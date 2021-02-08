High school roundup for Feb. 8, 2021: Upper St. Clair girls clamp down
Monday, February 8, 2021 | 11:00 PM
Katelyn Robbins scored 15 points and Upper St. Clair clamped down on defense and defeated Thomas Jefferson, 43-25, in a nonsection girls basketball matchup of ranked teams Monday night.
Ava Keating added 10 points for Upper St. Clair (9-1, 3-0), which didn’t allow more than 10 points in any quarter. Laekyn Flinn scored 11 points and Graci Fairman added 10 for Thomas Jefferson (8-6, 6-1).
Upper St. Clair is No. 2 in Class 6A in the latest Trib HSSN rankings. Thomas Jefferson is No. 4 in Class 5A.
Aquinas Academy 38, Clairton 27 – Laura Richthammer scored 11 points and Elizabeth Russell added 10 to lead No. 4 Aquinas Academy (10-3, 6-0) to a Section 3-A victory. Evanti Gibson scored nine for Clairton (6-2, 5-2).
Beaver 48 – Quaker Valley 42 – Emma Pavelek scored 22 points and Beaver (10-0, 8-0) rallied from 10 points down after the first quarter to stay undefeated in Section 2-4A. Payton List added 17 points. Bailey Garbee led Quaker Valley (8-4, 6-2) with 22 points.
Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 39 – Emma Dziezgowski hit for 17 points and Mary Boff added 14 to help Bethel Park (8-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-6A victory. Reagan Milliken and Sophia Nath added 10 apiece. Tori Wesolowski led Canon-McMillan (1-7, 1-5) with 11 points.
Blackhawk 74, Ambridge 23 – Alivia Thompson scored 19 points to help No. 5 Blackhawk (8-4, 6-3) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-9, 1-7). Jolie Strati added 16 and Jillian Mannarino had 13.
Brentwood 44, Shady Side Academy 17 – Maura Daly scored 17 points and Mallory Daly and Paige Miller added 10 apiece as No. 3 Brentwood (10-0, 9-0) stayed undefeated with a Section 3-3A win. Nyla Rozier led Shady Side Academy (0-6, 0-6) with eight points.
Burrell 55, Derry 37 – Kate Myers scored 18 points and Allison Fisher added 15 to lead Burrell (4-7, 2-5) to a Section 1-4A win. Tiana Moracco led Derry (1-7, 1-7) with 24 points.
Chartiers-Houston 40, Sto-Rox 29 – Zamierah Edwards scored 10 points and Chartiers-Houston (6-5, 3-5) won in Section 3-2A. Alicia Young scored a game-high 17 for Sto-Rox (4-9, 4-4).
Chartiers Valley 77, Moon 61 – Aislin Malcolm hit for 24 points to lead Chartiers Valley (13-1, 8-0) to a Section 1-5A victory. Perri Page and Hallie Cowan added 13 points apiece. Emma Theodorsson led Moon (4-8, 3-3) with 24 points. Brianna Toal added 12.
Eden Christian 46, Bishop Canevin 35 – Haylee Fleischman scored 15 points and Emilia Johnson added 14 to lead No. 5 Eden Christian (7-4, 4-1) in a battle of ranked teams in Section 1-A. Aliyah Scott led No. 3 Bishop Canevin (4-3, 3-3) with 11 points.
Elizabeth Forward 58, Ligonier Valley 24 – Led by 15 points from Brooke Marland and 12 from Bailie Brinson, Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 3-3) won in Section 3-4A. Carol Woods led Ligonier Valley (0-7, 0-6) with 11 points.
Freeport 46, Highlands 37 — Freeport (6-1, 6-1) outscored Highlands, 14-6, in the fourth quarter to secure a Section 1-4A win. Melania DeZort had 11 points for the Yellowjackets. Kaleigh Nerone led the Golden Rams (4-10, 3-5) with 15 points.
Greensburg Salem 39, Penn Hills 36 – Abby Mankins scored 15 points and Kait Mankins added 13 as Greensburg Salem (5-4, 2-3) picked up a road win in Section Section 4-5A in a game that was tied at halftime. Jasmyn Golden had 13 and Amoni Blackwell 10 for Penn Hills (6-5, 2-2).
Hempfield 37, Yough 29 – Emma Hoffner scored 12 points to lead Hempfield (2-2, 1-1) to a nonsection win. Laney Gerdich scored 12 for Yough (3-8, 1-4).
Indiana 63, Hampton 44 – Katie Kovalchick scored 20 points to help Indiana (5-6, 4-4) even its record in Section 2-5A. Sophia Kelly led Hampton (8-5, 4-3) with 18 points.
Keystone Oaks 55, East Allegheny 45 – Lexy Wagner scored 27 points and Polia Vladeva added 23, scoring 50 of the team’s 55 points, in a Section 3-3A win for Keystone Oaks (6-5, 5-2). Samantha Hallick scored 18 for East Allegheny (4-5, 3-5).
Laurel Highlands 43, Ringgold 36 – Essence Davis had a double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead Laurel Highlands (3-11, 2-7) to a Section 3-5A win. Aereanna Griffith added 11 points. Jada Cathers and Angelina Massey had eight points each for Ringgold (1-6, 1-5).
McKeesport 62, Franklin Regional 38 – Behind 15 points from Haley Hertzler and 13 from Avi Menifee, McKeesport (10-2, 4-2) won in Section 4-5A. Angel Kelly led Franklin Regional (1-6, 0-5) with 10 points.
Monessen 44, Mapletown 19 – Krista Wilson scored 14 points to lead Monessen (7-4, 5-2) to a Section 2-A victory over Mapletown (3-3, 2-3). Sydney Caterino added 13 points and Mercedes Majors had 11.
North Catholic 55, Beaver Falls 29 – Dacia Lewandowski scored 15 points and Ava Walker added 12 as North Catholic (12-2, 8-0) rebounded from a rare loss with a Section 1-3A win. Macyla Collins and J’La Kizart scored nine for Beaver Falls (3-9, 1-6).
Norwin 54, Butler 29 – Brianna Zajicek scored 16 points, Mara Polczynski added 10, and No. 5 Norwin (9-2, 7-2) cruised in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-6A. Maizy Gibson led Butler (6-6, 6-4) with nine points.
Oakland Catholic 58, West Allegheny 20 – Alexa Washington scored 19 points as Oakland Catholic (6-7, 3-1) defeated West Allegheny (0-10, 0-7) in Section 1-5A.
OLSH 56, South Side 26 – Grace Bradley scored 19 points to carry OLSH (10-1, 10-1) in Section 1-2A. Emily Bailey led South Side (2-11, 2-9) with 10 points.
Penn-Trafford 55, Shaler 49 – Maura Suman scored 14 points, Allie Prady added 12, and Penn-Trafford (9-2, 8-2) rallied from eight points down entering the fourth quarter to win in Section 1-6A. Lillian Palladino and Olivia Pepple scored 10 each. Audrey Fisher led Shaler (4-9, 4-6) with 19 points. Haley Kostorick added 12 and Hilary Quinn had 11.
Pine-Richland 59, North Hills 16 – Sophie Catalano scored 17 points and Kaili Doctor added 13 as Pine-Richland (5-6, 4-6) defeated North Hills (2-13, 0-10) in Section 1-6A.
Riverview 31, Leechburg 20 — Riverview (5-3, 4-3) held Leechburg (2-7, 2-4) to two points in the first half en route to a Section 3-A win. Bri Long paced the Raiders with 10 points and Eleni Wyrick scored nine. Bri Long had a game-high 12 points for the Blue Devils.
Shenango 52, New Brighton 37 – Led by 17 points from Janie Natale, 16 from Kelly Cleaver and 11 from Kylee Rubin, Shenango (10-4, 5-3) rolled to a Section 1-2A win. Neriah Foster had 13 for New Brighton (1-10, 0-10).
Southmoreland 59, Mt. Pleasant 37 — Gracie Spadaro scored 20 points to lead No. 4 Southmoreland (10-2, 8-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Delaynie Morvosh added 14 and Olivia Cernuto 13. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (4-6, 1-5) with 18.
South Park 67, Bentworth 9 – Maurie Haddad scored 14 points and Nora Ozimek contributed 11 to help South Park (9-1, 7-0) to a Section 2-3A victory over Bentworth (1-11, 0-7).
St. Joseph 43, Propel Andrew Street 15 — The Spartans (3-7, 2-2) led 24-8 at halftime and cruised to a Section 3A victory at Propel Andrew Street (1-9, 0-8). Julie Spinelli had 20 points to pace St. Joseph.
Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 28 – Kaylin Venick scored 21 points and Courtney Dahlquist added 17 to power Trinity (11-1, 7-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Alyssa Clutter added 15 points. Olivia Miller led Albert Gallatin (9-4, 5-4) with 12.
Union 64, Cornell 17 – Led by 18 points from Elise Booker and 16 each from Kayla Fruehstorfer and Bella Cameron, Union (6-7, 2-4) defeated Cornell (1-10, 0-7) in Section 1-A.
Waynesburg 46, McGuffey 43 – Clara Paige Miller scored 22 points to lead Waynesburg (8-2, 6-1) in Section 2-3A. Kaley Rohanna added 13. Claire Redd led McGuffey (4-4, 4-3) with 11 points.
West Greene 62, Frazier 34 – Jersey Wise scored 18 points to lead West Greene (9-2, 5-0) to a nonsection victory. Delaney Warnick scored 10 for Frazier (2-9, 0-3).
Boys basketball
Bethel Park 65, Washington 54 – Dolan Waldo scored 21 points and Bethel Park (4-7, 1-1) came back from five points down at halftime to win a nonsection game. Max Blanc and Logan Wright had 13 points each. Tayshawn Levy led Washington (7-4, 6-1) with 29 points. Brandon Patterson had 12.
Deer Lakes 70, Knoch 39 – Deer Lakes (7-3, 4-2) snapped an 11-game losing streak against Knoch (4-7, 3-4) behind Armend Karpuzzi’s 31 points in a Section 1-4A game. Lucas Tiglio and Bryce Robson scored 14 points each for the Lancers. Zach McMillen led Knoch with 13 points.
Frazier 63, Geibel 35 – Luke Santo scored 22 points and Owen Newcomer added 15 to lead Frazier (10-3, 5-1) to a nonsection win. Noah Oldham had 11. Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel (4-6, 4-2) with 11 points,
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Yough 58 – Brevan Williams scored 27 points and No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-2, 6-1) rolled in a nonsection game. Ryan Appleby added 14 and Christian McGowan 13. Gama Marballie led Yough (2-8, 1-5) with 21. Christian Park had 13.
Imani Christian 84, Aquinas Academy 68 — Aiden Betsill scored 23 points and Darrel Strong added 14 to help Imani Christian (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-A win. Vinnie Cugini scored 33 for Aquinas Academy (7-6, 1-5). John Bence added 15.
Laurel Highlands 82, Ringgold 39 – Brandon Davis scored 18 points to lead Laurel Highlands (7-3, 6-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Nick Peccon led Ringgold (2-5, 0-3) with 12 points.
Lincoln Park 73, Beaver 34 – Ali Brown and Joe Scott scored 14 points each to lead Lincoln Park (8-4, 6-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Elias Bishop added 13. Tyler Ziggas scored 15 for Beaver (0-8, 0-5).
North Star 56, Ligonier Valley 50 – Hunter Stevens hit for 31 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead North Star to a nonsection win. Jaicob Hollick led Ligonier Valley (2-4, 2-2) with 18 points.
Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 48 – Adou Theiro scored 41 points, tied for second-most in a game in school history, to lead Quaker Valley (5-2, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Theiro made seven 3-pointers. Jack Gardiner added 14 and Markus Frank 11. Anthony LaSala led Hopewell (0-9, 0-7) with 18 points. Roman Gill had 14.
Western Beaver 62, Cornell 28 – Lonnie Craft scored 16 points and Jake Stiger added 12 to help Western Beaver (6-2, 3-2) to a Section 1-A win over Cornell (0-9, 0-6). Thad Gray and Levi Gray had 10 points each.
Hockey
Avonworth 5, Burrell 4 — Josh Perry scored with 16 second remaining in regulation to propel Avonworth (3-5-1) to a PIHL Class B victory over Burrell (1-7) at Bairel Ice Complex. The goal completed a hat trick for Perry. Carson Kasmarek tied the game with a power play tally two minutes prior to Perry’s game winner. Kasmarek had two goals for the Bucs and Jonas Sopko had a goal and an assist.
