High school roundup for Feb. 1, 2021: Upper St. Clair edges Bethel Park in Class 6A tussle

Monday, February 1, 2021 | 11:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Paige Dellicarri scored 12 points, including buzzer-beating baskets at the end of the second and third quarters, to lead No. 2 Upper St. Clair to a 49-47 Section 2-6A girls basketball victory over No. 4 Bethel Park in a matchup of ranked teams Monday night.

Katelyn Robbins had a team-best 13 points for Upper St. Clair (7-1, 3-0), which led by 13 entering the fourth quarter and held off a Bethel Park charge. Liv Westphal led the Black Hawks (6-2, 1-1) with 22 points. Emma Dziezgowski added 15.

Blackhawk 75, Central Valley 30 – Led by 12 points apiece from Jolie Strati, Alena Fusetti and Kassie Potts, Blackhawk (7-3, 5-2) claimed a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (1-8, 1-6). Casey Nixon added 10 points.

Bishop Canevin 28, Union 22 – Savanah Abbott and Ashley Lippold scored eight points apiece to lead Bishop Canevin (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 1-A win. Elise Booker led Union (3-6, 1-4) with nine points.

Chartiers Valley 100, Lincoln Park 49 – Aislin Malcolm scored 24 points to help Chartiers Valley (10-1, 5-0) hit the century mark in a Section 1-5A win. Perri Page added 17 points and Hallie Cowan had 17 for the Colts, who scored 45 points in the first quarter and 75 in the first half. Paige Brown led Lincoln Park (7-4, 1-4) with 17 points.

Fox Chapel 60, Kiski Area 25 — Led by a 13-point performance from Ellie Schwartzman, the Foxes (4-5, 4-3) earned a Section 2-5A victory over the Cavaliers (3-7, 0-6). Schwartzman was the only player to score in double digits for the Foxes, but six other players scored, and five scored five or more points in the win. It was Fox Chapel’s third straight victory.

Greensburg Salem 53, Laurel Highlands 27 — Abby Mankins scored 15 points, and Roni Kaufman added 11 to lead Greensburg Salem (2-3, 0-2) to a nonsection win. The Golden Lions took a 10-point lead after one quarter.

North Catholic 55, Laurel 30 – Tara Lucot had 18 points and 10 rebounds and North Catholic (10-1, 6-0) claimed a decisive victory in a battle of two of the top teams in Section 1-3A. Lucot shot 6 for 8 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Regan Atkins led Laurel (9-2, 4-2) with 11 points.

Oakland Catholic 64, Moon 49 – Alexa Washington scored 18 points as Oakland Catholic (5-5. 2-1) jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter en route to a Section 1-5A win. Halena Hill added 12 points and Alyssa Morgan had 10. Emma Theodorsson led Moon (3-7, 2-2) with 23. Cassie Depner had 13.

OLSH 64, Aliquippa 44 – Kennedy Walsh scored 16 points, Katie Hoff added 14, and OLSH (8-1, 8-1) pulled away in the second half for a Section 1-2A win. Angel Henry scored 20 and Mahogany Shegog 10 for Aliquippa (3-7, 2-6).

Rochester 78, Eden Christian 60 – Corynne Hauser scored 29 points and No. 1 Rochester (6-3, 5-0) rallied from seven points down after the first quarter for a Section 1-A win over No. 4 Eden Christian (5-4, 2-1). Alexis Robison added 17 and MeKenzie Robison 14 for Rochester.

Southmoreland 40, West Mifflin 23 – Olivia Cernuto scored 18 points to lead Southmoreland (7-2, 6-1) to a pivotal Section 3-4A victory. The Scotties survived a scoreless second quarter. Shelby Genes led West Mifflin (5-3, 5-2) with 11 points.

Sto-Rox 44, Carlynton 40 – Alicia Young scored a game-high 23 points as Sto-Rox (3-7, 3-3) took a 10-point lead after one quarter and held on for a Section 3-2A victory. Trinity Griffin added 15 points. Chloe Williams led Carlynton (4-5, 3-2) with 14 points.

Boys basketball

McKeesport 71, Kiski Area 34 — Brison Kisan had a game-high 31 points to help McKeesport (6-3, 3-2) cruise to a Section 3-5A win over Kiski Area (1-9, 1-6). Calvin Heinle led the Cavaliers with 15 points.

Mt. Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 27 — Jonas King scored 15 points, and Nate Kubasky added 10 to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-6, 2-4) to a nonsection win. Ben Thomas scored 12 and Cade Cavanaugh 11 for Greensburg Salem (0-2, 0-0).

New Brighton 66, Freedom 63 – JoJo Reynolds scored 21 points and Bobby Budnacki added 10 to power New Brighton (3-5, 1-3) to a Section 2-3A victory. Carter Huggins led Freedom (0-6, 0-3) with 25. Carter Slowinski added 14.

Penn Hills 68, North Catholic 64 (OT) – Ed Daniels scored 17 points and Daemar Kelly added 14 as Penn Hills (5-3, 3-0) knocked off Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic in an overtime game that featured 10 lead changes. Andrew Ammerman had a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds for North Catholic (9-3, 5-0). Connor Maddalon added 14 points.

Hockey

Greensburg Salem 7, Norwin 3 — Owen Tutich and Jacob Smith scored two goals apiece to lead Greensburg Salem (8-3-0) to a Class A Southeast victory. Colten Humphrey added a goal and two assists. Landon Morrison and Nathan Hetrick also scored. Logan Fear, Dom Barca and Hunter Hardy scored for Norwin (6-7-0).

Shaler 7, Plum 1 —Logan Thom and Ryan Riffner both scored two goals as the Titans (3-8) took down the Mustangs (0-8) in convincing fashion. Tre Junker, Mason Miller and Dalton Frankert also scored for the Titans. Nick McMasters scored the lone goal for Plum and Sam Pine tallied 54 saves.

