High school roundup for Feb. 3, 2023: Upper St. Clair claws past rival Mt. Lebanon
By:
Friday, February 3, 2023 | 11:53 PM
Devin Hall scored a game-high 14 points as Upper St. Clair split the season series and moved into a tie for first place in Section 2-61 with a 37-36 victory over rival Mt. Lebanon on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (13-6, 7-1) jumped out to a 10-1 lead after one quarter, but the Panthers (12-8, 7-1) used a 15-4 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a two-point halftime lead. Nathaniel Girod and Brody Barber each scored nine points for Mt. Lebanon.
Albert Gallatin 65, Elizabeth Forward 59 – Shymere Wilson put up 21 points and Greyson Jerrett had 11 for Albert Gallatin (4-12, 1-7) in a Section 3-4A win. Zach Boyd scored 21 points, Isaiah Turner followed with 20 points and Andrew Cook added 15 points for Elizabeth Forward (6-13, 2-6).
Aliquippa 60, Northgate 42 – Cameron Lindsey led Aliquippa (13-5, 8-0) with 17 points, Donovan Walker followed with 15 and Marques Council added 14 in a Section 1-2A win. Desmond Williams scored 18 points for Northgate (14-6, 5-3).
Allderdice 110, Carrick 33 – Ethan Anish (21), Logan Golle (18), Sam Kelly (15), Will Harris (13) and Major Rainey (10) all scored in double figures for Allderdice (18-3, 10-0) in a City League thumping of Carrick (5-17, 2-7). Josiah Burt scored 12 and Will Jackson had 10 for the Raiders.
Baldwin 63, Norwin 50 – Nathan Wesling and James Wesling scored 23 points apiece to lead Baldwin (12-7, 5-3) past Norwin (11-8, 3-5) in a Section 2-6A win. Adam Bilinsky led the Knights with 23 points.
Beaver 83, Keystone Oaks 41 – Brady Mayo scored 22 points and sank four 3-pointers, Alex Tomalski added 14, Aiden Townsend finished with 13 and Sawyer Butler had 11 for Beaver (15-3) in a nonsection win. Erond Jakupi scored 11 to lead Keystone Oaks (9-9).
Beaver Falls 65, Freedom 29 – Isaiah Aeschbacher and Isaiah Sharp scored 15 points each and Trey Singleton added 11 to lead Beaver Falls (10-7, 8-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Nate DiNardo led Freedom (1-18, 0-10) with nine points.
Bethel Park 78, Connellsville 45 – Michael Mathias had 14 points and four 3-pointers and Jack Bruckner added 13 for Bethel Park (12-6, 7-1) in a Section 1-5A win. Jayden McBride and Jayden Mickens scored 13 points apiece for Connellsville (0-20, 0-8).
Bishop Canevin 70, Propel Braddock Hills 48 – Shea Champine scored 30 points and Dante Berrien added 13 for Bishop Canevin (15-3, 7-1) in a Section 2-2A win. Giontae Clemmons put up 20 points and Benjamin Mayhew had 14 for Propel Braddock Hills (8-11, 3-4).
Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 39 – Jacob Patton scored 18 points, Zach Oliver finished with 14 and Tyler Heckathorn contributed 10 as Blackhawk (10-9, 5-5) defeated Ambridge (6-13, 3-8) in Section 2-4A.
Brashear 83, Perry Traditional Academy 32 – Garett White scored a game-high 25 points, Trent Milner followed with 21, Titus Gillett finished with 13 and Kameron Cheaton added 10 as Brashear (10-9, 7-3) dropped Perry (5-14, 3-7) in the City League. Ahmad Arrigton scored six points to lead Perry.
Burgettstown 75, Bentworth 67 – Zack Schrockman put up 27 points, Caleb Russell added 19, Andrew Bredel hit for 17 and James Leuice had 10 for Burgettstwon (11-8, 7-3) in a Section 4-2A victory. Landon Urcho had a game-high 31 points and Christian May added 16 for Bentworth (10-10, 4-7).
Butler 66, North Allegheny 55 – Braylon Littlejohn led Butler (14-5, 5-3) with 32 points and Ryan Porch added 14 in a Section 1-6A win over North Allegheny (8-10, 3-5).
Carmichaels 48, Frazier 39 – Tyler Richmond scored 17 points and Dom Colarusso added 15 to lead Carmichaels (12-8, 5-5) past Frazier (2-18, 1-9) in Section 4-2A. Keyshaun Thompson led the Commodores with 13 points and Conlan Higbee had 11.
Carlynton 58, Rochester 43 – Jaiden McClure led all scorers with 23 points and Chase Jones hit for 10 as Carlynton (13-6, 6-2) beat Rochester (8-11, 5-3) in Section 1-A. Xavier Rigby scored 16 points and Jerome Mullins had 11 for the Rams.
Chartiers Valley 62, Moon 56 – Julian Semplice scored 15 points and Jayden Davis followed with 14 for Chartiers Valley (15-5, 4-4) in a Section 4-5A win. Elijah Guillory put up 15 and Aiden Reeseman had 14 for Moon (9-9, 4-4).
Deer Lakes 66, Apollo-Ridge 38 – Nate Litrun scored 14 points and Bryce Robson added 13 to lead Deer Lakes (12-7, 9-1) in Section 3-3A. Jake Mull led Apollo-Ridge (1-20, 0-11) with 22.
Derry 68, Valley 50 – Gabe Carbonara scored 22 points to lead Derry (9-8, 5-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Brady Angus added 17 and Nate Papuga had 15. Xavier Wilson led Valley (3-17, 2-8) with 17 points. Jacob Staraniec had 12.
Fort Cherry 61, Chartiers-Houston 48 – Owen Norman put up 20 points and Shane Cornali followed with 19 to lead Fort Cherry (18-2, 10-0) to a Section 4-2A victory. Manny Ntumniga scored 16 and Avery Molek added 10 for Chartiers-Houston (15-5, 9-2).
Fox Chapel 51, Armstrong 30 – Jefferson Moorefield-Brown scored 19 points as Fox Chapel (13-6, 5-3) clinched a playoff berth with a Section 2-5A win. Cadin Olsen finished with 13 points for Armstrong (11-8, 2-6).
Hampton 53, Freeport 36 – Peter Kramer and Liam Mignogna scored 14 points apiece and Robert Coll added 12 to lead Hampton (17-2, 8-0) to a Section 1-4A win over Freeport (11-8, 3-5). Zach Clark led the Yellowjackets with nine points.
Gateway 66, Kiski Area 53 – Kaleb Pryor scored 22 points and Jaydon Carr added 19 as Gateway (13-5, 7-1) fended off Kiski Area (10-10, 4-4) in double overtime. Leonard Sherrod added 14 for the Gators. Isaiah Gonzalez led the Cavaliers with 20 points.
Hempfield 67, Canon-McMillan 45 – Harry Sowers dropped 20 points, Aaron Woodley added 13 and Drew Gordon had 12 for Hempfield (7-13, 2-6) in a Section 2-6A win. Michael Dixson put up 21 points and Eamon O’Donoghue finished with 10 for Canon-McMillan (3-17, 0-8).
Highlands 66, Greensburg Salem 33 – Bradyn Foster scored 21 points and Jimmy Kunst added 14 as Highlands (16-3, 6-2) rolled to a Section 1-4A victory. Ryan Burkart led Greensburg Salem (5-15, 1-7) with 10 points.
Imani Christian 94, Aquinas Academy 73 – Alier Maluk led with 24 points, Damion Givner followed with 20 and Avery Wesley and Nate Brazil added 13 points apiece to help Imani Christian (13-5, 8-0) to a Section 3-A win. Vinnie Cugini led Aquinas Academy (15-4, 4-4) with 51 points, running his career total to 2,929 and passing Lower Merion’s Kobe Bryant (2,838) on the state’s all-time scoring list. Next up is former Syracuse guard Gerry McNamara of Bishop Hannan (2,949).
Jefferson-Morgan 64, California 51 – Troy Wright dropped 28 points and Preston Wood added 11 to lead Jefferson-Morgan (12-8, 5-3) to a Section 2-1A win over California (6-13, 1-7).
Knoch 53, Indiana 45 – Teegan Finucan scored 22 points and Ziaran Finucan added 10 to push Knoch (7-12, 5-3) past Indiana (6-13, 1-7) in a Section 1-4A win. Stanford Webb led Indiana with 21 points.
Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36 – Laban Baker led with 19 points, Luca Santini had 12 and Landon Smith added 10 for Laurel (6-13, 3-5) in a Section 1-2A win. Nolan Donnelly scored 20 points for Sewickley Academy (3-15, 0-8).
Lincoln Park 106, Hopewell 42 – Meleek Thomas scored 23, Vinnie DePaula put up 20, Dorian Clark McGhee added 16, Mikey Crawford finished with 14 and DeAndre Moye had 11 as Lincoln Park (18-1, 10-0) routed Hopewell (3-18, 0-11) in Section 2-4A. Mason Showrank hit for 14 for the Vikings.
Monessen 70, West Greene 39 – Lorenzo Gardner dropped 33 points and Davontae Clayton added 11 to stoke Monessen (17-2, 7-1) to a Section 2-A win. Allison Lane scored 20 points to lead West Greene (4-15, 1-6).
Montour 74, East Allegheny 37 – Ama Tening Sow led Montour (7-13, 3-5) with 25 points, Jake Wolfe had 13 and Ryan Gamble added 11 in a Section 4-4A win. Brennan Ruttledge scored 13 points for East Allegheny (2-14, 0-8).
Mohawk 69, Riverside 57 – Jay Wrona dropped 25 points, Bobby Fadden put up 19 and Keigan Hopper added 11 for Mohawk (18-1, 9-1) in a Section 1-3A win. Darren McDade scored 14 points, Sam Hughes had 13 and Nate Kolesar finished with 12 for Riverside (7-13, 4-6).
Nazareth Prep 58, Winchester Thurston 46 – Will Evans scored 13 points, Amir Robinson hit for 11 and Michael Keyes had 10 for Nazareth Prep (8-7, 5-3) in a Section 2-2A win. Anthony Pipkin put up 12 and Henry McComb followed with 11 for Winchester Thurston (2-14, 1-7).
North Catholic 72, Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) 46 – Max Hurray scored 29 points, Matt Ellery had 13 and Andrew Maddalon added 11 to lead North Catholic (13-6) to a nonsection win. Troy Anthony led Wheeling Central Catholic with 19 points.
North Hills 61, West Allegheny 48 – Royce Parham scored 30 points and Jayden Thomas had 10 for North Hills (16-4, 7-1) in a Section 4-5A win. Justin Manns and Brandon Bell scored 16 points apiece for West Allegheny (8-12, 1-7).
OLSH 57, South Park 49 – Rocco Spadafora and BJ Vaughn scored 17 points apiece for OLSH (15-4, 8-2) in a Section 2-3A victory. Harper Conroy scored 13 points, Luke Scarff added 12 and Tyler Susan had 11 for South Park (7-11, 3-7).
Penn Hills 58, Shaler 41 – Julian Dugger led with 14 points and Daemar Kelly and Robert Thomas each added 13 points as Penn Hills (15-2, 8-0) clinched the Section 2-5A title with a win over Shaler (14-6, 5-3). Joey DeSabato led the Titans with 12 points.
Penn-Trafford 60, McKeesport 58 – Tyler Freas put up 24 points, Jason Sabol had 12 and Carmen Metcalfe finished with 10 as Penn-Trafford (5-15, 2-6) upended McKeesport (8-9, 5-3) in Section 3-5A. Travarese Rowe led all scorers with 30 points for the Tigers.
Peters Township 89, Ringgold 39 – Brendan McCullough led with 21 points, Dylan Donovan had 14 points and Jack Dunbar and Cam Mills added 11 points apiece for Peters Township (16-3, 7-1) in a Section 1-5A win over Ringgold (3-7, 1-7). Lorenzo Glasser led the Rams with 18 points.
Quaker Valley 53, Avonworth 51 – Noah Jordan led with 16 points, Joey Coyle had 13 and Troy Kozar added 10 to push Quaker Valley (12-5, 7-1) past Avonworth (7-11, 3-5) in a Section 4-4A win. Rowan Carmichael led the Antelopes with 21 points and Austin Johncour had 17.
Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 37 – Connor Oros scored 17 points and Anfrew Roy and Kai West added 10 points apiece to lead Seneca Valley (8-10, 3-5) to a Section 1-6A win. Emery Moye led Pine-Richland (5-14, 1-7) with 11 points.
Serra Catholic 77, Riverview 55 – Isiah Petty scored 23 points and Owen Dumbroski had 21 to lead Serra Catholic (11-8, 8-3) to a Section 3-2A win. Joey Demoss added 18. Nate Sprajcar scored 19 and Amerson Bauer had 12 for Riverview (11-9, 3-7).
Seton LaSalle 57, Brentwood 49 – Mihailo Milovic scored 13 points and Connor Spratt added 10 to lead Seton LaSalle (9-9, 6-4) past Brentwood (4-15, 1-10) in a Section 2-3A win. Carter Betz led the Spartans with 19 points and Talan Kammermeier had 17.
Shady Side Academy 64, Ligonier Valley 60 – Eli Teslovich led Shady Side Academy (14-4, 9-1) with 25 points and Nico Matt added 21 in a Section 3-3A win over Ligonier Valley (5-16, 4-7). Parker Hollick led the Rams with 23 points and Jimmy Pleskovitch had 22.
South Fayette 77, Mars 72 (3OT) – Elijah Hill led all scorers with 36 points, Michael Plasko added 19 and Nico Lamonde dropped 14 as South Fayette (10-9, 3-5) earned a Section 4-5A win in triple overtime. Tasso Sfanos put up 25 points while Ryan Ceh and Remi Black each scored 13 points for Mars (14-5, 6-2).
Steel Valley 70, Sto-Rox 65 – Makhai Valentine scored 29 points and Nahjir Norris added 19 to push Steel Valley (11-9, 9-2) past Sto-Rox (6-13, 3-7) in a Section 2-3A win. Jaymont Green-Miller led the Vikings with 35 points and Josh Jenkins had 18.
Summit Academy 65, St. Joseph 59 – Ki’Ron Douglass put up 23 points, Elijah Adams added 15, Allen Grimes had 13 and Tay’vone Bibbs finished with 12 for Summit Academy (10-4, 5-3) in a Section 3-A victory. Jimmy Gianetta led all scorers with 28 points and Ethan Zale added 16 for St. Joseph (7-12, 1-6).
Thomas Jefferson 72, Trinity 68 (OT) – Sean Sullivan hit a game-tying 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime for Thomas Jefferson (13-7, 6-2) in a Section 1-5A win against Trinity (8-11, 3-5). Evan Berger led the Jaguars with 29 points.
Union 89, Western Beaver 39 – Mark Stanley scored 36 points to become his school’s all-time leading scorer as Union (18-1, 8-0) picked up a Section 1-A win. and Jayden Wynn contributed 12. Levi Gray dropped 21 points to lead Western Beaver (9-11, 2-6).
Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 38 – Bakari Wallace and Calvin Winfrey scored 15 points apiece to lead Uniontown (17-2, 8-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Southmoreland (12-8, 2-6). Jamire Braxton had 13 points and Levi Garner added 12 for the Red Raiders. Ty Keffer led the Scotties with 12 points.
Girls basketball
Avella 69, Beth-Center 51 – Katie Dryer dropped a game-high 32 points and Ava Frank added 16 points for Avella (11-9) in a nonsection win. Callie Dorsey put up 26 points and Lauren Brown finished with 11 points for Beth-Center (4-16).
Avonworth 53, Keystone Oaks 44 – Becca Goetz had 16 points and Greta O’Brien scored 13 for Avonworth (13-5, 7-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Keystone Oaks (13-7, 5-3).
Baldwin 55, Canon McMillan 32 – Katie Lucarelli scored 28 points and Gia Schoeb added 14 to lead Baldwin (8-12, 5-6) to a Section 2-6A win. Nadia Davis led Canon McMillan (5-13, 1-9) with 15 points.
Charleroi 63, West Greene 47 – McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 31 points and Ella Sypolt had 14 as Charleroi (10-8) defeated West Greene (10-9) in nonsection play. Kasie Meek put up 19 points and Taylor Karven added 12 for the Pioneers.
Kiski Area 50, Woodland Hills 45 – Lexi Colaianni scored 20 points and Abbie Johns followed with 19 to lead Kiski Area (8-11, 5-5) to a key Section 1-5A victory over Woodland Hills (10-10, 7-3).
Mars 38, Shaler 35 – Vita Vargo scored 12 points and Olivia Donnelly added 10 to lead Mars (14-4, 8-2) in Section 2-5A. Hanna Dejidis had 15 for Shaler (14-6, 5-5).
Mt. Lebanon 53, Peters Township 49 – Peyton Collins scored 14 points and Jenny Smith added 12 to lead Mt. Lebanon (14-6, 8-3) past Peters Township (9-10, 3-7) in a Section 2-6A win. Natalie Wetzel led the Indians with 15 points and Gemma Walker had 14.
Propel Montour 48, Cornerstone Prep 29 – Janai Green scored 18 points and KaNiyah Barbour added 10 to lead Propel Montour. Anna Bartram scored 14 for Cornerstone Prep.
