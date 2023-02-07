High school roundup for Feb. 6, 2023: Freedom’s Shaye Bailey breaks school record to reach 1,000 points

Monday, February 6, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Apollo-Ridge’s Paige Crawford scores past Burrell’s Casey Brancato on Monday. Apollo-Ridge’s Sophie Yard scores past Burrell’s Mikayla Coury on Monday. Apollo-Ridge’s Delaney Fitzroy and Kylar Toland (5) defend on Burrell’s Emily Wojtczak on Monday. Apollo-Ridge’s Kylar Toland steals the ball from Burrell’s Riley Skerlitz on Monday. Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland scores past Burrell’s Mikayla Coury on Monday. Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland scores past Burrell’s Maggie Omecinski on Monday. Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland fights for a loose ball with Burrell’s Casey Brancato (left) and Jules Fisher on Monday. Previous Next

Coming into Monday night’s game, Freedom’s Shaye Bailey needed 45 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

She got them, setting a school single-game scoring record in the process.

Bailey scored 51 points, leading Freedom to a 73-42 victory over Aliquippa in Section 1-2A girls basketball.

Julz Mohrbacher recorded a triple-double for the Bulldogs (15-4, 10-1) with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Aunesty Johnson led the Quips (10-8, 8-4) with 18 points.

Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 29 – Mya Glisan dropped 23 points while Gianna Michaux and Grayce Panos scored 15 points apiece to lead Albert Gallatin (10-10, 4-8) to a win in Section 3-5A. Hillary Claycomb put up 12 points for Connellsville (4-17, 0-11).

Apollo-Ridge 58, Burrell 22 – Sophie Yard scored 20 points to lead Apollo-Ridge to a Section 3-3A win. Sydney McCray added 17 points and Brinley Toland had 14 for the Vikings (18-3, 7-2), who clinched second place in the section. Riley Sterlitz led Burrell (9-12, 3-6) with six points. The Bucs will meet Deer Lakes on Thursday with the winner claiming the fourth and final playoff spot in the section.

Avella 54, Geibel 30 – Katie Dryer scored 18, Ava Frank followed with 17 and Syd Strope finished with 11 points as Avella (12-9, 6-3) beat Geibel (10-11, 4-5) in Section 2-A. Emma Larkin scored 17 points for the Gators.

Avonworth 57, East Allegheny 23 – Mary Gannon scored nine points to lead Avonworth (14-5, 8-1) past East Allegheny (3-14, 0-9) in Section 2-3A.

Beaver 94, Ambridge 26 – Ava Wright scored 18 points and Chloe List contributed 16 as Beaver (13-6, 6-3) rolled to a Section 2-4A victory. Lauren Hansen added 13 for the Bobcats. Delaney Moore led Ambridge (1-18, 0-8) with 18 points.

Beaver Falls 65, Ellwood City 44 – Avina Norman scored 15 points, Cali Legzdin had 13 and Carla Brown added 12 for Beaver Falls (8-10, 3-6) in Section 1-3A. Claire Noble led Ellwood City (8-13, 2-7) with 22 points.

Beth-Center 32, Bentworth 19 – Callie Dorsey scored nine points and Alexia Fischer and Violet Trump each scored eight points as Beth-Center (5-16, 1-9) won a Section 4-2A contest. Amber Salle scored 11 points for Bentworth (4-16, 2-10).

Bethel Park 75, Baldwin 67 – Sophia Nath hit six 3-pointers for 18 points to lead Bethel Park (7-12, 4-7) to a Section 2-6A win. Mary Boff had 17 and Ella Sabatos added 15 for the Black Hawks. Gia Schoeb scored 18 points to lead Baldwin (9-12, 5-7). Bre Swailes added 18 and Katie Lucarelli had 12.

Bishop Canevin 57, Aquinas Academy 46 – Rachel Boehm scored a game-high 22 points, Ashley Lippold added 13 and Josie Bochicchio had 10 to lead Bishop Canevin (9-7, 5-1) to a Section 1-A win. Emily Fisher dropped 20 points for Aquinas Academy (14-7, 2-4).

Burgettstown 49, Brentwood 29 – Jill Frazier scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Addie Cairns and Kaitlyn Nease added 13 points apiece as Burgettstown (15-5, 9-0) defeated Brentwood (11-9, 7-2) to clinch the Section 2-2A title. Mia March scored 14 points for the Spartans.

Charleroi 56, Brownsville 35 – McKenna DeUnger dropped 24 points to propel Charleroi (11-8, 5-4) to a Section 4-3A victory. Skylar Gates scored 18 points and Ava Clark finished with 10 for Brownsville (5-14, 0-9).

Chartiers-Houston 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24 – Mia Mitrik scored 11 points and Allison Wingard added 10 for Chartiers-Houston (14-7) in a nonsection win. Leighana Gooden led Jefferson-Morgan (0-20) with eight points.

Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 26 – Kaelyn Settles and Julia Resnik scored 12 points apiece to help Elizabeth Forward (16-4, 11-0) clinch the Section 3-4A title. Farrah Reader had eight points for Belle Vernon (14-7, 10-2).

Ellis School 30, Springdale 23 — Taelor Spencer scored seven points to lead Ellis School (6-13, 3-8) to a Section 3-2A win. Caity Stec scored 13 points and Grace Gent followed with 10 for Springdale (4-15, 1-10).

Freeport 54, Derry 20 – Melaina DeZort scored a game-high 17 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career as Freeport (8-13, 4-7) beat Derry (9-13, 2-10) in Section 1-4A. Morgan Croney added 14 points for the Yellowjackets. Jane Huss had six to lead the Trojans.

Hempfield 59, Butler 49 – Brooke McCoy scored 18 points, Ashley Hosni added 15 and Sarah Podkul had 10 to lead Hempfield (9-11, 3-6) past Butler (10-10, 4-5) in Section 1-6A. Justine Forbes scored a game-high 23 points and Amelia McMichael finished with 16 for the Golden Tornado.

Highlands 46, Greensburg Salem 34 – Kalleigh Nerone and Jocelyn Bielak scored 16 points apiece to lead Highlands (13-7, 8-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (13-8, 5-6). Katelyn Myers added 12 for the Golden Rams.

Indiana 61, Woodland Hills 56 – Katie Kovalchick scored 14 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career as Indiana (15-6, 11-0) defeated Woodland Hills (10-11, 7-4) in Section 1-5A. Eve Fiala led Indiana with 23 and Bella Antonacci added 17.

Jeannette 53, Hillel Academy 11 – Zoey Vincent scored 14 points and Franke Crosby and Venicia Vignoli each added 12 as Jeannette (2-5, 2-18) swept Hillel Academy (0-12, 0-7) to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in Section 3-A.

Kiski Area 49, Plum 35 – Abbie Johns scored 15 points, Rikiya Garcia-Broaden added 12 and Lexi Colianni had 10 to help Kiski Area (9-11, 6-5) clinch a playoff spot with a Section 1-5A win over Plum (11-9, 5-6).

Knoch 57, Valley 24 – Hattie McGraw scored 16 points and Megan Vasas added 14 for Knoch (14-6, 9-2) in a Section 1-4A victory. Nina Shaw had 11 and Naturelle Ewing 10 for the Knights. Tori Johnson led Valley (2-18, 0-11) with eight points.

Latrobe 39, Thomas Jefferson 30 – Camille Dominick and Josie Straigis each scored 10 points as Latrobe (14-7, 6-5) beat Thomas Jefferson (8-12, 2-9) in Section 3-5A. Laekyn Flinn led the Jaguars with 12 points.

Laurel 57, Riverside 22 – Regan Adkins led all scorers with 23 points as Laurel (18-2, 8-1) took care of Riverside (4-14, 1-8) in Section 1-3A. Gabriella Finch scored six points for the Panthers.

Lincoln Park 67, Montour 48 – J’La Kizart scored 16 points and Sara Scott hit for 15, while Maddie Syka and Aizlyn Thompson each scored 13 points for Lincoln Park (17-3, 6-3) in Section 4-5A. Abigail Cleary scored 13 while Sterling McCleaster and Raegan Kadlecik scored 11 points apiece for Montour (6-14, 3-6).

McGuffey 45, Yough 41 – Libby Mallah scored 12 points and Lexi Ewig followed with 11 as McGuffey (14-7, 4-5) stayed alive in the playoffs race by beating Yough (10-10, 5-4) in Section 4-3A. Autumn Matthews put up 13, Mikahla Chewning added 11 and Hailey Bock had 10 for the Cougars.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41 – Tiffany Zelmore hit for 36 points and Riley Gesinski added 14 to lead Mt. Pleasant (14-7, 5-4) to a Section 3-3A win. Lyla Barr led Ligonier Valley (2-16, 0-9) with 14 points.

North Hills 51, Mars 45 – Olivia Waters put up 20 points and Gianna Sturdivant added 11 as North Hills (7-13, 2-9) shut out first-place Mars (14-5, 8-3) in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-5A upset win. Annalyn Isaacs scored 15 and Lauren Atwell finished with 12 for the Fightin’ Planets.

Norwin 62, Pine-Richland 29 – Lauren Palangio scored 16 points and Kendall Berger added 14 to lead Norwin (18-3, 8-1) past Pine-Richland (9-11, 3-6) in Section 1-6A.

OLSH 53, Seton LaSalle 42 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points and Emma Ficorilli added 13 to stake OLSH (14-6, 7-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Mallory Daly led all scorers with 25 points and Tiara Curry finished with 11 for Seton LaSalle (12-8, 4-5).

Peters Township 59, Chartiers Valley 53 – Gemma Walker put up 23 points and Natalie Wetzel finished with 17 as Peters Township (10-10, 4-7) beat Chartiers Valley (10-8, 6-5) in Section 2-6A. Ella Cupka scored 16 points to lead the Colts.

Rochester 59, New Brighton 19 – Tia Yellock scored 13 points and Avah Williams had 10 for Rochester (5-14, 5-6) in a Section 1-2A win. Essie Hilton scored nine points on three 3-pointers to lead New Brighton (0-18, 0-11).

Serra Catholic 33, Winchester Thurston 30 – Caitlyn Cooley scored 10 points to lead Serra Catholic (14-3, 10-1) to a Section 3-2A win. DaShae Cochran scored 13 points and Sky Still had 11 for Winchester Thurston (10-10, 7-4).

Shady Side Academy 51, Deer Lakes 21 – Maggie Spell put up 20 points and Karis Thomas contributed 18 as Shady Side Academy (17-2, 9-0) defeated Deer Lakes (5-16, 3-6) in Section 3-3A. Jessica Sullivan scored eight points to lead the Lancers.

Shaler 51, Hampton 38 – Haley Kastorick scored 17 points and Hanna Dejidas netted 10 as Shaler (15-6, 6-5) defeated Hampton (13-7, 7-4) in 2-5A. The Talbots got the bulk of their points from a 25-point performance from Meghan Murray.

South Fayette 48, Trinity 31 – Maddie Webber led all scorers with 20 points and Ava Leroux contributed 11 as South Fayette (18-2, 9-0) clinched the Section 4-5A title. Eden Williamson had eight points for Trinity (13-6, 7-2).

South Park 50, Waynesburg 37 – Maddie Graham scored 13 points and Ella Clifford had eight for South Park (10-11, 6-3) in a Section 4-3A win. Peyton Cowell led all scorers with 16 points and Kaley Rohanna finished with 11 for Waynesburg (17-3, 7-2).

South Side 51, Sewickley Academy 20 – Bailey Strnisa dropped 22 points and drained four 3-pointers and Alison Delong added 10 points to lead South Side (8-12, 4-7) to a Section 1-2A win. Libby Eannarino led Sewickley Academy (6-15, 2-9) with 16 points.

Southmoreland 62, Ringgold 53 – Maddie Moore recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds as Southmoreland (2-19, 1-10) ended a 19-game losing streak with a win over Ringgold (4-16, 2-9) in Section 3-4A. Lynzee Moore finished with 10 points for the Scotties.

St. Joseph 49, Leechburg 24 – Julie Spinelli put up 17 points and Emma Swierczewski added 12 as St. Joseph (16-3, 6-0) defeated Leechburg (6-11, 3-4) in Section 3-A. Maddie Mastelerz led the Blue Devils with eight points.

West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 55 – Emily Beck led all scorers with 25 points while Shannon Conley and Savaughn Wimbs each scored 14 points to lift West Mifflin (11-8, 8-3) out of a 17-point second quarter deficit for a Section 3-4A win. Sierra Jenkins put up 21 points, Ayrianna Sumpter added 16 and Essence Davis had 10 for Laurel Highlands (10-11, 5-6).

Boys basketball

Pittsburgh Christian Academy 55, Cheswick Christian Academy 54 – Nate McFarland scored 20 points to lead Pittsburgh Christian Academy to a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference win. Jack Taylor added 15 and Mason Swauger had 10. Grant Rochkind led Cheswick Christian with 19 points. Sean Louis had 12 and Vincent Gibbs added 10.

Propel Andrew Street 53, Hillcrest Academy 44 – Theo Baldwin scored 15 points and Ahmir Calhoun had 12 to lead Propel Andrew Street. Sam Fabian scored 19 and Aaron Powers added 14 for Hillcrest.

Winchester Thurston 50, Propel Montour 12 – Henry McComb scored 15 points, Anthony Pipkin added 14 and Charlie Tea had 11 to lead Winchester Thurston (3-14, 2-7) past Propel Montour (0-18, 0-9) in Section 2-2A.

Hockey

Avonworth 5, Blackhawk 3 – Austin Gatti and Austin Dzadovsky each had a goal and an assist to lead Avonworth (10-7-1) to a Class A win. Jacob Hofer had a goal and an assist for Blackhawk (4-12-2).

Bishop Canevin 2, Deer Lakes 1 – Ty Serakowski and Ryan Saginaw scored to lead Bishop Canevin (15-0) to a Varsity D2 win. Shawn McIntyre scored for Deer Lakes (14-2).

Hampton 3, Westmont Hilltop 1 – James Elk scored two power-play goals in the second period and Gavin Durden added another in the third for Hampton (3-13) in a Class A win. Nick Rozich scored the only goal for Westmont Hilltop (1-16).

Moon 5, Chartiers Valley 0 – Jack Willett scored twice while Bradyn Woods, Brody Eckert and Branden Line also scored as Moon (8-8) blanked Chartiers Valley (5-10-1) in Class A. Tyler Rieke stopped 20 shots to earn the shutout for the Tigers.

North Allegheny 10, Baldwin 2 – Trey Gallo, Cole Bianchin, Evan Kerber and Luke Evans each had two goals and an assist to lead North Allegheny (11-4-3) to a Class 3A win. Matt Irvin had a goal and an assist, Brett Baker also scored and Nate Spak and Luke Walkauskas each had three assists. Cole Reed and Will Dempsey scored for Baldwin (5-11-1).

South Fayette 5, Meadville 0 – Nolan Murphy had four goals and an assist and Allen Schraeder made 14 saves to lead South Fayette (13-1-2) to a Class 2A win. Caden Johnston added a goal and an assist. Sam Coppola made 38 saves for Meadville (3-13-1).

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament — Frazier and Quaker Valley bowed out of the state dual meet tournament with prelimiary round losses. Frazier lost to Fort LeBouef, 45-24, and Quaker Valley fell to Huntingdon, 34-26.

Peters Township 45, Norwin 21 – John Whitehead (107), Noah Schratz (145), Chris Cibrone (152) and Parker Nave (189) each recorded pins as Peters Township (7-6) defeated Norwin (15-4) in a nonsection meet. John Radnor (121), AJ McGarrity (139) and Zack Stromock won by major decision while Darius McMillon (133) won by a decision for Peters.