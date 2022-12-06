TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Dec. 5, 2022: Greensburg CC beats Neshannock in early season girls showdown

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, December 5, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Freshman Erica Gribble scored 23 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a 61-56 victory over Neshannock in an early-season girls basketball matchup of ranked teams Monday.

Mya Morgan added 14 points, and Avery Davis had 11 for the Centurions (3-0). Megan Pallerino scored 15 points, and Mairan Haggerty had 14 for Neshannock (2-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the Trib HSSN preseason poll. Neshannock, the defending WPIAL and PIAA champ in 2A, was No. 1 in Class 3A after bumping up in realignment.

Albert Gallatin 49, Canon McMillan 42 – Courtlyn Turner scored 16 points, Grayce Panos had 12, and Gianna Michaux added 10 to push Albert Gallatin (1-0) past Canon McMillan (0-3) to a nonsection win. Samantha Miller led the Big Macs with 10 points.

Armstrong 58, Pine-Richland 40 – Kyla Fitzgerald led with 29 points and Emma Paul added 10 to lead Armstrong (3-0) past Pine-Richland (1-2) in a nonsection win. Madison Zavasky scored 20 points and Sarah Pifer had 12 for the Rams.

Baldwin 57, Belle Vernon 43 – Katie Lucarelli scored 20 points, Gianna Schoeb had 16, and Laci Bernotas added 15 to push Baldwin (1-2) to a nonsection win over Belle Vernon (0-3). Kenzi Seliga scored 13 points and Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader each scored 10 points for the Leopards.

Beaver 51, Burgettstown 36 – Emerson Connelly scored 11 points and Chloe List had nine for Beaver (3-0) in a nonsection win over Burgettstown (2-1).

Beth-Center 44, Mapletown 26 – Violet Trump scored 16 points and Alexia Fischer added 11 for Beth-Center (2-1) in a nonsection win over Mapletown (0-3).

Cambridge Springs 60, Eden Christian 45 – Jordyn Wheeler scored 22 points for Cambridge Springs (2-0) in a nonsection victory. Lanie Brogdon led Eden Christian (0-1) with 17 points and Abby Stover contributed 15 points.

Erie Cathedral Prep 46, Mt. Lebanon 42 – Lena Walz scored 17 points and Jayden McBride had 10 for Erie Cathedral Prep (1-0) in a nonsection win over Mt. Lebanon (2-1). Payton Collins led Mt. Lebanon with 16 points.

Keystone Oaks 58, West Mifflin 50 – Eriona Neal scored 16 points and Francesca Pacak and Alayna Wagner each scored 10 points to lead Keystone Oaks (1-2) past West Mifflin (1-2) in a nonsection win. Emily Beck scored 19 points and Savaughn Wimbs had 17 points, all in the second half, for the Titans.

New Castle 44, West Allegheny 42 – Armani Walker notched a game-high 17 points and Rihanna Boice scored 14 to help New Castle (2-1) edge West Allegheny (1-2) in nonsection play. Alaina Holtz led the Indians with 12 points and Olivia Ginocchi added 10 points.

Peters Township 63, Bishop Canevin 45 – Natalie Wetzel scored 24 points and Gemma Walker added 16 to lead Peters Township (2-1) past Bishop Canevin (1-2) in nonsection action. Rachel Boehm scored 16 and Ashley Lippold 11 for the Crusaders.

Plum 48, Seneca Valley 43 – Megan Marston scored a career-high 31 points to lead Plum (3-0) to a nonsection win. Brionna Brown led Seneca Valley (1-2) with 15 points.

Quaker Valley 44, Rochester 33 – Maria Helkowski scored 16 points and Nora Johns had 13 to lead Quaker Valley (2-1) to a nonsection win over Rochester (0-2). Aleaya Mercier and Kamryn Newman each scored 12 points for the Rams.

Riverside 51, New Brighton 4 – Sam Rosenberger scored 10 points, Jaelyn Timmerman had nine, and Olivia Reed added eight for Riverside (1-1) in a nonsection win over New Brighton (0-3).

Shady Side Academy 47, Freeport 46 – Freshmen Maggie Spell scored 23 points and Karis Thomas added 13 to lead Shady Side Academy (3-0 to a nonsection win. Melaina Dezort led Freeport (0-3) with 16 points. Morgan Croney had 11 and Ava Soilis 10.

Thomas Jefferson 72, Southmoreland 32 – Julie Berberich led with 19 points and Riley McCabe added 10 to lead Thomas Jefferson (2-1) past Southmoreland (1-1) in a nonsection win. Maddie Moore led the Scotties with 20 points.

Waynesburg 51, Carmichaels 24 – Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg (3-0) with 25 points in a nonsection win over Carmichaels (0-3). Sophia Zalar scored 14 points for the Mighty Mikes.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 64, Leechburg 50 – Cadin Olsen set a school single-game record with 43 points to lead Armstrong (3-0) to a nonsection win over Leechburg (1-2). Braylan Lovelace scored 15 points, Owen McDerrmott had 13, and Marcus Cleveland added 12 for the Blue Devils.

Aquinas Academy 64, Propel Andrew St. 45 – Vinnie Cugini led Aquinas Academy (2-0) with 40 points in a nonsection win over Propel Andrew St. (0-1). Maurice Lowry Jr. scored 12 points and Darryl McCullough had 10 for Propel.

Ellwood City 61, Laurel 46 – Joe Roth scored 33 points to lead Ellwood City (3-0) over Laurel (1-1) at the Laurel tournament. Laban Barker scored 23 points and Greg Presser had 14 for the Spartans.

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Ligonier Valley 39 – Franco Alvarez scored 22 points and Tyree Turner added 12 for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-1) in a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (0-3). All 13 players hit the scoresheet for the Centurions. Jimmy Pleskovitch led Ligonier Valley with 12 points.

Neighborhood Academy 70, Carrick 42 – John Wilkins netted 32 points and Courtney Wallace scored 15 for Neighborhood Academy (3-0) in a nonsection win over Carrick (1-2). Josiah Burt led the Raiders with 11 points.

Southmoreland 75, Frazier 38 – Ty Keffer led with 30 points and Ronnie Collins and Kelvin Lin followed with eight points each to lead Southmoreland (1-0) past Frazier (0-3) in a nonsection win. Logan Butcher scored 20 for the Commodores.

Hockey

Butler 7, Mars 3 – Parker Worsley had a hat trick and Owen Denny added two goals and an assist for Butler (2-9) in a Class 2A win. Andrew Roskovski had a foal and an assist. Ben Olshenske had a goal and an assist for Mars (2-7).

McDowell 4, West Allegheny 1 – Braeden Martin scored twice to help McDowell (6-2-1) skate past West Allegheny (5-3-1) in Class A. Logan Balint had a power play goal for the Indians.

Montour 6, Avonworth 2 – Chase Schaltenbrand and Liam Dallas each had a goal and two assists for Montour (7-2) in a Class A win. Caden Martin, Dalton Zulka, Jonah Camardese Woodruff and Hunter Fiedler also scored. Aidan O’Dell and Austin Dzadovksy scored for Avonworth (7-4).

Moon 5, Wheeling Park 1 – Braydn Woods scored twice and Randy Sheffler had a goal and two assists to power Moon (4-5) to a Class A win. Noah Driscoll and Luke Jeffries also scored. Ian Richards had a goal for Wheeling Park (0-8).

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 0 – Austin Martin had a 27-save shutout and Matt gates, Liam Shinn and Callan Wilcox scored for Mt. Lebanon (3-8) in a Class 3A win over Baldwin (4-3-1).

Penn-Trafford 6, South Fayette 3 – Xavier Solomon had a hat trick and Penn-Trafford (6-2) handed South Fayette its first regulation loss of the season in Class 2A. Jack Blank and Nate Loughner added a goal and two assists each for the Warriors. Wes Schwartzmiller had two goals and an assist and Trevor Dalessandro had three assists for the Lions (7-1-1).

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 5 – Joshua Folmer had a hat trick and added an assist and Joshua Lanyard had a goal and two assists to lead Pine-Richland (3-7-1) to a Class 3A victory. Haden Snyder and Shawn Peacock had a goal and an assist. Ethan Cunningham and Liam Waid each had a goal and two assists for Cathedral Prep (6-5).

Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 1 – Jaxson Read and Jacob Komaniak each had two goals and an assist for Seneca Valley (8-1-1) in a Class 3A win. Jonathan Leishman and Alex Malichky each had a goal and two assists. William Alborg scored for Bethel Park (3-7).

Shaler 4, Wheeling Catholic 2 – Benjamin Sarnowski, Dylan Marsden, Lucca Laquatra and Brenden Fitzgerald scored to lead Shaler (3-6) to a Class A win. Joseph Laquatra had three assists and Luca Wallander added two assists. Aden Cooey had a goal and an assist and Payton Hildebrand also scored for Wheeling Catholic (1-5).

Upper St. Clair 6, Central Catholic 4 – Colin Ruffner had a hat trick and Amir Aldshlsni, Derek Schuster, and George Garces each scored a goal for Upper St. Clair (3-3) in a Class 3A win. Beckam Alger scored twice for Central Catholic (6-3).

