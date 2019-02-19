High school roundup for Feb. 18, 2019: Montour, Chartiers Valley earn playoff wins

Monday, February 18, 2019 | 10:46 PM

The Montour boys basketball team buckled down on the defensive end Monday night to earn a spot in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

The Spartans held Hampton to 18 second-half points to secure a 60-44 victory in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs at North Allegheny.

James Eubanks had 21 points to lead No. 7 Montour (15-8), which will play No. 2 Penn Hills (19-3) in the WPIAL quarterfinals Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Jaden Nelson added 13 points, and Anthony Tambellini had 12 for the Spartans.

Ben Ringeisen had 16 points to lead No. 10 Hampton (12-10).

Chartiers Valley 68, Albert Gallatin 51 — Joe Pipilo had 19 points, and Jared Goldstrom added 18 as No. 5 Chartiers Valley (17-5) won a WPIAL Class A first-round game at Peters Township.

Brayden Reynolds added 15 points for the Colts, who will play No. 4 Woodland Hills in the quarterfinals Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Nate English and Tyrese Jackson each had 14 points for No. 12 Albert Gallatin (5-15).