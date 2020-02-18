High school roundup for Feb. 17, 2020: Laurel Highlands handles Hampton

Monday, February 17, 2020 | 10:18 PM

Franklin Regional senior Johnny O'Toole (left) defends South Fayette senior Joe Alcorn during a WPIAL Class 5A first-round game at Peters Township High School.

Thanks to a first-round victory Monday night, Laurel Highlands will find itself in an intriguing WPIAL boys basketball quarterfinals matchup on Friday.

Tim Smith scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as eighth-seeded Laurel Highlands got off to a quick start and held off ninth-seeded Hampton, 52-46, in Class 5A.

Laurel Highlands took an 18-8 lead after one quarter. The Talbots outscored the Mustangs, 24-20, in the second half.

Tyvaughn Long added 14 points and freshman phenom Rodney Gallagher had 13 to lead the Mustangs (14-8) to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 Penn Hills. Laurel Highlands split a pair of regular season meetings with Penn Hills, including a 67-59 road win Jan. 24.

Ben Ringeisen led Hampton (11-11) with 21 points.

Girls basketball

Quaker Valley 65, West Mifflin 37 — No. 8 seed Quaker Valley turned a close game early into a runaway in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game at Peters Township. After a 10-10 first quarter, the Quakers (17-5) outscored No. 9 West Mifflin, 55-27. A 20-5 second quarter allowed the Quakers to pull away.

Junior guard Corine Washington led all scorers with 20 points for Quaker Valley, while junior center Claire Kuzma scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half, and junior Bailey Garbee chipped in 16.

Shelby Genes led West Mifflin (12-11) with 14 points. Lauren Yuhas added 12.

The Quakers will play No. 1 North Catholic (21-1) in the quarterfinals.

