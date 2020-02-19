High school roundup for Feb. 18, 2020: Clairton girls fend off Eden Christian
By:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 10:31 PM
It wasn’t easy, but the Clairton girls basketball team found a way to avoid the contagious upset bug that often makes its way through the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.
Behind 24 points from Iyanna Chapman, the fourth-seeded Bears defeated No. 13 Eden Christian, 61-58, in a Class A matchup Tuesday night.
Evanti Gibson added 15 points and Taylor Jackson had 12 for Clairton (19-3), which jumped out to a 32-23 halftime lead.
Taylor Haring scored 18 points and Haylee Fleischman added 17 for Eden Christian (8-13), which outscored Clairton, 35-29 in the second half.
Clairton will meet No. 12 California in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Avella 54, Propel Andrew Street 12 — Brianna Jenkins had 11 points and Avella scored the first 23 points of the game en route to a Class A first-round victory. Breanna Lloyd added 10 points and Bess Lengauer added eight for seventh-seeded Avella (17-6), which will meet No. 2 West Greene in Friday’s quarterfinals. Keeley Brockington led No. 10 Propel Andrew Street (8-15) with four points.
Sewickley Academy 53, St. Joseph 27 — Sixth-seeded Sewickley Academy scored 33 consecutive points through the second, third and fourth quarters to pull away in a Class A first-round game. The No. 11 Spartans (3-20) trailed 17-13 late in the second quarter, but the Panthers (13-10) used a 7-0 run to end the half and scored the first 26 points of the second half. They outscored the Spartans, 22-0, in the third.
Bre Werner led the Panthers with 14 points and Kamryn Lightcap scored 10. Trinity Lockwood-Morris paced St. Joseph with 10 points.
Sewickley Academy advances to play No. 3 Vincentian Academy in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Shaler.
Tags: Avella, Clairton, Eden Christian, Sewickley Academy
More Basketball• Central Catholic boys clamp down on Penn-Trafford
• Senior-led Bethel Park tops North Allegheny, celebrates 1st playoff win since 2016
• Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 5
• Cruse comes up big in clutch as California upsets Greensburg Central Catholic
• WPIAL basketball first round concludes Wednesday with boys 4A, girls 3A matchups