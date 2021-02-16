High school roundup for Feb. 16, 2021: Fox Chapel boys top Penn Hills for 11th straight win

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 11:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Penn Hills on Tuesday night.

Eli Yofan had 25 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Fox Chapel rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to run its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Penn Hills, 76-69, in a nonsection boys basketball matchup Tuesday night.

Russell Fenton tallied a career-high 15 points, Jake DeMotte scored 14, Kent Baldauf hit four 3-pointers for 12 points, and JP Dockey contributed 10 points and 10 assists for Class 6A No. 3 Fox Chapel (13-2, 7-1).

Ed Daniels scored 18, Wes Kropp 17 and Deondre Mitchell 10 for Penn Hills (9-4, 5-0).

Baldwin 65, Moon 47 – Joey Starzynski scored 16 points and Elijah Moore, Bez Abdul and Conner Lavelle added 12 each to help Baldwin (5-10, 2-4) to a nonsection win. Elijah Suillory scored 18 for Moon (0-14, 0-7).

Butler 82, Hampton 73 – David Leslie scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Devin Carney and Mattix Clement had 17 each, to lead Butler (7-7, 2-6) to a nonsection win. Matt DeMatteo had 26 for Hampton (4-11, 3-5).

Carlynton 51, Northgate 42 – Khalil Kerr scored 11 points to lead Carlynton (11-2, 8-1) to a Section 2-2A victory. Josh Williams led Northgate (4-15, 2-8) with 16.

Chartiers-Houston 61, Fort Cherry 53 – Ahlijah Vaden scored 23 points to pace Chartiers-Houston (5-11, 3-7) in a Section 2-2A win. Lucas Myers had 16 and Austin Arnold 14. Henry Karn led Fort Cherry (9-6, 5-5) with 18 points.

Chartiers Valley 83, Trinity 67 – Carter Mastovich scored 23 points and Brayden Reynolds and Socrates Boulis added 17 each to power No. 1 Chartiers Valley (16-1, 8-1) in Section 2-5A. Mike Dunn hit seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points for Trinity (7-7, 3-6).

Geibel 61, Mapletown 26 – Zach Alloman scored 14 points to lead Geibel (6-6, 6-2) past Mapletown (4-5, 3-4) in Section 2-A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 89, Winchester Thurston 71 – Brevan Williams poured in 35 points to power Greensburg Central Catholic (11-2, 6-2) to a Section 3-2A victory over Winchester Thurston (5-4, 4-4). Christian McGowan added 15, Tyree Turner 12 and Ryan Appleby 11.

Hopewell 56, Beaver 44 – Behind 18 points from Anthony LaSala, 15 from Roman Gill and 13 from Cooper Stala, Hopewell (1-11, 1-9) grabbed its first Section 2-4A win. Charlie Higgs led Beaver (0-12, 0-9) with 17 points. Sawyer Butler had 15.

Jeannette 65, Valley 40 – Anton Good scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Jeannette (9-4, 5-2) in a nonsection win. Toby Cline had 11 and James Sanders and Keith Rockmore added 10 each. Thomas Albert led Valley (1-10, 1-6) with 10 points.

Kiski Area 71, Leechburg 64 — The Cavaliers (4-11) won a nonsection game behind 23 points from Calvin Heinle and 18 more from Jason Flemm. Kiski Area used a big 26-10 second-quarter surge to lead by 14 at the break before holding off a Leechburg rally over the final 16 minutes. The Blue Devils (5-4) got a game-best 28 points, including four 3-pointers, from Braylan Lovelace. Dylan Cook added 21 points for Leechburg, and Eli Rich scored 10.

Laurel 76, Mohawk 48 – Sam Haswell scored 25 points, topping the 1,000 mark for his career, to lead Laurel (8-8, 4-4) to a Section 1-3A win. Marcus Haswell had a game-high 28 points. Jay Wrona led Mohawk (3-12, 1-8) with 18.

Laurel Highlands 64, Norwin 52 – Brandon Davis hit for 17 points and Rodney Gallagher contributed 15 to lead Class 5A No. 5 Laurel Highlands (9-3, 7-0) to a nonsection win. Adam Bilinsky led Norwin (5-11, 2-7) with 18 points.

Mt. Lebanon 66, Allderdice 49 – Jake Reinke scored 27 points and Zach D’Alesandro added 17 as Mt. Lebanon (7-6, 4-0) won a nonsection game. Rayquon Young scored 22 for Allderdice (2-3, 2-0). Holden Eagle had 10.

New Brighton 46, Seton LaSalle 45 – JoJo Reynolds scored 27 points and hit the game-winning bucket to lead New Brighton (6-7, 3-5) to a Section 2-3A win. Anthony Newman had 14 for Seton LaSalle (7-7, 3-4).

Penn-Trafford 74, Greensburg Salem 44 – Ben Myers finished with 18 points and Josh Kapcin had 16 to carry Penn-Trafford (9-5, 5-4) to a Section 3-6A victory. Donavin Waller led Greensburg Salem (0-8, 0-6) with 12 points.

Ringgold 59, Connellsville 47 – Nick Peccon finished with 20 points and Demetrius Butler chipped in 17 for Ringgold (3-7, 1-5) in Section 1-5A. Josh Marietta led Connellsville (0-5, 0-5) with 15 points.

Rochester 67, Nazareth Prep 47 – Devon Hemer scored 28 points and Rochester (10-3, 7-1) took over with a 24-14 third-quarter surge in Section 1-A. Sal Laure added 15 and Jerome Mullins had 11. Nahum Brazil and Anthony Jagers scored 15 apiece for Nazareth Prep (3-9, 2-3).

Serra Catholic 80, Clairton 67 – Ryan Brooks had 14 points to lead five players in double figures for Serra Catholic (2-7, 2-4) in a Section 3-2A win. Joey DeMoss, Mark Thomas and Elijah Ward scored 11 points apiece . Andre Henderson scored 18 for Clairton (3-8, 3-5). Jonte Sanders had 17.

Shenango 58, Springdale 38 — Brody McQuiston led Shenango (11-6, 5-4) with 20 points while Dalton Peters added 13 in a Section 1-2A victory. Demetri Fritch scored 22 for the Dynamos (10-6, 5-3).

South Park 84, Ligonier Valley 54 – Led by 20 points from Keith Hutton and 17 from Zach Lemansky, South Park (7-2, 5-2) rolled to a nonsection win. Jaicob Hollick led Ligonier Valley (2-7, 2-4) with 18 points. Isaac Neidbalson added 16.

South Side 85, Burgettstown 43 – Aidan Roach scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to pace South Side (5-8, 2-6) in a nonsection victory. Noah Prince and Aidan English had 10 each. Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown (6-11, 3-7) with 15 points. Zachary Schrockman had 11.

Western Beaver 62, Propel Montour 30 – Lonnie Craft scored 19 points to lead Western Beaver (7-4, 3-3) to a nonsection win. Thad Gray added 16 and Levi Gray 15. Darrell White led Propel Montour (2-8, 2-5) with 10 points.

Girls basketball

California 60, Frazier 37 – Jordyn Crused scored 16 points and Kendelle Weston had 15 to help California (5-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Makayla Boda added 10. Kaelyn Shaporka led Frazier (2-11, 0-5) with 14 points. Kendall Shaporka had 13.

Central Valley 51, Freedom 42 – Behind 19 points from Paige Elmer and 18 from Alyssa Gillin, Central Valley (5-9, 2-7) grabbed a nonsection win. Jules Mohrbacher and Shaye Bailey had 11 points apiece for Freedom (5-6, 4-4).

East Allegheny 48, Avonworth 42 – Abby Henderson finished with 20 points and Casmere Marshall had 11 to lead East Allegheny (6-5, 5-5) in Section 3-3A. Grace O’Brien scored 20 and Maggie Goetz 16 for Avonworth (7-3, 6-2).

Eden Christian 43, Union 36 – Emilia Johnson scored 16 points to lead No. 3 Eden Christian (9-4, 6-1) to a Section 1-A victory. Kayla Fruehstorfer and Bella Cameron scored 11 each for Union (6-9, 2-6).

Fox Chapel 65, Kiski Area 35 — Four Foxes players scored in double figures, led by 20 from Ellie Schwartzman, in a Section 2-5A victory. Ally Hager added 14, and Domenica Delaney and Elsie Smith scored 13 and 12 points, respectively for Fox Chapel (8-6, 7-4). Abbie Johns scored 11 to lead the Cavaliers (3-12, 0-10).

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Jeannette 5 – Bailey Kuhns scored 17 points and Mya Morgan added 16 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 3-2) past Jeannette (0-14, 0-5) in Section 4-2A play. Laura Kondas added 14 for the Centurions.

Highlands 65, Derry 48 – Kalleigh Nerone scored 19 points to lead Highlands (5-11, 4-5) to a Section 1-4A victory. Julia DeSanto added 16 and Jocelyn Bielak 15. Tiana Moracco led Derry (1-9, 1-9) with 18 points. Mara Lewis had 12.

Monessen 33, Mapletown 21 – Mercedes Major scored 12 points and Monessen (9-6, 7-3) jumped out to an early 13-2 lead en route to a Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson led Mapletown (3-5, 2-5) with seven points.

Mt. Lebanon 55, OLSH 41 – Ashleigh Connor scored 32 points and Mt. Lebanon (12-3, 4-0) pulled away in the second half for a nonsection win. Emily Schuck and Katie Hoff led OLSH (10-4, 10-2) with 13 points apiece.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 21 – Tiffany Zelmore hit for 20 points to pace Mt. Pleasant (6-6, 3-5) in a Section 3-4A victory. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-9, 0-8) with eight points.

Penn-Trafford 56, Seneca Valley 34 – Maura Suman scored 16 points, Allie Prady added 14, and Penn-Trafford (10-3, 9-3) jumped out to a 12-2 lead and rolled to a Section 1-6A win. MacKenzie Powell added 10. Jaden Davinsizer led Seneca Valley (2-12, 1-11) with 15 points. Olivia West had 12.

Southmoreland 55, Albert Gallatin 52 – Olivia Cernuto scored 17 points and Delaynie Morvosh added 15 to lead Southmoreland (12-2, 9-1) to a nonsection win. Gracie Spadaro had 14. Bryn Bezjak led Albert Gallatin (11-5, 6-4) with 27 points.

Springdale 25, Valley 10 — Grace Gent and Julia Parfitt each scored eight points to lead the Dynamos (4-10) to a nonsection win. Tori Johnson tallied six points to lead the Vikings (1-5).

Trinity 96, Uniontown 19 – Courtney Dahlquist scored 21 points and Kaylin Venick added 18 as No. 1 Trinity (13-1, 8-0) defeated Uniontown (3-12, 1-9) in Section 3-5A. Alyssa Clutter had 12 and Emily Venick 10.

Upper St. Clair 49, Hempfield 32 – Behind 17 points from Molly James and 15 from Katelyn Robbins, No. 2 Upper St. Clair (11-1, 5-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 2-6A. Emma Hoffner led Hempfield (3-5, 1-4) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 48 – Clara Paige Miller hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Waynesburg (10-4, 8-1) used a 22-9 surge in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 4-3A win. Kaley Rohanna added 12 and Nina Sarra 10. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (4-6, 4-5) with 19 points.

West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14 – Brooke Barner scored 11 points and West Greene (13-2, 8-0) clinched its fifth straight section title with a Section 2-A victory. Savanah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (2-10, 2-7) with nine points.

Woodland Hills 41, Franklin Regional 31 – Peyton Pinkney scored 19 points and Hope Hawkins chipped 11 for Woodland Hills (7-3, 6-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Brooke Schirmer and Maria Brush led Franklin Regional (2-8, 1-7) with nine points each.

Wrestling

Class AA sub-section tournaments

Section 1A – Burgettstown sent all 13 wrestlers through to the section tournament with 12 claiming sub-section championships. South Park’s Joey Fischer defeated Joey Sentipal at 126 pounds to prevent the Burgettstown sweep. Parker Sentipal, Dylan Slovick, Rudy Brown, Eric Kovach, Anthony Lancos, DJ Slovick, Ryan Green, Nate Neal, Shane Kemper and Turner Lehman took first in contested weight classes.

Section 1B – Beth-Center led the way with five first-place finishers and six sectional qualifiers. Kyle McCollum, Tyler Debnar, Tyler Berish, Trevor Pettit and Alston Csutoros won sub-section titles for Beth-Center.

Section 2A – Laurel sent eight wrestlers through to the sectional tournament and crowned six sub-section champs: Colin Bartley, Tommy Hetzer, Charles Krepp, Grant Mackay, Chase Tintsman and Mitch Miles.

Section 2B – Quaker Valley had six first-place finishers in the sub-section: Jack Kazalas, Logan Richey, Nicholas Allan, Cole White, Justin Richey and Patrick Cutchember.

Section 3A – Eleven Burrell wrestlers advanced to the section tournament. Placing first for the Bucs were Cooper Hornack, Niko Ferra, Shawn Szymanski, Ian Oswalt, Aaron Edwards, Damian Barr, AJ Corrado, Colby Christie and Cole Clark.

Section 3B – Mt. Pleasant had six wrestlers take first-place honors: Joseph Longhi, Greg Shaulis, Jamison Poklembo, Noah Gnibus, Dayton Pitzer and Ian Fasano.