High school roundup for Feb. 22, 2019: No. 1 OLSH cruises past Shenango in quarterfinals

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 10:55 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart looked every bit like the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball playoffs Friday night.

Austin Wigley had 23 points to guide the Chargers to a 85-54 victory over No. 9 Shenango in the quarterfinals at Ambridge.

Jake DiMichele had 17 points, and Daren DiMichele added 16 for the Chargers (20-2), who will play No. 5 South Side Beaver in the semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Colin McQuiston had 31 points for Shenango (11-13), which split a pair of section contests with OLSH during the regular season.

South Side Beaver 52, Winchester Thurston 36 — Logan English had 18 points, and Jake McDougal added 15 as No. 5 South Side Beaver (18-6) won a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal game at Northgate.

Dusan Krivokapic had 15 points for No. 4 Winchester Thurston (16-6).

Girls basketball

Bethel Park 51, Seneca Valley 45 — Olivia Westphal scored 18 points as No. 4 Bethel Park (21-2) captured a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal win at North Allegheny. The Black Hawks will play No. 1 Peters Township in the semifinals Tuesday a time and site to be determined.

McKenna Gross scored 26 points to lead No. 5 Seneca Valley (15-8).

Rochester 70, Avella 29 — Alexis Robison had 25 points to guide No. 2 Rochester (17-6) to a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal victory at Ambridge. Jasmine Mack had 13 points, and Corynne Hauser added 11 for the Rams, who will play Quigley Catholic in the semifinals Tuesday.

Rochester opened a 28-4 lead in the first quarter.

Bess Lengauer had 16 points for No. 7 Avella (17-6).

Vincentian Academy 53, Clairton 38 — Hannah Katz had 16 points to help No. 5 Vincentian Academy (12-11) earn a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal win at Northgate.

Keneiah Ogletree had 15 points for No. 4 Clairton (16-5).

West Greene 56, Sewickley Academy 46 — McKenna Lampe had 18 points, and Madison Lampe and Kaitlyn Rizor each had 12 points as No. 1 West Greene (21-2) won a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game at Canon-McMillan. The Pioneers reached the semifinals for the third straight season. They will play Vincentian on Tuesday.

Bre Warner had 26 points for No. 8 Sewickley Academy (12-8).

