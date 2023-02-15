High school roundup for Feb. 14, 2023: Penn-Trafford hockey trips up South Fayette

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Xavier Solomon scores against Latrobe in a 2020 game.

Xavier Solomon and Nate Loughner each had two goals and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford to a 5-1 victory over second-place South Fayette in PIHL Class 2A hockey Tuesday night.

Cam Kiste added a goal, Jack Blank had two assists and Jackson Kerrigan stopped 17 shots in net for Penn-Trafford (11-7), which has won three in a row. Connor Solomon scored for South Fayette (16-2).

Bishop McCort 9, Hempfield 5 – Xavier Lieb had a hat trick and three assists and Brennan Karalfa registered a pair of goals and assists for Bishop McCort (13-6) in a Class 2A win. Ivan Safronov scored twice for the Crushers. Caden Horton scored twice and had an assist, while Nick Bruno had a goal and three assists for Hempfield (7-10-1).

Cathedral Prep 4, Canon-McMillan 2 – Brayden Sprickman scored twice and had two assists for Cathedral Prep (10-8) in a Class 3A victory. Vinny Scalise and Caleb Dacus added a goal apiece for the Ramblers. Dominic Tracanna and Anthony Pretrillo scored once for Canon-McMillan (5-14).

Indiana 6, Westmont Hilltop 2 – Philip Bell scored twice and Landin Wilson had a goal and an assist for Indiana (11-7-1) in a Class A win. Nick Rozich had a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop (2-17).

North Catholic 6, Moon 3 – Emilio Laracuente and Chaise Caldararo scored two goals apiece to lead North Catholic (12-5-1) to a Class A victory. Noah Driscoll had a hat trick for Moon (8-10).

Norwin 7, Freeport 2 – Alex Thomas had three goals and an assist and Dom Cerilli recorded a goal and three assists to power Norwin (14-4-1) in a Class A win. Cade Zeravica and Joe Vecchio each added a goal and an assist. Joseph Liput and Jake Suwan scored for Freeport (9-9-1).

Boys basketball

Cheswick Christian 59, Plants and Pillars 33 – Grant Rochkind scored 26 points and Vincent Gibbs added 17 for Cheswick Christian in a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference win. Josh Whipple scored 13 and Trenton DeRosa added 10 for Plants and Pillars.

Propel Andrew Street 49, Environmental Charter 33 – Darryl McCullough scored 13 points to lead Propel Andrew Street. JaNoah Salter scored 12 for Environmental Charter.

Girls basketball

Propel Montour 38, Neighborhood Academy 15 – Janai Green scored 21 points to lead Propel Montour. Justice Irvin led Neighborhood Academy with 11 points.