High school roundup for Feb. 13, 2021: OLSH cruises in championship showdown

Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 9:53 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scored 33 points against Highlands on Saturday.

In a battle of defending WPIAL champions in their respective classes, OLSH opened up a 12-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 73-51 nonsection win over Highlands on Saturday evening.

Jake DiMichele had 33 points and Dante Spadafora scored 28 for the Chargers (15-0), the defending Class 2A champions. Chandler Thimons had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Carter Leri scored 10 points for the Golden Rams (10-2), who won the Class 4A title last season before moving up to Class 5A this year.

Bishop Canevin 81, Avella 41 — Jaden Gales scored 18 points and Dom Elliott added 15 to power Bishop Canevin (8-3, 5-0) to a Section 2-A win over Avella (4-9, 3-4). Shea Champine had 13.

Butler 69, North Hills 68 — Devin Carney scored 28 points as Butler (6-7, 2-6) held off a second-half rally by North Hills (4-8, 2-6) in a Section 1-6A win. Mattix Clement added 18 points for Butler while Riane Gratzmiller had 12 points. Royce Parham led North Hills with 19 points, Matt Seidl added 17 points and Will Blass and Alex Smith contributed 12 points each. Butler led at halftime, 34-22.

Hampton 55, Knoch 46 — Matt DeMatteo had 21 points and five steals as Hampton (4-10) defeated Knoch (5-7) in nonsection play. Brennan Murray added 14 points and Braxton Eastly scored 10 points for Hampton. Keagan Fraser scored 18 points and Ryan Lang 15 for Knoch.

Laurel 72, Greenville 67 — Marcus Haswell’s 21 points led Laurel (7-8) to a nonsection win at Greenville. Sam Haswell added 19 points and Landin Esposito 10 points.

Leechburg 78, Neighborhood Academy 41 — Dylan Cook scored 36 points to lead Leechburg (5-3, 5-3) to a Section 3-A win over Neighborhood Academy (2-4, 2-4). Braylan Lovelace added 13 points for Leechburg while Eli Rich contributed 10 points. Jacoby Dupree paced Neighborhood Academy with 20.

McGuffey 51, Waynesburg 38 — Christian Cipoletti had a career-high 16 points for McGuffey (7-5, 5-4) in a Section 4-3A win at Waynesburg (2-12, 1-7). Nate Witkowsky contributed 14 points for the Highlanders.

Mt. Lebanon 48, Central Catholic 35 — In a nonsection matchup, Jake Reinke scored 22 points to help Mt. Lebanon (6-6) defeat Central Catholic (9-6). Dante DePante paced the Vikings with 20 points.

Mt. Pleasant 57, Derry 33 — Nate Kubasky scored a game-high 27 points to lead Mt. Pleasant past Derry in nonsection play. The Vikings extended their winning streak to three games and have won four of their last five. Jacob Bungard and Jonas King added 10 points apiece for Mt. Pleasant (6-7). Ryan Bushey led Derry (4-5) with 14 points.

North Allegheny 63, Norwin 49 — North Allegheny outscored Norwin 20-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. Greg Habib and Robby Jones scored 16 points apiece for the Tigers (12-3). Adam Bilinsky had a game-high 18 points for the Knights (5-10).

Plum 48, Armstrong 44 — Connor Moss had a game-high 20 points for Plum, which topped Armstrong in a Section 4-5A game. Max Matolcsy, Ta’Rasi Means and Will Brewer had six points each for the Mustangs (5-5, 3-5). Jack Valasek led the River Hawks (4-4, 2-4) with 12 points.

Seneca Valley 72, North Catholic 68 — Cole Brooks scored 24 points and Connor Lyczek added 20 points as Seneca Valley defeated North Catholic in nonsection play. Connor Maddalon led North Catholic with 22 points and Andrew Ammerman added 20 points.

Seton LaSalle 52, Jeannette 50 — Emmett Harris had 21 points as Seton LaSalle (7-6) held on to defeat Jeannette (8-4) in nonsection play. Hunter Schmidt led Jeannette with 15 points while Toby Cline scored 13 points and James Sanders added 11. Seton LaSalle led at halftime, 33-21.

St. Joseph 68, Northgate 52 — Andrew Sullivan scored 21 points as St. Joseph (6-8) defeated Northgate (4-14) in nonsection play. Rylan Zale added 13 points for St. Joseph, which led by 15 points at the half. Stevie Goetz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Northgate.

Upper St. Clair 65, Allderdice 63 — Luke Gensler scored 19 points and Luke Banbury added 16 as Upper St. Clair (11-1) prevailed in a matchup of top teams in WPIAL Class 6A and the City League. David Pantelis added 11 points. Malik Robinson led Allderdice (2-2) with 21 points. Cam Butcher added 14 and Kiere Henning had 12.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 63, Waynesburg 42 — Bryn Bezjak scored 20 points to lead Albert Gallatin (11-4) to a nonsection win against Waynesburg (9-4). Olivia Miller and Courtlyn Turner added 13 and 12 points for Albert Gallatin, which led at halftime, 36-15. Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg with 18 points and teammate Clara Paige Miller tallied 13 points.

Beaver 60, New Castle 23 — Emma Pavelek and Payton List scored 16 points each as Beaver (12-0, 10-0) downed New Castle (4-6, 2-6) in Section 2-4A. Aayanni Hudson scored 13 points for New Castle, which trailed, 37-10, at halftime.

Bethel Park 62, McKeesport 46 — Olivia Westphal scored 41 points to lead Bethel Park (11-2) to its fifth straight win with a nonsection victory over McKeesport (11-3). Avionna Menifee and Carmen Coles scored 10 points each for McKeesport.

Burrell 56, Apollo-Ridge 51 — Ally Fisher scored 23 points to lead Burrell (5-8) to a nonsection win over Apollo-Ridge (4-4). Kate Myers and Hope Clark added 10 points each in the win. Brinley Toland led Apollo-Ridge with 10 points.

Central Valley 57, Beaver Falls 34 — Alyssa Gillin hit for 22 points and Paige Elmer contributed 16 to lead Central Valley (4-9) to a nonsection win. J’La Kizart led Beaver Falls (3-11) with 14 points.

Eden Christian 56, Bishop Canevin 42 — Emilia Johnson hit five 3-pointers on the way to scoring 21 points to lead Eden Christian (8-4, 5-1) to a Section 1-A win over Bishop Canevin (5-4, 4-4). Haylee Fleishmann tacked on 12 points for Eden Christian. Savanah Abbott scored 12 points to lead Bishop Canevin and Ashley Lippold added 11 points.

Hampton 52, Mars 41 — Kayla Hoehler had 17 points to lead Hampton (10-4, 6-2) to a Section 2-5A win at Mars (5-8, 4-5). Meghan Murray added 15 points for Hampton while Ava Black paced Mars with 17 points.

Hempfield 69, Uniontown 42 — Capri DeCaro scored 14 points for Hempfield (3-4) in a nonsection win over Uniontown (3-11). Brooke McCoy scored 11 points for the Spartans, and Kelsi Terzolino had 10 points.

Indiana 63, Redbank Valley 47 — Katie Kovalchick scored 24 points to help Indiana (6-7) cruise past District 9’s Redbank Valley. Hope Cook added 15 points for Indiana and Bella Anonacci scored 11.

Montour 58, Aquinas Academy 25 — Olivia Lyscik scored 25 points and Olivia Persinger and Raegan Kadlecik added 14 points each as Montour (9-7) downed Aquina Academy (11-4) in nonsection play. Montour held Aquinas Academy to just six second-half points.

North Allegheny 57, Baldwin 40 — Lizzy Groetsch netted a game-high 24 points to help North Allegheny (15-0) top Baldwin (4-6) in a nonsection game. Paige Morningstar added 10 points for the Tigers. Meghan Dryburgh led the Highlanders with 10 points.

North Catholic 64, OLSH 48 — Alayna Rocco scored 20 points and connected on five 3-pointers for North Catholic (14-2) in a nonsection win at OLSH (10-3). Emily Schuck had 24 points for the Chargers. Ava Walker and Dacia Lewandowski scored 12 points each for the Trojanettes.

Peters Township 48, Sewickley Academy 32 — Jordan Bisignani scored 13 points and Journey Thompson had 12 points as Peters Township (6-5) beat Sewickley Academy (9-5) in nonsection play. Kamryn Lightcap scored a game-high 16 points in the loss.

Plum 36, Armstrong 33 — Plum (6-5, 6-4) shut out Armstrong 8-0 in the fourth quarter for a comeback win in Section 2-5A. Kennedie Montue had 11 points to lead the Mustangs. Olivia Yancy scored nine points for the River Hawks (7-2, 4-2).

Rochester 68, Freedom 55 — Alexis Robison led four Rams in double figures with 22 points in a nonsection win over Freedom (5-5). Corynne Hauser had 18 points for Rochester (11-3). MeKenzie Robison added 11 points and Kallista Seybert scored 10.

Serra Catholic 53, Belle Vernon 47 — Nicole Pawlowski and Chloe Pordash scored 14 points each as Serra Catholic (9-0) beat Belle Vernon (7-5) in nonsection play. Grace Navarro added 10 points in the win. Viva Kreis scored 13 points for Belle Vernon, and Taylor Rodriguez added 12 points.

Springdale 42, Jeannette 30 — Springdale earned its first section win in more than five years with a victory over Jeannette in Section 4-2A. The Dynamos’ last section win was a 39-37 triumph over Eden Christian on Jan. 21, 2016. Grace Gent scored 12 points and Caity Stec added 11 points for Springdale (3-10, 1-5). The Dynamos limited Jeannette (0-13, 0-4) to three points in the second half. Zoey Vincent had 13 points and Oceana Sirnic scored 10 for Jeannette, which led by four at halftime.

Trinity 72, Oakland Catholic 47 — In nonsection play, Courtney Dahlquist scored 23 points to lead Trinity (12-1) to victory over Oakland Catholic (7-8). Alyssa Clutter and Kaylin Venich each added 16 points while Ashley Durig chipped in 13 points. Halena Hill paced Oakland Catholic with 16 points while Alexa Washington scored 12 points.

Washington 35, Monessen 29 — Kaprice Johnson scored 11 points and Kyla Woods added 10 points as Washington (5-7) beat Monessen (8-5) in a nonsection contest. Sydney Caterino had 10 points for Monessen.

Woodland Hills 41, Greensburg Salem 29 — Peyton Pinkney scored 12 points to help Woodland Hils (6-3, 5-0) to a Section 4-5A victory. Kait Mankins led Greensburg Salem (5-8, 2-7) with nine points.

