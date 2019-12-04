High school roundup for Dec. 3, 2019: Ryan McLinden scores 4 for Bethel Park

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 11:27 PM

Ryan McLinden scored four times and Tyler Miller netted the go-ahead goal early in the third period as Bethel Park defeated Central Catholic 6-5 in Class AAA PIHL hockey Tuesday night.

Jeremy Buehler added a goal and an assist for Bethel Park (4-5-0). Michael Sewecke scored twice for Central Catholic (2-8-0).

Fox Chapel 3, Freeport 2 — Colby Zmenkowski had a goal and an assist and Tyler Radigan made 28 saves to lead Fox Chapel (4-2-2) to a Class A Northeast victory. Paul Zecca and Marcus Trask scored for Freeport (2-6-0).

Neshannock 7, McDowell 3 — Matthew Ioanilli had a hat trick and Teddy Saad recorded a goal and three assists to lead Neshannock (8-1-0) to a Class B North win. Cameron Wendel scored twice for McDowell (0-8-0).

Norwin 17, Sewickley Academy 0 — Jacob Dalley and Logan Connelly had hat tricks as Norwin (7-1-0) defeated Sewickley Academy (0-10-0).

