Garofoli hit five 3-pointers and totaled 16 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-4) over Bloom-Carroll at the Brooke Tournament (WV). Christian Powers scored 13 points and Zac D’Alesandro had 12 for Mt. Lebanon.

Nazareth Prep 56, Mohawk 55 – Nathan Brazil scored 28 points and Nahlum Brazil netted 11 to help Nazareth Prep (1-6) edge Mohawk (2-6) at the St. Joseph Tournament. The Saints trailed by eight at halftime but outscored the Warriors 34-25 in the second half. Jay Wrona led the Warriors with 18 points.

Neshannock 53, Union 52 (OT) – Mike Sopko had 24 and Cam’Ron Owens scored 10 to help tournament host Neshannock (7-1) slip past Union (7-1) in overtime in the championship game. Matt Stanley scored 24 and Mark Stanley added 10 points for the Scotties.

North Hills 82, Hampton 50 – Royce Parham scored 26 points and was named tournament MVP, helping North Hills (6-0) down host Hampton (4-4) in the championship game. Matt Seidl (20), Alex Smith (13) and Will Bluss (12) were also in double figures for the Indians. Brennan Murray and Matt DeMatteo had 11 points each for the Talbots.

Penn Hills 47, Baldwin 41 – Tim Bottoms had 14 points and Penn Hills (7-0) nipped Baldwin (4-3) at the South Fayette Tournament. Daemar Kelly added 10 points for the Indians. James Wesling had 11 points and Nate Wesling scored 10 for the Highlanders.

Peters Township 74, Trinity 57 – Gavin Cote led all scorers with 29 points with five 3-pointers, Brendan McCullough scored 15 and Jakob Ziegler added 11 as Peters Township (4-4) beat Trinity (3-4) in the tournament hosted by the Hillers. Connor Roberts scored 21 and Kyle Fetcho added 17 for Trinity.

Pine-Richland 70, Aliquippa 40 – Joey Dudkowski led all scorers with 21 points and Luke Shanahan added 12 for Pine-Richland (4-3) in a victory against Aliquippa (3-3) in the C.J. Betters Tournament. Donovan Walker scored 15 points for Aliquippa.

Riverside 62, South Side 59 – Bo Fornataro and Madden Boehm hit for 17 points each and Riverside (3-4) slipped by South Side (3-5) at the Laurel Tournament. Aidan Roach scored 22 points and sank five 3-pointers for the Rams, while Garrett Smith and Jake Strnisa scored 15 apiece.

River Valley 60, Apollo-Ridge 40 – Dom Speal had 17 points to pace River Valley in a win over tournament host Apollo-Ridge (3-4) in the consolation game. Gage Johnston had 13 points for the Vikings and Gavin McCall scored 12.

Seneca Valley 40, Moon 39 – Connor Oros scored 16 points to help Seneca Valley (3-5) squeak by Moon (3-5) in the championship game of the Moon Tournament. Michael Santicola scored 16 points and Elijah Guillory added 11 for the Tigers.

South Allegheny 56, Elizabeth Forward 33 – Bryce Epps led all scorers with 22 points and Ethan Kirkwood added 13 to give South Allegheny (6-2) the victory against Elizabeth Forward (5-3) in the championship game of the South Allegheny Tournament. Charlie Meehleib scored 13 and Isaiah Turner finished with 10 for Elizabeth Forward.

Southmoreland 74, California 50 – Ty Keffer scored 19 points and Issac Trout had 13 to help Southmoreland (3-2) over California (1-4). Caden Powell scored 11 points and Aiden Lowden had 10 points for California.

St. Joseph 51, New Brighton 46 – Jimmy Giannetta scored 15 and Rylan Zale finished with 13 points as St. Joseph (2-4) was victorious against New Brighton (4-4) in the tournament hosted by the Spartans. Isaiah Hayhurst led New Brighton with 14 points, Keandre Williams added 13 and Eric Montanez accounted for 11.

Sto-Rox 62, Highlands 54 – Corey Simmons scored 19 points and Josh Jenkins and Jaymar Pearson added 13 each to lead Class 2A No. 3 Sto-Rox (4-1) to a win at the Montour Tournament. Jimmy Kunst scored a game-high 30 for Class 5A No. 5 Highlands (5-2). Carter Leri added 11.

Upper St. Clair 67, McKeesport 44 – Led by 14 points from Marco Carone, 13 from Nick Sukernek and 11 from Matt Gaither, Upper St. Clair (6-1) defeated McKeesport (4-4) at the Penn-Trafford Tournament.

Washington 59, Sewickley Academy 15 – Davoun Fuse scored 22 points to power Washington (5-1) past Sewickley Academy (1-4) at the Delvin Miller Memorial Tournament at Monessen.

Yough 77, Ligonier Valley 70 – Terek Crosby scored 19 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter and made 17 of 21 from the foul line as Yough (4-3) won against Ligonier Valley (3-5) in the Kiski Area Tournament. Matthew Marinchak scored 17 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter for the Rams. Hayden Sierocky scored 12 points and Jude Grzywinski added 10. Austin Matthews scored 14 for the Cougars.

Wrestling

Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic – Highlands went undefeated on the day to win the dual meet tournament at West Mifflin. The Golden Rams defeated Central Valley, 60-18, West Mifflin, 63-10, and Shaler, 57-16, to win their pool. They rolled past Jefferson-Morgan, 57-15, in the finals. Highlands also defeated Carrick, 54-12, in an exhibition match.