High school roundup for Feb. 27, 2021: McKeesport rolls into first round

By:

Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 9:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review McKeesport’s Robert Robinson scored 22 points against Hampton on Saturday.

Robert Robinson’s 22 points led No. 17 McKeesport to a 78-49 victory over No. 16 Hampton in a WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball preliminary round game Saturday afternoon.

Kahrake Andrews and Travarese Rowe added 15 and 14 points, while teammate Brison Kisan scored 11 points for the Tigers (7-8). Matt DeMatteo scored 20 points for the Talbots (4-14). McKeesport faces No. 1 Chartiers Valley in the first round on Wednesday.

Trinity 70, Kiski Area 47 — Thanks to a 37-point performance from Mike Dunn, the Hillers (9-8) moved on to the first round. Isaiah Gonzalez led the Cavaliers (5-15) with 20 points and Calvin Heinle scored 11 in the loss. No. 13 Trinity will take on Class 5A No. 4 Highlands on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Shaler 85, Ringgold 64 — Freshman Kaden Orga hit five 3-pointers on the way to scoring 21 points to lead No. 14 Shaler (8-4) past No. 19 Ringgold. Dylan Schlagel added 17 points for Shaler, which advances to the first round to play No. 3 Laurel Highlands.

South Fayette 59, Woodland Hills 39 — Brandon Jakiela scored 17 points as No. 11 South Fayette (9-8) defeated No. 22 Woodland Hills (0-9). Landon Luts added 13 points while Logan Yater contributed 10 points. Orlando Johnson and Chaz Cobbs each scored 10 points for Woodland Hills. South Fayette will play No. 6 Penn Hills in the first round on Wednesday.

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 69, Greensburg Salem 46 — Gavin Miller had 15 points as No. 17 Canon-McMillan (1-13) beat No. 16 Greensburg Salem (0-13) in the preliminary round. Logan Kelly added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Canon-McMillan, which faces top seed Upper St. Clair on Tuesday in the first round. Ben Thomas scored a game-high 23 points for Greensburg Salem while Cade Cavanaugh chipped in 15 points.

Class 2A

California 55, Chartiers-Houston 48 — Nate O’Savage led No. 17 California (5-4) with 27 points in its preliminary round victory. California faces top-seed OLSH in the first round on Wednesday. Austin Arnold scored 18 and Ahlijah Vaden added 13 for No. 16 Chartiers-Houston (7-12).

Winchester Thurston 76, Jefferson-Morgan 61 — Jackson Juzang had 36 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Winchester Thurston (8-4) past No. 20 Jefferson-Morgan (5-10) at Peters Township. Lance Nicholls added 24 points and seven assists while Henry McCombs had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Taj Jacobs scored 23 points for Jefferson-Morgan while Colt Fowler added 20 points. Winchester Thurston matches up against No. 4 Springdale on Wednesday in the first round.

Burgettstown 59, Riverview 53 — Jackson LaRocka scored 27 points as No. 12 Burgettstown (8-11) beat No. 21 Riverview (3-14) in double overtime. James Leuice added 16 points for Burgettstown, which led by as many as 10 points as late as the third quarter. Gideon Deasy tallied 24 points for Riverview. Burgettstown will play No. 5 Jeannette on Wednesday in first-round play.

Serra Catholic 72, Carmichaels 55 — Brendan Cooley had 24 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Serra Catholic (3-11) defeated No. 15 Carmichaels (9-5). Serra Catholic will face No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday in first-round play.

Sewickley Academy 55, Northgate 15 — Max Belt scored 24 points to lead No. 10 Sewickley Academy (9-7) over No. 23 Northgate (4-18). George Zheng added 11 points for Sewickley Academy, which will play No. 7 Carlynton in the first round on Wednesday.

South Side 54, Clairton 41 — Aidan Roach scored 20 points and Aden Almashy added 17 points as No. 19 South Side (6-11) defeated No. 14 Clairton (3-10). Jontae Sanders paced Clairton with 14 points while Andre Henderson added 10 points. Clairton led by three points at halftime before being held to 11 second-half points. South Side will face No. 3 Sto-Rox in Wednesday’s first round.

Regular season

Propel Montour 53, Bentworth 41 — Cortae Sidberry scored 16 points and Jamal Newton added 13 for Propel Montour (3-11) in a nonsection win. Landen Urcho led Bentworth (2-14) with 18 points.

Laurel Highlands 63, Highlands 52 — Rodney Gallagher scored 16 points to lead Laurel Highlands (12-3) to a nonsection victory in a matchup of defending WPIAL champs. Brandon Davis and Jayden Pratt had 14 each and Keondre DeShields added 13. Jimmy Kunst led Highlands (13-5) with 16.

Girls basketball

Class 3A

Brownsville 55, Steel Valley 43 — Emma Seto netted 22 points and Aubri Hogsett added 18 points as No. 17 Brownsville (2-8) beat No. 16 Steel Valley (3-5) in the preliminary round in Class 3A. Kelsey Salopek recorded a game-high 25 points for Steel Valley. Brownsville advances to Wednesday’s first-round matchup against No. 1 North Catholic.

Washington 34, South Allegheny 30 — Angelina Cortazzo had 10 points as No. 15 Washington (7-8) defeated No. 18 South Allegheny (1-17). Washington advances to play No. 2 Mohawk in the first round on Wednesday.

Class 2A

Chartiers-Houston 27, Frazier 18 — In the preliminary round of the Class 2A playoffs, Dominique Mortimer picked up eight points as No. 14 Chartiers-Houston (10-6) won a low-scoring affair against No. 19 Frazier (4-14). Delaney Warnick had seven points and eight rebounds in the loss. Chartiers-Houston will play Tuesday against No. 3 Winchester Thurston.

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Northgate 12 — Bailey Kuhns had a big game in her playoff debut for No. 12 Greensburg Central Catholic (8-4), scoring 24 points in a preliminary round matchup. Mya Morgan added 12. Aja Reddix led No. 21 Northgate (0-12) with seven points. The Centurions will meet No. 5 Burgettstown on Tuesday.

South Side 60, Sto-Rox 56 — In a battle of a balanced scoring attack against a star performer, four players hit double figures for No. 18 South Side (5-13) in a minor upset. Emily Bailey and Madi Fisher scored 14 each and Grace Woodling and Maura Heberle added 10 apiece in the win. Alicia Young poured in 35 points for No 15 Sto-Rox (5-14). Alana Eberhardt added 10. South Side will meet No. 2 Serra Catholic on Tuesday.

Aliquippa 59, Springdale 28 – Gloria Hardy scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 16 Aliquippa (6-11) in a preliminary round victory. Angel Hardy added 16, Mahogany Shegog 12 and Amaya Walker 10 for the Quips, who will meet No. 1 Neshannock on Tuesday. Grace Gent led No. 17 Springdale (5-12) with a game-high 22 points.

Regular season

Upper St. Clair 62, Woodland Hills 37 – Katelyn Robbins scored 20 points, Paige Dellicarri added 15, and Upper St. Clair (13-2) opened a nonsection victory over Woodland Hills (11-6) on a 21-0 run.

Chartiers Valley 84, West Greene 47 – Aislin Malcolm and Perri Page had 18 points apiece as Class 5A No. 2 Chartiers Valley (19-3) won a nonsection matchup. Jersey Wise had 14 for Class A No. 2 West Greene (15-3).

Montour 42, Fort Cherry 31 – Olivia Persinger scored 14 points and Olivia Lyscik added 13 to lead Montour (12-9) to a nonsection win. Annika Rinehart led Fort Cherry (10-9) with 12.

Tags: McKeesport