High school roundup for Dec. 7, 2022: Mt. Pleasant wrestling wins opener

By:

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Greg Shaulis takes down Albert Gallatin’s Colten Kelley at 133 pounds Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Kolton Turek pins Albert Gallatin’s Nick Hillard at 152 pounds Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant junior Jamison Poklembo pins Albert Gallatin’s Logan Holbert on Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Ty Hornick attempts an escape against Albert Gallatin’s Mikel Darnell at 160 pounds Wednesday. Previous Next

No. 4 Mt. Pleasant rallied from an early deficit to defeat Albert Gallatin, 48-27, in a Section 2-2A wrestling match Wednesday night.

The Vikings (1-0, 1-0) got pins from Greg Shaulis (139 pounds), Jamison Poklembo (145), Kolton Turek (152), Ty Hornick (160) and freshman heavyweight Dylan Pitzer along with three forfeit wins. The four pins from 139-160 broke open a close match.

The Colonials (0-1, 0-1) got pins from Ryan Hawthrone (114), Logan Nalepka (133) and Landon Conroy (172).

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m happy with the result,” Mt. Pleasant coach Zach Snyder said. “We still have some things to work on. We still have kids working to get into the lineup. We’ll be a lot different team in January.”

Beaver 54, Ambridge 10 – Trenton Reagan (127), Nick Thompason (152), Dalton Summers (160) and Aaron Miller (189) all secured wins via pin to lead Beaver (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Ambridge (0-1, 0-1). Jordin Pritchard (139) won a major decision for Ambridge.

Burrell 64, Ligonier Valley 12 – Julian Bertucci (121), Calio Zanella (127), Cooper Hornack (133) and Niko Ferra (145) strung together four pins to lead Burrell (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 6-2A win. Luca Rosa (114), Nico Zanella (160), Isaac Lacinski (172) and Luke Boylan (215) also recorded pins and Cameron Martin (189) won by major decision for the Bucs. For Ligonier Valley (0-1, 0-1), Aiden Mulheren (139) and Logan Mulheren (285) won by fall.

Carlynton 51, South Allegheny 6 – Ashton Donlin (133), Cam Seitz (139), Jermell Lindsey (189), Braiden Sudor (215) and Henry Barbisch (285) recorded pins for Carlynton (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 3-2A win against South Allegheny (2-4, 0-1).

Central Catholic 48, Penn Hills 15 – Charlie Colantonio (120), Peter Leventis (138) and Brenden McCarthy (152) won by fall to lead Central Catholic (1-0) to a nonsection win. Dominic Frollo (145), Kelsey Hundley (285) and Levi Smith (126) won decisions for Penn Hills.

Derry 42, Riverview 27 – Giovanni Beatrice (138) and Jacob Marks (172) had first-period pins and Nathan Barkley (189) won by fall in the third period to lead Derry (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 6-2A win. Aidan Draxinger (152) and Anthony Tigano (285) had third-period pins and Mike Pietragallo (215) won a decision for Riverview (0-1, 0-1).

Highlands 60, Summit Academy 6 – Aiden Burford (145), Julius Saunders (152), Brayden White (160), Angelo Markey (172), Tyler Bender (189), Logan Leslie (215) and Roman Vivirito (285) recorded pins in the last seven weights to lead Highlands (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 5-2A win. Riley Middleby (133) also won by fall for the Golden Rams. Devon Dickson (121) had a pin for Summit Academy (0-1, 0-1).

Jefferson-Morgan 48, Bentworth 24 – In a Section 1-2A match, Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 1-0) used pins from Brenton Barnhart (152) and Chase Frameli (172) and a decision from Grant Hathaway (160) to pull away from Bentworth (0-1, 0-1). Connor Pinchok (113), Adam McAnany (215) and Landon Heath (285) recorded pins and Hudson Guesman (132) won a decision for the Rockets. Max Ivcic (120), Chris Vargo (126), Owen Ivcic (138) and Vitali Daniels (189) recorded pins for Bentworth.

Knoch 50, Mars 24 – Matt Frank (121) won by fall, Brady Pflugh (172) won on an escape with 10 seconds left and Owen Layhew (160) also picked up a decision victory to lead Knoch (1-0) past Mars (0-1) in a nonsection match.

Laurel 60, Ellwood City 18 – John Andre (133), Tommy Hetzer (145), Charles Krepp (152), Ryan DiMuccio (215) and Chase Tinstman (285) recorded a pin for Laurel (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 5-2A victory. Chris Quintanilla (160) and Derek Allen (114) won by fall for Ellwood City (0-1, 0-1).

McGuffey 51, Beth-Center 21 – Logan Van Fredenberg (120), Garrett Newman (132), Victor Bonus (138), Brennan Mullins (152), Kyle Brookman (172) and Logan Smith (285) recorded pins and Travis White (215) won a decision as McGuffey (1-0, 1-0) defeated Beth-Center (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Alex Medlen (107), Tyler Berish (160) and Jake Layhue (189) recorded pins while Tyler Debnar (145) won a decision for Beth-Center.

Southmoreand 57, Belle Vernon 14 – Pins by Logan Clawiter (127), Cameron Lee (133), Tristan Ice (160), Ethan Kenney (189) and Aidan Mains (215) helped the Scotties (1-0, 1-0) to a Class 2A Section 2 win. Shawn Hollis (152) had a pin for the Leopards (0-1, 0-1) while Giovanni Weightman (145) and Austin Hoffman (172) had major decision wins. The No. 8 Scotties also received five forfeits.

Valley 42, Greensburg Salem 36 – Ryan Long won by fall in the final match of the night at 152 pounds to lead Valley (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 6-2A win. Charles Perkins (160), LaMontae Jones (215), Josue Martinez (133) and Xavier Ross (121) also had pins for Valley. Christian McChesney (285) and Keegan Young (145) won by fall for Greensburg Salem (0-1, 0-1).

Boys basketball

Ambridge 45, Riverside 44 – Jared Astorino scored 17 points and Nino Ridout added 10 to lead Ambridge (2-2) past Riverside (0-3) in nonsection play. Sam Hughes scored 14 points, Nate Kolesar added 13 and Rob Janis finished with 11 for the Panthers.

Avonworth 85, Carrick 35 – Rowan Carmichael scored 27 points to lead Avonworth (2-1) to a nonsection win against Carrick (1-4). Dylan Gardner scored 12 points and Cole Hansen added 11 for the Antelopes. Josiah Burt scored 12 points and Kenny Ensley followed with 11 for Carrick.

Butler 75, Eden Christian 66 – Madden Clement poured in 33 points and Braylon Littlejohn scored 20 for Butler (3-0) in a nonsection win over Eden Christian (0-1).

Carmichaels 52, McGuffey 46 – Aydan Adamson scored 15 points to lead Carmichaels (4-0) to a nonsection win against McGuffey (1-2). Dominic Colarusso put up 13 and Alec Anderson scored 10 for the Mighty Mikes. Phillip McCuen (13), Jantzen Durbin (12) and Grayson Wallace (11) all scored double figures for McGuffey.

Jeannette 54, East Allegheny 51 – Shane Mickens scored 18 points and Giovonni Merola added 11 for Jeannette (2-1) in a nonsection victory over East Allegheny (0-2). Troy Anderson (17) and Brennan Ruttledge (12) both scored in double figures for the Wildcats.

North Catholic 54, Seneca Valley 53 – Max Hurray scored 20 points and Nick Larson finished with 12 as North Catholic (2-1) beat Seneca Valley (1-2) in nonsection play. Connor Oros scored 17 and Luke Lawson and Aiden Lyczek each scored 11 for Seneca Valley.

Seton LaSalle 76, Serra Catholic 59 – Connor Spratt scored 26 points while Hayden Merchant and Patrick Weldon each put up 13 points as Seton LaSalle (1-2) beat Serra Catholic (1-2) in nonsection play. Owen Ambroski scored 20, Joey DeMoss added 13 and Isaiah Petty finished with 12 points for the Eagles.

Shaler 79, Perry Traditional Academy 31 – Shaler (3-0) received double-figure scoring from Sam Himrod (14), Kaden Orga (13), Brandon London (12) and Keegan Smetanka (10) in a nonsection rout of Perry Traditional Academy (1-3).

Summit Academy 74, Springdale 69 – Elijah Adams scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers and Allen Grimes chipped in 15 points as Summit Academy (1-0) won a nonsection game against Springdale (1-1). Mason Gent scored 18 points, Billy Lawrence added 17, Chase Weinranch chipped in with 14 and John Hughes finished with 12 for the Dynamos.

West Shamokin 44, Apollo-Ridge 32 – Devin Hatch-Cousins (16), Sean McCullough (15) and Brayden Rodgers (13) scored in double figures for West Shamokin in a nonsection win. Jacob Mull had 16 points for Apollo-Ridge (1-2).

Girls basketball

Armstrong 53, Chartiers Valley 46 – Emma Paul put up 29 points to lead Armstrong (4-0) to a nonsection win over Chartiers Valley (2-1). Kyla Fitzgerald added 13 points for the River Hawks. Lilah Turnbull led Chartiers Valley with 20 points.

Bentworth 38, Jefferson-Morgan 20 – Amber Sallee and Aubrie Logan each scored nine points to lead Bentworth (2-1) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (0-3). Kayla Larkin led the Rockets with 14 points.

Carrick 32, Propel Braddock Hills 17 – Aaliyah Freeman and Roana Grant scored 11 points apiece and Kaliyah Hairston added 10 in a nonsection win for Carrick (2-1). Mya Jackson led Propel Braddock Hills (0-4) with seven points.

Mohawk 66, Ambridge 17 – Erynne Capalbo scored 20 points and Deyani Revis added 11 as Mohawk (2-0) defeated Ambridge (0-4) in nonsection play.

Seton LaSalle 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 42 – Mallory Daly had 33 points to push Seton LaSalle (2-1) past Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1) in nonsection play. Erica Gribble and Avery Davis had 14 points apiece for the Centurions.

Upper St. Clair 74, Thomas Jefferson 43 – Rylee Kalocay scored 20 points, Paige Dellicarri finished with 12 points and Sam Prunzik and Olivia Terlecki each scored 11 points as Upper St. Clair (2-1) defeated Thomas Jefferson (2-2) in nonsection play. Laekyn Flinn had 12 points for the Jaguars.

Wheeling Park 55, North Allegheny 54 – Alexis Bordas led all scorers with 24 points and Natalie Daugherty added 11 points as Wheeling Park defeated North Allegheny (2-1) in nonsection play. Jasmine Timmerson led the Tigers with 19 points while Kellie McConnell and Lydia Betz each scored 10 points.