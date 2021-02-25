High school roundup for Feb. 25, 2021: Chartiers Valley girls top USC in battle of title contenders

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 11:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page scored 20 points against Upper St. Clair on Thursday night.

Perri Page scored 20 points, Aislin Malcolm added 12, and Class 5A No. 2 Chartiers Valley tuned up for the WPIAL playoffs with a 49-38 victory over Class 6A No. 2 Upper St. Clair on Thursday night.

The Colts (18-3, 9-1) opened the second half on a 16-0 run. Paige Dellicarri led Upper St. Clair (12-2, 6-0) with 15 points. Molly James had 10.

Apollo-Ridge 59, Saltsburg 45 — Morgan Gamble had a game-high 23 points to lead Apollo-Ridge (7-4) to a win over District 6’s Saltsburg. Emily Bonelli scored 15 points for the Vikings. Abbie Dickie had 13 points for Saltsburg.

Beaver 68, Ambridge 30 – Emma Pavelek scored 16 points and No. 1 Beaver (17-0, 15-0) stayed undefeated with a Section 2-4A victory. Payton List had 13, Maddi Weiland 12 and Anna Blum 11. Angelena Bratton and Ava Timmons had seven for Ambridge (1-17, 1-14).

Blairsville 62, Derry 34 – Lexi Risinger finished with 24 points and Julia Potts contributed 13 to help Blairsville to a nonsection win. Tiana Moracco led Derry (3-10, 1-9) with 15 points.

California 57, Laurel Highlands 36 – Makayla Boda scored 19 points and Kendelle Weston finished with 16 to propel California (5-5, 4-3) to a nonsection win. Essence Davis led Laurel Highlands (11-4, 9-0) with 24 points.

Carlynton 56, Northgate 32 – Doodie Turner scored 21 points and Skyla Brown added 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Carlynton (9-9, 5-5) even its record with a Section 3-2A win. Kendall Kline added 10 points. Shyla Baptiste led Northgate (0-11, 0-9) with 17.

Central Valley 50, Hopewell 43 – Paige Elmer scored 17 points and Alyssa Gillin added 13 as Central Valley (8-11, 5-9) picked up a Section 2-4A win. Ava Miller led Hopwell (4-10, 4-10) with 14 points. Lauryn Speicher added 11.

Chartiers-Houston 60, Avella 41 – Kaydan Buckingham scored 14 points to help Chartiers-Houston (9-6, 4-6) to a nonsection win. Emily Nicole added 12 and Dominique Mortimer and Mia Mitrik had 10 each. Katie Dryer led Avella (9-9, 6-4) with 27 points.

Elizabeth Forward 69, Ligonier Valley 28 – Brooke Markland scored 19 points for Elizabeth Forward (7-5, 5-4) in a Section 3-4A victory. Anna Resnik added 16 and Joselyn Dawson had 12. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-14, 0-12) with 19 points.

Freeport 52, Deer Lakes 47 – Melaina DeZort scored 23 points to fuel the Yellowjackets (10-2, 9-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Freeport outscored Deer Lakes 27-17 over the second and third quarters. Reese Hasley led the Lancers (6-6, 4-3) with 19 points.

Indiana 44, Plum 43 — In the Section 2-5A finale for both teams, the Indians (7-10, 4-8) edged the Mustangs (6-7, 6-6) behind 16 points from Katie Kovalchick and 12 more from Isabella Antonacci. Indiana rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit. Kennedie Montue led Plum with 31 points.

Knoch 50, Hampton 46 — Neveah Ewing scored 22 points to lead Knoch to a nonsection victory in the Knights’ first game back after a 20-day layoff because of covid-19 protocols. Hattie McGraw added 12 points for the Knights (8-1), who trailed by seven at halftime. Meghan Murray had 16 points for the Talbots (14-5).

Mars 54, Burrell 39 – The Planets (8-9) outscored the Bucs (8-9) 26-12 in the second half to pull away for a nonsection victory. Ava Black scored 22 points to lead Mars, while Allison Fisher and Kate Myers scored 15 and 11 points for Burrell.

Mt. Pleasant 47, Monessen 35 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 26 points and Mt. Pleasant (10-7, 4-6) jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter of a nonsection win. Mercedes Majors led Monessen (9-10, 7-3) with 14 points.

Pine-Richland 48, Shaler 44 – Gianna Reighard scored 12 points and Pine-Richland (6-10, 5-9) used a 13-2 surge in the second quarter to grab a Section 1-6A win. Haley Kostorick led Shaler (4-11, 4-8) with 19 points.

Serra Catholic 78, Carmichaels 41 – Chloe Pordash scored 18 points, Rylee Campbell finished with 17, and No. 1 Serra Catholic (13-0, 9-0) stayed undefeated with a Section 2-2A win. Chloe Honick added 13 and Grace Navarro 11. Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels (2-9, 2-6) with 15 points. Emma Hollaren had 11 and Mia Ranieri 10.

South Fayette 36, Thomas Jefferson 31 – Giuliana Gaetano scored 13 points and South Fayette (13-5, 5-2) took a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and made it stand up for a nonsection win. Graci Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (11-8, 9-2) with 16 points.

Trinity 86, Ringgold 19 – Kaylin Venick scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 1 Trinity (18-1, 12-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Ashley Durig added 15 and Eden Williamson had 12. Kirra Gerard led Ringgold (2-13, 2-9) with 12.

Union 51, Riverside 13 – Led by 15 points from Elise Booker and 11 from Cameron Bella, Union (9-10, 2-6) won a nonsection matchup. Maura Rosenberger led Riverside (0-13, 0-10) with seven.

West Greene 41, Geibel 10 – Anna Durbin scored 10 points and Jersey Wise added nine to lead No. 2 West Greene (14-2, 9-0) past Geibel (0-10, 0-9) in the first game of a Section 2-A doubleheader.

West Greene 37, Geibel 6 – Lexi Six scored nine points to give West Greene (15-2, 10-0) the doubleheader sweep over Geibel (0-11, 0-10).

Boys basketball

Aliquippa 53, Avonworth 47 – Ty Crocker scored 15 points and Deandre Moye added 14 to lead Aliquippa (10-5, 7-1) to victory in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A. Karl McBride added 10. Andrew Gannon scored 15 for Avonworth (12-4, 6-2).

Armstrong 44, Hampton 31 – Adam Hudak scored 11 points and Eli Wiles and Cadin Olsen added 10 each to lead Armstrong (8-6, 4-6) to a Section 4-5A win. Matt DeMatteo led Hampton (4-15, 3-9) with 15.

Blackhawk 83, Ambridge 70 – Lorenzo Jenkins scored 21 points and Sean McCusker added 19 to lead Blackhawk (6-6, 4-6) past Ambridge (4-9, 4-9) in Section 2-4A.

Bethel Park 66, St. Joseph 41 — Andrew Sullivan scored 18 points and became St. Joseph’s all-time leading scorer with 1,687 career points, but the Spartans (8-10) fell to Bethel Park in a nonconference matchup. Dolan Waldo led the Black Hawks (8-9) with 22 points and Ben Guffey chipped in 12 in the victory.

Brashear 57, Westinghouse 36 – Behind 16 points from Jayden Vincent, 14 from Totus Gillett and 10 from Ta’meere Robinson, Brashear (2-3, 2-3) won a City League matchup. Amari Richardson and DayMeor Moore had 10 each for Westinghouse (3-4, 3-2).

Connellsville 47, Ringgold 32 – Kolby Keedy scored 17 points and Liam Youdell chipped in with 10 to lead Connellsville (2-7, 2-7) to a Section 1-5A victory. Nick Peccon scored 14 and Demetrius Butler 13 for Ringgold (5-10, 2-6).

Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 40 – Bryce Robson poured in 29 points to pace Deer Lakes (9-3, 6-2) in a Section 1-4A win over Freeport (5-8, 4-6). Paul Zalus added 10 points for the Lancers. Ben Lane had 14 points for the Yellowjackets and Vinnie Clark scored 10.

Freedom 68, Mohawk 61 – Behind 17 points from Paul Thompson and 14 from Carter Huggins, Fredom (3-14, 0-8) earned a nonsection win. Jay Wrona led Mohawk (3-18, 1-9) with 33 points. Jackson Miller had 13 and Justin Boston 10.

Kiski Area 53, Woodland Hills 49 — The Cavaliers (5-14, 2-10) capped their regular season with a Section 3-5A comeback. Trailing by one at the end of the third, Kiski Area outscored Woodland Hills, 15-10, in the fourth. Isaiah Gonzalez led the Cavaliers with 18 points, and Lebryn Smith added 17. T.J. Jenkins paced the Wolverines (0-9, 0-7) with 14 points. Chaz Cobbs added 10.

Lincoln Park 71, Hopewell 32 – L.A. Pratt and Brandon Cummings scored 14 points apiece for No. 4 Lincoln Park (14-5, 12-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Dakari Bradford added 12. Cooper Stala led Hopewell (1-14, 1-12) with 12 points.

Moon 36, Carlynton 30 – Dante Docchio scored 12 points and Elijah Guillory added 11 to send Moon (3-16, 0-8) to a nonsection victory. Khalil Kerr had 15 for Carlynton (12-4, 8-3).

Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 39 – Jonas King scored 19 points as Mt. Pleasant (8-8, 6-5) evened its record with a Section 3-4A win. Nate Kubasky added 13 and Jacob Bungard had 12. Christian Park led Yough (3-12, 2-9) with 15 points.

North Allegheny 75, Latrobe 43 – Matt McDonough scored 19 points, Greg Habib added 17, and North Allegheny (14-6, 8-4) scored 33 points in the first quarter of a nonsection win. Khalil Dinkins added 13 and Robby Jones had 10. Frankie Newell led Latrobe (7-6, 6-3) with 13 points. Landon Butler had 11.

Penn Hills 66, Central Catholic 49 – Eddie Daniels scored 15 points and Deondre Mitchell and Daemar Kelly had 13 each to lead Penn hills (12-4, 6-0) to a nonsection win. Dante DePante had 18 and Matt Aulicino 11 for Central Catholic (12-9, 4-5).

Plum 58, Burrell 52 — The Mustangs (8-5) rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to top the Bucs (9-9) in nonsection play. Plum’s Connor Moss led all scorers with 25 points and was 8 of 9 from the foul line. Max Matolcsy and Nick Killinger each added nine points in the win. Brandon Coury drained a trio of 3-pointers for Burrell and finished with a team-best 21 points. Donovan Callahan and Travis Bitar also connected on three 3-pointers for the Bucs and scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Pine-Richland 72, Norwin 52 – Andy Swartout had 15 points, including five 3-pointers, and Pine-Richland (10-5, 6-4) used a 21-9 surge in the third quarter to take control in a nonsection matchup. Luke Shanahan had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Serafini added 13 points and Joey Petcash 10. Michael Fleming led Norwin (7-13, 3-7) with 10 points.

Shady Side Academy 72, Steel Valley 45 – Thompson Lau scored 20 points as No. 3 Shady Side Academy (13-2, 11-1) rolled to a Section 3-3A win. Eli Teslovich added 14 and Peter Kramer had 12. Makhai Valentine led Steel Valley (0-4, 0-4) with 18 points. Jordan Fisher had 10.

South Allegheny 60, Apollo-Ridge 29 — Bryce Epps had a game-high 17 points, and Omar Faulkner scored 15 for South Allegheny (14-4,10-1) in a Section 3-3A win. Jake Fello had nine points for the Vikings (8-5, 6-4).

Valley 55, Ligonier Valley 46 – Thomas Albert scored 18 points and Ben Aftanas added 17 as Valley (2-12, 2-8) won in Section 3-3A. Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (4-11, 4-7) with 15 points.