High school roundup for Feb. 1, 2019: Holzer gets 400th victory as USC wins in overtime

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 1, 2019 | 10:46 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Gateway’s RJ Stevenson dribbles down court as Greensburg Salem’s Dante Parsons defends on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 during WPIAL boys’ basketball at Greensburg Salem High Schooll.

Upper St. Clair boys boys basketball coach Danny Holzer won his 400th career game Friday night, but it didn’t come easy.

The Panthers rallied to send the game to overtime and then defeated rival Bethel Park, 75-64, in a Section 2-6A contest.

Tanner Gensler had 23 points, Chris Pantelis added 14 and Ben Sandusky tallied 13 for No. 4 Upper St. Clair (18-2, 7-2).

Now in his 24th season at Upper St. Clair, Holzer has won two WPIAL championships and seven section titles. He has a 400-198 record.

Canon-McMillan 63, Baldwin 57 — Canon-McMillan’s boys basketball team took over sole possession of third place in Section 2-6A with a victory.

The Big Macs (11-8, 5-4) rallied from a five-point deficit at the end of the third quarter with an 11-2 run in the final minutes of the fourth.

Canon-McMillan had balanced scoring as four players reached double figures, led by senior guard Andrew Engel’s game-high 16 points. Ethan Beechy, a senior forward, and Luke Pala, a senior guard, added 14 points apiece, and senior forward Louis Waller chipped in with 10.

Engel netted nine of his 16-point total in the decisive fourth quarter. Beechy scored seven of his 14 in the game’s final eight minutes.

Baldwin (7-12, 1-8), which held a 43-38 lead after three quarters, was paced by junior guard Andy Degenhardt, with 13 points, and sophomore guard Joey Starzynski, connected for a pair of treys and finished with 11 points,

Mt. Lebanon 69, Peters Township 65 — Sean Loughran had 22 points, and Blaine Gartley added 15 as No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (17-2, 9-0) won a Section 2-6A game and clinched the section championship. Loughran had 11 points in the fourth quarter. Colin Cote had 19 points for Peters Township (12-6, 4-5).

Butler 71, Central Catholic 55 — Ethan Morton and Devin Carney each had 18 points, and Mattix Clement added 16 to lead No. 5 Butler (14-4, 7-2) to a Section 1-6A win.

Ben Sarson scored 23 points to pace Central Catholic (4-14, 2-7).

North Allegheny 62, Seneca Valley 45 — Mike Egnaczyk and Anthony Hattrup each had 14 points as North Allegheny (10-8, 4-5) won in Section 1-6A.

Pine-Richland 85, North Hills 64 — Dan Petcash had 25 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead No. 2 Pine-Richland (17-2, 9-2) to a win in Section 1-6A. The Rams, who started the game with a 24-9 run, had five players in double figures.

Thomas Jefferson 58, Trinity 52 — Noah Pierce had 12 points to pace Thomas Jefferson (10-9, 5-7) in a Section 1-5A win. Michael Koroly had 26 points for Trinity (7-12, 4-8).

Franklin Regional 75, Indiana 27 — Five Franklin Regional players scored in double figures as the No. 5-ranked Panthers rolled to a Section 3-5A win.

Michael Klingensmith had 14 points, Thomas Morante added 13, and Logan Summerhill, Johnny O’Toole and Adam Rudzinski all tallied 10 for the Panthers (14-6, 9-3).

Alec Petroff had eight points for Indiana (3-16, 1-11).

Shaler 80, Armstrong 59 — Mekhi Reynolds had 27 points, and Justin DeSabato added 20 as Shaler (14-5, 9-3) won in Section 3-5A.

Quaker Valley 70, Hopewell 36 — Ryan Stowers and Danny Conlan each netted 21 points for No. 1 Quaker Valley (15-2, 8-2) in a Section 2-4A victory.

Lincoln Park 77, Ellwood City 31 — Casey Oliver and Jake Ryan each had 14 points as No. 1 Lincoln Park (16-2, 10-1) won in Section 1-3A.

Neshannock 63, Beaver Falls 62 — Niko Rylott had 22 points to lead Neshannock (14-4, 7-3) to a Section 1-3A win.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel 59, North Hills 32 — In Section 1-6A, the Foxes (13-5, 8-4) led 24-18 at halftime and put the game away with a 21-4 advantage in the third quarter.

Gabby Guerrieri led Fox Chapel with 16 points, Domenica Delaney added 15, and Megan Friday tallied 11 in the victory.

Abbey McElhaney fronted North Hills (3-16, 2-10) with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Moon 46, Trinity 36 — Reilly Sunday had 19 points to lead Moon (10-8, 6-6) to a Section 1-5A win.

Franklin Regional 48, Armstrong 33 — Cali Konek scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to lift No. 5 Franklin Regional (14-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-5A victory. Jordan Yaniga added 10 points for the Panthers, who started the game on a 14-4 run. Franklin Regional has won five straight games.

Wrestling

Mt. Lebanon 52, Fox Chapel 24 — Jordana Matamoros (106), Josh Miller (152), Sean Mahon (170) and Eddie Farrell (220) each recorded pins, but the Foxes fell to the Blue Devils in a nonsection match.