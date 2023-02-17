High school roundup for Feb. 16, 2023: McKeesport stops Moon as playoffs open with upset

Thursday, February 16, 2023

McKeesport's Travarese Rowe

It only took a few hours for the first double-digit seed to pull off a first-round upset in the WPIAL basketball playoffs.

Travarese Rowe scored 20 points to lead No. 12 McKeesport to a 56-50 victory over No. 5 Moon in a Class 5A boys first-round game on the postseason’s opening night Thursday.

Aemond Knight and Caiden Holtzman each added 10 points for McKeesport (11-10), which increased its lead from six points at halftime to 10 points after three quarters.

Elijah Guillory scored 27 points and Michael Santicola added 16 for Moon (12-11).

McKeesport will face the winner of Friday’s first-round game between No. 4 Gateway and No. 13 Woodland Hills in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Laurel 56, Bentworth 46 – Laban Barker scored 24 points and Luca Santini added 10 as No. 16 Laurel won a Class 2A preliminary round game. The Spartans (7-16) took over with a 13-6 scoring edge in the third quarter. Landon Urcho scored 18 points and Christopher Harper added 13 for No. 17 Bentworth (12-11). Laurel will visit top-seeded Aliquippa in the first round Tuesday.

South Side 69, Carmichaels 47 – AC Corfield scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 15 South Side picked up a convincing Class 2A preliminary round win. Jacob Strnisa added 17 points, Carter Wilson had 12 and Brody Almashy finished with 11 for the Rams (8-15), who will visit No. 2 Bishop Canevin in the first round Tuesday. Tyler Richmond led Carmichaels (12-11) with 18 points.

West Mifflin 46, Knoch 35 – Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 13 points to lead No. 17 West Mifflin to a 46-35 victory over No. 16 Knoch in a Class 4A preliminary round matchup. Aaron Smith added 10 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Titans (10-12), who took control of the game by outscoring the Knights 6-1 in the second quarter. Teegan Finucan led Knoch (8-15) with eight points. West Mifflin will visit top-seeded Lincoln Park in a first-round game Monday.

Propel Andrew Street 68, Trinity Christian 63 – Theo Baldwin scored 23 points, Ahmir Calhoun added 13 and Maurice Lowry had 11 to lead Propel Andrew Street. David Blackburn led Trinity Christian with 25 points.

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 12, Central Valley 0 – Ryan Saginaw had a seven-point night with four goals and three assists for Bishop Canevin (16-0) in a Varsity D2 win over Central Valley (1-16-1). Eion Tiernan, Ty Serakowski and Ben Ondrejko each scored twice.

Montour 5, Blackhawk 2 – David Strilka scored twice and Holden Wilpula and Chase Schaltenbrand each had a goal and an assist for Montour (16-4) in a Class A win. Jacob Hofer scored twice for Blackhawk (5-13-2).

Moon 3, Beaver 2 – Randy Sheffler scored the game-winning goal 24 seconds into overtime for Moon (9-10) in Class A. Brendan Camardese had two goals and an assist for Moon. Roman Guido had a goal and an assist for Beaver (1-16-1).

Pine-Richland 3, Bethel Park 2 – Ryan Peacock scored the winning goal 19 seconds after Christian Strang tied the score in the third period, leading Pine-Richland (11-7-1) past Bethel Park (5-12-1) in Class 3A. Joshua Lanyard had a goal and an assist and Daniel Muldoon also scored for Pine-Richland. Luke Henderson scored for Bethel Park.

Thomas Jefferson 4, Hempfield 2 – Ryder McGuirk scored twice, Andrew Oliver had a goal and an assist and Nathan Weiss also scored for Thomas Jefferson (11-7) in a Class 2A victory. Caden Horton had a goal and an assist and Nick Bruno also scored for Hempfield (7-11-1).