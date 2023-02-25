High school roundup for Feb. 24, 2023: Dante DePante powers Central Catholic past Baldwin in OT

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Dante DePante scored 34 points, including 10 of his team’s 12 points in overtime, as No. 3 Central Catholic defeated No. 6 Baldwin, 80-75, in a WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinal Friday night.

Randy Wilkerson, Cole Sullivan and Debaba Tshiebwe scored 11 points apiece for the Vikings (14-9), who advance to play No. 2 Upper St. Clair in Tuesday’s semifinals

James Wesling led all scorers with 41 points, including 25 in the second half, and Nathan Richards added 13 for the Highlanders (12-11).

Aliquippa 63, Shenango 37 – DJ Walker dropped 16 points and Cameron Lindsey added 14 for top-seeded Aliquippa (18-6) in a Class 2A quarterfinals victory. Brody McQuiston put up 18 points and Zach Herb contributed 14 for No. 8 Shenango (14-9). The Quips will face No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals. Shenango will play No. 5 Eden Christian Academy in the consolation bracket Thursday.

Bishop Canevin 64, Serra Catholic 57 – Geno DeFrank scored 18 points and Shea Champine added 16 to help lift No. 2 Bishop Canevin (20-4) past No. 7 Serra Catholic (14-10) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Pete Burke led all scorers with 22, Owen Dumbroski had 11 and Elijah Wood chipped in 10 for the Eagles. The Crusaders will play No. 6 Northgate in Tuesday’s semifinals. Serra Catholic will play No. 14 Clairton in the consolation bracket on Thursday.

Northgate 67, Clairton 48 – Josh Williams dropped 28 points while Stephen Goetz added 10 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as No. 6 Northgate (18-6) defeated No. 14 Clairton (11-13) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Devon Dean scored 17, Kaden Smith added 11 and Michael Ruffin finished with 10 for the Bears. Northgate will play No. 2 Bishop Canevin in Tuesday’s semifinals. Clairton will meet No. 7 Serra Catholic in the consolation bracket Monday.

Consolation

Aquinas Academy 72, Monessen 62 – Vinnie Cugini dropped a game-high 45 points and Jake Guillen finished with 11 as Aquinas Academy (20-5) defeated Monessen (21-4) in the Class A consolation game. Lorenzo Gardner put up 27 points and Davontae Clayton added 17 for the Greyhounds. Aquinas will face No. 5 Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday for fifth place in Class A. The top five teams make the state playoffs.

Mars 75, Fox Chapel 69 – Tasso Sfanos poured in 38 points, Ryan Ceh added 13 and Austin Campbell had 11 as No. 7 Mars (16-9) beat No. 11 Fox Chapel (14-11) in a Class 5A consolation game. Jefferson Moorefield-Brown and Erik Wilson scored 18 points apiece, Kam Greil dropped 14 and Asher White contributed 10 for the Foxes. The Fightin’ Planets will play No. 8 South Fayette on Tuesday for fifth place in Class 5A. The Foxes will face No. 12 McKeesport for seventh place Tuesday. The district sends seven teams to states.

Neighborhood Academy 71, Rochester 46 – Courtney Wallace put up 21 points, John Wilkins added 18 and Shamar Simpson finished with 16 as Neighborhood Academy (19-5) won a Class A consolation game. Xavier Rigby led all scorers with 22 points for Rochester (11-14). Neighborhood Academy will face Monessen for fifth place on Tuesday for fifth place. The top five teams make states.

South Fayette 66, McKeesport 55 – Elijah Hill scored a game-high 28 points and Gavin Orosz finished with 14 to lift No. 8 South Fayette (15-10) past No. 12 McKeesport (11-12) in a Class 5A consolation game. The Lions will face No. 7 Mars on Tuesday for fifth place. Travarese Rowe scored 13 points, Caiden Holtzman and Lamont Perkins scored 10 points apiece and Shayne McGraw had 11 for the Tigers. McKeesport will play No. 11 Fox Chapel for seventh place Tuesday. The top seven teams make states.

Girls basketball

Quarterfinals

Blackhawk 63, Belle Vernon 45 – Alena Fusetti put up 17 points while Kassie Potts and Aubree Hupp scored 14 points apiece to lead top-seeded Blackhawk (20-3) to a win in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Jenna Dawson put up 17 points and Farrah Reader finished with 10 points for No. 8 Belle Vernon (15-9). The Cougars advance to play No. 4 Quaker Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Leopards will play No. 5 Knoch in a Class 4A consolation game Monday.

McKeesport 55, Hampton 44 –No. 3 McKeesport (20-4) avoided the upset with a big second half against the No. 11 Talbots (15-9) in a Class 5A quarterfinal at Fox Chapel. After falling behind 29-22 at halftime, the Tigers outscored Hampton in the second half, 33-15. Kaylee Charles scored 17 points and Rachael Manfredo added 16 for McKeesport. Meghan Murray led Hampton with 20 points and reached 1,000 career points with a pair of free throws in the fourth. McKeesport, which made 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter, will play No. 2 Oakland Catholic in the semifinals Tuesday. Hampton will face No. 7 Mars in the consolation bracket.

North Catholic 62, Beaver 22 – Alayna Rocco put up 26 points and drained four 3-pointers, Dacia Lewandowski added 19 points and Ava Walker had 13 as No. 2 North Catholic (20-3) routed No. 7 Beaver (14-8) in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Chloe List led the Bobcats with eight points. North Catholic advances to play No. 6 Highlands in the semifinals Tuesday. Beaver will play No. 3 Elizabeth Forward in a consolation game Monday.

Oakland Catholic 63, Mars 42 – Alexa Washington scored 19 points and Rachel Haver contributed 13 to lead No. 2 Oakland Catholic (21-3) to a Class 5A quarterfinal victory. The Eagles advance to face No. 3 McKeesport in Tuesday’s semifinals. Olivia Donnelly dropped 19 points and Vita Vargo added 10 for No. 7 Mars (16-7), which will play No. 11 Hampton a consolation game Monday.

South Fayette 70, Penn-Trafford 49 – Maddie Webber poured in 39 points to lead top-seeded South Fayette to a Class 5A quarterfinal victory. Ava Leroux added 11 points for the Lions, who will face No. 11 Woodland Hills in Tuesday’s semifinals. Olivia Pepple scored 22 points and Lauren Marton added 17 for No. 8 Penn-Trafford (16-8), which will meet No. 4 Trinity in the consolation bracket Monday.

Woodland Hills 51, Trinity 40 – Hope Hawkins, Jhalynn Wilson and Cierra Guest each scored 12 points as No. 12 Woodland Hills (13-11) pulled off another upset in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Carmen Vazquez added 10 points in a balanced scoring effort for the Wolverines, who knocked off No. 5 Armstrong in the first round. Woodland Hills will meet top-seeded South Fayette in Tuesday’s semifinals. Eden Williamson scored a game-high 19 and Macie Justice added 10 for No. 4 Trinity (16-7).

Consolation

Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Brentwood 42 – Erica Gribble scored 19 points, Mya Morgan added 17, Cara Dupilka had 12 and Avery Davis contributed 11 to lead No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (20-5) to a win in a Class 2A consolation game. Mia March led all scorers with 18 and Jenna Yee finished with 17 for No. 8 Brentwood (13-11). The Centurions will face No. 3 Serra Catholic for fifth place Tuesday. Brentwood will take on No. 7 Chartiers-Houston for seventh place Tuesday. The top eight teams make states.

Keystone Oaks 51, Mohawk 33 – No. 7 Keystone Oaks (17-8) defeated No. 11 Mohawk (15-10) in a Class 3A consolation game. The Golden Eagles will play No. 5 OLSH on Tuesday for fifth place. Mohawk will face No. 8 Waynesburg on Tuesday for seventh place. The top seven teams make states.

OLSH 41, Waynesburg 27 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 14 points and Mia Grisafi added 13 as No. 5 OLSH beat No. 8 Waynesburg in a Class 3A consolation matchup. OLSH advances to play No. 7 Keystone Oaks on Tuesday for fifth place. Kaley Rohanna scored 11 for Waynesburg, which will face No. 11 Mohawk on Tuesday for seventh place. The top seven teams make states.

Serra Catholic 50, Chartiers-Houston 24 – Serra Catholic (18-3) beat Chartiers-Houston (16-9) in a Class 2A consolation game. The Eagles will square off against No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday for fifth place. Chartiers-Houston will play No. 8 Brentwood for seventh place Tuesday. The top eight teams make states.