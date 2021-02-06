High school roundup for Feb. 6, 2021: North Allegheny girls stay unbeaten

Saturday, February 6, 2021 | 10:06 PM

Lizzy Groetsch scored a team-high 14 points to lead North Allegheny to a 61-42 girls basketball win over Oakland Catholic at the Hoops for a Cure event Saturday at North Allegheny.

Paige Morningstar and Jasmine Timmerson each scored 10 points for Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (11-0). Rachel Haver scored 16 points, including four three-pointers, in the loss for Oakland Catholic (5-7). Alexa Washington added 10 points in the loss.

Rochester 58, Hampton 55 – Alexis Robison scored 20 points to lead Rochester (8-3) over Hampton (8-4) at the Hoops for a Cure tournament at North Allegheny. Corynne Hauser added 18 points for Rochester while MeKenzie Robison chipped in 12 points. Sophia Kelly paced Hampton with 17 points while teammates Kayla Hoehler and Biz Watson added 15 and 11 points, respectively. The win was Rochester’s sixth straight.

Armstrong 63, Ligonier Valley 13 — Layne Miller and Emma Paul had 14 points each as Armstrong (6-0) shut out Ligonier Valley (0-6) in the second.

Avonworth 40, Aquinas 24 – Grace O’Brien scored 14 points to lead Avonworth (6-2) to a nonsection victory over Aquinas (9-3). Isabella Hite scored 10 points for Aquinas.

Burrell 57, St. Joseph 50 — Emily Wojtczak scored 14 points and Noelle Bigenho added 12 as Burrell (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with a nonsection win over St. Joseph (2-7).

Charleroi 50, Washington 40 – McKenna Deunger scored 21 points as Charleroi (5-6, 3-4) defeated Washington (3-7, 2-4) in Section 2-3A. Bella Carrotto added 10 points for Charleroi, which trailed by three points at halftime. Kyla Woods led Washington with 13 points while Kaprice Johnson had 11 points.

Deer Lakes 46, Springdale 13 — Reese Hasley scored 21 points to lead Deer Lakes (6-3) to a nonsection win over Springdale (2-9).

Fox Chapel 69, Woodland Hills 56 — Domenica Delaney scored 21 points to lead Fox Chapel (6-5) to a nonsection victory against Woodland Hills (3-3), its fifth straight win. Ally Hager and Elsie Smith added 12 points each, and Ellie Schwartzman contributed 11 points.

Laurel 51, Knoch 41 — In nonsection play, Regan Atkins scored 16 points to lead Laurel (11-2) to the win against Knoch (7-1). Madilyn Boyer led Knoch with 13 points.

Lincoln Park 55, South Allegheny 28 – Paige Brown scored 17 points to lead Lincoln Park (9-5) to a nonsection win against South Allegheny (1-11). Sarah Scott and Jordan Blake added 13 points each for Lincoln Park, which led at the half, 43-13. Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny with 15 points while Angelina Cortazzo had 10 points.

McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 21 — Madison Hertzler scored 17 points as McKeesport (9-2, 3-2) defeated Greensburg Salem (4-4, 1-3) in Section 4-5A. Abby Mankins scored nine points for Greensburg Salem.

Monessen 63, Jeannette 37 — Sydney Caterino scored 18 points, and Mercedes Majors added 16 points as Monessen (6-4) downed Jeannette (0-11) in nonsection play. Oceana Sirnic had 13 points for Jeannette, and Zoey Vincent added 10 points.

Montour 49, Sto-Rox 47 – Olivia Lyscik’s 16 points led Montour (7-6) to a nonsection win against Sto-Rox (4-8). Alexa Santucci added 10 points in the win. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox with 20 points while Diara Parris and Trinity Griffin added 10 points each.

Norwin 51, North Catholic 49 – Freshman Savannah Schneck banked in an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer as Norwin earned a come-from-behind victory over North Catholic. Mara Polczynski scored 12 points for Norwin (8-2), No. 5 in the Trib HSSN Class 6A rankings. The loss ended a 10-game winning streak for North Catholic (11-2), which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. Brianna Zajicek, Danielle Rosso and Alyssa Laukus all had 10 points for Norwin, which was outscored in the first quarter 22-9 and trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter.

Quaker Valley 34, Sewickley Academy 30 – In nonsection play, Corinne Washington scored 23 of Quaker Valley’s 34 points in its win at Sewickley Academy. Quaker Valley (8-3) trailed by five at halftime. Bre Warner’s 13 points paced Sewickley Academy (7-4).

South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 21 – Maddie Webber scored 14 points to lead South Fayette (7-3, 2-1) past West Allegheny (0-9, 0-6) in Section 1-5A. Mia Webber and Jessica Stabile added 10 points each for West Allegheny, which outscored South Fayette in the first quarter, 26-2.

Union 42, Sharpsville 25 – Kayla Fruehstorfer had 12 points and nine rebounds as Union (5-7) defeated Sharpsville in nonsection play. Elise Booker added 11 points in the win.

Uniontown 72, Frazier 67 – Summer Hawk scored a team-high 17 points to lead Uniontown (3-7) to a nonsection win over Frazier (2-8). Nekea Lewis scored 14 points and Dana VanSickle added 12 points in the win for Uniontown.

Boys basketball

Lincoln Park 62, South Allegheny 60, OT – LA Pratt hit the game-winning foul shots with a second remaining in overtime to lead Lincoln Park (7-4) to a nonsection win over South Allegheny (7-2) in a matchup of WPIAL title contenders. Pratt finished with 23 points as Dakari Bradford finished with 23 points for Lincoln Park as well. Antonio Epps scored a game-high 45 points in the loss. Lincoln Park is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. South Allegheny is No. 1 in Class 3A.

Burrell 50, Keystone Oaks 39 — Brandon Coury scored a game-high 24 points to lead Burrell (6-7, 2-5) to a Section 1-4A win over Keystone Oaks (1-6, 0-5).

Central Catholic 58, Mt. Lebanon 55 – Dante DePante scored a game-high 19 points to lead Centeral Catholic (8-4) to a nonsection victory over Mt. Lebanon (5-5). Anderson Cynkar added 14 points in the win. Jake Reinkes led three Mt. Lebanon players in double-figures with 17 points. Evan Sentner (15), Zach D’Alessandro (14) were the other two to reach double-figures. Mt. Lebanon outscored Central Catholic, 26-15, in the fourth but it wasn’t enough to come back.

Fox Chapel 71, Seneca Valley 55 – Eli Yofan had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead Fox Chapel to a nonsection win over Seneca Valley (6-8). J.P. Dockey added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Russell Fenton had 11 points and eight rebounds for Fox Chapel (10-2), which won its seventh straight game. Fox Chapel’s defense held Seneca Valley scoreless until there were 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Frazier 64, Beth-Center 29 – Owen Newcomer scored 21 points and Luke Santo added 20 points as Frazier (9-3) beat Beth-Center (4-5) in nonsection play. Colton Arison added 12 points and 16 rebounds for Frazier, which held Beth-Center to just eight second-half points. Da’Jion Devers scored 11 points in the loss.

Hempfield 66, Greensburg Salem 26 — Sean Gordon scored a game-high 12 points to lead Hempfield (6-3, 5-2) to Section 3-6A win over Greensburg Salem (0-5, 0-3). Daniel Sierk added 10 points in the win. Ben Thomas led Greensburg Salem with 11 points.

Imani Christian 61, St. Joseph 58 — Senique Jenkins scored a game-high 20 points to lead Imani Christian (7-2, 6-1) to a Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (5-7, 4-4). Andrew Sullivan scored 18 points for St. Joseph. Rylan Zale and Trevor Greenwald scored 15 points and 14 points, respectively.

North Catholic 58, Norwin 47 — Matt Gregor scored a game-high 19 points to lead North Catholic (11-3) to a nonsection win over Norwin (5-7).

North Hills 79, Franklin Regional 63 — Royce Parham scored 24 points to lead North Hills (3-6) to a nonsection win against Franklin Regional (4-2). Kadyn Hannah led Franklin Regional with 18 points, and Caden Smith and Luke Kimminch added 13 points each.

Plants and Pillars 66, Cheswick Christian Academy 45 – Amos Ramey scored 16 points and Aiden Rorick contributed 13 to lead Plants and Pillars. Jesse Radvansky led Cheswick Christian with 11 points.

Shaler 78, Deer Lakes 71 – Freshman Kaden Orga scored a career-high 24 points and Logan Bernesser had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Shaler (4-8, 4-5) to a nonsection victory over Deer Lakes (5-3, 4-1). Shaler trailed by eight points after three quarters.

South Park 61 Southmoreland 30 – In Section 3-4A, Keith Hutton and Luke Rider scored 14 points each to lead South Park (5-1, 5-1) to the win against Southmoreland (1-11, 0-9). Aidan Rongaus added 11 points for South Park, which led at halftime, 35-9. Ty Keffer had 15 points for Southmoreland.

Wilmington 42, Freedom 40 – Luke Edwards had 13 points and Wilmington slipped past Freedom (0-9) in nonsection play. Cole Beck led Freedom with 14 points.

Berlin Brothersvalley 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 67 — Ryan Appleby scored 21 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-2) in a nonsection loss to Berlin Brothersvalley, the No. 1 team in Class A in the Trib HSSN state rankings. Christian McGowan scored 15 points, and Jaron Williams added 13 in the loss.