High school roundup for Feb. 13, 2023: Jack Dunbar leads Peters Township in playoff tuneup

By:

Monday, February 13, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Jack Dunbar dunks against Bethel Park on Jan. 17.

Jack Dunbar dropped 41 points and drained seven 3-pointers, battling James Wesling in a duel of top scorers, as Class 5A top seed Peters Township geared up for the playoffs with an 85-79 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Monday night.

Jake Ziegler and Nate Miller each scored 14 points for Peters (19-3). James Wesling had 42 points and sank five 3-pointers for Baldwin (12-10). Nathan Richards added 14 and Nathan Wesling finished with 10.

Armstrong 76, Indiana 44 – Cadin Olsen put up 22 points, Jack Valasek added 13 and Jacob Szep contributed 12 for Armstrong (13-9) in a nonsection victory. Gavin Homer scored 20 points for Indiana (6-16).

Beaver 61, Mars 58 – Led by 18 points from Brady Mayo, 16 from Sawyer Butler and 11 from Aiden Townsend, Beaver (17-4) picked up a nonsection win. Tasso Sfanos scored 18 and Ryan Ceh had 16 for Mars (14-8).

Bethel Park 70, Keystone Oaks 56 – Michael Mathias scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers, Tristen Jackson added 13 points and Nick Brown finished with 10 for Bethel Park (13-8) in a nonsection defeat of Keystone Oaks (9-13). Erond Jakupi scored 16 points and Tulio Watts had 11 for the Golden Eagles.

Burgettstown 56, South Side 53 – Caleb Russel scored 13, Andrew Bredel added 12, Zack Schrockman followed with 11 and James Leuice had 10 to lead Burgettstown (13-9) to a nonsection win. Jacob Strnisa led all scorers with 18 points, Carter Wilson finished with 12 and Brody Almashy scored 11 for South Side (7-15).

Central Valley 55, Mohawk 53 – Andre Vacich led all scorers with 21 points and Jayvin Thompson finished with 17 for Central Valley (8-14) in a nonsection win against Mohawk (19-3). Bobby Fadden dropped 17 points, Devin Sudziak added 13, and Keigan Hopper had 11 for Mohawk. Jay Wrona scored six to eclipse 1,000 points for his career.

Cornell 50, Freedom 47 – Julian Cordice dropped 21 points and Amir Turner added 16 for Cornell (2-18) in a nonsection win. Dakota Roberts scored 15 and Nate DiNardo finished with 13 points for Freedom (1-21).

Knoch 56, Shady Side Academy 53 – Teagan Finucan drained a shot with seven seconds left to put Knoch (8-14) up by two in a nonsection win. Finucan finished with 15 points and Jackson Bauman added 15 for the Knights. Seamus Riordan led all scorers with 21 points and Nate Mallory added 10 for Shady Side (15-7).

McKeesport 66, Fox Chapel 61 – Travarese Rowe put up 25 points and Shayne McGraw followed with 21 to lift McKeesport (10-10) past Fox Chapel (13-9) in a nonsection contest. Asher White scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Will Siegel added 12 for the Foxes.

Mt. Lebanon 72, Moon 49 – Lucas Garifoli scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers, Nate Girod added 16 points and sank four 3s and Tanner Donati contributed 11 points for Mt. Lebanon (15-7) in a nonsection win against Moon (12-10). Elijah Guillory and Michael Santicola each scored 10 points for the Tigers.

Neshannock 75, Laurel 48 – Nate Rynd scored 15, Luciano Delillo added 13 and Anthony Bonner finished with 11 to lead Neshannock (16-5) to a nonsection win against Laurel (6-16). Laban Barker led all scorers with 25 points for the Spartans.

Norwin 54, Franklin Regional 45 – Adam Bilinsky scored 18 points to lead Norwin (14-8) to a nonsection win. Cooper Rankin led Franklin Regional (9-13) with 12 points.

Penn Hills 73, West Mifflin 49 – Daemar Kelly scored 15, Robert Thomas had 14 and Noah Barren finished with 13 points to lead Penn Hills (17-3) to a nonsection win. Jordan Lucas-Johnson led all scorers with 19 points and Todd Harrison scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers for West Mifflin (9-12).

South Fayette 63, Seton LaSalle 44 – Elijah Hill put up 23 points and Michael Plasko scored 15 to lead South Fayette (13-9) to a nonsection win over Seton LaSalle (11-10). Hayden Merchant led the Rebels with 13 points.

Trinity 68, Washington 62 – Andrew Collins scored a game-high 21 points and sank five 3-pointers, Dante DeRubbo and Tim Hodges scored 11 points apiece and Jonah Williamson added 10 for Trinity (10-12) in a nonsection win. Brayce Patterson scored 20 points, Carlos Harper had 14 and De’Ondre Daugherty followed with 13 for Washington (15-6).

Girls basketball

Armstrong 52, Gateway 29 – Kyla Fitzgerald scored a game-high 19 points and Olivia Yancy finished with 11 for Armstrong (19-3) in a nonsection win over Gateway (4-18). Marina Grado scored 12 points for the Gators.

Baldwin 75, Elizabeth Forward 70 – Mary Vargo put up 26 points, Laci Bernotas added 19 and Katie Lucarelli finished with 17 points and made four 3-pointers to lead Baldwin (10-12) to a nonsection win. Alyssa Terra scored 22, Michelle Jellison added 20 and Julia Resnik contributed 12 for Elizabeth Forward (17-5).

Bethel Park 79, Ringgold 28 – Mary Boff scored 23 points and Sophia Nath added 12 as Bethel Park (8-13) won a nonsection game. Abbey Whaley scored 11 for Ringgold (4-18).

Bishop Canevin 51, Riverview 21 – Ashley Lippold dropped 33 points and Rachel Boehm added 11 to lead Bishop Canevin (10-7) in a win over Riverview (11-10) in nonsection play. Katerina Tsambis led the Raiders with 11 points.

Butler 54, Karns City 35 – Justine Forbes had 27 points and Hannah Aldridge scored 13 to pace Butler (11-11) in a win over District 9’s Karns City.

Chartiers Valley 50, Plum 38 – Lilah Turnbull had 13 points, Ava Shazer added 11 and Emma Reynolds scored 10 for Chartiers Valley (12-9) in a nonsection win. Megan Marston dropped 23 points for Plum (12-10).

Fox Chapel 46, Canon-McMillan 45 – Elsie Smith had 18 points and Fox Chapel (13-9) edged Canon-McMillan (5-16) in a nonsection game. Lyla Jablon added 14 points for the Foxes. Nadia Davis had 13 points, Kelsey Wandera scored 11 and Lauren Borella finished with 10 for the Big Macs.

Franklin Regional 53, Penn-Trafford 29 – Sarah Penrod led all scorers with 19 points and Avery Musto added 16 points and made five 3-pointers as Franklin Regional (9-13) beat Penn-Trafford (15-7) in nonsection play. Annabelle Aquino led the Warriors with nine points.

Freedom 51, Central Valley 45 – Julz Mohrbacher scored 12 points to lead Freedom (17-4) over Central Valley (6-15) in nonsection play. Dakota DeAngelo led all scorers with 17 points and Nyah Hayes scored 11 for the Warriors.

Laurel 45, Knoch 40 – Regan Atkins scored 21 points and Shyan Tindall added 10 as Laurel (20-2) won a nonsection matchup. Nina Shaw scored 12 and Hattie McGraw had 11 for Knoch (14-8).

Montour 47, Mars 45 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 17 points and Reagan Kadlecik added 13 for Montour (8-14) in a nonsection win. Vita Vargo scored 15 for Mars (15-6).

North Allegheny 62, State College 33 – Jasmine Timmerson led all scorers with 22 points and sank four 3-pointers while Caroline Henderson scored 12 points on four made 3s to lead North Allegheny (17-5) to a nonsection win. Jordyn Steidl had 11 for State College.

Peters Township 74, Hempfield 42 – Gemma Walker scored 23 points, Sami Bewick followed with 21 and Natalie Wetzel finished with 15 as Peters Township (12-10) beat Hempfield (9-13) in nonsection play. Sarah Podkul dropped 15 and Ashley Hosni had 13 for the Spartans.

Pine-Richland 52, Beaver 38 – Sarah Pifer scored 19 points and drained five 3-pointers, Madison Zavasky added 16 points and Katie Pifer finished with 11 points to lead Pine-Richland (11-11) to a nonsection win. Chloe List led all scorers with 21 points for Beaver (13-8).

Shady Side Academy 60, St. Joseph 48 – Maggie Spell scored a game-high 27 points, Cassie Sauer added 15 and Karis Thomas finished with 12 for Shady Side Academy (20-2) in a nonsection win. Julie Spinelli put up 26 points for St. Joseph (18-4).

Waynesburg 64, California 45 – Kaley Rohanna dropped a game-high 27 points, Peyton Cowell added 12 and Avery Davis finished with 13 as Waynesburg (19-3) defeated California (10-12) in nonsection play. Rakiyah Porter scored 20 points and Addison Gregory had 14 for the Trojans.

Hockey

Blackhawk 8, Wheeling Park 0 – Owen Gratkowski and Finn Conlon both scored twice to lead Blackhawk (5-12-2) to a shutout victory against Wheeling Park (0-18) in Class A. Owen Keister, Jacob Hofer, Matias Huber and Max Jansto also scored while Evan Kennelly stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Greensburg Salem 4, Hampton 1 – Chase Kushner had two goals and an assist and Colten Humphrey and Dylan Swierczynski each had a goal and an assist to lead Greensburg Salem (16-3) to a Class A win. James Elk scored for Hampton (3-15).

North Hills 5, West Allegheny 4 – Toby Kiger had two goals and two assists, Jonathan Troskey added two goals and Blake Kunkel also scored for North Hills (17-1-1) in a Class A victory. Auston Falick, John Wineland, Alex Jak and Logan Balint scored West Allegheny (11-6-2).

Seneca Valley 5, North Allegheny 3 – Jaxson Reed scored a hat trick while Jacob Komaniak and Ethan Lindberg each added a goal to lead Seneca Valley (14-4-1) to a Class 3A win. Nate Spak scored twice and Cole Bianchin added a goal for North Allegheny (11-5-3).

Shaler 8, Wheeling Catholic 5 – Matthew Stelitano and Logan Thom each recorded a hat trick as Shaler (9-9) earned a Class A win. Tyler Garasich and Dylan Marsden also scored for the Titans. Payton Hildenbrand and Logan Pielech scored two goals apiece and Landon Prager added a goal for Wheeling Catholic (5-14).

Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Colin Ruffner had a pair of goals and an assist for Upper St. Clair (10-7-1) in a Class 3A win. Eli Rankin, Drew Lisak and Peyton Gillespie also scored for the Panthers. Matt Gates and Jacob Lehman had a goal apiece for Mt. Lebanon (5-14).