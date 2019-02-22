High school roundup for Feb. 21, 2019: Nazareth Prep rallies past Union

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 9:52 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

That was plenty true for the No. 3-seeded Nazareth Prep boys basketball team Thursday night.

After trailing by three in the first quarter and four at halftime, Nazareth Prep finished on a 17-2 run to defeat No. 6 Union, 49-38, in a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game at Sewickley Academy.

Tre Harvey had 12 points for Nazareth Prep (17-3), which will play Cornell in the WPIAL semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.

Seth Pinkerton had 17 points for Union (17-7).

Girls basketball

Central Valley 60, McKeesport 54 — Christiane Frye tallied 20 points to guide No. 2 Central Valley (21-1) to a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal win at Moon. Kaelyn Underwood had 12 points, and Harlee Johns added 10 for the Warriors, who will play No. 3 Blackhawk in the semifinals Monday.

Nevaeh Stepanik had 15 points for No. 7 McKeesport (13-9).

North Catholic 44, Keystone Oaks 29 — Tess Myers had 19 points, and Dani Short added 14 as No. 1 North Catholic (20-3) claimed a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal win at North Allegheny.

The Trojanettes will play Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals Monday.

Bishop Canevin 55, Ellis School 35 — Shamijha Price had 19 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (21-2) cruised to a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win at West Allegheny.

Emma Theodorsson and Diajha Allen each had 12 points, and Gillan Gustine added 11 for the Crusaders, who will play No. 4 OLSH in the semifinals Monday.

Natalie Jasper scored 15 points for No. 8 Ellis School (15-8).

Brentwood 55, Winchester Thurston 28 — Class 2A No. 2 seed Brentwood (18-3) picked up a three-game sweep of fellow Section 2 team Winchester Thurston (11-10) with a victory in the WPIAL quarterfinals at Peters Township.

The Spartans, who advance to play Laurel (20-4) in the semifinals, built a 28-13 lead by halftime and did not allow the 10th-seeded Bears to reach double figures in any quarter.

Anna Betz scored 20 points and Natalie Murrio had 13 for Brentwood.

Maya Roberts scored 13 and Nya Nicholson added 10 for the Bears, who made just 13 of 37 free throws.

Brentwood made 16 of 23 foul shots.

Laurel 40, South Side Beaver 32 — Caroline Gibson had 12 points, and Makenna Collins added 11 as No. 3 Laurel (20-4) secured a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal win at Sewickley Academy.

Laurel will play Brentwood in the semifinals Monday.

Carissa McNary had 11 points for No. 6 South Side Beaver (15-9).