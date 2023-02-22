TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Feb. 21, 2023: Clairton boys, Hampton, Woodland Hills girls pull 1st-round upsets

By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Kaden Smith scored 22 points as No. 14 Clairton stunned No. 3 Fort Cherry, 53-46, in a WPIAL boys basketball Class 2A first-round playoff game Tuesday night.

Devon Dean and Taris Wooding each added eight points for the Bears (11-12), who took an 18-11 advantage after one quarter and led throughout. Clairton will meet No. 6 Northgate in Friday’s quarterfinals. Owen Norman scored 22 and Shane Cornali added 11 for the Rangers (20-3).

Aliquippa 75, Laurel 33 – Top-seeded Aliquippa (17-6) scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters, opened a 42-14 halftime lead and defeated No. 16 Laurel (7-17) in the Class 2A first round to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 Shenango on Friday.

Bishop Canevin 72, South Side 46 – Second-seeded Bishop Canevin (19-4) took control with a 20-5 run in the first quarter and rolled to a Class 2A first-round win over No. 15 South Side (8-16) to earn a quarterfinal matchup with No. 7 Serra Catholic on Friday.

Eden Christian 66, Burgettstown 43 – Ryan Merrick led No. 5 Eden Christian (17-5) with 19 points and David Ryan added 13 in a Class 2A first-round win. The Warriors will meet No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic in Friday’s quarterfinals. Zach Schrockman scored 16 points, Caleb Russell added 10 and James Leuice had 10 for No. 12 Burgettstown (13-10).

Serra Catholic 79, Nazareth Prep 68 – Owen Dumbroski led No. 7 Serra Catholic (14-9) with 28 points, Isaiah Petty had 19 and Pete Burke added 12 in a Class 2A first-round win. The Eagles will face No. 2 Bishop Canevin in Friday’s quarterfinals. Will Evans scored 22 points and Kevin Mickens had 16 for No. 10 Nazareth Prep (9-9).

Shenango 59, Chartiers-Houston 38 – Brody McQuiston scored 26 points, Jimmy Roe had 13 and Braden Zeigler added 11 to lead No. 8 Shenango (15-8) to a Class 2A first-round win. The Wildcats will meet No. 1 Aliquippa in Friday’s quarterfinals. Avery Molek scored 11 points and Jake Mele had 10 for No. 9 Chartiers-Houston (16-7).

Girls basketball

Beaver 58, West Mifflin 32 – Zoe Ringer and Chloe List scored 15 points apiece and Lauren Hansen added 10 to lead No. 7 Beaver (14-8) to a Class 4A first-round win over No. 10 West Mifflin (11-10). The Bobcats will meet No. 2 North Catholic in Friday’s quarterfinals. Savaughn Wimbs scored 11 points for the Titans.

Hampton 45, Indiana 44 – Meghan Murray scored 21 points and Claire Rodgers added 13 to push No. 11 Hampton (15-8) past No. 6 Indiana (15-8) in a Class 5A first-round win. The Talbots will face No. 3 McKeesport in Friday’s quarterfinals. Katie Kovalchick led the Indians with 15 points and Eve Fiala had 12.

Knoch 53, Hopewell 21 – Nina Shaw scored 24 points and Megan Vasas added 11 to lead No. 5 Knoch (15-8) to a Class 4A first-round win over No. 12 Hopewell (10-13). The Knights will face No. 4 Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Mars 56, Lincoln Park 29 – Alexis Cashdollar and Olivia Donnelly scored 17 points apiece for No. 7 Mars (16-6) in a Class 5A first-round win. The Fightin’ Planets will meet No. 2 Oakland Catholic in Friday’s quarterfinals. Sarah Scott led No. 10 Lincoln Park (18-5) with 12 points.

McKeesport 62, Penn Hills 29 – Malina Boord scored 20 points and Brooke Evans had 13 for No. 3 McKeesport (19-4) in a Class 5A first-round win. The Tigers will meet No. 11 Hampton in Friday’s quarterfinals. Hannah Pugliese scored 12 points for No. 14 Penn Hills (10-12).

South Fayette 72, Plum 29 – Maddie Webber scored 13 points, Ava Leroux added 12 and Juliette Leroux had 11 to lead No. 1 South Fayette (21-2) to a Class 5A first-round win. Twelve players scored for the Lions, who will face No. 8 Penn-Trafford in the quarterfinals Friday. Megan Marston led No. 16 Plum (13-11) with 15 points.

Trinity 68, Latrobe 61 – Eden Williamson led with 14 points, Kristina Bozek followed with 12 and Macie Justice added 11 to lead No. 4 Trinity (16-6) past No. 13 Latrobe (14-9) in a Class 5A first-round win. The Hillers will face No. 12 Woodland Hills in Friday’s quarterfinals. Josie Straigis led the Wildcats with 30 points.

Woodland Hills 53, Armstrong 48 – Carmen Vasquez scored 17 points, Jhalynn Wilson had 13 and Kayla Walter added 10 to push No. 12 Woodland Hills (12-11) past No. 5 Armstrong (19-4) in a Class 5A first-round win. The Wolverines will meet No. 4 Trinity in Friday’s quarterfinals. Emma Paul led the River Hawks with 19 points and Sarai Weaver had 11.

Hockey

Carrick 11, Trinity 4 – Tanner Heidkamp had four goals and two assists and Ivan Manculich had a hat trick to lead Carrick (8-8-1) to a Varsity D2 win. Ayden Eigenbrode had two goals and an assist and Shane Birkenfeld had a goal and an assist. George Coyle recorded two goals and two assists and Seamus Coyle added a goal and an assist for Trinity (0-16).

McDowell 9, West Allegheny 6 – Nico Catalde had two goals and three assists to lead McDowell (14-4-2) to a Class A win. Wendell Natividad had a goal and three assists, Braeden Martin a goal and two assists and Ty Tuner a goal and an assist. Logan Balint and John Wineland each scored twice for West Allegheny (11-7-2).

Peters Township 2, Canon-McMillan 2 – Ben Kovac had two goals and three assists to lead Peters Township (15-3-1) to a Class 3A win. Austin Malley had two goals and an assist and Anthony Labellarte recorded a goal and three assists for Peters. Carter Zanolla and Anthony Petrillo scored for Canon-McMillan (4-15-1).

