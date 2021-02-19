High school roundup for Feb. 18, 2021: Quaker Valley gets its revenge

By:

Friday, February 19, 2021 | 12:22 AM

Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scored 31 points against Lincoln Park on Thursday night.

Markus Frank scored 31 points to lead No. 4 Quaker Valley to a 72-64 victory over No. 2 Lincoln Park in Section 2-4A boys basketball Thursday night, avenging a loss from earlier in the week.

Adou Thiero added 26 for Quaker Valley (9-3, 8-2). Dakari Bradford and Brandon Cummings scored 17 apiece for Lincoln Park (11-5, 9-2), which won Tuesday’s meeting between the teams, 67-64.

Fox Chapel 79, Greensburg Salem 34 — After jumping out to a 27-6 lead in the first quarter, Fox Chapel extended its winning streak to 12 with a Section 3-6A victory. JP Dockey led the Foxes (14-2, 8-1) with 12 points and five steals, and Jake DeMotte added 11 points and five steals. Cade Cavanaugh led Greensburg Salem (0-9, 0-7) with 10 points.

Franklin Regional 61, Kiski Area 53 — Kadyn Hannah scored 18 points to help Franklin Regional (6-4, 6-2) earn a Section 3-5A win. Luke Kimmich added 12 points for the Panthers. Calvin Heinle led the Cavaliers (4-12, 1-9) with a game-high 19 points, and Jason Flemm scored 11.

Frazier 61, California 30 – Led by 16 points from Colton Arison, 15 from Owen Newcomer and 14 from Luke Santo, Frazier (14-3, 8-1) won a matchup of top teams in Section 4-2A. Nate O’Savage led California (3-3, 3-2) with 13 points.

Laurel 59, Freedom 27 – Sam Haswell scored 22 points and Marcus Haswell had 18 to carry Laurel (9-8, 4-4) to a nonsection win. Carter Slowinski led Freedom (0-12, 0-7) with 11 points.

OLSH 82, Nazareth Prep 31 – Jake DiMichele scored 38 points and Dawson Summers had 10 points and 17 rebounds to lead Class 2A No. 1 OLSH (16-0, 11-0) to a nonsection win. Emmanuel Dotson led Nazareth Prep (3-11, 2-4) with seven points.

Rochester 58, New Brighton 42 – J.D. Azulay scored 20 points and Devon Hemer added 17 to help Rochester (11-3, 7-1) to a nonsection win. Sal Laure added 11. Nya Greene led New Brighton (6-8, 3-5) with 14 points.

Upper St. Clair 69, Gateway 39 – Luke Gensler, Tanner O’Grady and John Sukernek scored 10 points each to lead Class 6A No. 1 Upper St. Clair (12-1, 3-0) to a nonsection win over Gateway (7-6, 5-4).

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 76, Ringgold 19 – Bryn Bezjak scored 27 points and Liz Murtha contributed 14 as Albert Gallatin (12-5, 7-4) defeated Ringgold (2-9, 2-7) in Section 3-5A.

Beaver 65, New Castle 8 – Maddi Weiland scored 18 points and Payton List and Emma Pavelek added 13 each to help No. 1 Beaver (14-0, 12-0) past New Castle (4-8, 2-8) in Section 2-4A.

Blackhawk 68, Hopewell 19 – Led by 15 points from Kassie Potts, 13 from Alena Fusetti and 11 from Alivia Thompson, No. 5 Blackhawk (11-4, 9-3) defeated Hopewell (3-8, 3-8) in Section 2-4A.

Fox Chapel 65, Indiana 54 — Ellie Schwartzman scored 18 points, and Elise Smith added 16 as Fox Chapel avenged a Section 2-5A loss from earlier in the season. Domenica Delaney chipped in 13, and Marissa Ritter scored 12 for the Foxes (9-6, 8-4), who erased an 11-point halftime deficit. Hope Cook and Katie Kovalchick paced Indiana (6-8, 4-5) with 16 points apiece.

Gateway 64, Freeport 45 — The Gators capitalized on an early 11-point lead in a nonsection victory. Dynasty Shegog led Gateway (6-9, 2-6 Section 4-5A) with 18 points. Ava Soilis and Melaina DeZort led the scoring effort for Freeport (7-2, 7-1 Section 1-4A) with 14 and 12 points.

Hampton 58, Kiski Area 25 — Kayla Hoelher scored 15 points for the Talbots (12-4, 8-2) in a convincing Section 2-5A victory. Karli Keller scored 12 points for Kiski Area (3-13, 0-11).

Laurel 48, Ellwood City 24 – Lucia Lombardo and Reese Bintrim scored 10 points apiece for No. 4 Laurel (13-2, 7-2) in a Section 1-3A win. Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (3-6, 2-6) with 14 points.

Lincoln Park 71, St. Joseph 54 — Sarah Scott scored a game-high 30 points to lead Lincoln Park (13-7, 2-6) to a nonsection win. Paige Brown added 18. Julie Spinelli scored 21 for St. Joseph (4-9, 3-2). Trinity Lockwood-Morris also scored 12 for the Spartans.

Mars 51, Armstrong 37 – Ava Black scored 18 points to lead Mars (6-8, 5-5) to a Section 2-5A win over Armstrong (7-4, 5-4). Olivia Donnelly added 11 and Madeleine Horvath had 10.

McKeesport 60, Hempfield 45 – Madeline Chereprko scored 12 points to help McKeesport (13-3, 5-2) to a nonsection win. Emma Hoffner hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Hempfield (3-6, 1-4). Brooke McCoy added 10.

Montour 55, Ambridge 18 – Led by 16 points from Olivia Lyscik, 14 from Raegan Kadlecik and 10 from Olivia Persinger, Montour (10-8, 6-6) defeated Ambridge (1-12, 1-10) in Section 2-4A.

Mt. Lebanon 46, Baldwin 40 – Ashleigh Connor scored 14 points and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (13-3, 5-0) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-6A win. Morgan Palmer added 12 and Reagan Murdoch had 11. Lexi Bernotas led Baldwin (5-7, 1-3) with 10.

Norwin 50, Pine-Richland 35 – Danielle Rosso and Mara Polczynski scored 14 points apiece as No. 5 Norwin (11-2, 9-2) rolled to a Section 1-6A victory. Madison Zavasky scored 13 for Pine-Richland (5-9, 4-8).

Oakland Catholic 53, Moon 36 – Alexa Washington scored 15 points to lead Oakland Catholic (9-8, 5-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Emma Theodorsson had 18 for Moon (5-10, 4-4).

Quaker Valley 67, Central Valley 23 – Behind 19 points from Bailey Garbee, 14 from Corrine Washington and 10 from Lily Johns, No. 2 Quaker Valley (11-4, 9-2) defeated Central Valley (6-10, 3-8) in Section 2-4A.

Rochester 72, Eden Christian 48 – Alexis Robinson scored 32 points and Corynne Hauser added 26 as No. 1 Rochester (12-3, 8-0) made a statement in Section 1-A. Haylee Fleischman scored 18 points and Taylor Hering had 13 for No. 3 Eden Christian (9-5, 6-2).

Serra Catholic 62, California 39 – Nicole Pawlowski tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, scoring 25 points in a Section 2-2A win for No. 1 Serra Catholic (10-0, 6-0). Chloe Pordash added 13. Jordy Cruse led California (6-3, 4-1) with 14 points.

Seton LaSalle 49, Frazier 30 – Behind 16 points from Emma Walsh and 15 from Ava Dursi, Seton LaSalle (5-3, 5-1) won in Section 2-2A. Kaelyn Shaporka scored 11 and Delaney Warnick 10 for Frazier (2-12, 0-6).

Sewickley Academy 35, Neshannock 31 – Kamryn Lightcap and Bre Warner scored 11 points apiece to lead No. 4 Sewickley Academy (10-5, 7-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-2A. Neleh Nogay led No. 3 Neshannock (13-2, 10-2) with 16 points.

Shenango 51, Aliquippa 31 – Kelly Cleaver scored 18 points and Kassidy Peters and Kylee Rubin added 10 each to help Shenango (12-6, 6-5) to a Section 1-2A victory. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (5-10, 3-8) with 16 points. Gloria Hardy had 10.

South Fayette 51, West Allegheny 22 – Jessica Stabile scored 13 points and Jessica Burns added 10 as South Fayette (10-4, 4-2) defeated West Allegheny (0-13, 0-10) in Section 1-5A.

West Mifflin 44, Yough 16 – Shelby Genes hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead West Mifflin (7-3, 7-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Laney Gerdich led Yough (4-10, 2-6) with 13 points.

Woodland Hills 56, Latrobe 43 – Kayla Walter scored 16 points and Woodland Hills (8-4, 7-1) broke open a one-point game at halftime to win a matchup of the top two teams in Section 4-5A. Peyton Pinkney added 13 and Tatiana Vasquez 10. Elle Snyder led Latrobe (9-2, 8-1) with 10 points.

Wrestling

Section 2A-AAA – Belle Vernon had a good night in the upper weights at the sub-section tournament, with Logan Hoffman (189), Cole Weightman (215) and Chad Metikosh (285) finishing first and Luke Breyer (172) finishing second. All four advance to Saturday’s section tournament at Canon-McMillan. Connellsville had six sub-section champs: Jake Layton (106), Chad Ozias (120), Mason Prinkey (126), Gabe Ruggieri (132), Jared Keslar (152) and Zach Bigam (138).

Section 2B-AAA – There were three big matches at the Section 2B sub-section tournament at Hempfield featuring top-ranked wrestlers. Hempfioeld went 3-0 in those bouts. Briar Priest edged Latrobe sophomore Nate Roth 1-0 at 132 pounds, senior Ty Linsenbigler topped Norwin senior John Altieri 8-6 at 145, and heavyweight Isaiah Vance defeated Greensburg Salem junior Billy McChesney 6-2.

Hempfield advanced seven wrestlers, including six who placed first. The Spartans’ other winners were Ethan Lebin (120 pounds), Ethan Berginc (126) and Lucas Kapusta (138). Latrobe had six advance, including four winners: Jacob Braun (106), Vinny Kilkeary (113), Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (189). Junior Chance Kranitz (160) was the only Norwin wrestler to finish first. Caleb Chismar (215) won for Greensburg Salem.

Section 3A-AAA — Seneca Valley led the way, sending 10 wrestlers through to the sectional tournament, including five first-place finishers: Tyler Chappell (106), Connor Smith (113), Dylan Chappell (132), Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (152) and Antonio Amelio (160).

Section 3B-AAA — All 12 wrestlers North Allegheny entered into the tournament advanced to sectionals, with eight taking first place: Casey Walker (106), Dylan Coy (120), Nick Gorman (126), Nathan Monteparte (132), Brad Stipetich (138), Max Stedeford (145), Aidan Buggey (189) and Brady Leczo (215).

Tags: Quaker Valley