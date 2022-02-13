High school roundup for Feb. 12, 2022: New Castle tunes up with win over Lincoln Park

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells drives past Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey during their game on Jan. 25. On Saturday, Wells scored 26 points in a win over Lincoln Park.

Mike Wells scored 26 points as Class 5A No. 2 New Castle tuned up for the playoffs with a 59-55 nonsection boys basketball victory over Class 4A contender Lincoln Park at the Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout at Geneva College on Saturday.

Isaiah Boice added 20 points for New Castle (19-1). LA Pratt scored 20 and Brandin Cummings had 18 for Lincoln Park (14-6).

Central Catholic 44, Baldwin 38 — Dante DePante scored 18 points to lead Central Catholic (17-5) to a nonsection win against Baldwin (12-10). Payton Wehner added 11 points for the Vikings while James Wesling’s 10 points led Baldwin.

Cheswick Christian Academy 48, Beaver County Christian 40 – Cheswick Christian Academy built a 31-13 halftime lead and went on to score a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. Grant Rochkind had 18 points for the Chargers and Sean Louis scored 14. Hunter Mozley paced Beaver County Christian with 15 points.

Laurel 77, Riverview 50 – Laban Barker scored 27 points to lead Laurel (12-8) to a nonsection victory. Eli Sickafuse added 15, Aidan Collins 13 and Kobe DeRosa 12. Nate Sprajcar and Ben Hower scored 11 points apiece for Riverview (6-16).

Mars 74, Knoch 47 – Zach Schlagel scored 15 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and Chris Dvorak recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to push Mars (19-2) to a nonsection win. Austin Cote added 13 points for the Fightin’ Planets and Tasso Sfanos scored 10. Ryan Lang had 32 points for the Knights (6-16) and finished his career as the second leading scorer in Knoch history.

Monessen 53, Washington 47 — Lorenzo Gardner had 15 points as Monessen (17-4) beat Washington (15-2) in nonsection play. Davoun Fuse and Tayshawn Levy scored 10 points each for Washington.

Neshannock 66, Rochester 53 — Michael Sopko scored 29 points to lead Neshannock (17-4) to a nonsection win at the Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout at Geneva College. Jack Giles added 12 points and Sebastian Coiro had 10. Jerome Mullins led Rochester (8-10) with 22 points. JD Azulay had 13 and Sal Laure 12.

North Allegheny 46, Cathedral Prep 38 – Joey Dopirak scored 17 points and Robby Jones added 16 to lead North Allegheny (14-8) to a nonsection win. Semontae Lofton led Cathedral Prep (14-5) with 10.

North Hills 68, Allderdice 53 — In nonsection play, Royce Parham scored 23 points to lead North Hills (21-0) to victory over Allderdice (14-7). Matt Seidl contributed 16 points for North Hills while teammates Alex Smith and Devin Burgess added 12 and 10 points. Avery Ruben paced Allderdice with 15 points.

South Fayette 66, South Allegheny 49 — Brandon Jakiela scored 22 points, including the 1,000th of his career in the third quarter, to lead South Fayette (13-8) to the nonsection win against South Allegheny (15-6). Alex Hall added 15 points for South Fayette.

South Side 55, Sewickley Academy 47 – Brody Almashy had 21 points and connected on four 3-pointers for South Side (8-13, 5-5) in a Section 1-2A win. Aidan Roach added 13 points for the Rams and Dusty Mackall scored 10. Nolan Donnelly had 18 points for Sewickley Academy (3-13, 1-8).

Uniontown 64, Albert Gallatin 56 – Calvin Winfrey had 17 points and Notorious Grooms scored 16 to lead Uniontown (14-7) to a nonsection victory. Jamiere Braxton led Albert Gallatin (10-10) with 18 points.

Girls basketball

South Side 45, Sewickley Academy 27 – Madi Fischer and Savannah Bailey scored 11 points apiece to lead South Side (11-9, 4-7) past Sewickley Academy (5-10, 3-8) to sweep a Section 1-2A doubleheader and make the playoffs. Des Nance had 10 points for the Panthers. South Side defeated Sewickley Academy, 35-4, earlier in the day. The wins gave South Side a 5-7 record, good enough for a fourth place tie with Aliquippa in the second. Because the Rams and Quips split their pair of meetings in the regular season, they both qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.

Avonworth 42, Aquinas Academy 32 — Rebecca Goetz scored 19 points to lead Avonworth (18-2) to a nonsection win against Aquinas Academy (12-6). The loss snapped Aquinas Academy’s six-game winning streak.

Bishop Canevin 48, Quaker Valley 45 – Ashley Lippold scored 26 points and Rachel Boehm added 11 to lead Bishop Canevin (13-8) past Quaker Valley (11-10) in a nonsection matchup.

Blackhawk 62, Beaver 48 — Casey Nixon had 15 points and 10 rebounds as Blackhawk (20-0, 14-0) beat Beaver (14-5, 11-3) in Section 2-4A play. Quinn Borroni added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Blackhawk, which trailed at halftime, 35-23. Payton List led Beaver with 20 points while Chloe List and Constantina Krzeczowski added 11 points each.

Butler 58, Armstrong 53 — Makenna Maier hit four 3-pointers on her way to scoring 17 points as Butler (12-9) defeated Armstrong (12-9) in nonsection play. Hannah Aldridge added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Butler, which trailed at halftime, 28-17. Emma Paul led Armstrong with 18 points while Kyla Fitzgerald chipped in 14 points.

Freeport 76, Valley 23 — Melaina DeZort scored 20 points as Freeport (7-10, 6-6) had 52 first-half points in its Section 1-4A win over Valley (1-18, 0-12). Ava Soilis added 17 points while Morgan Croney contributed 14 points and Jaden Gaillot 11 points.

Hampton 50, Plum 27 — Meghan Murray scored 20 points to lead Hampton (18-3, 9-3) to a Section 2-5A win against Plum (6-13, 3-9). Sophia Kelly added 15 points for Hampton while teammate Kayla Hoehler scored 10 points. Megan Marston paced Plum with 13 points.

Kiski Area 54, St. Joseph 13 – Abbie Johns scored 16 points and Emma Peck added 11 as Kiski Area (8-13) defeated St. Joseph (6-12) in a nonsection matchup.

Latrobe 69, Hempfield 38 – Latrobe (16-3) held Hempfield (4-16) to 11 points in the second half to pull away for a nonsection win. Camille Dominick (17), Anna Rafferty (16), Emma Blair (14) and Elle Snyder (12) scored in double figures for the Wildcats. Brooke McCoy had 14 points for the Spartans and Mia Shipman scored 10.

Monessen 57, Washington 17 — Mercedes Majors had 12 points as Monessen (16-4) downed Washington (1-19) in nonsection play. Zalendria Hardison and Kinsey Wilson added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Monessen, which led at halftime, 36-12.

Neshannock 48, Ellwood City 46 – Mairan Haggerty scored a layup while being fouled and converted the free throw with 34 seconds remaining to propel Neshannock (19-2) to a nonsection win. Haggerty had 19 points. Kyla Servick scored 20 for Ellwood City (10-12).

Hopewell 42, Riverside 23 — Lauryn Speicher scored 18 points to lead Hopewell (7-13) to a nonsection win over Riverside (2-18). Azure Humphries contributed 11 points in the win.

North Allegheny 48, Oakland Catholic 36 — Taylor Rawls had 11 points and Jasmine Timmerson had 10 as North Allegheny (20-1) defeated Oakland Catholic (13-9) in nonsection play. Halena Hill led Oakland Catholic with 13 points while Rachel Haver added 10 points.

North Catholic 53, Seneca Valley 49 — Dacia Lewandowski scored 19 points and Alayna Rocco added 18 points as North Catholic (16-4) rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat Seneca Valley (11-10) in a nonsection matchup. Allison Sevin led Seneca Valley with 12 points while Emerson Peffer added 11 points and Chloe Leonard and Jess Bickart contributed 10 points each.

OLSH 49, Eden Christian 29 — Kyleigh Nagy scored 15 points as OLSH (18-4) beat Eden Christian (9-9) in nonsection play. Emily Schuck added 14 points for OLSH, which ran its winning streak to 14 games. Ella D’Ippolito led Eden Christian with 13 points while Violet Johnson added 10 points.

Shaler 55, Erie 27 – Mackenzie Barr netted 13 points and Hanna Dejidas contributed 12 for Shaler (7-15) in a win over District 10’s Erie.

South Fayette 64, Trinity 58 — Maddy Webber scored 34 points as South Fayette (17-4) defeated Trinity (17-4) in a triple-overtime nonsection contest. Mia Webber added 14 points for South Fayette, which trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter. Ruby Morgan led Trinity with 17 points while Eden Williamson added 14 points and Alyssa Clutter scored 13 points.

South Park 69, Shady Side Academy 34 — In nonsection play, Maya Wertelet hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead South Park (18-3) to its seventh straight win by defeating Shady Side Academy (9-10). Kierra Moelber added 14 points for South Park while Cate Sauer led Shady Side Academy with 15 points.

Yough 48, Mt. Pleasant 46 (OT) – Laney Gerdich scored 21 points and Yough (6-14, 4-8) outlasted Mt. Pleasant (8-13, 3-9) for an overtime victory in a Section 3-4A game. Mikahla Chewing added 14 points for the Cougars. Tiffany Zelmore led the Vikings with 24 points and Riley Gesinski scored 13.

Wrestling

Derry Duals – Norwin went 5-0 to take top honors at Derry’s dual meet tournament, defeating Meadville (47-19), Franklin Regional (46-22), Trinity (36-33), Derry (52-17) and Frazier (70-6). The Knights are 16-4.