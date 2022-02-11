High school roundup for Feb. 10, 2022: Upper St. Clair knocks off No. 1 Mt. Lebanon

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Kate Robbins (42) scored 17 points against Mt. Lebanon on Thursday night.

Kate Robbins scored 17 points to lead No. 4 Upper St. Clair to a 58-53 victory in Section 2-6A girls basketball Thursday, handing No. 1 Mt. Lebanon its first loss of the season.

Rylee Kalocay added 16 and Mia Brown followed with 15 for the Panthers (17-4, 9-3). Ashleigh Connor led all scorers with 32 points and Reagan Murdoch added 12 for the Blue Devils (20-1, 11-1).

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 59, Uniontown 32 – Elizabeth Murtha scored 22 points, including 14 in the second quarter, to lead Albert Gallatin (14-4, 9-3) to a Section 3-5A victory. Gianna Michaux added 12 points for the Colonials and Mya Glisan scored 11. Jersey Greer had nine points for Uniontown (5-13, 2-9).

Apollo-Ridge 55, Springdale 25 – Brinley Toland led all scorers with 17 points, Sophia Yard added 12, and Sydney McCray chipped in 10 as Apollo-Ridge (15-5, 6-4) beat Springdale (5-14, 3-7) in Section 4-2A. Grace Gent scored 14 points for the Dynamos.

Aquinas Academy 56, Riverview 36 – Liz Russell netted 19 points and Emi Kartsonas scored 15 to help No. 4 Aquinas Academy (12-5, 8-0) earn a Section 3-A win. Maddie Deem had 12 points for Riverview (5-13, 2-6).

Beaver 42, Central Valley 28 – Payton List and Zoe Ringer scored 13 points apiece to propel No. 4 Beaver (14-4, 11-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Abby Underwood and Nyah Hayes had seven each for Central Valley (6-13, 5-8).

Blackhawk 67, New Castle 21 – Kassie Potts scored 12 and Alena Fusetti followed with 10 as No. 1 Blackhawk (19-0, 13-0) beat New Castle (5-14, 2-11) in Section 2-4A. Neena Fora and Kayla Jones each scored eight points for the Red Hurricane.

Burgettstown 48, Northgate 7 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 16 points and Jill Frazier followed with 15 to lead Burgettstown (17-2, 9-1) past Northgate (1-17, 0-9) in Section 2-3A.

California 62, Frazier 33 – Kendelle Weston led California (11-9, 6-4) with 17 points, becoming the sixth player in program history to top the 1,000-point mark, and Samantha Smichnick added 13 in a Section 2-2A win. Delaney Warnick scored 14 for Frazier (6-14, 3-7).

Carmichaels 63, Beth-Center 24 – Sophia Zalar had 23 points and Ashton Batis scored 22 to lead Carmichaels (6-12, 3-7) past Beth-Center (2-17, 0-10) in Section 2-2A.

Charleroi 63, Bentworth 19 – McKenna DeUnger scored 21 points as Charleroi (14-8, 8-4) won a Section 2-3A game against Bentworth (5-14, 2-10).

Chartiers Valley 54, South Fayette 49 – Hallie Cowan scored 22 and Perri Paige put up 11 points for No. 1 Chartiers Valley (19-1, 10-0) in Section 1-5A. Lainey Yater and Mia Webber each scored 11 and Maddie Webber added 10 for No. 3 South Fayette (16-4, 7-3).

Connellsville 62, Laurel Highlands 36 – Hillary Claycomb led all scorers with 17 points, Maddy Kinneer added 14, and Mallory Orndorff and Whitney Boish each scored 10 to lead Connellsville (8-13, 5-7) past Laurel Highlands (1-19, 1-10) in Section 3-5A. Aareanna Griffith scored 15 and Aynanna Sumpter put up 14 with four 3-pointers for the Mustangs.

Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 47 – Led by 16 points from Brooke Markland, 14 from Haven Briggs and 13 from Alyssa Terza, Elizabeth Forward (16-4, 9-2) picked up a Section 3-4A win. Farrah Reader led Belle Vernon (15-6, 8-4) with 14. Tessa Rodriguez had 11 and Viva Kreis 10.

Ellwood City 49, Riverside 18 – Claire Knoble had a game-high 16 points and Ellwood City (10-11, 5-7) won in Section 1-3A. Camryn Friello scored five points for Riverside (2-16, 0-11).

Freedom 54, Beaver Falls 49 – Shaye Bailey (20), Julz Mohrbacher (12) and Renae Mohrbacher (10) finished in double figures and No. 4 Freedom (16-4, 10-2) slipped by Beaver Falls (4-14, 2-10) in Section 1-3A. Avina Norman had 18 points for the Tigers.

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Jeannette 20 – Mya Morgan had 19 points and Bailey Kuhns scored 13 for No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4, 10-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Franke Crosby scored 13 for Jeannette (0-18, 0-9).

Hampton 63, Mars 54 – Meghan Murray hit for 30 points and Sophia Kelly scored 11 to help Hampton (16-3, 7-3) dispatch Mars (17-5, 9-3) in Section 2-5A. Olivia Donnelly (16), Ava Black (14) and Alexa McDole (12) scored in double figures for the Fightin’ Planets.

Knoch 52, Freeport 49 – Maddie Boyer scored 21 points and Hattie McGraw added 14 points with four 3-pointers as No. 3 Knoch (19-2, 12-0) finished its Section 1-4A schedule undefeated. Melania DeZort led all scorers with 22 points for Freeport (6-10, 5-6).

Latrobe 56, Greensburg Salem 39 – Elle Snyder finished with 22 points to lead No. 5 Latrobe (15-3, 11-1) to a Section 4-5A victory. Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair added 10 each. Carissa Caldwell led Greensburg Salem (15-6, 6-5) with 20. Abby Mankins had 15.

McGuffey 37, Washington 31 – Taylor Schumacher paced McGuffey (9-12, 4-8) with 13 points in a Section 2-3A win. Amari Oakley scored 12 for Washington (1-18, 0-12).

Mohawk 39, Laurel 23 – Erynne Capalbo had 14 points and Natalie Lape netted 13 for Mohawk (8-12, 7-5) in a Section 1-3A victory. Danielle Pontius scored nine for Laurel (12-9, 6-6).

Monessen 75, Geibel 17 – Mercedes Majors led all scorers with 18 points, Avanti Stitch followed with 13, Zalendria Hardison put up 11, and Kinsey Wilson added 10 for Monessen (15-5, 8-2) in a Section 2-1A win. Morgan Sandzimier led Geibel (2-17, 0-10) with 13 points.

Montour 65, Hopewell 41 – Olivia Lyscik went over 1,000 points for her career (1,011) by leading all scorers with 25 points as Montour (15-5, 10-4) beat Hopewell (6-13, 5-9) in Section 2-4A. Olivia Persinger put up 15 and Jordyn Wolfe added 13 for the Spartans. Lauryn Speicher scored 18 points and Marlee Mancini finished with 12 for the Vikings.

Moon 50, West Allegheny 28 – Reilly Sunday scored 16 points to lead No. 4 Moon (17-4, 7-3) to a Section 1-5A win over West Allegheny (6-14, 0-10). Sarah Santicola had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Emma Theodorsson finished with 12 points and 11 boards. Madison Rieker had 10 for West A.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 18 – Tiffany Zelmore hit for 25 points and Carly Smith finished with 12 to lead Mt. Pleasant (8-12, 3-8) to a Section 3-4A victory. Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (2-18, 0-11) with nine points.

Neshannock 72, Shenango 25 – Mairan Haggerty and Neleh Nogay scored 16 points apiece while Addi Watts put up 14 and Aaralyn Nogay finished with 12 for No. 3 Neshannock (18-2, 11-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Emilee Fedrizzi scored nine points for Shenango (12-8, 7-5).

Oakland Catholic 50, Lincoln Park 28 – Halena Hill led Oakland Catholic (13-8, 4-6) with 17 points and Alexa Washington added 14 in a Section 1-5A victory. Sarah Scott scored 11 and Aizlin Thompson had 10 for Lincoln Park (10-10, 2-8).

OLSH 58, Sewickley Academy 18 – Katie Hoff scored 14 points and Kaleigh Constantino chipped in with 12 as No. 2 OLSH (17-4, 11-1) won in Section 1-2A. Des Nance led Sewickley Academy (5-9, 3-7) with nine points.

Propel Montour 63, Calvary Christian 32 – Janai Green scored 34 points and Kahrijah Washington added 21 to power Propel Montour. Emma Shashura scored 16 and Hannah Cramer had 12 for Calvary Christian.

Rochester 44, Union 31 – Corynne Hauser scored 25 points and Kiera Witt added eight as No. 3 Rochester (14-4, 7-1) handed No. 1 Union (19-1, 7-1) its first loss of the season in Section 1-A. Zoe Lepri and Kelly Cleaver had 14 points apiece for the Scotties.

Serra Catholic 52, Seton LaSalle 44 – Cate Clarke scored 17 points with four 3-pointers and Rykee Allebach also netted 17 as No. 1 Serra Catholic (18-1, 10-0) beat Seton LaSalle (15-6, 8-2) in Section 2-2A. Ava Dursi led all scorers with 21 points and made five 3-pointers and Mallory Daly added 11 for the Rebels.

South Allegheny 49, East Allegheny 22 – Jamie Riggs put up 17 points and Angelina Cortazzo added 10 in a Section 3-3A win for South Allegheny (9-12, 5-7). Casmere Marshall scored 12 points for East Allegheny (2-17, 0-12).

Southmoreland 47, Yough 26 – Olivia Cernuto scored 12 points and Delaynie Morvosh added 11 to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (17-3, 11-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Lacie Gerdich led Yough (5-14, 3-8) with 14.

St. Joseph 57, Leechburg 30 – Julie Spinelli put up 14 points and Gia Richter added 12 as St. Joseph (7-12, 4-4) won a Section 3-A game. Jade Schuffert led all scorers with 15 for Leechburg (0-16, 0-7).

Trinity Christian 32, Propel Braddock Hills 26 – Eilidh Edgar scored 18 points and Catherine Harke had 10 to lead Trinity Christian. Ka’Tonya Miles led Propel Braddock Hills with 13.

Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 34 – Kaley Rohanna scored 21 points to power No. 3 Waynesburg (15-3, 11-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Clara Paige Miller had 15 and Nina Sarra 10. Emma Seto led Brownsville (8-11, 6-6) with 21. Zhariah Reed had 11.

West Greene 83, Avella 54 – Katie Lampe had a career-high 36 points and set school record by nailing 11 3-pointers for No. 2 West Greene (18-3, 10-0) in a Section 2-A win. The Pioneers set a team record with 15 3-pointers. Katie Dryer scored 23 for Avella (10-10, 5-5) and Allie Brownlee added 16.

Winchester Thurston 56, Ellis School 25 – Nadia Moore scored 26 points for Winchester Thurston (11-6, 7-2) in a Section 4-2A game. Alex Warren scored seven points for Ellis (5-13, 3-7).

Boys basketball

Allderdice 71, Brashear 30 – Sam Kelly had 17 points and Logan Golle and Major Rainey scored 10 each for Allderdice (14-6, 9-0) in a City League win. Rasheed Sounds scored nine points to lead Brashear (5-8, 3-6).

Derry 69, Homer-Center 39 – Tyson Webb netted 25 points and Nate Papuga added 19 to push Derry (6-13) past Homer-Center in a nonsection game. Michael Krejocik led the Wildcats with 13 points.

Eden Christian 57, Western Beaver 51 (OT) – Damon Astorino had 25 points and Ryan Merrick finished with 11 to help Eden Christian (11-7, 6-3) outlast Western Beaver (5-10, 2-7) in overtime in a Section 1-A win. Thad Gray led the Golden Beavers with 19 points and Levi Gray scored 15.

Highlands 74, Indiana 34 – Carter Leri scored a game-high 18 points and Jimmy Kunst added 17 points and 10 assists to lead Highlands (15-6, 9-2) in Section 4-5A. Chandler Thimons had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Bradyn Foster added 12 points. Ethan Kutz led Indiana (3-17, 0-11) with 15.

McDowell 69, Butler 67 – Devin Carney led all scorers with 35 points and seven 3-pointers, reaching the 2,000-point mark for his career, in a nonsection loss for Butler (11-9, 5-7). Carney had 2,025 points. Luke Chamberlain scored 25 points while Isaiah Logdin and Stephone Porter scored 16 apiece for McDowell. Madden Clement added 11 for the Golden Tornado.

Hockey

Baldwin 7, Canon-McMillan 0 – Dom Trimbur scored a hat trick and Trevor Belak added two goals and an assist to lead Baldwin (10-5-0-3) to a Class 3A victory over Canon-McMillan (3-13-0-0-1). Ryan Sulinski and Xander Aul scored and Eddie Nowicki saved 20 shots to earn the shutout for the Highlanders.

Burrell 6, Elizabeth Forward 4 — Luke Mink scored the go-ahead goal with less than four minutes left as Burrell (9-5-2) scored four times in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and win a Class B game. Julian Kemp, Anthony George and Aidan Petroff also scored in the third. Joe Scolaro and Riley Wislie had first-period goals. Raiden Medved scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (7-6-2).

Thomas Jefferson 6, Indiana 3 – Jake Stock had a hat trick and an assist to pace Thomas Jefferson (15-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Ty Rayman scored twice for the Jaguars. Phil Bell had a pair of goals and an assist for Indiana (2-14).

Wheeling Central Catholic 3, Wheeling Park 2 – Tommy Woods scored twice and Gary Hatfield added a goal to lead Wheeling Central Catholic (9-7-0-1-1) past Wheeling Park (4-12-0-0-1) in Class A. Riley Weekley and Grant Parshall scored a goal each for the Patriots.

This story will be updated.