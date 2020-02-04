High school roundup for Feb. 3, 2020: Penn Hills girls make statement

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 12:30 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Amoni Blackwell scored 23 points Monday night.

The Penn Hills girls basketball team picked the perfect time for a statement win.

Amoni Blackwell scored 23 points and Jayla Golden added 12 as Penn Hills separated itself from the pack in Section 3-5A and clinched a playoff berth with a 52-27 win over No. 3 Oakland Catholic on Monday night.

Coming into the game, Penn Hills was tied with Latrobe for third place in the section, one half-game up on Penn-Trafford. After the win and a Latrobe loss to Woodland Hills, the Indians (10-11, 8-5) are a game up on the Wildcats (7-6) and Warriors (7-6) with one section game to play.

Alexa Washington scored 12 points and Margaret Terry added 11 for Oakland Catholic (15-5, 10-3).

North Allegheny 62, Butler 39 — Lizzy Groetsch scored 18 points to help No. 2 North Allegheny (17-3, 12-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Butler (7-13, 4-9).

Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27 — Sarah Pifer scored 13 points and Kaili Doctor added 10 to carry Pine-Richland (4-15, 2-11) to a Section 1-6A win. Sydney Ryan had 10 for North Hills (6-13, 2-11).

Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 42 — Maddie Dziezgowski dropped 31 points to lead No. 1 Bethel Park (18-1, 12-1) to a third-straight Section 2-6A victory over Canon-McMillan (1-19, 0-13). Olivia Westphal also contributed to the Black Hawks’ cause with 22 points. Kelsey Wandrea led the Big Macs with 12 points.

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 31 — Ashleigh Connor scored 20 points and Patrice Smith added 12 to lead No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (17-3, 12-1) to a Section 2-6A win over Peters Township (5-15, 3-10).

Upper St. Clair 47, Connellsville 17 — Mia Brown scored 12 points to lead No. 5 Upper St. Clair (12-6, 9-4) to a Section 2-6A win. Sara Aumer led Connellsville (8-12, 4-9) with six.

Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 33 — Alyssa DeAngelo netted 23 points with four 3-pointers to lead Thomas Jefferson (14-6, 9-4) to a Section 1-5A victory over Montour (2-11, 7-13). Graci Fairman added 14 points while Dalaney Ranallo chipped in with 11. Olivia Lyscik produced 22 points for the Spartans.

South Fayette 58, West Allegheny 20 — Clare Relihan scored 13 points to lead South Fayette (9-12, 5-8) to a win over West Allegheny (0-20, 0-13) in Section 1-5A.

Mars 28, Armstrong 26 — Bella Pelaia scored 11 points and Mars (14-6, 7-4) won in Section 2-5A. Shaelyn Clark led Armstrong (12-8, 7-5) with 10 points.

Hampton 40, Franklin Regional 31 — Kayla Hoehler scored 19 points as Hampton (6-13, 5-6) broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to win in Section 2-5A. Noelle Boyd had 12 for Franklin Regional (5-14, 2-9).

Albert Gallatin 48, Uniontown 46 — Led by 15 points from Olivia Miller, 11 from Abby King and 10 from Courtlyn Turner, Albert Gallatin (8-12, 3-10) made a five-point halftime lead stand up in Section 3-5A. Mya Murray had 29 points for Uniontown (6-15, 4-9).

Woodland Hills 58, Latrobe 52 — Peyton Pinkey scored 16 points, and Joi Burleigh added 15 to lead No. 2 Woodland Hills to a Section 3-5A victory. Emma Blair led Latrobe (11-8, 7-6) with 20 points.

Apollo-Ridge 73, Highlands 48 — The Vikings had four players in double digits in a Section 1-4A win over Highlands (2-18, 0-13). Morgan Gamble had 24 points for Apollo-Ridge (10-10, 5-8), and Madison Marks (22), Rylee Eaton (11) and Kylee Wynn (11) all scored in double digits, as well. Sarah Sawhook led the Golden Rams with 25 points.

North Catholic 83, Burrell 41 — The No. 1 Trojans (19-1, 13-0) had five players in double figures in a Section 1-4A victory over Burrell (2-17, 1-12). Kylee Lewandowski (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Belle O’Hara (10-10) turned in double-doubles for North Catholic. The Bucs were led by Allison Fisher with 18 points and Hope Clark with 15.

Greensburg Salem 47, Indiana 41 — Abby Mankins scored 27 points, and Kylie Smith added 11 to help Greensburg Salem (8-12, 5-8) knock off Indiana (13-8, 7-6) in Section 1-4A. Eve Fiala had 16 and Hope Cook 11 for Indiana.

Blackhawk 86, Ambridge 22 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 18 points and set a school record for assists in a career, and Jolie Strati had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 Blackhawk (17-3, 10-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-18, 0-11). Amalia finished with 539 assists, breaking the record of 534 set by Lisa Miller from 1995-99.

Central Valley 62, Quaker Valley 52 — Christiane Frye scored 22 points and Alyssa Gillin added 17 to lead No. 3 Central Valley (16-2, 10-1) to victory in a matchup of Section 2-4A playoff teams. Corrine Washington led Quaker Valley (15-4, 8-3) with 18 points.

McKeesport 59, Ringgold 47 — The Tigers had three players in double figures in a Section 3-4A victory over Ringgold (8-13, 3-10). Jhayla Bray scored 19 points, Haley Hertzler had 17 and Carmen Coles finished with 10 for McKeesport (14-7, 10-3). The Rams were led by Martina Costa Kyela with 13 points.

Southmoreland 60, Belle Vernon 36 — Olivia Cernuto scored 15 points, and Delaynie Mervosh added 10 as Southmoreland (20-0, 13-0) shut down another Section 3-4A opponent. Viva Kreis led Belle Vernon (15-6, 8-5) with seven points.

Elizabeth Forward 69, Yough 27 — Brooke Markland scored 22 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (9-10, 7-6) to a Section 3-4A win. Haven Briggs added 15 and Cierra Perlick 14. Laney Gerdich scored 14 for Yough (3-18, 0-13), which held a one-point lead after the first quarter.

West Mifflin 45, Mt. Pleasant 29 — Shelby Genes scored 16 points and West Mifflin (11-8, 9-4) used a 16-1 run in the third quarter to pull away for a Section 3-4A win. Natalia Elena had nine for Mt. Pleasant.

Beaver 57, Freedom 16 — Emma Pavelek scored 14 points and Maddi Weiland added 13 as top-ranked Beaver (17-3, 11-2) dropped Freedom (13-6, 8-5) in Section 1-3A.

Avonworth 41, Riverside 23 — Kathryn Goetz scored 21 points and Harris Robinson added 13 as No. 3 Avonworth (14-5, 9-3) picked up a Section 1-3A win. Marley Wolf had 12 for Riverside (10-11, 3-10).

Washington 54, Seton LaSalle 50 (OT) — Randi Thomas scored 21 points, Kyla Woods added 11 and Washington (7-13, 5-8) upset No. 4 Seton LaSalle (14-6, 11-2) in Section 2-3A. Chloe Lestitian led Seton LaSalle with 17 points.

McGuffey 53, Waynesburg 44 — Keira Nicolella scored 13 points and Abby Donnelly added 12 to carry McGuffey (9-10, 5-8) to a Section 2-3A win. Clara Paige Miller and Jules Fowler had 11 for Waynesburg (7-14, 1-12).

South Park 63, Beth-Center 48 — South Park (13-7, 11-2) had three players in double figures in a Section 2-3A win over Beth-Center (8-12, 4-9). Danielle DeProspo scored 19 points, Taylor Glowa had 14 and Nora Ozimek finished with 12. Beth-Center was led by Anna Sloan, who had 17 points.

East Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 35 — The Wildcats had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over Shady Side Academy (7-14, 4-9). Amaia Johnson scored 21 points, Abby Henderson had 12, and Casmere Marshall finished with 10 for East Allegheny (12-8, 9-4). The Indians were led by Natalie Stevens, who had 17 points.

Steel Valley 62, South Allegheny 60 — Abby Tester scored 25 points as Steel Valley (7-13, 4-9) held off a fourth-quarter rally to secure a Section 3-3A win. Kelsey Salopek added 13 points. Madison Kirkwood scored 20 and Madison Taylor and Jamie Riggs added 12 apiece for South Allegheny (8-12, 6-7).

Derry 51, Deer Lakes 43 — Tiana Moracco led all scorers with 20 points to lead the Trojans (13-7, 10-3) to a Section 3-3A victory over Deer Lakes (11-8, 8-5). The Lancers were led by Reese Hasley, who had 17 points while going 9 for 10 from the free throw line.

OLSH 59, Northgate 18 — Haley Hamilton and Hannah Valenty scored nine points each in a balanced scoring effort for No. 3 OLSH (16-3, 12-1) in Section 1-2A. Shayla Stiegler had nine for Northgate (1-18, 1-12).

Laurel 65, New Brighton 26 — Led by 14 points from Faith Gibson and 10 apiece from Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius, Laurel (14-7, 11-2) picked up a Section 1-2A win. Sydney Cook led New Brighton (6-12, 3-10) with 20 points.

Winchester Thurston 55, Springdale 25 — Maya Roberts scored 19 points to lead Winchester Thurston (13-6, 8-3) in Section 2-2A. Anna Harmon scored 11 for the Dynamos (2-17, 0-11).

Ellis School 61, Jeannette 35 — Natalie Jasper scored 23 points, and Alex Warren and Natalie Graf added 10 each to power No. 4 Ellis School (14-5, 8-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Arianna Clark had 11 for Jeannette (4-16, 2-9).

Bishop Canevin 77, Fort Cherry 32 — Diajha Allen scored 38 points to lead No. 2 Bishop Canevin (15-6, 12-0) to another Section 3-2A win. Savanah Abbott and Shenne Sirazitdinova had 11 each. Bri Weinbrenner led Fort Cherry (6-13, 4-7) with 13 points.

Burgettstown 45, Chartiers-Houston 24 — Celeste DiVecchio and Geena DeMario scored nine points apiece to lead a balanced scoring effort for Burgettstown (15-6, 9-2) in a matchup of Section 3-2A playoff teams. Dominique Mortimer had 10 for Chartiers-Houston (11-9, 7-4).

Bentworth 29, Carmichaels 27 — Caroline Rice scored 18 points to lead Bentworth (5-16, 0-11) to its first Section 3-2A. Kylie Sinn scored 11 for Carmichaels (4-16, 1-10).

Vincentian Academy 57, Quigley Catholic 33 — Tara Lucot scored 13 points and Emilia Johnson chipped in 12 for No. 3 Vincentian Academy (15-5, 9-2) in Section 1-A. Mia Grisafi led Quigley (6-13, 4-7) with 11 points.

Sewickley Academy 44, Union 29 — Kamryn Lightcap and Mia DelVecchio scored 15 points each and Desirae Nance added 10 to help Sewickley Academy (9-10, 7-4) to a Section 1-A win. Maddie Wynn led Union (4-17, 3-9) with nine points.

Eden Christian 52, Cornell 17 — Taylor Haring scored 12 points and Caeley Scherer added 11 to help Eden Christian (8-10, 5-6) to a Section 1-A victory. Eden Christian led 37-4 over Cornell (1-19, 0-11) at the half.

West Greene 75, Geibel 18 — Jersey Wise scored 15 points and Brooke Barner added 14 as No. 2 West Greene (20-0, 10-0) closed in on an undefeated Section 2-A slate with a win over Geibel (1-16, 1-11).

Avella 59, Mapletown 16 — Brianna Jenkins scored 15 points and Allie Brownlee added 10 to help Avella (16-5, 9-2) to a Section 2-A victory. Krista Wilson had 75% of Mapletown’s (3-15, 2-8) points with 12.

St. Joseph 38, Leechburg 33 — The Spartans (3-17, 3-7) ended a six-game losing streak with a Section 3-A victory over the Blue Devils (1-16, 0-10). Ally Swierczewski led the way with 19 points for St. Joseph. Christine Guo led Leechburg with nine points.

Imani Christian 71, Propel Braddock Hills 13 — Destiny Robinson scored 20 points and Mea Johnson added 15 to lead Imani Christian past Propel Braddock Hills. Shariya Nored Carter had 13 and Johnique Hudson 10 for Imani.

Penn-Trafford 51, Norwin 50 — Bella Long and Maura Suman scored 13 points apiece as Penn-Trafford (13-7) rallied from four points down at the end of three quarters to knock off No. 3 Norwin. Kenzie Powell added 11 points, and Allie Prady had 10 for the Warriors. Jayla Wehner led Norwin (16-3) with 12 points. Danielle Rosso had 11.

Boys basketball

South Allegheny 64, Carlynton 48 — Omar Faulkner produced a triple-double (16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks) for South Allegheny (19-1) and was one of four Gladiators in double-digit scoring, including Bryce Epps with a game-high 17 points. Canton DeQuay led Carlynton (13-6) with 14 points and was one of three Cougars with at least 10 points. Ethan Kirkwood scored 11 with three 3-pointers for South Allegheny.

Frazier 50, West Greene 46 — Isaac Thomas and Owen Newcomer each led the Commodores (3-16) with 10 points in a nonsection win. Ben Jackson recorded a game-high 18 points for West Greene (7-11). Greg Staggers added 11 points for the Pioneers.

Brentwood 56, Fort Cherry 47 — C.J. Ziegler was one of three Brentwood players in double-digit scoring with a game-leading 13 points to guide the Spartans (15-4, 9-2) to a nonsection win over Fort Cherry (4-16, 1-10). Brenden Anderson led the Rangers with 12 points. Jayneil Latham-Mason also added 12 points for Brentwood. Ian Thomas had 10.

Montour 72, West Mifflin 52 — Isayah Mosley and Tyler Banks each led the Montour (9-11, 6-6) with 16 points. Braden Moore totaled a team-high 13 points for West Mifflin (1-18, 0-12). Nolan Stephenson added 12 with three 3-pointers. Justin Labrie chipped in with 15 points for the Spartans in Section 2-5A action.

Hundred (W. Va.) 80, Mapletown 54 — Cody Soles put up a game-best 30 points while Logan Norris pitched in with 20 for Hundred (W. Va.) in interstate nonsection battle with Mapletown (1-18). Landon Stevenson led the Maples with 19 points.

Wrestling

Corry 46, Quaker Valley 27 — Kayden Reyda (113), Damion Kinney (120) and Derek Hurd (126) recorded consecutive pins to spark Corry to a comeback win in a PIAA Class AA preliminary round match. Austin Francic (152), Conner Redinger (160), Mason Diemert (170), Patrick Cutchember (195) and Donovan Cutchember (220) won matches as Quaker Valley built a 21-6 lead. Justin Richey (132) also won for Quaker Valley. Corry will meet Southern Columbia in the first round of the state tournament Thursday in Hershey.

Canon-McMillan 63, Carrick 15 — Canon-McMillan won a PIAA Class AAA preliminary round match and will meet Gettysburg in the first round Thursday in Hershey.

Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 25 — Caleb Chismar (182), Trent Patrick (195), Thomas Pack (220) and John Meyers (285) picked up bonus points in consecutive bouts to help Greensburg Salem break open a close nonsection match. James Brown (113) and Payton Matson (160) had pins for Ligonier Valley. Riley Stoner (120), Nico Williams (126), Colt Rubrecht (138) and Ian Ewing (152) won by pin for Greensburg Salem.

