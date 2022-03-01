TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Feb. 28, 2022: OLSH rallies past Seton LaSalle in Class 2A semis

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, February 28, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Kyleigh Nagy scored 24 points as top-seeded OLSH rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in a WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball semifinal Monday night.

Emily Schuck put up 10 and Mia Grisafi finished with nine for the Chargers (21-4), who used a 22-12 run out of halftime to tie the score 38-38 heading into the fourth quarter. OLSH will face No. 2 Neshannock in the championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at the Petersen Events Center.

Ava Dursi led all scorers with 25, Mallory Daly added 12, and MacKenzie Canavan dropped in nine for the Rebels (17-7).

Bishop Canevin 49, Union 43 – Ashley Lippold led all scorers with 20 points and Amber Cross put up 10 as No. 7 Bishop Canevin (16-9) knocked off No. 3 Union (20-2) in the Class A semifinals. The Crusaders will play No. 4 Aquinas Academy in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Kayla Fruehstorfer led the Scotties with 11 points.

Hockey

Carrick 7, Avonworth 4 – Jacob Fetzer scored twice and Ian Norkevicus had a goal and three assists to lead Carrick (11-5-1) to a Class B victory. Lexi Jones, Alex Wright, Tyson Feldman and Aiden Forcucci also scored. Jake Seifarth scored twice and Eli Szenyeri had a goal and an assist for Avonworth (10-6-2).

Chartiers Valley 9, Freeport 1 – Braidon Mangan had a hat trick and Greg Kraemer added two goals and two assists for Chartiers Valley (5-10-4) in Class A. Brady Nairn had a goal and three assists, Tommy Phillips recorded a goal and two helpers, and Connor Fromme had a goal and an assist. Paul Zecca scored for Freeport (8-10-2).

Fox Chapel 9, Plum 0 – Tommy Healy had a seven-point night on four goals and three assists and Joseph Rattner made 19 saves to help Fox Chapel (19-0-1) past Plum (7-10-2) in Class A. Mason Heininger had a goal and three assists and Liam Wiseman and Alex Macek added a goal and an assist apiece.

Hempfield 5, Montour 0 – Nick Bruno scored four goals and Zack Francisco made 25 saves to lead Hempfield (9-9-1) past Montour (4-12-2) in Class 2A. Aiden Dunlap had a goal and an assist and Nick Eberhardt and Logan Eisaman had two assists each.

Latrobe 7, West Allegheny 2 – Peyton Myers and Fletcher Harvey each scored a goal and had two assists while Jacob Hannah and Rocco Marino had a goal and an assist apiece as Latrobe (9-10) beat West Allegheny (0-19) in a Class 2A game. Nick Manolakos, J.D. Robinson and Dylan Morris each netted a goal for Latrobe. Clay Bovalina and Alex Jak scored for West Allegheny.

Morgantown 8, Burrell 6 – Emerson Wilson and Jaxon Santmyer scored twice and Adonte Shepard had a goal and two assists to lead Morgantown (8-8-1) in Class B. Caden Canfield scored twice and Carter Coffman and Joe Scolaro each had a goal and an assist for Burrell (9-7-2).

North Hills 6, Moon 1 – Derek Pietrzyk recorded a hat trick and had an assist, Alec Feigel found the net twice and Joey Truskowski added another goal to lead North Hills (12-8) to a Class A win over Moon (12-7-1). Ethan Doyle had the lone goal for the Tigers.

Norwin 7, Greensburg Salem 2 – Logan Fear scored a hat trick and Ty Shigo had two goals and an assist to help Norwin (14-4-2) to a Class A win. Mario Cavallaro and Alex Thomas also scored. Colten Humphrey and Carter Cherok each had a goal and an assist for Greensburg Salem (12-8).

Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 1 – Zachary Howard had a goal and an assist and Jordan Spear, Adan Bonvenuto and Gabriel Youchak also scored for Pine-Richland (15-5) in a Class 3A win. Dante Scalise scored for Central Catholic (9-11).

Quaker Valley 5, McDowell 2 – Braedan Steffey scored two goals while Riley Moore, Kyle Rice and Luke Flowers each netted a goal as Quaker Valley (15-5) beat McDowell (11-8) in Class A. Braeden Martin and Nico Catalde each scored for the Trojans.

South Fayette 7, Mars 4 – Tyson Tagmyer, Trent Dalessandro, Joey Trinkala, Jack Yoos, Brady Fleck, Dylan Walsh and Brayden Imler all scored to lead South Fayette (16-3) to a victory over Mars (5-14) in a Class 2A affair. Jacob Lestitian, Wes Scurci, Max Weaver and Declan Abbey scored for the Planets.

Thomas Jefferson 11, Meadville 6 – Jake Stock and Colby Bilski each scored two goals and Nick Stock added a goal and three assists to lead Thomas Jefferson (17-1-1) to victory in a Class 2A game against Meadville (12-7). Scotty Allan, Jimmy Passanante, Nick Best, Pavel Sidun, Andrew Oliver and Ty Rayman all added a goal apiece for the Jaguars. Michael Mahoney scored four goals and Zack Schepner netted two for the Bulldogs.

Westmont Hilltop 8, Hampton 3 – Kobe Rockabaugh had a hat trick with two assists to lead Westmont Hilltop (13-6) to a Class A win. Aiden Rice had a goal and three assists and Nick Rozich added a goal and two assists. Logan Scanlon and Danny Venture had a goal and an assist apiece for Hampton (7-13).

