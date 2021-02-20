High school roundup for Feb. 19, 2021: Pine-Richland boys storm past North Allegheny

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 12:09 AM

Luke Shanahan scored 20 points and Pine-Richland blew open a game that was tied at halftime, rolling to a 73-47 Section 1-6A boys basketball victory over No. 4 North Allegheny on Friday night.

Jameson O’Toole added 13 for the Rams (9-4, 6-3), who got 12 from Joey Petcash and 11 from Joey Dudkowski and outscored the Tigers 22-7 in the fourth quarter. Khalil Dinkins scored 19 for North Allegheny (12-5, 8-3). Greg Habib added 11.

Allderdice 75, Carrick 57 – Kiere Henning scored 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers, for Allderdice (4-3, 4-0) in City League action. Rayquion Young added 14 and Malik Robinson had 10. Vashon Howell led Carrick (2-2, 2-2) with 21 points. Amaru Caldwell and Kishawn Jenkins-Jones had 10 each.

Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40 – Shea Champine scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 1 Bishop Canevin (11-3, 7-0) in Section 2-A. Dom Elliott had 19, Kai Spears added 14 and Jaden Gales had 13. Chase Blake led West Greene (1-11, 1-8) with 18.

California 57, Bentworth 37 – Nate O’Savage scored 12 points to lead California (4-3, 4-2) to a Section 4-2A win. Landen Urcho had 14 for Bentworth (1-10, 0-7).

Charleroi 66, Southmoreland 53 – Gavin Theys scored 19 points and Will Wagner finished with 18 to pace Charleroi (9-5, 6-3) in a nonsection game. Ty Keffer had 22 for Southmoreland (1-15, 0-11). Ronnie Collins added 13.

Chartiers-Houston 53, Freedom 46 – Austin Arnold scored 20 points to lead Chartiers-Houston (6-11, 3-7) to a nonsection win. Zane Metzgar led Freedom (0-13, 0-7) with 14.

Chartiers Valley 68, South Fayette 48 – Brayden Reynolds hit for 22 points and Carter Mastovich added 14 as No. 1 Chartiers Valley (17-1, 9-1) rolled in Section 2-5A. Brandon Jakiela led South Fayette (6-8, 2-5) with 22 points.

Frazier 73, Avella 37 – Owen Newcomer poured in 27 points and Colton Arison added 11 for Frazier (15-3, 8-1) in a nonsection victory. Gabe Lis led Avella (6-10, 5-4) with 11.

Highlands 70, Indiana 33 — The Golden Rams celebrated their seniors with a 37-point victory. Sophomore Jimmy Kunst scored 12 and senior Antoine McDaniel added 10 as the Golden Rams (11-3, 7-1) jumped out to a seven-point first-quarter lead before extending it to 25 by halftime.

Jeannette 73, Serra Catholic 46 – Ryan Kimmel scored 15 points and Anton Good added 13 as Jeannette won in Section 3-2A. Keith Rockmore added 12 for the Jayhawks (11-4, 7-2). Joey DeMoss led Serra Catholic (2-8, 2-5) with 11 points.

Laurel 72, Riverside 30 – led by 20 points from Marcus Haswell, 17 from Sam Haswell and 12 from Landin Esposito, Laurel (10-8, 5-4) rolled to a Section 1-3A victory. Madden Boehm led Riverside (2-14, 1-8) with 14 points.

Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 22 — Braylan Lovelace scored 21 points and a stingy Leechburg defense held Propel Andrew Street to six points in the second half in Section 3-A. Ashton Redmond added 12 points for the Blue Devils (6-4, 6-3). Tyler Hill-Brown and Tyrese Whitley had six points each for Propel Andrew Street (0-12, 0-10).

Lincoln Park 66, Beaver 52 – Elias Bishop scored 15 points and L.A. Pratt and Brandon Cummings contributed 14 points each for No. 2 Lincoln Park (12-5, 10-2) in Section 2-4A. Ali Brown had 10. Tyler Ziggas led Beaver (0-14, 0-11) with 13 points. Sebastien Hill added 12.

Mars 56, Armstrong 48 – Tasso and Mihali Sfanos scored 17 and 15 points to lead No. 3 Mars (13-1, 9-1) to a Section 4-5A win over Armstrong (4-6, 2-6). Zach Schlegel added 11 and Chris Dvorak had 10.

Montour 93, Ambridge 67 – Vason Stevenson scored 19 points to help Montour (10-5, 9-2) sweep Ambridge (3-7, 3-7) in Section 2-4A. Aden Saunders added 16 and Diaun Pinkett had 13.

Mt. Lebanon 66, Canon-McMillan 36 – Jake Reinke scored 16 points and Michael Pfeuffer and Evan Sentner added 14 each to power Mt. Lebanon (8-6, 5-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Aiden Berger led Canon-McMillan (0-12, 0-8) with 14 points. Jacob Samosky had 11.

North Catholic 76, Nazareth Prep 29 – Max Rottman and Matt Gregor scored 13 points apiece and Andrew Ammerman chipped in 12 to help Class 4A No. 3 North Catholic (13-4, 6-0) to a nonsection win. Emmanuel Dotson and Anthony Jagers had eight each for Nazareth Prep (3-12, 2-4).

Norwin 67, Greensburg Salem 21 – Joshua Williams scored 13 poins to lead Norwin (6-11, 3-7) to a Section 3-6A win over Greensburg Salem (0-10, 0-8). Michael Fleming, Kaleb Pryor and Adam Bilinsky had 12 each for the Knights.

Portersville Christian 62, Cheswick Christian 37 — Christian Kauffman led Portersville Christian with 17 points in a 25-point victory over Cheswick Christian. Grant Rochkind and Zephaniah Malloy both scored 12 points for Cheswick Christian.

Quaker Valley 62, Central Valley 33 – Markus Frank scored 23 points and Jack Gardinier and Adou Thiero added 12 each for No. 4 Quaker Valley (10-3, 9-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A. Matt Merritt and Jayvin Thompson had 10 each for Central Valley (10-3, 8-3).

Seton LaSalle 45, Moon 38 – Emmett Harris scored 16 points to carry Seton LaSalle (8-7, 3-4) to a nonsection win. Elijah Guillory led Moon (1-15, 0-7) with eight points.

Shenango 51, Mohawk 33 – Reis Watkins scored 24 points and Dalton Peters and Brody McQuiston added 10 each for Shenango (12-7, 5-4) in a nonsection win. Jackson Miller led Mohawk (3-14, 1-9) with 14 points.

South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 47 – Bryce Epps hit for 26 points and Antonio Epps added 15 to lead No. 1 South Allegheny (11-3, 8-1) in Section 3-3A. Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (3-8, 3-5) with 17 points.

South Park 59, Yough 55 – Zach Lemansky scored 22 points and Aidan Rongaus added 12 as South Park (8-2, 6-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-4A win. Gamal marballie led Yough (3-10, 2-7) with 22 points. Terek Crosby added 18.

Sto-Rox 37, Carlynton 30 – Jaymont Green-Miller finished with 14 points and Drevon Miller-Ross chipped in 10 for Sto-Rox (9-5, 9-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-2A. Khalil Kerr led Carlynton (11-3, 8-2) with 17 points.

Washington 64, McGuffey 30 – Behind 18 points from Brandon Patterson, 14 from Davoun Fuse and 13 from Tayshawn Levy, Washington (9-4, 8-1) rolled to a Section 4-3A win. Jantzen Durbin led McGuffey (8-6, 6-5) with 11 points.

West Allegheny 59, Ringgold 37 – Scott Bilovus finished with 17 points and Nodin Tracy added 10 for West Allegheny (6-5, 2-5) in a nonsection win. Nick Peccon had 10 for Ringgold (4-8, 2-5).

Girls basketball

Burrell 60, Valley 25 — The Bucs took a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they cruised to a 35-point Section 1-4A victory. Hope Clark led Burrell (7-8, 4-5) with 20 points and Kate Myers added 14. Tori Johnson led the Vikings (1-6, 0-5) with 14 points.

Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37 – Makenna Maier scored 17 points and Aubree Tack added 16 to help Butler (8-7, 7-4) to a nonsection win. Justin Forbes had 15 and Alison Altman 11. Stellanie Loutison and Tori Weselowski had 11 each for Canon-McMillan (1-11, 1-8).

Carlynton 54, Sto-Rox 41 – Doodie Turner and Kendall Kline scored 16 points apiece and Skyla Brown added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Carlynton (8-8, 4-5) in a Section 3-2A win ovr Sto-Rox (5-11, 5-5).

Derry 54, Jeannette 17 – Tiana Moracco hit for 30 points to power Derry (2-9, 1-9) to a nonsection win. Alanna Meloy added 11. Oceana Sirnic led Jeannette (0-16, 0-6) with seven points.

Franklin Regional 32, Kiski Area 26 — Kathryn Nardo led the Panthers (3-8, 1-7) to a nonsection victory over the Cavaliers (3-14, 0-11). Abigail Johns led Kiski Area with nine points.

Laurel 67, Riverside 9 – Regan Atkins scored 19 points and Johnna Hill and Kendra Ruperto had 11 each to lead No. 4 Laurel (14-2, 7-2) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (0-10, 0-8).

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 49 – Aereanna Griffith scored 21 points to lead Laurel Highlands (4-13, 3-9) to a Section 3-5A win. Essence Davis added 11 and Tylea Taylor 10. Jersey Greer led Uniontown (3-13, 1-10) with 15 points. Amiah Deshields had 11.

McGuffey 45, Washington 32 – Claire Redd finished with 17 points to help McGuffey (5-6, 5-5) to a Section 2-3A victory. Amari Oakley led Washington (5-8, 3-5) with 10.

McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 35 – Led by 12 points from Haley Hertzler and 11 from Carmen Coles, McKeesport (14-3, 6-2) won in Section 4-5A. Carissa Caldwell had 12 and Kylie Smith 10 for Greensburg Salem (6-9, 2-8).

Mt. Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 22 points and Mt. Pleasant (7-6, 4-5) used a 9-3 surge in the second quarter to come away with a Section 3-4A victory. Brooke Markland led Elizabeth Forward (4-5, 3-4) with 19 points.

Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 32 – Hannah Calderano scored 16 points and Abigail Armagh-Lytle added 11 to help Nazareth Prep to a nonsection win. Leiana Ruker led Cornell (2-13, 0-8) with 16 points.

North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 29 – Lizzy Groetsch scored 16 points and No. 1 North Allegheny (17-0, 12-0) used a 16-2 second-quarter run to pull away for a Section 1-6A victory. Paige Morningstar added 12 for the Tigers. Maura Suman had a game-high 17 for Penn-Trafford (10-4, 9-4).

OLSH 53, Bishop Canevin 31 – Grace Bradley scored 12 points, Emily Schuck added 11, and Class 2A No. 5 OLSH (11-4, 10-2) won a nonsection matchup of ranked teams. Ashley Lippold had 14 for Class A No. 5 Bishop Canevin (5-5, 4-4).

Shenango 40, Hickory 27 – Kyle Rubin and Janie Natale led Shenango (13-6, 6-5) with nine points apiece in a nonsection win. Aniyah Anderson had a game-high 15 for Hickory.

South Side 47, Union 42 – Savannah Bailey led South Side (4-11, 3-9) in a nonsection victory. Bella Cameron had a game-high 14 for Union (6-10, 2-6).

St. Joseph 53, Propel Andrew Street 21 — Julie Spinelli led the Spartans (5-9, 4-2) with 17 points as they earned a Section 3-1A victory. Shakeema Alonzo led Propel Andrew Street (1-11, 0-10) with 13 points.

Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 16 – Nina Sarra had 17 points to lead Waynesburg (11-4, 9-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Kaley Rohanna added 11 and Clara Paige Miller 10. Emma Seto led Brownsville (0-7, 0-6) with 10.

