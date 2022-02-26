High school roundup for Feb. 25, 2022: McKeesport’s Maddie Cherepko hits long-range 3 to knock off Trinity

Friday, February 25, 2022

Maddie Cherepko buried a long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead No. 6 McKeesport to a dramatic 50-49 upset victory over No. 3 Trinity in the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinals Friday night.

Rachel Manfredo scored 12 points and Brooke Evans added nine for the Tigers (20-4), who will meet No. 2 South Fayette in Tuesday’s semifinals. Alyssa Clutter led Trinity (18-6) with 31 points, including a go-ahead bucket seconds before Cherepko’s winning shot.

Moon 45, Indiana 37 – Reilly Sunday led all scorers with 27 points and Emma Theodorsson added 15 as No. 4 Moon (19-4) recovered from a slow first half to win a Class 5A quarterfinal. The Tigers will play top-seeded Chartiers Valley in the semifinals Tuesday. Eve Fiala scored 11 points to lead No. 5 Indiana (20-4).

Chartiers Valley 47, Oakland Catholic 36 – Perri Paige recorded a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) to lead top-seeded Chartiers Valley (23-1) to a Class 5A quarterfinal win. Aislin Malcolm added 16 points and Hallie Cowan had 11 for the Colts, who advance to play No. 4 Moon in the semifinals Tuesday. Chartiers Valley broke open a close game with a 13-4 advantage in the fourth quarter. Alexa Washington led No. 9 Oakland Catholic (14-10) with 14 points.

Class 4A

Blackhawk 62, Quaker Valley 24 – Casey Nixon scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Quinn Borroni added nine points and Alena Fusetti finished with eight as top-seeded Blackhawk (22-0) earned a definitive Class 4A quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Quaker Valley (12-11). The Cougars advance to play No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals Tuesday. Lauren Blackmer, Shanno Von Kaenal and Madison Chapman scored six points apiece for the Quakers.

Elizabeth Forward 46, Beaver 42 – Joselyn Dawson scored 13 points, Bailie Brinson followed with 10, and Haven Briggs chipped in with nine to lead No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (19-4) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 4 Beaver (16-6). The Warriors advance to play top-seeded Blackhawk in the semifinals Tuesday. Payton List led all scorers with 22 points and Chloe List added eight for the Bobcats.

Boys basketball

Class 6A

Central Catholic 69, Butler 38 – Dante DePante scored 17 points as No. 3 Central Catholic (18-5) built a 43-20 halftime lead and cruised to a Class 6A quarterfinal victory over Butler (13-10). The Vikings advance to face No. 2 Fox Chapel in the semifinals Tuesday. Devin Carney and Raine Gratzmiller each scored 13 points for the Golden Tornado.

Mt. Lebanon 58, Upper St. Clair 53 – Christian Powers scored 22 points and Christian Mallon added 17 as No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (16-8) took a six-point lead at halftime and won a tightly contested Class 6A quarterfinal over No. 5 Upper St. Clair (16-8). The Blue Devils advance to face top-seeded North Hills in the semifinals Tuesday. Tanner O’Grady put up 14 points, Devin Hall followed with 13, and Porter Rauch finished with 11 for the Panthers.

Class 2A

Carlynton 63, Serra Catholic 45 – Jaiden McClure recorded a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) to lead No. 3 Carlynton in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Khalil Kerr added 14 points, Chase Jones had 12, and Austin Milliner chipped in 10 for the Cougars (20-2), who move on to play No. 2 Fort Cherry in the semifinals Tuesday. Isaiah Petty scored 12 points and Brendan Cooley added 10 for No. 6 Serra Catholic (11-11).

Fort Cherry 80, Winchester Thurston 61 – Dylan Rogers led all scorers with 28 points, Owen Norman added 19, and Maddox Truschel finished with 15 to lead No. 2 Fort Cherry (22-2) past No. 7 Winchester Thurston (11-8) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Rangers will play No. 3 Carlynton in the semifinals Tuesday. Jackson Juzang scored 27 points, Lance Nicholls added 14, and Jack Anderson-Jussen netted 11 for the Bears.

OLSH 87, Sto-Rox 44 – Jake DiMichele scored 39 points as top-seeded OLSH cruised in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Rocco Spadafora and Dawson Summers scored 14 points each and Kevin Wilson added 12 for the Chargers (21-0), who will meet No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals. Corey Simmons led No. 9 Sto-Rox (12-8) with 18 points. Jaymont Green-Miller added 13.