High school roundup for Feb. 6, 2020: Upper St. Clair helps Bethel Park claim section title

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, February 7, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Coming into the final night of Section 2-6A play, the Upper St. Clair girls basketball team couldn’t finish first.

The Panthers could, however, help decide who did.

Mia Brown scored 18 points and Ava Keating added 15 as No. 5 Upper St. Clair (13-6, 10-4) came up with a 53-40 victory No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (17-4, 12-2) Thursday night. Ashleigh Connor led the Blue Devils with 13 points.

Mt. Lebanon’s loss opened the door for No. 1 Bethel Park (19-1, 13-1) to claim sole possession of the section title with a win over Baldwin, and that’s what the Black Hawks did. Maddie Dziezgowski scored 28 points and Lauren Mullen and Olivia Westphal added 13 each to lead Bethel Park to a 58-49 win.

Anna Lucarelli led Baldwin (12-9, 7-7), the fourth playoff qualifier in the section, with 13 points.

Seneca Valley 53, Butler 50 (OT) — Maddie Karchut scored 24 points and Jaden Davinsizer added 16 to lead Seneca Valley (15-6, 9-5) to a Section 1-6A win. Alison Altman led Butler (7-14, 4-10) with 18 points.

Shaler 44, Pine-Richland 24 — Meghan Lacey scored 14 points to help Shaler (9-12, 6-8) to a Section 1-6A win. Kaili Doctor led Pine-Richland (4-16, 2-12) with nine points.

Connellsville 54, Hempfield 50 — Heather Ansell scored 19 points, sinking five 3-pointers, and Baleigh Bishop added 12 to lead Connellsville (9-12, 5-9) to a Section 2-6A win. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (8-13, 5-9) with 24 points, including four 3-pointers.

Peters Township 63, Canon-McMillan 30 — Journey Thompson scored 13 points and Abbey Peyton added 12 to lead Peters Township (6-15, 4-10) in Section 2-6A. McKenna Carroll led Canon-McMillan (1-20, 0-14) with nine.

Chartiers Valley 76, South Fayette 37 — Aislin Malcolm scored 19 points and Megan McConnell added 18 as No. 1 Chartiers Valley (22-0, 14-0) wrapped up another unbeaten season in Section 1-5A. Helene and Hallie Cowan had 13 points each. Clare Relihan led South Fayette (9-13, 5-9) with 20 points.

Thomas Jefferson 50, Trinity 44 — Graci Fairman scored 17 points and Alyssa DeAngelo added 12 as Thomas Jefferson (15-6, 10-4) won a battle of Section 1-5A playoff teams. Courtney Dahlquist led No. 4 Trinity (15-4, 11-3) with 11 points.

Greensburg Salem 55, Apollo-Ridge 48 — Abby Mankins scored 30 points and Carissa Caldwell added 11 as Greensburg Salem (9-12, 6-8) finished in fifth place in Section 1-4A. Morgan Gamble led Apollo-Ridge (11-11, 5-9) with 16 points. Rylee Eaton had 12 and Madison Marks 10.

Freeport 71, Indiana 57 — Sidney Shemanski scored her 1,000th career point, and Harley Halloway led the Yellowjackets (15-6, 11-3) with 21 points as they earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Indians (13-9, 7-7). Freeport jumped out to a 12-point lead. The Indians battled back and cut the Yellowjackets lead to one before Freeport exploded for a 25-point fourth quarter.

North Catholic 78, Knoch 47 — Tess Myers and Kylee Lewandowski scored 17 points apiece for Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (20-1, 14-0) in a Section 1 win over Knoch (16-6, 11-3). Nevaeh Ewing had 17 points for the Knights, and Madilyn Boyer added 11 points. Emma Pospisil scored 12 for the Trojans.

Burrell 47, Highlands 44 — Despite only scoring two points in the third quarter, the Bucs (3-17, 2-12) had 17 points in the final frame to hold off a late-charging Golden Rams (2-19, 0-14) squad in Section 1-4A. Olivia Watts led Burrell with a team-high 21 points, and Hope Clark added 16 points. Sarah Sawhook led Highlands with 22 points.

Central Valley 65, Hopewell 49 — Christiane Frye scored 22 points, Allyson Kirby added 17, and Alyssa Gillin added 16 as No. 3 Central Valley (17-2, 11-1) clinched a share of the Section 2-4A title. Siara Conley had 17 points and Marlee Mancini added 16 for Hopewell (8-13, 3-9).

Blackhawk 81, New Castle 29 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 30 points as No. 4 Blackhawk (18-3, 11-1) captured a share of the Section 2-4A title. It was the eighth section title in nine years for Blackhawk. Jolie Strati added 19 points and Alivia Thompson had 11. Alaya Respress led New Castle (13-9, 6-6) with 11 points.

Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 15 — Amy Wilson scored 16 points and Corrine Washington added 11 to power Quaker Valley (15-5, 8-4) past Ambridge (1-19, 0-12) in Section 2-4A.

Southmoreland 55, Mt. Pleasant 22 — Gracie Spadaro scored 18 points as No. 2 Southmoreland (21-0, 14-0) wrapped up an undefeated Section 3-4A season. Sarah Pisula added 12 points and Olivia Cernuto had 10. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (3-17, 2-12) with 10 points.

Ringgold 45, Yough 35 — Nya Adams scored 11 points to lead Ringgold (9-13, 4-10) to a Section 3-4A win. Laney Gerdich led Yough (3-19, 0-14) with 19 points.

Beaver 63, Beaver Falls 25 — Emma Pavelek scored 28 points, hitting the 1,000 mark for her career, to lead No. 1 Beaver (18-3, 12-2) in Section 1-3A. Macyla Collins led Beaver Falls (1-18, 1-13) with 17 points.

Riverside 51, Ellwood City 31 — Brielle Chesko scored 25 points, draining four 3-pointers, and Marley Wolf added 13 to lead Riverside (11-11, 4-10) to a Section 1-3A win. Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (3-17, 1-13) with 17 points.

Washington 49, McGuffey 42 — Cassandra Lewis scored 19 points and Randi Thomas added 10 as Washington (8-13, 6-8) picked up a remarkable comeback victory in Section 2-3A. Washington trailed by 14 points after three quarters and outscored McGuffey 27-6 in the fourth. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (9-11, 5-9) with 17 points.

Derry 45, Valley 22 — Kam Kelly had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead Derry (14-8, 11-3) past Valley (1-22, 0-14) in Section 3-3A.

Deer Lakes 56, Shady Side Academy 13 — Reese Hasley scored 18 points as Deer Lakes closed Section 3-3A play. Makayla Blair added 14, and Jessica Sullivan contributed 11 for the Lancers (12-8, 9-5). Dre’Onna Lewis scored six points to lead the Indians (7-14, 4-9), who were without four starters because of injury and personal reasons.

OLSH 50, South Side 38 — Haley Hamilton scored 13 points as No. 3 OLSH (17-3, 13-1) clinched the Section 1-2A title outright. Emily Schuck had 12 points and Kaleigh Constantino added 10. Sydney Payne led South Side (14-6, 11-3) with 13 points.

Laurel 53, Shenango 29 — Faith Gibson scored 14 points to lead No. 5 Laurel (15-7, 12-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Janie Natale had nine for Shenango (12-10, 6-8).

Ellis School 51, Winchester Thurston 33 — Natalie Jasper scored 14 points to lead No. 4 Ellis School (15-5, 9-2) in a matchup of Section 2-2A playoff teams. Natalie Graf added 11 and Bella Lyda 10. Nya Nicholson and Maya Roberts had 14 points apiece for Winchester Thurston (14-7, 8-4).

Serra Catholic 70, Jeannette 32 — Rayna Andrews scored 33 points, reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her career, as No. 1 Serra Catholic (16-2, 11-1) clinched the Section 2-2A title. Rian Watson added 14 and Brianna Pasternak 11. Jada Bass led Jeannette (4-17, 2-10) with 15 points.

Riverview 51, Springdale 27 — Led by a 13-point performance from Sydney McDonough, the Raiders (13-8, 6-5) earned a Section 2-2A victory over the Dynamos (2-17, 0-11). Riverview started off the game red hot and jumped out to a 31-0 first quarter lead before cruising to an easy victory. Anna Harmon led the Dynamos with a game-high 23 points.

Bishop Canevin 84, St. Joseph 26 — Diaha Allen scored 33, including her 1,000th career point, and Alyssa Pollice scored 44 as No. 2 Bishop Canevin (16-6, 12-0) cruised to an easy Section 3-2A victory. Sam Bainbridge scored 15 points for the Spartans (3-19, 3-7). Bishop Canevin led 29-6 after the first quarter.

Chartiers-Houston 68, Bentworth 28 — Dominique Mortimer scored 22 points and Zamierah Edwards and Zalayah Edwards added 10 each to lead Chartiers-Houston (12-9, 8-4) in Section 3-2A. Caroline Rice had 20 points and hit six 3-pointers for Bentworth (5-17, 1-11).

Frazier 51, Carmichaels 39 — Kaelyn Shaporka scored 19 points and Sierra Twigg and Lindsey Somers chipped in 11 apiece to lead Frazier (9-12, 6-6) in Section 3-2A. Kyle Sinn had 10 for Carmichaels (4-17, 1-11).

Rochester 64, Quigley Catholic 44 — Jasmine Mack scored 14 points and MeKenzie Robison added 11 to help No. 1 Rochester (20-1, 12-0) run the table in Section 1-A. Hailey Drutarosky led Quigley (6-15, 4-8) with 16 points.

Vincentian Academy 56, Cornell 15 — Helen Katyal scored 11 points to help No. 3 Vincentian Academy (16-5, 10-2) to a Section 1-A win. Brooklyn Vandine led Cornell (1-20, 0-12) with seven.

West Greene 78, Avella 40 — Jersey Wise and Anna Durbin scored 22 points apiece as No. 2 West Greene (22-0, 12-0) finished its Section 2-A schedule undefeated. Bess Lengauer and Katier Dryer scored nine for Avella (16-6, 9-3).

Monessen 49, Mapletown 19 — Coach Janine Vertacnik picked up her 300th career victory as plaoff-bound Monessen (13-7, 7-4) won in Section 2-A. Kendelle Weston scored 23 points and Qitarah Hardison had nine points and 18 rebounds. Taylor Dusenberry led Mapletown (3-17, 2-10) with eight points.

Sewickley Academy 46, Eden Christian 24 — Bre Warner scored 26 points and Kamryn Lightcap added 13 to help Sewickley Academy (10-10, 8-4) to a Section 1-A win over Eden Christian (8-11, 5-7).

Union 32, Aquinas Academy 29 — Zoe Lepri scored 13 points to lead Union (5-17) to a nonsection win. Elizabeth Russell had 13 for Aquinas Academy (9-11).

North Star 46, Ligonier Valley 40 — Sydney Ashbrook scored 18 points and Steph Emert added 15 to lead North Star (7-13) to a District 6 win. Haley Boyd had 19 points and five assists for Ligonier Valley (3-17).

Boys basketball

Washington 51, McGuffey 30 — Brandon Patterson scored 20 points and Marlon Norris added 10 lead Washington (15-6, 10-2) to a win in a battle of Section 4-3A playoff teams. CJ Cole led McGuffey (15-6, 8-4) with 11 points.

Penn-Trafford 73, Hollidaysburg 67 — Zach Rocco racked up 35 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead Penn-Trafford (13-8) to a nonsection win. Josh Kapcin added 10 points. Josh Holsopple had 25 for Hollidaysburg.

Perry 50, Carrick 44 — TyWann Martin scored 22 points and Perry used a 17-4 in the third quarter to pick up a City League win. Amaru Caldwell led Carrick with 15 points.

