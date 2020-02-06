High school roundup for Feb. 5, 2020: Southmoreland trips up Washington

By:

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riley Comforti scored 32 points to lead Southmoreland to an upset win over Washington on Wednesday night.

Riley Comforti scored 32 points to lead Southmoreland to a 62-58 upset overtime victory over first-place Washington in Section 4-3A boys basketball Wednesday night.

Brandon Peterson scored 12 points and Zach Cernuto added 10 for Southmoreland (10-11, 7-4), which jumped ahead with a 19-8 run in the third quarter. Tayshawn Levy had 18 points and Ian Bredniak 14 for Washington, which forced overtime with a 16-8 run in the fourth.

Blackhawk 51, New Brighton 27 — Led by 13 points from Ryan Heckathorn and 12 from James Darno, Blackhawk (9-10) picked up a nonsection win. JoJo Reynolds had 12 for New Brighton (2-19).

Thomas Jefferson 69, Belle Vernon 60 — Shane Stump scored 25 points and Thomas Jefferson (14-7) used a 25-8 run in the second quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. James Martinis added 10 points. Devin Whitlock led Belle Vernon (16-6) with 17.

South Allegheny 57, Yough 31 — Bryce Epps scored a game-high 25 points and Omar Faulkner had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead Class 3A No. 3 South Allegheny (20-1) to a nonsection win. Gamal Marballie led Yough (7-14) with 14 points.

Frazier 71, Bentworth 38 — The Commodores had three players in double figures in a nonsection victory over Bentworth (1-20, 0-11). Owen Newcomer scored 19 points, Noah Oldham had 15 and Luke Santo added 11 for Frazier (4-16, 2-9). Landen Urcho led Bentworth with 12.

Quigley Catholic 58, Freedom 57 — Dawson Summers scored 18 points to lead Quigley Catholic (4-17) to a nonsection win. Tyler Mohrbacher led Freedom (6-15) with 15 points.

South Side 65, Avonworth 63 — The Rams had three players in double figures in a nonsection victory over Avonworth (11-10, 6-5). Brandon Barber scored 24 points and Aden Almashy and Trent Seik both finished with 17 for South Side (10-10, 5-6). The Antelopes also had three players in double figures. Deon Thomas scored 17 points, Andrew Gannon had 15 and Adam McKinney finished with 13.

Apollo-Ridge 58, Freeport 43 — Behind a superb 34-point effort by Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge earned a nonsection victory. Fitzroy, a junior, had 11 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and was 9 of 11 at the free throw line. Jake Fello added nine points for the Vikings (15-6). Matt Aulicino led Freeport (3-17) with 15 points and Garret Schaffhauser scored 10.

Plum 52, Baldwin 51 — Connor Moss scored a game-high 24 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in a nonconference road win for Plum (7-13) over Baldwin (6-15). Moss, a junior, hit the milestone with his 21st point of the evening. He was joined in double digits by Nick Flinko, who scored 12 for the Mustangs. Andy Dagenhardt and Joey Starzynski scored in double figures for the Highlanders with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Homer Center 61, Derry 56 — Jonathan Gearhart scored 20 points and Ryan Sardone added 18 to lead Homer Center. Aidan Bushey had 13 and Sam Jones 12 for Derry (7-14).

Girls basketball

California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 19 — Ca’mari Walden scored 12 points to lead playoff-bound California (12-9, 7-5) to a Section 2-A win. Autumn Gustovich led Jefferson-Morgan (3-15, 3-8) with 11 points.

Freedom 44, Quigley Catholic 33 — Karissa Mercier scored 17 points and Jules Mohrbacher added 14 to lead Freedom (14-6) to a nonsection win over Quigley Catholic (6-14).

Winchester Thurston 55, Northgate 37 — Maya Roberts scored 28 points to lead Winchester Thurston (14-6, 8-3) in a nonsection victory. Alley Booth had 12 points for Northgate (1-19, 1-12).

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, East Allegheny 41 — Gia Scala scored 19 points, sinking three 3-pointers, to lead Class A No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-5) to a nonsection win. The Centurions trailed by four at the half and took over the game with a 14-5 run in the third quarter. Amaia Johnson had 14 points and Abby Henderson added 12 for East Allegheny (12-9).

Leechburg 44, Valley 27 — Madeline Mastalerz led the way with a game-high 16 points in a nonconference win for Leechburg (2-16) over Valley (1-21) that snapped a 14-game losing skid. Christine Guo scored 12 for the Blue Devils.

Ligonier Valley 38, Northern Cambria 21 — Haley Boyd scored 13 points and Kaelyn Adams had eight points and eight rebounds to lead Ligonier Valley (3-16) to a District 6 win over Northern Cambria (1-14). Katie Lawson grabbed 16 rebounds.

Wrestling

Pine-Richland 60, Frazier 21 — Top-ranked Cole Spencer (160) was one of four Rams to win by fall in a nonsection victory. Joseph Schneck (285), Shane Simpson (106) and Nathan Lukez (152) also had pins.

Chartiers Valley 60, Carrick 13 — Christopher Beatty (145), Corie Mrzlack (152), Shabur Karimov (160), Murat Zaynullaev (182), Donovan O`Malley (195) and Josh Sarasnick (220) won by fall to lead Chartiers Valley. Brady Joling (106), Cody Trout (132) and RJ Slizik (170) also won for Chartiers Valley. Justin Burns (185) and Devontey Cunningham (138) won bouts for Carrick.

Connellsville 41, Greensburg Salem 28 — Jared Keslar (145) won by tech fall and George Shultz (152) and Casper Hinklie (160) recorded pins as Connellsville won the last three matches to erase a four-point lead and grab a nonsection win. Billy McChesney (285) and Cody Kaufman (132) won by fall, Colt Rubrecht (138) had a major decision and Trent Patrick (195) and Nico Williams (126) also won for Greensburg Salem, which led, 28-24.

Norwin 66, Freedom 12 — Conner Henning (113), Luke Passarelli (120), Luke Weyandt (145) and Chase Kranitz (152) won by fall to lead Norwin to a nonsection win. John Altieri (138) and Evan Kline (285) also won for the Knights. Trent Schultheis (170) and Ethan Wolfe (182) had pins for Freedom.

Tags: Southmoreland