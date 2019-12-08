High school roundup for Dec. 7, 2019: Jake Hoffman carries Mt. Lebanon to tournament title

By:

Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock charges toward the net in an attempt to score over Penn-Trafford on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Hempfield High School Tip-Off Tournament.

Jake Hoffman scored 30 points for the second straight game, hit five 3-pointers and won tournament MVP honors as Mt. Lebanon routed Altoona 73-36 in the championship game of the Mt. Lebanon tournament Saturday night.

Blaine Gartley added 13 points and Andy Sapp scored 11 for Mt. Lebanon (2-0). K.J. Futrell led Altoona (1-1) with 16.

Apollo-Ridge 45, Winchester Thurston 33 — The Vikings (1-1) bounced back from an opening-night loss to post a win over the Bears in the consolation game of the Leechburg Tournament. Apollo-Ridge pulled away with an 18-8 fourth quarter. Klay Fitzroy led all scorers with 25 points. He recorded 16 of his 25 in the second half and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line.

Avonworth 64, Quigley Catholic 53 – Adam McKinney had 18 points and Andrew Gannon added 15 aas Avonworth (1-1) took the consolation game of the Springdale tournament. Joe Lucci led Quigley Catholic (0-2) with 14 points.

Beth-Center 58, Avella 40 — Andrew Bower scored 20 points to lead Beth-Center (1-1) to the win against Avella (0-2) in the California tournament’s consolation game. Easton McDaniel added 17 points for Beth-Center while Tyler Cerciello scored 12 points to lead Avella.

Butler 88, Youngstown Chaney 73 – Ethan Morton poured in 35 points and Devin Carney added 26 as Butler (2-0) defeated Youngstown Chaney to win its second game of the weekend at the tournament it hosts.

Carlynton 59, Eden Christian 40 – Chauncie Mickens had 17 points and Pierce Grenier added 10 as Carlynton (2-0) won the tournament it hosts. Elijah Manges led Eden Christian (1-1) with 15 points.

Carmichaels 77, Mapletown 38 – Al Cree had 26 points as Carmichaels (1-1) defeated Mapletown (0-2) in the consolation game of the Geibel tournament.

Central Catholic 57, Plum 45 — Collin O’Toole (15) led three players in double figures as the Vikings (2-0) topped the Mustangs (0-2) at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Connor Moss paced Plum with 16 points.

Charleroi 58, California 56 – Legend Davis scored the last of his 19 points on a tip-in with 2.4 seconds left to lead Charleroi (2-0) to a win in the championship game of the California tournament. Zak Davis led Charleroi with 21 points. Malik Ramsey scored 20 for California (1-1).

Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 46 – Josh Maher scored 21 points as Connellsville (1-1) started quickly and defeated Laurel Highlands at the Fayette County Coaches Association tournament. Cade Musgrove added 17 points. Keandre Cook led Laurel Highlands (0-1) with 16.

Cornell 76, Frazier 56 — Kaden Devito scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Cornell (1-1) defeated Frazier (0-2) in the consolation game of the South Park tournament. Isiah Langston added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders while Luke Santo scored 19 points to lead Frazier.

Deer Lakes 60, St. Joseph 24 — Deer Lakes (2-0) held tournament host St. Joseph (1-1) to single-digit point totals in all four quarters en route to a win in the championship game. Freshman Bryce Robson led the Lancers with 18 points, and Jack Hollibaugh scored 14. Andrew Sullivan had 12 points for the Spartans.

Ellwood City 76, East Palestine (Ohio) 40 — In the Mohawk tournament, Alexander Roth scored 16 points and Ellwood City’s defense blanked East Palestine (Ohio) (0-2) in the first quarter on way to victory. Nate Coonfare added 10 points for Ellwood City (2-0) while John Bertovich scored 19 points in the loss.

Fort Cherry 66, Burgettstown 51 – Brendan Anderson scored 24 points to help Fort Cherry (1-1) beat Burgettstown (0-2) in the consolation game of the McGuffey tournament.

Fox Chapel 55, Bethel Park 48 – Senior Arnold Vento scored 24 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and earned tournament MVP honors in a win over Bethel Park in the championship game of the North Hills tournament. Eli Yofan added 18 points and five rebounds for the Foxes (2-0), who trailed 27-24 at halftime.

Hampton 71, North Hills 51 — Ben Ringeisen recorded 26 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks to lead Hampton (1-1) to the consolation game victory over host North Hills (0-2). Alex Smith scored 18 points for the Indians, including hitting five 3-pointers.

Hopewell 49, Mohawk 24 – Roman Gill had 13 points to lead Hopewell (1-1) to a win at the Mohawk (0-2) tournament.

Imani Christian 59, Armstrong 41 – Senique Jenkins had 15 points to help Imani Christian (1-1) defeat Armstrong (0-2) in the consolation game of the Highlands tournament.

Keystone Oaks 62, Steel Valley 54 – Frank Stumpo poured in 37 points to lead Keystone Oaks (1-1) to a victory in the tournament it hosts. Owen Minford added 11 points. Camden Polak had 19 for Steel Valley (0-2).

Knoch 68, Woodland Hills 50 — Scott Fraser led the Knights (1-1) with 20 points, Jared Schrecengost had 17, and Ryan Lang recorded 11 in a victory over the Wolverines (0-2) at the Butler Tournament. Knoch rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half and outscored Woodland Hills 36-18 over the third and fourth quarters.

Laurel 74, Mercer 42 – Marcus Haswell scored 27 points and Landin Esposito contributed 13 as Laurel (2-0) won a pair of games at its tournament. Luke Barker added 12 points.

Ligonier Valley 66, Kiski Area 47 — Kyle Silk had a game-high 19 points to lead Ligonier Valley (1-1) to a victory over Kiski Area (1-1) in the Derry Tournament. Lebryn Smith had 13 points for Kiski Area, Kenny Blake scored 12 and Jason Bakker had 11.

Mars 72, Burrell 26 — Mars (2-0) held Burrell (0-2) to six points in the second half en route to a win at the Freeport tournament. Burrell’s Travis Bitar was named to the All-Tournament team. Mars’ Michael Carmody was the tournament MVP and Joey Craska made the All-Tournament team.

McGuffey 47, Waynesburg 36 – CJ Cole had 29 points as McGuffey (2-0) defeated Waynesburg Central (1-1) to win the McGuffey tip-off tournament. Lucas Garber led Waynesburg with 11 points.

McKeesport 68, Jeannette 49 – Brison Kisan scored 20 points and Robert Robinson added 15 as McKeesport (1-1) beat Jeannette (0-2) in the Hempfield tournament. Zach Crutchman scored 13 points to lead Jeannette.

New Brighton 76, Jefferson-Morgan 59 – JoJo Reynolds had 18 points and Jamison Ahmed added 18 to lead New Brighton (1-1) in the consolation game of the Carlynton tournament. Tah Jere Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (0-2) with 26 points.

New Castle 71, Sharon 51 – Sheldon Cox had a career-high 32 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead New Castle (2-0) to a two-win weekend at the tournament it hosts. Mike Wells added 18 points. Merquan Peterson had 17 points for Sharon (0-1).

North Allegheny 61, Hempfield 58 – Greg Habib made a jumper from the foul line with 32 seconds left to put the Tigers (1-1) ahead to stay in the final game of the Hempfield Spartan Tip-off Tournament. Habib finished with a game-high 18 points and led three double-figure scorers. Zach Andreykovich had 16, with four 3-pointers, and Luke Colella had 10 for the Tigers. Marcus McCarthy had 14 points, while Drew Coletta, Michael Hosni and Christian Zilli had 11 each for Hempfield (1-1).

Northgate 69, Propel Montour 20 — James Eubanks’ 17 points led four Northgate double-digit scorers in its win against Propel Montour (0-2) in the consolation game of the Brentwood tournament. Raylan Whetsell added 16 points for Northgate (1-1), which led at halftime, 49-14.

Norwin 59, Mt. Pleasant 47 – Adam Bilinsky and Nick Fleming had 12 points apiece to lead Norwin past Mt. Pleasant in the championship game of the Tom Traynor tip-off tournament Saturday night at Mt. Pleasant. Josh Williams and Tyler Bilinsky had 11 points each for the Knights (2-0). Jacob Johnson led Mt. Pleasant (1-1) with 23 points. Tyler Bilinsky, Fleming, Johnson, Mt. Pleasant’s Tyler Salvatore, Southmoreland’s Riley Comforti and Ringgold’s Ben Lawrence made the all-tournament team.

Penn Hills 66, Pine-Richland 65 – Kyree Mitchell had 19 points and Wes Kiro added 15 as Penn Hills (1-0) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to beat Pine-Richland at the Lincoln Park Hall of Fame Classic. Kyle Polce had 19 points to lead four Pine-Rich;and (0-1) players in double figures.

Penn-Trafford 76, Belle Vernon 71 – Senior Zach Rocco scored 25 points as Penn-Trafford (2-0) held off Belle Vernon (1-1) in the Hempfield Spartan Tip-Off Tournament. Belle Vernon rallied from a 40-31 deficit at the half as sophomore Devin Whitlock scored 15 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter. Nick Crum, Josh Kapcin and Ben Myers each scored 11 for the Warriors, while Jared Hartman (14) and Cam Nusser (13) scored in double figures for Belle Vernon. Nusser, who had six assists, hit two 3s in the final minute to get the Leopards within five points at 73-68.

Ringgold 79, Southmoreland 44 – Chris Peccon had 21 points to lead four players in double figures as Rinngold (1-1) defeated Southmoreland (0-2) in the consolation game of the Tom Traynor tournament. Comforti scored 26 for Southmoreland. Zach Cernuto added 10.

Quaker Valley 68, Sharpsville 44 – Adou Thiero scored 24 points and Markus Frank added 23 as Quaker Valley (1-0) defeated Sharpsville (0-1) at the Lincoln Park Hall of Fame Classic.

South Allegheny 63, Elizabeth Forward 35 – Omar Faulkner and Antonio Epps had 16 points apiece as South Allegheny (2-0) won the championship game of the West Mifflin tournament in convincing fashion. Pat Filson led Elizabeth Forward (1-1) with 11 points.

South Fayette 61, South Park 60 – In the championship game of the South Park tournament, Kade St. Ledger scored 16 points as South Fayette (2-0) slipped past the host team. Eli Podgorski led South Park (1-1) with 16 points while teammate Luke Ferency chipped in 15 points.

South Side 90, Rochester 50 – Brandon Barber scored 18 points and Noah Prince added 16 points as host South Side (1-1) defeated Rochester (0-2). Trenton Dietz added 14 points for South Side, which led at halftime, 42-23. Devon Hemer’s 14 points led Rochester.

Sto-Rox 55, Sewickley Academy 44 – Aujore Nelson’s 14 points led Sto-Rox over Sewickley Academy at the Lincoln Park Hall-of-Fame Classic at Geneva College. Sal Laure tallied 12 points in the loss.

Union 60, Freedom 56 – Anthony Stanley scored 16 points as Union (2-0) rallied to defeat Freedom (1-1) in overtime at the Mohawk tournament. Vinny Fuleno and Nick Pasquarello each added 12 points for Union, which trailed by seven points heading into the fourth quarter. Cole Beck and Tyler Mohrbacher scored 11 points each to lead Freedom.

Uniontown 60, Albert Gallatin 52 – Raymond Robinson and Billy Deshields each scored 16 points to lead Uniontown (1-0) to a win at the Fayette County Coaches Association tournament. Nate English had 28 points for Albert Gallatin (1-1).

West Mifflin 53, Monessen 48 – Braden Moore scored 20 points and West Mifflin (1-1) held off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat Monessen (0-2) in the consolation game of the West Mifflin tournament. Marquell Smith and DaWayne Howell scored 16 points for Monessen.

Yough 48, Chartiers-Houston 45 – Gamal Marballie scored 16 points and Tyler Zerone added 12 as Yough (2-0) jumped out to a big lead, held off a second-half challenge and defeated Chartiers-Houston in the championship game of the Brownsville tournament. Seth Dunn led Chartiers-Houston (1-1) with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 45, Yough 19 – Bryn Bezjak scored 18 points to lead Albert Gallatin (1-1) over Yough (0-2) in the Southmoreland tournament. Albert Gallatin held Yough to one point in the fourth quarter.

Armstrong 48, Butler 46 – Jaylen Callipare had 15 points to lead Armstrong (2-0) to victory in the championship game of the Armstrong tournament. Makenna Maier had 19 points for Butler (1-1).

Avonworth 52, Riverview 23 — Kathryn Goetz led all scorers with 27 points as the Antelopes posted a victory at the Deer Lakes Tournament. Francesca Lio and Sydney McDonaugh each scored four points to lead the Raiders (1-1).

Avonworth 44, Deer Lakes 25 — Reese Hasley and Cameron Simurda had seven points apiece for tournament host Deer Lakes (0-2) in a loss to Avonworth (2-0). The Antelopes played a doubleheader so the team could travel to Hershey and watch the Avonworth football team play in the Class 2A state championship.

Baldwin 66, Elizabeth Forward 24 – Morgan Altivilla and Lexi Bernotas scored 11 points each as Baldwin (2-0) downed Elizabeth Forward (0-2) in the Baldwin/Peters Township tournament. Baldwin led at the half, 32-13.

Beaver 50, South Fayette 38 – Emma Pavelek racked up 29 points to help Beaver (2-0) defeat South Fayette (1-1) and win twice at the South Fayette tournament. Payton List added 11 points.

Belle Vernon 61, Sto-Rox 27 – Jenna Dawson and Rachel Wobrak scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Belle Verdon (1-1) downed Sto-Rox (0-2) in the McKeesport tournament. Alicia Young scored 17 points in the loss.

Bentworth 24, Geibel 15 — Bentworth (1-1) held Geibel (0-2) to just one first-half point in its consolation win in the Brownsville tournament.

Blackhawk 64, Trinity 58 – Mackenzie Amalia scored 26 points to help Blackhawk (2-0) to victory in the championship game of the Trinity tournament. Sierra Rochard and Jolie Strati added 12 points. Riley DeRubbo led Trinity (1-1) with 21 points.

California 57, Frazier 20 – In the consolation game of the California tournament, Makayla Boda scored 17 points to lead the host team to the win against Frazier (0-2). Jordyn Cruse added 12 points for California (1-1), which outscored Frazier in the first half, 31-4.

Charleroi 62, Carmichaels 23 – Bella Skobel had 17 points and Hannah Keranko added 12 as Charleroi (2-0) defeated Carmichaels (1-1) to win the Charleroi tournament.

Chartiers Valley 80, Oakland Catholic 42 – In the championship game of the Oakland Catholic tournament, Perry Page scored 28 points and Aislin Malcolm added 19 points as Chartiers Valley (2-0) defeated the host team. Alexa Washington tallied 15 points for Oakland Catholic (1-1).

Connellsville 48, Laurel Highlands 19 — Baileigh Bishop scored 10 points as Connellsville (1-1) beat Laurel Highlands (0-2) in the Fayette County Coaches Association tournament at Penn State Fayette. Aareanna Griffith scored 11 points for Laurel Highlands.

Cornerstone Prep 69, Bishop Canevin 32 — Kailey Tyna’s 18 points led four players in double figures scoring in Cornerstone Prep’s win over Bishop Canevin (0-2) at the Villa Maria tournament. Riley Stopp added 17 points for Cornerstone Prep (2-0) while Diajha Allen paced the Crusaders with 12 points.

Ellwood City 49, Brashear 29 — Kyla Servick scored 14 points as Ellwood City (1-1) beat Brashear (0-2) at the Montour tournament. Marie Ioanilli added 13 points for Ellwood City and Chloe Sturgeon chipped in 11 points.

Fox Chapel 50, Carlynton 48 — Ellie Schwartzman had 14 points and Domenica Delaney scored 14 to lead Fox Chapel (1-1) to a win over Tournament host Carlynton (0-2) in the consolation game. Jada Lee had a game-high 19 points for the Cougars, but the Foxes held the Mount St. Mary’s recruit to three points in the second half.

Franklin Regional 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 34 – Franklin Regional (2-0) limited Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1) to three first-half points on its way to victory at the Fayette County Coaches Association tournament at Penn State Fayette. Maria Brush scored 20 points to lead Franklin Regional while Angel Kelly added 15 points. Melina Maietta scored a game-high 24 points for Greensburg Central Catholic.

Gateway 60, Uniontown 25 — Alexis Margolis hit six 3-pointers on way to scoring 24 points as Gateway (2-0) beat Uniontown (0-2) at the Fayette County Coaches Association tournament at Penn State Fayette. Lexi Jackson added 12 points for Gateway while Summer Hawk scored 10 points to pace Uniontown.

Greensburg Salem 41, Derry 37 – Abby Mankins scored 26 points to lead host Greensburg Salem (2-0) to the win against Derry (1-1). Tiana Moracco scored 11 points for Derry.

Hempfield 60, Keystone 38 – Sarah Liberatore scored 22 points as Hempfield (1-1) topped Keystone (0-2) in the consolation game of the Slippery Rock tournament. Emma Hoffner added 11 points for the Spartans.

Highlands 38, St. Joseph 35 — Sarah Sawhook got a steal and scored to tie the game and then Rebekah Young hit two clutch foul shots to put Highlands in front for good in a victory over Tournament host St. Joseph (0-2) in the consolation game. Sawhook led the Golden Rams (1-1) with 12 points. Alyssa Swierczweski had a game-high 13 points for the Spartans, who trailed 9-1 at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take the lead in the fourth.

Imani Christian 39, Propel Andrew Street 35 — Shariya Nored Carter scored 13 points as Imani Christian (2-0) beat Propel Andrew Street (0-2) in the Monessen tournament. Keely Brockington scored 13 points in the loss.

Knoch 51, West Shamokin 49 — Madilyn Boyer had 16 points for the Knights, who held off a late rally from West Shamokin (0-2) to earn a win in the consolation game of the Armstrong Tournament. Lauren Cihonski added 12 points for Knoch (1-1).

Latrobe 73, Blairsville 61 – Bailey Watson scored 16 points and Rachel Ridilla and Anna Rafferty scored 14 points each as Latrobe (1-1) defeated Blairsville (0-2) in the consolation game of the Indiana tournament. Payton Potter let Blairsville with 20 points.

Lincoln Park 65, Apollo-Ridge 38 — Rylee Eaton led Apollo-Ridge (1-1) with 17 points in a loss to Lincoln Park (2-0) in the championship game of the Springdale Tournament. Morgan Gamble scored 13 points for the Vikings. Eaton and Gamble were named to the All-Tournament team.

McGuffey 57, Mapletown 10 — In the consolation game of the Avella tournament, Abby Donnelly scored 16 points to lead McGuffey (1-1) to the win against Mapletown (0-2). McGuffey led at halftime, 42-4.

McKeesport 53, Penn Trafford 45 – Laila Taylor scored 21 points and Jhayla Bray contributed 13 points and 19 rebounds to lead McKeesport (2-0) past Penn-Trafford (1-1) at the McKeesport tournament. Allie Prady led Penn-Trafford with 15 points. Bella Long added 11.

Monessen 62, Carrick 23 – Qitarah Hardison had 16 points to lead Monessen (1-1) to victory at the tournament it hosts. Sydney Caterino added 14 points and Zalendria Hardison contributed 12.

Montour 53, Ringgold 42 – Raegan Kadlecik had 25 points to lead Montour (2-0) to its second win of the weekend at the tournament it hosts. Mikayla Byczynski led Ringgold (1-1) with 11 points.

Mt. Lebanon 68, Seton LaSalle 20 — Ashleigh Connor scored 22 points as Mt. Lebanon (1-1) downed Seton LaSalle (0-2) in the consolation game of the Oakland Catholic tournament. Morgan Palmer added 14 points in the win.

Neshannock 69, Quigley Catholic 31 – Neleh Nogay had 22 points to lead Neshannock (1-0) past Quigley Catholic (0-1) at the Ambridge tournament.

North Allegheny 46, Penn Hills 29 – Lizzy Groetsch had 18 points and Kat Balouris added 11 as North Allegheny (2-0) won at its tip-off tournament. Amoni Blackwell led Penn Hills (0-2) with 12 points.

North Hills 48, Obama Academy 46 – Savannah Powers and Shaylin Hagerman had 12 points apiece as North Hills (1-1) defeated Obama Academy (0-2) in the consolation game of the South Fayette tournament.

OLSH 53, Canon-McMillan 32 — Kaleigh Constantino scored 15 points as OLSH (1-1) overcame a slow start to defeat Canon-McMillan (0-2) in the consolation game of the Trinity tournament. Hannah Valenty added 13 points for OLSH, which scored only four points in the first quarter.

Peters Township 57, Thomas Jefferson 45 – Journey Thompson had 18 points and Avana Sayles added 14 as Peters Township (1-1) won at the Baldwin/Peters Township tournament. Alyssa DeAngelo had 14 for Thomas Jefferson (1-1).

Pine-Richland 49, Ambridge 30 – Kalil Doctor and Meghan Luellen had 13 points apiece to lead Pine-Richland (1-0) past Ambridge (0-1) in the Ambridge tournament.

Plum 51, Aliquippa 36 — Kennedie Montue had 16 points to lead three Plum players in double figures in a win over Aliquippa (0-2) in the consolation game of the Moon Tournament. MacKenzie Lake contributed 11 points for the Mustangs (1-1) and Jamie Seneca scored 10.

Rochester 49, Erie McDowell 45 – Corynne Hauser had 23 points and Alexis Robinson added 18 as Rochester (2-0) won the championship game at the Seneca Valley tournament. Julia Miller led McDowell (1-1) with 16 points.

Shaler 65, West Allegheny 5 – Emily Cavacini had 21 points to lead Shaler (1-0) past West Allegheny (0-1) at the Ambridge tournament.

Southmoreland 63, Freeport 23 – Bailey Kuhns scored 17 points and Olivia Cernuto added 16 as host Southmoreland (2-0) recorded a decisive victory over Freeport (1-1). Gracie Spadaro added 12 points. Melaina DeZort tallied 10 points to lead Freeport.

Steel Valley 48, Northgate 46 — Abby Tester scored 13 points as Steel Valley (1-1) beat Northgate (0-2) in the consolation game of the Brentwood tournament. Shyla Baptiste scored a game-high 19 points for Northgate.

Washington 51, Waynesburg 41 – Randi Thomas and Cassandra Lewis had 15 points apiece to carry Washington (2-0) to the championship of the California tournament. C.P. Miller had 24 for Waynesburg (1-1).

West Mifflin 55, Brentwood 41 – Lauren Yuhas had 13 points, Avi Adams 11 and Aubree Sample 10 as West Mifflin (2-0) won the championship game at the Brentwood tournament. Maura Daily and Paige Miller scored 12 for Brentwood (1-1).

Winchester Thurston 31, Aquinas Academy 20 – Freshman Nadia Moore scored 18 points as Winchester Thurston (2-0) overcame a slow start to defeat host Aquinas Academy (1-1) in the championship game. Winchester Thurston was held scoreless in the first quarter before outscoring Aquinas Academy 31- 15 the rest of the way.

Valley 49, Springdale 26 — Tori Johnson scored 24 points, Jada Norman had 21 rebounds and Daisha James dished 15 assists to lead Valley (1-1) to a win over tournament host Springdale (0-2) in the consolation game.

Vincentian 70, Shady Side Academy 35 – Tara Lucot scored 24 points and Melina Cortez added 13 as Vincentian (2-0) won the St. Joseph tournament. Natalie Stevens had 20 points for Shady Side (1-1).

West Greene 74, Burrell 47 — Allison Fisher had 18 points for Burrell (0-2) in a loss to West Greene (1-1) in the consolation game of the Southmoreland tournament. Hope Clark added 10 points for the Bucs.

Wrestling

Butler wins at Chartiers-Houston – Levi Donnel recorded a first-period pin in the 113-pound final to lead Butler to the team title at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational. Anthony Ferraro (106) and Cole Spencer (160) took titles for Pine-Richland. Dylan Evans (132) and Josh Sarasnick (220) won for Chartiers Valley.

Southmoreland goes 4-1 – Sophomores Andrew Johnson and Anthony Govern went 5-0 and senior Bret Huffman went 4-0 as Southmoreland won four of five matches to take second place at the Blairsville Babbit Duals.The Scotties defeated Penns Valley, Derry, Bellwood-Antis and Blairsville and lost to Meyersdale. Dakota Kaylor, Tristan Ice and Austin Mcbeth went 4-1. Nick Yeksey went 3-2.

Mt. Pleasant 37, Fox Chapel 35 – Damian George (126), Nicholas Laughner (145) and Sean Cain (106) recorded pins and Noah Gnibus (138) and Lucas Shaulis (132) also won as Mt. Pleasant defeated Fox Chapel at the Hampton duals. Josh Miller (152) and Eddie Farrell (220) had pins for Fox Chapel.

Hempfield 60, Fox Chapel 15 – Ty Linsenbigler (145), Julian Chillinsky (170) and Isaiah Vance (285) won by fall to lead Hempfield to victory at the Hampton duals. Lucas Kapusta (126), Nolan Daerr (132) and Brett Birch (152) recorded tech falls.