High school roundup for Feb. 18, 2021: Shady Side Academy shocks No. 1 South Allegheny

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 12:06 AM

Thompson Lau scored 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds left, as Shady Side Academy stunned No. 1 South Allegheny and moved into first place in Section 3-3A with a 68-61 boys basketball victory Wednesday night.

Alex Kramer added 15 points and Ethan Salvia and Eli Teslovich had 10 each for Shady Side Academy (10-1, 8-1), which trailed by six points after one quarter and outscored South Allegheny 14-7 in the third.

Omar Faulkner led South Allegheny (10-3, 7-1) with 26 points. Antonio Epps added 14 and Bryce Epps had 11.

Allderdice 53, Perry 36 – Malik Robinson scored 18 points, Cam Butcher added 13, and Allderdice (3-3, 3-0) jumped out to a 17-3 lead in a City League win. Tyrese Jennings led Perry (1-3, 0-3) with 10 points.

Bishop Canevin 71, Central Catholic 42 – KeVaughn Price scored 21 points and Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (9-3, 5-0) ran its winning streak to seven games with a nonsection win over Class 6A Central Catholic (10-7, 3-4). Dom Elliott added 19 and Jaden Gales had 16.

Burrell 54, Knoch 44 — Brandon Coury scored 34 points as the Bucs (9-7, 5-5) earned a Section 1-4A win over the Knights (5-8, 4-4). Donovan Callahan scored 12 in the victory. Ryan Lang scored 18 for Knoch and Zach McMillen added 16.

Butler 87, North Hills 60 – Devin Carney scored 41 points, including 16 in the third quarter, to lead Butler (8-7, 3-6) to a Section 1-6A win. Mattix Clement had 19. Alex Smith scored 17 points and Royce Parham added 12 for North Hills (4-9, 2-7).

California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 54 – Corey Frick and Kwondre’ Parker scored 12 apiece and Nate O’Savage added 11 to help California (3-2, 3-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Taj Jacobs scored 25 for Jefferson-Morgan (5-9, 3-7).

Central Valley 77, Ambridge 52 – Carson Douglas scored 25 points and Brandon Graham added 15 to help Central valley (10-2, 8-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Andre Vacich had 13 and Jayvin Thompson 12. Enire Bowens led Ambridge (3-6, 3-6) with 22 points. Damon Astorino added 19.

Cornerstone Christian Prep 47, Cheswick Christian Academy 43 — Adam Meshenko scored 15 points to lead Cornerstone to victory. Jesse Radvansky had a game-high 18 points and Zephaniah Malloy added 11 for Cheswick.

Elizabeth Forward 52, Uniontown 41 – Vernon Settles scored 29 points, Charlie Meehleib added 10, and Elizabeth Forward (7-3, 7-1) rallied from 10 down after one quarter to defeat Uniontown (4-9, 4-6) in Section 3-4A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Clairton 46 – Brevan Williams scored 26 points and Chrsitian McGowan added 16 as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic 12-2, 8-1) dropped a Section 3-2A foe. Kaden Smith led Clairton (3-9, 3-6) with 11 points.

Hempfield 58, Bethel Park 56 – Christian Zilli scored 13 points, including the game-winning basket with 2.5 seconds left, to lead Hempfield (10-3, 7-2) to a nonsection win. Joe Fiedor added 12 and Mike Hosni and Sean Gordon had 11 apiece. Dolan Waldo led Bethel Park (4-9, 1-2) with 17 points.

Imani Christian 73, Sto-Rox 54 – Aiden Betsill scored 26 points to lead Imani Christian (10-2, 7-1) to a nonsection win over Sto-Rox (8-5, 8-1). Demetrius Epps added 13 and Senique Jenkins 11.

Jeannette 59, Propel Braddock Hills 53 – Toby Cline scored 15 points and Jeannette (10-4, 6-2) stayed within a game of GCC in the loss column in Section 3-2A. Keith Rockmore had 13 and Anton Good 10 for the Jayhawks, who made 13 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter. Chaiem Despert-Johnson led Propel Braddock Hills with 20 points.

Ligonier Valley 75, East Allegheny 58 – Matthew Marinchak hit for 36 points to lead Ligonier Valley (3-7, 3-4) to a Section 3-3A victory. Isaac Neidbalson added 16 and Jaicob Hollick 10. Mike Smith led East Allegheny (1-10, 1-9) with 18 points. Nico Pugliano had 17.

Mars 65, Shenango 48 – Mihali Sfanos scored 19 points and Zach Schlegel had 18 as Class 5A No. 3 Mars (12-1, 8-1) defeated Shenango (11-7, 5-4) in a nonsection game.

McGuffey 48, Waynesburg 37 – Led by 13 points from Ethan Janovich, a career-high 12 from Brock Wallace and 11 from Christian Cipoletti, McGuffey (8-5, 6-4) defeated Waynesburg (2-13, 1-8) in Section 4-3A.

Neshannock 69, Mohawk 36 – Liam Kosior scored 15 points and J.P. Mozzocio added 12 to lead Neshannock (14-1, 9-1) in Section 1-3A. Jay Wrona scored 14 for Mohawk (3-13, 1-9).

New Castle 55, South Fayette 39 – Mike Wells scored 18 points, Isiah Boice added 12, and No. 2 New Castle (14-2, 9-1) came back from nine points down at halftime for a Section 2-5A win. Brandon Jakiela led South Fayette (6-7, 2-4) with 13 points. Landon Lutz had 11.

North Catholic 64, Canon-McMillan 59 – Connor Maddalon scored 23 points to lead Class 4A No. 3 North Catholic (12-4, 7-0) to a nonsection win. Andrew Ammermann had 13 and Matt Gregor 10. Jacob Samosky led Canon-McMillan (0-11, 0-7) with 17 points. Tyriek Williams had 14.

Quaker Valley 64, Beaver 52 – Adou Thiero scored 32 points to lead No. 4 Quaker Valley (8-3, 7-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Sawyer Butler had 21 for Beaver (0-13, 0-10).

Plum 51, Armstrong 42 — Connor Moss scored 24 points as the Mustangs (5-6, 3-6) held off the River Hawks (4-5, 2-5) in overtime in Section 4-5A. Ta’Rasi Means scored 11 points in the victory. Adam Hudock scored 16 for Armstrong and Jack Valasek added 13.

Ringgold 65, West Mifflin 49 – Demetrous Butler scored a career-high 42 points to power Ringgold (4-7, 2-5) to a Section 1-5A win. Mekhi Scott had 24 for West Mifflin (3-6, 1-3).

Riverside 47, Wilmington 45 – Sean Falk scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Madden Boehm added 12 to lead Riverside (2-13, 1-7) to a nonsection win over Wilmington.

Seneca Valley 71, North Allegheny 70 – Connor Lyczek scored 22 points and Cole Brooks and Luke Lawson added 18 each to help Seneca Valley (8-9, 5-5) to the Section 1-6A upset. Greg Habib scored 23 and Khalil Dinkins and Matt McDonough had 15 each for No. 4 North Allegheny (12-4, 8-2).

Sewickley Academy 42, Riverview 16 — Max Belt scored 13 points and George Zheng added 10 as the Panthers (7-7, 4-5) dominated the Raiders (2-11, 1-9) in Section 1-2A. Dominic Bovienzo led Riverview with five points.

Springdale 62, South Side 50 — Demetri Fritch scored 29 points to lead Springdale (11-6, 6-3) to a Section 1-2A win. Ryan Reinsfelder had 12 and Ben Myford added 11. Aidan English led South Side (5-9, 2-7) with 19 points. Aden Almashy had 14.

St. Joseph 57, Propel Andrew St 30 — The Spartans (7-8, 5-5) scored 32 points in the third quarter to build a substantial lead and never looked back in a Section 3-A victory. Andrew Sullivan scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter to lead the Spartans. Jon Moore led Propel Andrew Street (0-11, 0-9) with 14 points.

Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 19 – Aidan Kelly scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Ethan Dunsey added 13, and Thomas Jefferson (15-3, 5-2) defeated Connellsville (0-6, 0-6) in Section 1-5A.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 62, Jeannette 22 — The Vikings (5-4, 5-2) held the Jayhawks (0-15, 0-6) to single digits in all four quarters in Section 4-2A. Sophia Yard scored 18 points to lead the Vikings while Madison Marks scored 14 and Brinley Toland added 11. Oceana Sirnic scored 12 for the Jayhawks.

Baldwin 63, Canon-McMillan 28 – Kayla Radomsky and Morgan Altivilla scored 13 points each to lead Baldwin (5-6, 1-2) to its first Section 1-5A win over Canon-McMillan (1-10, 1-8).

Beaver 52, Hopewell 20 – Payton List scored 26 points and Emma Pavelek added 12 to help No. 1 Beaver (13-0, 11-0) stay undefeated in Section 2-4A. Ava Miller led Hopewell (3-7, 3-7) with eight points.

Blackhawk 70, Montour 51 – Casey Nixon scored 17 points to lead Blackhawk (10-4, 8-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Jolie Strati added 15, Alivia Thompson 14 and Alena Fusetti 12. Olivia Lyscik led Montour (9-8, 5-6) with 23 points. Raegan Kadlecik had 15.

Burgettstown 49, Lincoln Park 43 – Jill Frazier had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Burgettstown (11-2, 9-0) came back from seven down at halftime for a nonsection win. Sarah Scott led Lincoln park (12-7, 2-6) with 13 points.

Carlynton 54, Cornell 24 – Doodie Turner scored 21 points, Jada Adams hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Chloe Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Carlynton (7-8, 3-5) to a nonsection win over Cornell (2-12, 0-8).

Central Valley 60, Ambridge 47 – Paige Elmer scored 22 points and Alyssa Gillin added 17 to lead Central Valley (6-9, 3-7) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-11, 1-9).

Clairton 44, Riverview 17 — The Bears (9-2, 7-2) jumped out to a 10-5 first quarter lead and held the Raiders (5-5, 4-5) to single-digits in all four quarters in Section 3-A. Taylor Jackson led Clairton with 13 points and Khalaya Knowell added 11. Eleni Wyrick scored 10 for the Raiders.

Greensburg Salem 56, Ringgold 17 – Abby Mankins scored 17 points and Timaia Lewis added 11 to lead Greensburg Salem (6-8, 2-7) to a nonsection win. Ashlee Selembo led Ringgold (2-8, 2-6) with nine points.

Hampton 39, Armstrong 28 – Kayla Hoehler scored 12 points to lead Hampton (11-4, 7-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Layne Miller led Armstrong (7-3, 5-3) with eight points.

Laurel 52, Seneca Valley 47 – Led by 14 points from Reese Bintrim, 12 from Regan Atkins and 10 from Danielle Pontius, Laurel (12-2, 5-2) picked up a nonsection win. Olivia West had 20 and jaden Davinsizer 17 for Seneca Valley (2-13, 1-11).

McKeesport 65, Woodland Hills 60 – Haley Hertzler scored 15 points, Avionna Menifee added 13, and McKeesport (12-3, 5-2) rallied from seven points down after the first quarter for a Section 4-5A win. Peyton Pinkney scored a game-high 27 for Woodland Hills (7-4, 6-1). Hope Hawkins added 12.

Oakland Catholic 52, Chartiers Valley 40 – Halena Hill scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Jordyn Ingelido added 10 as Oakland Catholic (8-8, 4-1) handed No. 2 Chartiers Valley (14-3, 9-1) a stunning Section 1-5A loss. Hallie Cowan and Perri Page scored 14 each for the Colts.

Penn Hills 62, Butler 49 – Amoni Blackwell scored 23 points and Hannah Pugliese chipped in 13 to help Penn Hills (7-6, 2-3) to a nonsection win. Makenna Maier scored 19 points and hit five 3-pointers for Butler (7-7, 7-4). Sarayne Forbes added 13.

Quaker Valley 51, New Castle 21 – Bailey Garbee scored 21 points to lead Quaker Valley (10-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-4A win over New Castle (4-7, 2-7).

South Fayette 62, Gateway 54 – Mia Webber scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for South Fayette (9-4, 3-2) in a nonsection win. Giuliana Gaetano had 12, Jessica Stabile 11 and Ava Leroux 10. Dynasty Shegog scored a game-high 30 for Gateway (5-9, 2-6).

Trinity 94, Laurel Highlands 23 – Courtney Dahlquist scored 19 points to lead six players in double figures for No. 1 Trinity (14-1, 9-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Alyssa Clutter added 14 and Abbey Wayman 12. Essence Davis led Laurel Highlands (3-13, 2-9) with 15.

Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 48 – Clara Paige Miller hit for 24 points to power Waynesburg (11-4, 9-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Kaley Rohanna added 12 and Nine Sarra 10. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (4-7, 4-6) with 19 points.

Yough 47, Ligonier Valley 27 – Mikahla Chewing scored 15 points to lead Yough (4-9, 2-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Laney Gerdich added 11 and Autumn Matthews had 10. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-10, 0-9) with 16 points and four 3-pointers.

Wrestling

Section 1-AAA — Kiski Area will be well represented at the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament on Saturday as the Cavaliers had eight wrestlers earn top-two finishes at Wednesday’s sub-section 1A tournament. Brayden Roscosky (189), Enzo Morlacci (160), Jackson Sandor (106), Ryan Klingensmith (120) and Sammy Starr (172) placed first. Roscosky and Starr each earned the 100th win of his career during the tournament.

Section 1B-AAA – Franklin Regional advanced 12 of 13 wrestlers to the Section 1 finals. The Panthers had nine wrestlers finish first in the sub-section: Carter Dibert (126 pounds), Dalton O’Neill (132), Finn Solomon (138), Mario Sarnic (145), Garrett Thompson (152), Gavyn Beck (160), Juliano Marion (189) Christo Marion (215) and Anthony Alesi (285). Penn-Trafford advanced seven and had two champions: Troy Hohman (113) and Hayden Coy (120).

Section 4A-AAA — Waynesburg sent 12 wrestlers through to sectionals and crowned nine champs: Joseph Simon (113), Mac Church (120), Colton Stoneking (132), Wyatt Henson (145), Rocco Welsh (152), Nate Stephenson (160), Luca Augustine (172), Eli Makel (189) and Ryan Howard (285). At 138, Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans defeated Wayneburg’s Cole Homet, 9-4. At 126, Trinity’s Blake Reihner topped Waynesburg’s Zander Phaturos, 3-1.

Section 4B-AAA — Bethel Park and Peters Township crowned four sub-section champs apiece. Aiden Bench (106), Mason Kernan (113), Bryson Bench (138) and Vincent Riepole (172) won for Bethel Park. Jackson Spiteri (120), Chris Cibrone (126), Eliot Schratz (132) and Phillip Nave (189) won for Peters.

