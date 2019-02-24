High school roundup for Feb. 23, 2019: Butler takes down Upper St. Clair in quarterfinals

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 8:11 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review

After a sub-par performance in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball playoffs, Butler’s Ethan Morton more than made up for it in the quarterfinals.

Morton hit three 3-pointers, three two-point field goals and was 17 of 18 from the free-throw line for 32 points as Butler stunned Upper St. Clair, 75-70, on Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

The star junior scored 18 points Tuesday, nearly 10 below his season average, in the Golden Tornado’s 57-48 first round win over Connellsville.

After a slow start Saturday, he hit a 3-pointer and a layup in the final half-minute of the first quarter to give Butler a 16-14 lead.

It was a lead the No.5-seed Golden Tornado would cling to as they led the Panthers by four at the half and by one after three.

Morton was 11 of 12 from the line in the fourth quarter as Butler (19-4) earned a spot in the Class 6A semifinals and a third meeting against top seed and Section 1 rival Pine-Richland on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Upper St. Clair (19-4) had five players in double-digit scoring, led by David Pantelis who had 16 points. The Panthers were without sophomore starting guard Luke Gensler, who suffered a sprained ankle in practice.

Ambridge 60, Blackhawk 49 — Liam Buck had 17 points to help No. 2 Ambridge (15-8) secure a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal victory at North Allegheny.

The Bridgers will play No. 3 Quaker Valley in the semifinals Wednesday.

Ryan McClymonds had 12 points to lead No. 7 Blackhawk (10-14).

New Castle 64, Ringgold 49 — Drew Cox scored 22 points to lead No. 1 New Castle (19-4) over No. 9 Ringgold (14-9) at the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at North Allegheny. Michael Wells and Sheldon Cox each scored 15 points for New Castle with Wells adding 17 rebounds. Jaden Taylor and Luke Wyvratt each scored 14 points for Ringgold. New Castle will play Highlands in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 32, Trinity 22 — Top-seeded Chartiers Valley was held to 33.5 points under its regular-season scoring average, yet still won its postseason opener by double digit points.

Junior Megan McConnell tallied 12 as CV won a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal at Canon-McMillan.

“We lived and died with our defense all year,” CV first-year coach Tim McConnell said. “Hopefully, you hold a team to 22 points, you’re going to win the game.”

It took nearly three minutes into the game before the first points were scored and the first quarter ended with Chartiers Valley holding an 8-1 lead.

It was a combination of missed shots and strong defense on both ends that kept the game low scoring, but within reach for the Hillers (12-12) before a 9-4 third quarter scoring edge for the Colts helped them move on to the semifinals.

Chartiers Valley (23-0) will meet headed Penn Hills on Wednesday.

Oakland Catholic 67, Mars 45 — Sierra DeAngelo scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 Oakland Catholic (20-3) to the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Mars (18-6) at North Hills. Jayde Boyd added 16 points for Oakland Catholic. Tai Johnson and Bella Pelaia scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, for Mars.

Neshannock 67, Washington 27 — At Sewickley Academy, Kaylee George scored 17 points and Neleh Nogay added 15 points as No. 1 Neshannock (21-2) downed No. 8 Washington (19-5) in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal. Brie Dean added 13 points for Neshannock, which held Washington scoreless in the second quarter on way to taking a 27-9 halftime lead. Torri Finley tallied 10 points in the loss. Neshannock will face Avonworth in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Avonworth 48, Carlynton 38 — Sisters Hayden and Harris Robinson scored 12 points each as No. 5 Avonworth (17-6) defeated No. 4 Carlynton (19-5) at Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. Hayden Robinson added 14 rebounds while Kathryn Goetz scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Avonworth, which held Carlynton to just 21 points through three quarters.

Shady Side Academy 57, Beaver 49 — Arianna Goitz scored 17 points and Catherine Jewart added 16 points as No. 3 Shady Side Academy (18-3) beat No. 6 Beaver (17-5) in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals at Hampton. Shady Side Academy will face South Park in the semifinals on Wednesday.