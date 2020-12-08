High school roundup for Dec. 8, 2020: Pine-Richland hockey lights up scoreboard

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 11:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Alex Erlain works the puck past Canon-McMillan’s Adam Sciorilli next to goalie Mario Eafrati during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Southpointe. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Alex Erlain (21) celebrates his first goal witrh Dominic Desjardins during their game against Canon-McMillan on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Southpointe. Previous Next

Dominic Desjardins had a hat trick and Alex Erlain recorded two goals and three assists as Pine-Richland rolled Canon-McMillan, 8-2, in PIHL Class AAA hockey Tuesday night.

Samuel Perry added a goal and an assist for Pine-Richland (4-1-0). Liam O’Donoghue and Nick Price had a goal and an assist for Canon-McMillan (2-2-0).

Cathedral Prep 8, Butler 2 – Austin Faulkner scored a hat trick to power Cathedral Prep (2-3-0) to a Class AAA victory. Joe Agresti added two goals and an assist and Matt Loza had a goal and three assists. Kyle Grasha had a goal and an assist for Butler (0-7-0).

Peters Township 6, Central Catholic 1 – Bray Sehnert scored a pair of goals to help Peters Township (5-1-0) to a Class AAA win. John Camp, Ryder Mertens and Austin Malley each had a goal and two assists. George Coyle scored for Central Catholic (1-4-0).

Moon 6, Shaler 3 – Connor Moran had two goals and an assist and Moon scored the game’s final four goals in a Class AA nonsection game. Brandon Line and Zachary Love had a goal and an assist apiece for Moon (3-4-0). Tanner Platz scored twice for Shaler (2-4-1).

Franklin Regional 3, Latrobe 0 – Franklin Regional scored once in each period and got a 20-save shutout from goalie Gunner Fulton to defeat Latrobe in a Class AA Northwest matchup. Matty Knizner, RJ Kelly and Chase Williams scored for division-leading Franklin Regional (5-2-0). Vinny Amatucci made 33 saves for Latrobe (2-5-1).

North Catholic 8, McDowell 4 – Dom Dezort had a hat trick and Quinten Shaffer added two goals and two assists as North Catholic (4-1-0) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a Class A nonsection game. Evan Robbins added a goal and two assists. Matthew Smith and Nico Catalde scored two goals apiece for McDowell (1-6-0).

