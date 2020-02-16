High school roundup for Feb. 15, 2020: Winchester Thurston upsets Laurel for program’s first playoff win

By:

Saturday, February 15, 2020 | 10:05 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Langston Moses led Winchester Thurston with 16 points Saturday.

Jackson Juzang hit the winning jumper with 10 seconds left in a tie game, leading No. 12 Winchester Thurston to a 47-45 upset victory over No. 5 Laurel in a WPIAL Class A first-round boys basketball playoff game Saturday afternoon. It was the first playoff win in program history.

Langston Moses scored 16 points, and Igor Karusewicz and Nathan Donner added 11 points each for Winchester Thurston (11-10), which rallied from a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Marcus Haswell led Laurel (14-9) with 16 points, and Luke Barker added 13 points.

Winchester Thurston will face Springdale in the quarterfinals Friday.

South Side 80, Serra Catholic 69 — In the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Peters Township, Brandon Barber scored 25 points as No. 9 South Side (12-11) overcame a slow start to defeat No. 8 Serra Catholic (11-12). Noah Prince and Aden Almashy added 21 and 20 points, respectively, for South Side, which trailed 17-10 after the first quarter. Jayden Bristol paced Serra Catholic with 25 points, and Josiah Pais added 22 points. South Side will face top-ranked OLSH in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Shenango 71, California 51 — Colin McQuiston scored 26 points to lead No. 6 Shenango (18-5) to a WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff win over No. 11 California (12-10) at North Hills. Jason Kraner scored 15 points, and Reis Watkins added 12 points in the win. Malik Ramsey scored a game-high 34 points for California. Shenango will face Jeannette in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Imani Christian 67, West Greene 41 — Malik Shannon scored 15 points, and Aiden Betsill added 14 points as No. 6 Imani Christian (15-8) won its first-round playoff matchup over No. 11 West Greene (8-13) at Peters Township. Jacquess Myers added 11 points for Imani Christian, and Ben Jackson led West Greene with 21 points. Imani Christian will play Cornell in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Tags: Winchester Thurston