High school roundup for Dec. 9, 2022: Allderdice trips up Imani Christian in OT

By:

Friday, December 9, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review West Mifflin’s Brandon Battles blocks the shot of Baldwin’s Nathan Wesling on Friday at the Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament at Franklin Regional High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review West Mifflin’s Jordan Lucas-Johnson pulls a rebound from Baldwin’s Christian Forgacs on Friday at the Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament at Franklin Regional High School. Previous Next

Ethan Anish scored 23 points and Major Rainey added 20 to power Allderdice to a 92-89 overtime victory over Imani Christian in nonsection boys basketball Friday night.

Logan Golle and Jack Segall had 17 points apiece for Allderdice (3-0). Alier Maluk and Dame Givner scored 22 points each for Imani Christian (1-3). RJ Sledge had 15.

Aquinas Academy 68, Nazareth Prep 41 – Vinnie Cugini scored 42 points and Jude Trushel added 16 for Aquinas Academy (4-0) in a nonsection win. Kevin Mickens scored 16 for Nazareth Prep (2-1).

Armstrong 61, Knoch 54 – Jack Valasek scored 24 points to lead Armstrong (4-0) to a nonsection victory. Jackson Bauman led Knoch (0-4) with 14 points. James Snyder had 12 and Teegan Finucan added 11 for the Knights.

Beaver 78, Freedom 24 – Ty Butler (19), Aiden Townsend (16), Sawyer Butler (11), and Brady Mayo (11) each scored in double figures for Beaver (4-0) in a nonsection defeat of Freedom (0-5). Nate Dinardo and Austin Coll each scored eight points for the Bulldogs.

Bethel Park 62, Canon-McMillan 47 – Shawn Davis and Ben Guffey led Bethel Park (3-0) with 14 points each and Nick Brown added 11 while Michael Mathias had 10 in a nonsection win over Canon-McMillan (0-3). Evan Morris led the Big Macs with 14 points.

Brentwood 55, Chartiers-Houston 45 – Ian Harrington scored 14 points and Carter Betz finished with 13 as Brentwood (2-2) beat Chartiers-Houston (3-1) in nonsection play. Jake Mele scored 14 points for the Buccaneers.

Butler 64, Kiski Area 61 – Donovan Carney scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Braylon Littlejohn added 18 to lead Butler (4-0) to a nonsection win. Noah Thimons hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Kiski Area (1-4). Colin Keller had 12 points and Isaiah Gonzalez and Jason Flemm added 10 each.

Carmichaels 80, California 56 – Tyler Richmond scored 28 points to lead all scorers as Carmichaels (5-0) trounced California (1-1) in nonseciton play. Dominic Colarusso (17), Liam Lohr (15) and Alec Anderson (12) all scored in double figures for the Mikes. Jacob Ziolecki scored 11 points and Vinny Manzella added 10 for the Trojans.

Central Valley 69, Keystone Oaks 52 – Broc Tecza scored 23 points and Andre Vacich added 13 to lead Central Valley (2-1) to a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (2-2). Cameron Green scored 21 and Collin Harris had 12 points for the Golden Eagles.

Chartiers Valley 80, Carrick 26 – Jayden Davis scored 25 points and Drew Sleva added 17 and made four 3-pointers as Chartiers Valley (3-0) routed Carrick (1-5) in nonsection play. Josiah Burt led Carrick with 10 points.

Deer Lakes 60, Yough 43 – Bryce Robson scored 27 points and Michael Butler added 10 as Deer Lakes (2-2) handed Yough (3-1) its first loss of the season in nonsection action.

Derry 59, Connellsville 31 – Ethan Frye scored 18 points and Nate Papuga put up 17 and made three 3-pointers as Derry (3-1) defeated Connellsville (0-4) in nonsection play. Anthony Piasecki scored 10 points for the Falcons.

Eden Christian Academy 63, The Christian Academy 54 – David Ryan put up 14 points, Nathan Garrett added 13 and Ryan Merrick scored 10 as Eden Christian (1-1) beat The Christian Academy in nonsection play. Hakim Patterson scored 15 points and Joseph Graves added 14 for The Christian Academy.

Ellwood City 52, Hopewell 34 – Joe Roth recorded a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead Ellwood City (4-0) to a nonsection win. Mason Showrank scored nine points to lead Hopewell (2-2).

Fox Chapel 42, Seneca Valley 35 – Kam Greil scored 15 points and Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added eight points and eight rebounds to lead Fox Chapel (4-0) to a nonsection win. Erik Wilson added eight points and six steals. Connor Oros led Seneca Valley (1-3) with 14 points.

Freeport 64, Leechburg 59 – Dean Furer scored 22 points to lead Freeport (2-2) to a nonsection victory. Brady Sullivan added 11 points and Zach Clark had 10 for the Yellowjackets. Owen McDermott led Leechburg (3-2) with 22 points. Marcus Cleveland had 16 and Braylan Lovelace added 13.

Gateway 62, Central Catholic 59 – Jaydon Carr scored 21 points, Taili Thompson had 13 points and Tra Williams added 11 for Gateway (2-1) in a narrow victory against Central Catholic (0-1) in a tournament hosted by the Vikings. Dante DePante led all scorers with 23 points, Randy Wilkerson had 18 points and made five 3-pointers and Payton Wehner added 12 for Central Catholic.

Indiana 60, West Shamokin 49 – Gavin Homer paced Indiana (2-2) with 16 points in a win over District 6’s West Shamokin. Trevor Todd added 13 points and Stanford Webb scored 11.

Laurel Highlands 75, McKeesport 59 – Rodney Gallagher scored 21 points and Keondre DeShields added 20 as Laurel Highlands (3-0) picked up a nonsection win. The Mustangs took control of the game with a 22-11 run in the third quarter. Travarese Rowe led McKeesport (1-3) with 25 points. Shayne McGraw had 21.

Mars 75, Plum 44 – Tasso Sfanos scored 31 points and Ryan Ceh added 20 to lead Mars (3-0) to a nonsection win. Devon Koch had 11 for the Fightin’ Planets. Adam Kotvas led Plum (2-2) with 18.

Mohawk 54, Hickory 52 – Jay Wrona scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers and Mason Hopper added 13 points as Mohawk (4-0) beat Hickory (2-1) in nonsection play. Ben Swanson had 15 points and Aiden Enoch finished with 13 points for the Hornets.

Mt. Lebanon 69, Pine-Richland 48 – Lucas Garofoli made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-1) in a nonsection matchup with Pine-Richland (1-2). Tanner Donati scored 16 points and Liam Sheely added 12 for the Blue Devils. Owen Luellen had 19 points and Andrew Lamendola had 11 for the Rams.

Northgate 71, Propel Braddock Hills 54 – Stevie Goetz scored 23 points and rained in five 3-pointers to lead Northgate (1-2) in a nonsection win. Josh Williams added 21 points and Tylon Daniels finished with 12 for the Flames. Giontae Clemmons scocred 20 and Ben Mayhew added 16 points for Propel Braddock Hills (2-2).

North Hills 83, North Allegheny 55 – Royce Parham scored 29 points to lead North Hills (2-1) to a nonsection rivalry win. Jake Pollaro added 13, Eric James 11 and Zach Pollaro 10. Anthony Sciote led North Allegheny (0-3) with 14 points. Jack MacMurdo had 13.

OLSH 65, Beaver Falls 41 – Bryson Kirschner scored 19 points and Rocco Spadafora had 17 as OLSH (4-0) beat Beaver Falls (0-3) in nonsection play. Isaiah Sharp scored 16 and Isaiah Aeschbacher added 15 for the Tigers.

Penn Hills 62, Moon 42 – Daemar Kelly and Noah Barren each scored 13 points to lead Penn Hills (1-0) to a win against Moon (0-2) in the Central Catholic Tournament. Elijah Guillory scored 11 points to lead Moon.

Peters Township 62, Hampton 53 – Brendan McCullough (15), Jake Ziegler (12), Jack Dunbar (11) and Nate Miller (10) scored in double figures for Peters Township (3-1) in a nonsection win over Hampton (2-1). Brennan Murray led the Talbots with 17 points.

Riverside 62, Western Beaver 55 – Sam Hughes scored 20 points, Nate Kolesar added 18 and Rob Janis contributed 13 for Riverside (1-3) in a nonsection win. Levi Gray and Chantz Cottrill each scored 21 points for Western Beaver (2-1).

Riverview 87, Ligonier Valley 48 – Ben Hower led four Riverview players in double figures with 16 points in a nonsection win. Amberson Bauer (15), Nate Sprajcar (13) and Luke Migley (10) also scored in double figures for the Raiders (2-1). Parker Hollick had 18 points for Ligonier Valley (0-4).

Serra Catholic 67, Sewickley Academy 37 – Isaiah Petty led all scorers with 28 points and Owen Dumbroski and Pete Burke each scored 11 points as Serra Catholic (2-2) beat Sewickley Academy (2-2) in nonsection play. Colin Helbling scored 10 points for the Panthers.

Uniontown 73, Thomas Jefferson 57 – Notorious Grooms scored 25 points and Calvin Winfrey added 19 to lead Uniontown (3-1) to a nonsection win. Jamire Braxton had 11. Ryan Lawry led Thomas Jefferson (2-2) with 17 points. Noah Prosser had 14.

West Allegheny 76, Perry 71 – Brandon Bell scored 32 points and Brady Miller added 16 to lead West Allegheny (3-1) to a nonsection win. Ahmad Arrington had 29 for Perry (1-4).

West Mifflin 82, Baldwin 73 – In the opening game of the Mike Rettger Tournament at Franklin Regional, West Mifflin (1-2) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the first quarter to defeat Baldwin (2-2). Jordan Lucas-Johnson led the Titans with 26 points, while Joseph Fleming had 18 and Todd Harrison 16. James Wesling connected on nine 3-pointers for a game-high 40 points for Baldwin.

Winchester Thurston 52, Propel Andrew Street 17 – Charlie Tea scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Jaromit Lozano had 11 points to lead Winchester Thurston (1-0) past Propel Andrew Street at the St. Joseph Tournament.

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7 – Ellie Junker scored 16 points and Emily Fisher added 13 to lead Aquinas Academy (4-0) to a nonsection win over Propel Braddock Hills (0-5).

Atlantic Christian 41, Eden Christian 29 – Evangelina Kim scored 13 points and Reyna Lewis added 11 to lead Atlantic Christian at the Delaware County Christian Tournament. Abby Stover and Hope Haring scored nine points apiece for Eden Christian (0-2).

Butler 63, Kiski Area 33 – Justine Forbes led Butler (2-2) with 20 points and Amelia McMichael added 14 points in a nonsection win over Kiski Area (1-3). Abbie Johns scored 14 points for the Cavaliers.

Derry 53, Geibel 30 – Rachelle Marinchek had a game-high 20 points and Jane Huss added 11 points in a nonsection win for Derry (3-2). Geibel (1-3) was led by Emma Larkin, who scored 19 points.

Fox Chapel 47, Seneca Valley 41 – Elsie Smith had 19 points and sank a trio of 3-pointers to help Fox Chapel (3-1) slip past Seneca Valley (1-3) in nonsection action. Natalia Schaffer added 10 points for the Foxes. Brionna Brown and Natalie Hambly netted 12 points each for the Raiders.

Ligonier Valley 44, Valley 42 – Misty Miller scored 22 points to help Ligonier Valley (2-2) edge Valley (1-3) in a nonsection game. Aelan Wyley had 21 points for the Vikings.

McGuffey 66, Uniontown 41 – Taylor Schumacher had 19 points, Sarah Brownlee scored 16 and Lexi Ewig added 12 for McGuffey (3-1) in a nonsection matchup. A’Kira Dade led Uniontown (0-4) with 15 points while Emily Myers and Azirah Wilson each scored 10 points.

North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38 – Olivia Waters scored 13 points, Jayden Arnett added 11, and Gia Minton and Mallory Pierce each scored 10 as North Hills (2-1) beat Winchester Thurston (1-2) in the St. Joseph Tournament.

Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 42 – Lauren Marton scored 17 and Olivia Pepple chipped in 12 as Penn-Trafford (4-1) earned a nonsection win. Hannah Pugliese scored 13 and Milani Oliver added 11 points for Penn Hills (1-3).

Peters Township 64, Montour 37 – Gemma Walker led all scorers with 25 points as Peters Township (3-1) defeated Montour (0-3) in nonsection play. Natalie Wetzel scored 15 and Brianna Morreale had 13 points for Peters. Raegan Kalecik scored 11 and Tiffany Miller added 10 points for the Spartans.

Shaler 63, Kennedy Catholic (NY) 56 – Mackenzie Barr scored 21 points and Jorja Bernesser added nine to lead Shaler (3-1) to a victory at the She’s Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.

St. Joseph 42, Ellwood City 37 – Julie Spinelli scored 18 points and Anna Kreinbrook recorded a double-double with 10 blocks and 10 rebounds to lead St. Joseph (2-1) to a nosection victory against Ellwood City (0-1). Delaney Sturgeon scored 12 points and Claire Noble added 11 for the Wolverines.

University (WV) 70, Albert Gallatin 38 – Courtlyn Turner had 11 points and Gianna Michaux scored 10 for Albert Gallatin (1-1) in a loss at University (WV).

Waynesburg 47, Ringgold 21 – Addison Blair scored 12 points while Kaley Rohanna and Peyton Cowell each scored eight points as Waynesburg (4-0) beat Ringgold (0-4) in nonsection play. Angelina Massey led the Rams with nine points.

West Greene 55, Bentworth 30 – Kendra Tharp scored 12 and Taylor Karvan added 11 points to lead West Greene (2-2) to a nonsection win against Bentworth (2-2). Kayla O’Dell had nine points and Amber Sallee added eight for the Bearcats.

Yough 49, Steel Valley 23 – Autumn Matthews and Hailey Bock scored 13 points apiece for Yough (1-2) in a nonsection win over Steel Valley (0-4).

Wrestling

Jefferson-Morgan 69, Carrick 6 – Connor Pinchok (113), Ronin Kraner (120), Drew Adams (126), Deakyn Dehoet (145), Grant Hathaway (152), Ewing Jamison (172), Adam McAnany (189) and Landon Heath (285) recorded pins as Jefferson-Morgan (2-0) beat Carrick in a nonsection match. Hudson Guesman (132) won a major decision and Chase Frameli scored a technical fall for the Rockets.