High school roundup for Feb. 21, 2021: Warner comes through for Sewickley Academy girls

By:

Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 11:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Bre Warner battles OLSH’s Emily Schuck for a loose ball during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Kamryn Lightcap drives to the basket past OLSH’s Emily Schuck during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Bre Warner (25) celebrates with her teammates after defeating OLSH, 29-21, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Hailey Drutarosky works against OLSH’s Katie Hoff during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Bre Warner blocks a shot by OLSH’s Grace Bradley next to Hailey Drutarosky during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s J.J. Jardini scores past OLSH’s Kyleigh Nagy during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Kamryn Lightcap scores against OLSH on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Desirae Nance (32) battles for a rebound next to Hailey Drutarosky and OLSH’s Kara Bridge during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Hailey Drutarosky (5) celebrates with Kamryn Lightcap after defeating OLSH on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Bre Warner celebrates after defeating OLSH, 29-21, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Bre Warner grabs a rebound next to OLSH’s Grace Bradley during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Hailey Drutarosky drives past OLSH’s Mia Grisafi during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Kamryn Lightcap pressures OLSH’s Grace Bradley during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Hailey Drutarosky brings the ball upcourt in front of head coach Mark Gaither during their game against OLSH on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Hailey Drutarosky celebrates with J.J. Jardini after a breakway basket against OLSH on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy head coach Mark Gaither celebrates with Hailey Drutarosky during the fourth quarter against OLSH on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s J.J. Jardini scores past OLSH’s Kyleigh Nagy during their game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Hailey Drutarosky, Kamryn Lightcap, J.J. Jardini and Bre Warner celebrate after defeating OLSH on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Sewickley Academy. Previous Next

Bre Warner scored five of her eight points in the fourth quarter, leading No. 5 Sewickley Academy to a 29-21 victory over No. 4 OLSH in a Section 1-2A showdown between ranked girls basketball teams Thursday night.

Kamryn Lightcap led Sewickley Academy (9-4, 6-2) with nine points. The Panthers held the Chargers to two points in the fourth quarter and six points in the second half. Emily Schuck scored eight for OLSH (10-2, 10-2), which jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first quarter.

Apollo-Ridge 62, Springdale 31 — Brinley Toland scored a team-high 17 points for the Vikings (4-3, 4-2) as they earned a Section 4-2A victory over the Dynamos (2-10, 0-5). Morgan Gamble added 17 for the Vikings. Grace Gent scored a team-high 17 points for Springdale.

Aquinas Academy 39, Riverview 10 — Emilia Kartsonas led the Crusaders (11-3, 7-0) with 10 points as they cruised to a Section 3-A victory over the Raiders (5-4, 4-4). Eleni Wyrick led Riverview with four points.

Avonworth 33, Shady Side Academy 18 – Maggie Goetz (20) and Grace O’Brien (11) scored all but two of their team’s points in a Section 3-3A win for Avonworth (7-2, 6-1). Nyla Rozier scored 11 for Shady Side Academy (0-7, 0-7).

Beaver 60, Central Valley 21 – Payton List scored 23 points and Maddi Weiland had 22 to lead No. 1 Beaver (11-0, 9-0) in Section 2-4A play. Emma Pavelek added 12. Paige Elmer led Central valley (3-9, 2-7) with six.

Bethel Park 80, Moon 54 – Olivia Westphal scored 39 points, including 14 in the second quarter and 19 in the third, to lead Class 6A No. 3 Bethel Park (10-2, 3-1) to a nonsection win. Emma Dziezgowski added 11 for the Black Hawks. Emma Theodorsson led Moon (4-9, 3-3) with 24 points.

Blackhawk 72, New Castle 38 – Kassie Potts scored 21 points and Jolie Strati contributed 13 as No. 5 Blackhawk (9-4, 7-3) defeated New Castle (4-5, 2-5) in Section 2-4A.

Bishop Canevin 50, Cornell 15 – Savanah Abbott scored 14 points for No. 3 Bishop Canevin (5-3, 4-3) in a Section 1-A win. Leiana Ruker led Cornell (1-11, 0-8) with 12 points.

Butler 49, Seneca Valley 41 – Sarayne Forbes scored 14 points as Butler (7-6, 7-4) grabbed a Section 1-6A win. Liv West scored 17 for Seneca Valley (2-11, 1-10).

Chartiers-Houston 46, Carlynton 37 – Zamierah Edwards scored 16 points in a Section 3-2A win for Chartiers-Houston (7-5, 4-5). Kendall Kline and Chloe Williams led Carlynton (6-8, 3-5) with 12 each.

Chartiers Valley 57, South Fayette 36 – Aislin Malcolm scored 18 points and No. 2 Chartiers Valley (14-1, 9-0) tuned up for Friday’s showdown with North Allegheny with a Section 1-5A victory. Abby Vaites added 15 points and Hallie Cowan had 13. Giuliana Gaetano led South Fayette (8-4, 3-2) with 12 points.

Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 30 – Hillary Claycomb scored 25 points and Maddy Kinneer added 19 as Connellsville (5-4, 5-3) rolled to a Section 3-5A win. Aereanna Griffith led Laurel Highlands (3-12, 2-8) with 15 points. Essence Davis had 13.

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Jeannette 15 – Bailey Kuhns hit for 31 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (6-3, 2-2) to a Section 4-2A victory over Jeannette (0-12, 0-3). Laura Kondas added 14 and Mya Morgan 10 for the Centurions.

Indiana 66, Armstrong 60 (OT) – Abbit Huey hit a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to force overtime and Indiana (5-7, 4-5) handed Armstrong (7-1, 5-1) its first loss of the season in Section 2-5A. Katie Kovalchick led Indiana with 21 points. Hope Cook added 13 and Isabella Antonacci had 12.

Latrobe 58, Greensburg Salem 28 — Latrobe’s dynamic pair of post players, Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair, scored 16 points apiece to lead the Wildcats (9-1, 8-0) to a Section 4-5A girls basketball victory. Abby Mankins scored 10 points for Greensburg Salem (5-7, 2-6), which was playing its fourth game in four days.

Mars 55, Kiski Area 31 — Ava Black scored a team-high 16 points for the Fightin’ Planets (5-7, 4-4) as they knocked off the Cavaliers (3-11, 0-9) in a section 2-5A matchup. Olivia Donnelly and Madeleine Horvath added 13 and 10 points for Mars.

Monessen 80, Geibel 8 – Mercedes Majors and Hailey Johnson scored 13 points apiece as Monessen (8-4, 6-2) defeated Geibel (0-8, 0-7) in Section 2-A. Kinsey Wilson and MyAsia Majors scored 12. Avanti Stitch had 10.

Montour 48, Hopewell 25 – Alexa Santucci finished with 11 points and Olivia Lyscik had 10 to help Montour (8-7, 5-5) even its record in Section 2-4A. Marlee Mancini led Hopewell (3-6, 3-6) with nine points.

Mt. Pleasant 65, Ligonier Valley 30 – Tiffany Zelmore poured in 35 points and Haylie Brunson added 10 to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-6, 2-5) to a Section 3-4A victory. Abby Painter had eight points and seven rebounds for Ligonier Valley (0-8, 0-7).

Neshannock 48, Shenango 33 – Trailing by 10 points at halftime, No. 3 Neshannock went on a 20-0 run in the third quarter to secure a Section 1-2A victory. Neleh Nogay scored 18 points and Addi Watts had 17 for Neshannock (13-1, 10-1). Janie Natale led Shenango (10-6, 5-5) with 15.

North Allegheny 61, North Hills 12 – Lizzy Groetsch scored 14 points to lead No. 1 North Allegheny (13-0, 10-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Abbey McElhaney scored six for North Hills (3-14, 0-11).

North Catholic 61, Mt. Lebanon 43 – Alayna Rocco scored 18 points and Dacia Lewandowski added 14 as Class 3A No. 1 North Catholic (13-2, 8-0) won a nonsection showdown. Tara Lucot and Ava Walker had 10 points each. Ashleigh Connor scored 21 for Class 6A No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (11-3, 4-0).

Oakland Catholic 53, Pine-Richland 44 – Jordyn Ingelido and Halena Hill scored 14 points apiece as Oakland Catholic (7-7, 3-1) took a 15-2 lead in the first quarter en route to a nonsection win. Alexa Washington added 13 points. Madison Zavasky and Kaili Doctor scored 12 each for Pine-Richland (5-7, 4-6).

Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 27 – Bailey Garbee scored 18 points and Lily Johns added 14 as Quaker Valley (9-4, 7-2) defeated Ambridge (1-10, 1-8) in Section 2-4A. Claire Kuzma added 12 for the Quakers.

Rochester 57, Union 34 – Corynne Hauser hit for 31 points and Alexis Robison contributed 12 to lead No. 1 Rochester (10-3, 7-0) to a Section 1-A victory. Zoe Lepri led Union (6-8, 2-5) with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Serra Catholic 54, Seton LaSalle 37 – Chloe Pordash scored 19 points to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (8-0, 5-0) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-2A. Nicole Pawlowski added 15 points and Chloe Honick had 15 rebounds. Ava Dursi led Seton LaSalle (3-3, 3-1) with 14 points. Emma Walsh had 11.

St. Joseph 58, Leechburg 18 — St. Joseph jumped out to a 25-point first-quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a Section 3-A victory. Julie Spinelli led the Spartans (4-7, 3-2) with 22 points, Ally Swierczewski added 15 and Trinity Lockwood-Morris had 12. St. Joseph outscored Leechburg in three of four quarters, scoring 18 points in the third. Maggie Hack led the Blue Devils (2-8, 2-5) with six points.

Southmoreland 46, Yough 12 – Olivia Cernuto scored 10 points as No. 4 Southmoreland (11-2, 9-1) defeated Yough (3-9, 1-5) in Section 3-4A.

Washington 61, McGuffey 46 – Kaprice Johnson finished with 26 points to carry Washington (4-7, 3-4) to a Section 2-3A win. Kyla Woods added 15 and Sam Maurer 10. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (4-5, 4-4) with 17 points. Abby Donnelly had 16.

Woodland Hills 45, Penn Hills 34 – Peyton Pinkney scored 17 points, Jasmyn Fisher added 11, and No. 5 Woodland Hills (5-3, 4-0) won a rivalry matchup in Section 4-5A. Amoni Blackwell led Penn Hills (6-6, 2-3) with nine points.

Boys basketball

Blackhawk 52, Beaver 49 – Ryan McClymonds scored 16 points and Sean McCusker added 12 on four 3-pointers to lead Blackhawk (4-5, 1-6) to a Section 2-4A win over Beaver (0-9, 0-6). Carson Heckathorn had 11.

Burrell 70, Derry 49 – Brandon Coury scored 24 points, and Burrell jumped out to an early 21-8 lead, stopping Derry’s Section 1-4A win streak at four. Logan Bitar added 19 points and Donovan Callahan had 11 for the Bucs (7-7, 3-5). Ryan Bushey led Derry (4-4, 4-3) with 16 points. Sam Jones had 14.

Fort Cherry 64, Northgate 29 – Owen Norman scored 14 points and Maddox Truschel added 11 to help Fort Cherry (9-4, 5-3) to a Section 2-2A victory. Dylan McWilliams led Northgate (3-13, 1-7) with nine points.

Hempfield 84, McKeesport 74 – Sean Gordon scored 29 points as Hempfield (8-3, 6-2) took an eight-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a nonsection win. Mike Hosni added 16, Niheim Lewis 12 and Christian Zilli 11. Brison Kisan led McKeesport (6-6, 3-4) with 30 points. Robert Robinson added 13.

Imani Christian 68, Westinghouse 37 – Aiden Betsill scored 26 points and Senique Jenkins added 10 to lead Imani Christian (9-2, 7-1) past Westinghouse (1-1, 1-0) in a nonsection game.

Kiski Area 58, Valley 35 – Led by 19 points from Jason Flemm and 10 from Brandon Longhorn-Morris, Kiski Area (3-10, 1-7) defeated Valley (1-8, 1-5) in a nonsection game.

Plants and Pillars 61, Cheswick Christian 38 — Despite a five-point first-quarter deficit, Plants and Pillars outscored Cheswick Christian by 25 points in the final three quarters to cruise to victory. Aiden Rorick led Plants and Pillars with 26 points. Grant Rochkind and Jude Vargo each scored 10 points for Cheswick Christian.

Shady Side Academy 67, Ligonier Valley 57 – Thompson Lau scored 15 points and Shady Side Academy (8-1, 6-1) pulled away late in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-3A win. Peter Kramer and Eli Teslovich added 13 points apiece. Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (2-5, 2-3) with 25 points. Jaicob Hollick had 11.

Tags: Sewickley Academy