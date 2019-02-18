High school roundup for Feb. 19, 2019: Canon-McMillan rallies past North Allegheny

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, February 18, 2019

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

The Canon-McMillan boys basketball team trailed by 10 points after three quarters of a WPIAL Class 6A first-round playoff game against North Allegheny.

That’s when the Big Mac attack came to life.

No. 7-seeded Canon-McMillan rallied to tie the game at the end of regulation and held the edge in overtime to secure a 61-59 victory at West Allegheny High School.

Drew Engel had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Big Macs (15-8)), who will play No. 2 Latrobe (18-2) in the quarterfinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Anthony Hattrup had 19 points for No. 10 North Allegheny (13-9).

Butler 57, Connellsville 48 — Ethan Morton had 18 points and Mattix Clement added 15 as No. 5 Butler (18-4) earned a WPIAL Class 6A first-round win at Canon-McMillan.

The Golden Tornado will play No. 4 Upper St. Clair (19-3) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Allderdice 67, Obama Academy 25 — Led by Bobby Clifford’s 16 points No. 1 Allderdice (19-4) won a City League semifinal game. Jackson Blaufeld had 13 points, and Dalen Dugger added 12 for the Dragons.

Brashear 59, Carrick 42 — Cheron Collington had 15 points to guide No. 2 Brashear (9-9) to a victory in the City League semifinals. Jerrell Stevens had 13 points, Rason Conner added 12 and Demetrious Roach scored 10 for the Bulls, who will play No. 1 Allderdice in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

Vernon Washington had 12 points, and Skyler Giannetti added 11 for Carrick (13-10).

Girls basketball

Avella 38, Aquinas Academy 25 — Junior Brianna Jenkins scored 14 points as Avella won a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game at Keystone Oaks. The victory was the first playoff win for the Eagles since 2012.

Avella led 9-4 after a low-scoring first quarter and never relinquished the lead as its pressure defense forced 30 Crusaders turnovers. However, the Eagles made their share of mistakes as well, coach Jack Conn pointed out afterward.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take to get these kids to slow the ball down and quit trying to make passes they shouldn’t be making, but hey, we came away with our first playoff game in like 10 years so we’re real happy.”

Bess Lengauer added 10 points for Avella (17-5), which will face No.2 Rochester in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Senior Anni Truschel led Aquinas Academy (10-9) with 14 points.

Quigley Catholic 47, Mapletown 30 — Taylor Kirschner had 18 points, and Clara Stephenson added 14 points as No. 6 Quigley Catholic (13-10) won a WPIAL Class A first-round game at West Allegheny. Quigley held No. 11 Mapletown (12-11) to four points in the second quarter to take a 24-13 lead.

The Spartans will play No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (19-3) in the quarterfinals Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Sewickley Academy 56, California 30 — Kamryn Lightcap scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Sewickley Academy (12-7) to a WPIAL Class A first-round victory at Canon-McMillan. Sydney Larsen added 10 points for the Panthers, who will play No. 1 West Greene (20-2) in the quarterfinals.

McKayla Boda had seven points to lead No. 9 California (10-11).

Allderdice 65, Brashear 25 — No. 1-seeded Allderdice (16-7) opened a 21-2 lead in the first quarter and rolled a victory in the City League semifinals.

Obama Academy 59, Westinghouse 56 (OT) — Machia Hairston had 12 points, and Kennedy Jeter added 10 as No. 2-seeded Obama Academy (15-7) won in the City League semifinals. The Eagles will play No. 1 Allderdice in the championship game at noon Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

