High school roundup for Feb. 18, 2022: Freeport pulls off WPIAL tournament’s 1st upset

By:

Friday, February 18, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Vinnie Clark scored 22 points Friday night, including 18 in the second half.

Vinnie Clark scored 22 points, including 18 in the second half and 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 11 Freeport to a 56-49 boys basketball victory over sixth-seeded Uniontown in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night.

Zach Clark scored 11 points and Brian Kijowski added 10 for the Yellowjackets (13-9), who trailed by six at halftime, cut the deficit to two after three quarters and took the game over by outscoring Uniontown 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Freeport will meet third-seeded Belle Vernon in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Tanner Uphold scored 13 points and Notorious Grooms added 11 for Uniontown (14-9).

North Catholic 57, Central Valley 42 – Andrew Maddalon put up 22 points and Max Hurray followed with 20 to lead No. 4 North Catholic (18-3) to a Class 4A opening-round win. Jayvin Thompson scored 20 and Andre Vachich added 10 for No. 13 Central Valley (10-9). North Catholic advances to play No. 5 Lincoln Park on Wednesday.

Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16 – Ryan Merrick led all scorers with 12 points, Dan Batch added nine, and Sean Aiken followed with eight to lead No. 5 Eden Christian (13-8) past No. 12 Mapletown (9-10) in a first-round game in Class A. Eden Christian moves on to play No. 4 Geibel Catholic on Wednesday.

Leechburg 84, West Greene 30 – Eli Rich (20), Marcus Cleveland (14), Braylan Lovelace (13), Tyler Foley (13), and Owen McDermott (12) scored in double digits to lead No. 6 Leechburg (17-3) to a first-round win in Class A. Leechburg will play No. 3 Union on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Ian Van Dyne led No. 11 West Greene (7-15) with 10 points.

Neighborhood Academy 56, Nazareth Prep 44 – After falling behind 26-14 in the first half, No. 7 Neighborhood Academy (12-7) outscored No. 10 Nazareth Prep (5-18) 42-18 to take an opening round Class A game. Courtney Wallace scored 14 points, Shamar Simpson added 12, and Nate Hargrove finished with 10 for Neighborhood Academy, which will face No. 2 Imani Christian in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Nathan Brazil scored 20 points with five 3-pointers for Nazareth Prep.

Rochester 72, Aquinas Academy 61 – Jerome Mullins scored 19 points, J.D. Azulay added 16 and Sal Laure followed with 14 as No. 8 Rochester (9-11) secured the lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it in the first round of the Class A playoffs. The Rams move on to the quarterfinals Wednesday to face top-seeded defending champion Bishop Canevin. Vinnie Cugini led No. 9 Aquinas Academy (11-9) with 35 as the Crusaders tried to mount a comeback with a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter but came up short.

Girls basketball

Peters Township 57, Butler 42 – Journey Thompson (16), Auana Sayles (14), Gemma Walker (13) and Natalie Wetzel (10) scored in double figures for No. 8 Peters Township (13-10) in a Class 6A playoff victory. Peters moves on to face top-seeded Mt. Lebanon in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Justine Forbes and Makenna Maier each scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers for No. 9 Butler (13-10).

Laurel 61, Charleroi 38 – Danielle Pontius scored 24 points, Johnna Hill put up 15, and Tori Atkins netted 12 as No. 8 Laurel (13-10) beat No. 9 Charleroi (14-9) in the first round in Class 3A. McKenna DeUnger scored 14 points for the Cougars. Laurel advances to play top-seeded North Catholic on Wednesday.

Mohawk 52, Shady Side Academy 20 – Erynne Capalbo led all scorers with 21 points and Alexa Kadilak put up 14 points with four 3-pointers as No. 7 Mohawk (9-13) beat No. 10 Shady Side Academy (9-12) in the opening round in Class A. The Warriors advanced to play No. 2 Avonworth in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Natalie Stevens scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Waynesburg 56, Brentwood 50 – Kaley Rohanna led all scorers with 30 points and made four 3-pointers while Clara Paige Miller added 15 as No. 5 Waynesburg (16-4) used a 22-13 fourth quarter to win a tightly contested opening-round game in Class 3A playoffs. The Raiders will take on No. 4 South Park in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Mallory Daly (15), Isabella Griimm (14) and Paige Boehm (10) scored in double figures for Brentwood (9-12).

Frazier 50, Carmichaels 42 – Eliza Newcomer put up 17 points and Delaney Warnick added 15 for Frazier (8-14) in a Class 2A preliminary round game. Frazier will face No. 1 OLSH in the first round Monday. Sophia Zalar led all scorers with 22 and Ashton Batis finished with 18 points for Carmichaels (6-13).

South Side 39, Aliquippa 31 – Madi Fischer scored 11 points to lead South Side in a Class 2A preliminary round matchup. Emily Bailey added eight points and Grace Woodling finished with seven as South Side (14-9) tied the game going into the fourth quarter and outscored Aliquippa 14-6 in the fourth to move on to face No. 3 Serra Catholic on Monday. Angel Henry scored 16 points and Aunesty Johnson added nine for Aliquippa (7-14).