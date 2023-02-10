High school roundup for Feb. 9, 2023: Plum clinches playoff spot with upset win over Indiana

Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Megan Marston scored 17 points as Plum knocked off Indiana, 58-52, in Section 1-5A girls basketball Thursday night, claiming a WPIAL playoff spot and handing the Indians their first section loss of the season.

Camryn Rogers added and Riley Stephans had 12 for the Mustangs (12-9, 6-6). Eve Fiala scored 23 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for her career, to lead Indiana (15-7, 11-1). Cassandra Boyer added 10 points.

Apollo-Ridge 54, Mt. Pleasant 45 – Brinley Toland scored 20 points and Apollo-Ridge (19-3, 8-2) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to win a matchup of Section 3-3A playoff teams. Tiffany Zelmore scored 34 points for Mt. Pleasant (14-8, 5-5).

Avonworth 54, Seton LaSalle 52 – Greta O’Brien scored 25 points and Rebecca Goetz added 15 to lead Section 2-3A champ Avonworth (15-5, 9-1). Mallory Daly scored 17 and Kyleigh Donnelly and Addie Lonergan had 12 each for Seton LaSalle (12-9, 4-6).

Blackhawk 31, Beaver 21 – Kassie Potts scored 13 points for Section 4-2A champ Blackhawk (19-2, 10-0) in a win over Beaver (13-7, 6-4).

Burgettstown 60, Carlynton 29 – Kaitlyn Nease led Section 2-2A champ Burgettstown (16-5, 10-0) with 23 points and Addie Carns added 17. Naima Turner scored 11 points for Carlynton (8-13, 4-6).

Chartiers-Houston 54, Carmichaels 26 – Mia Mitrik scored 15 points and Allison Wingard had 11 for Chartiers-Houston (15-7, 10-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer scored nine points apiece for Carmichaels (8-14, 6-6).

Elizabeth Forward 51, West Mifflin 41 – Chloe Zombek scored 15 points to lead Section 3-4A champ Elizabeth Forward (17-4, 12-0). Emily Beck scored 18 for West Mifflin (11-9, 8-4).

Freedom 60, New Brighton 16 – Shaye Bailey scored 18 points and Olivia Henderson added 11 as Freedom (16-4, 11-1) clinched a share of the Section 1-2A title with a win over New Brighton (0-19, 0-12).

Geibel 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12 – Emma Larkin led with 25 points and Maia Stevenson added 10 to lead Geibel (11-11, 5-5) to a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan (0-22, 0-10).

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Winchester Thurston 41 – Mya Morgan scored 28 points and Erica Gribble added 16 as Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4, 11-1) clinched a share of the Section 3-2A title. Sky Still scored 19 points for Winchester Thurston (10-11, 7-5).

Greensburg Salem 37, Freeport 27 – Kaitlyn Mankins scored 13 points and Ashlan Price and Ashley Smith added 10 points apiece for Greensburg Salem (14-8, 6-6) in a Section 1-4A win. Melaina DeZort led Freeport (8-14, 4-8) with 11 points. The loss eliminated the Yellowjackets from playoff contention.

Highlands 84, Valley 42 – Katelyn Myers scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead Highlands (14-7, 9-3) past Valley (2-19, 0-12) in Section 1-4A. Kalleigh Nerone added 17 points and Jocelyn Bielak had 15 for the Golden Rams.

Hopewell 67, Ambridge 25 – Lauryn Speicher had 23 points and four 3-pointers, Emma Palmieri scored 11 and Caylee Sundy added 10 for Hopewell (10-12, 4-6) in a Section 2-4A win. Delaney Moore led Ambridge (1-20, 0-10) with 14 points.

Keystone Oaks 51, East Allegheny 30 – Eriona Neal scored 23 points and Akayna Wagner added 10 to lead Keystone Oaks (15-7, 7-3) past East Allegheny (3-15, 0-10) in a Section 2-3A win. Riley Varner led the Wildcats with 12 points.

Laurel 56, Ellwood City 26 – Kendra Ruperto (16), Regan Atkins 914), Joselynn Fortuna (13) and Danielle Pontius (11) scored in double figures as Laurel (19-2, 9-1) clinched a share of the Section 1-3A title with Neshannock. Claire Noble led Ellwood City (8-14, 2-8) with 11 points.

Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 30 – Miya Harris scored 14 points, Alessandra Peccon had 13 and Ayrianna Sumpter added 11 to lead Laurel Highlands (11-11, 6-6) past Ringgold (4-17, 2-10) in a Section 3-4A win. Abbey Whaley led the Rams with 14 points.

Leechburg 24, Jeannette 19 – Hannah Henry and Christine Guo scored six points apiece for Leechburg (7-11, 4-4) in a Section 3-A win. Franke Crosby scored eight points and Venicia Vignoli had seven for Jeannette (2-19, 2-6).

Mars 57, New Castle 39 – Olivia Donnelly scored 14 points and Vita Vargo had 13 for Mars (15-5, 9-3) in a Section 2-5A win. Diamond Richardson, Neena Flora and Rihanna Boice scored nine points apiece for New Castle (4-17, 1-11).

McGuffey 53, Charleroi 46 – Madison Gaso scored 17 points and Alexis Ewing had 14 as McGuffey (15-7, 5-5) clinched a playoff berth with a Section 4-3A win. Bella Carroto led Charleroi (11-9, 5-5) with 11 points. The Cougars also qualified for the playoffs because Yough lost to South Park.

Mohawk 54, Riverside 32 – Alexa Kadilak scored 19 points and Erynne Capalbo added 12 to lead Mohawk (14-8, 6-4) past Riverside (4-15, 1-9) in a Section 1-3A win. Gina Carr led the Panthers with nine points.

Monessen 63, Avella 33 – Led by 13 points from Madison Johnson, 12 from Na’Jaziah Carter and 11 from Hailey Johnson, Section 2-A champion Monessen (15-4, 9-1) won its 13th straight game. Katie Dyer scored 13 for Avella (12-10, 6-4).

Montour 47, Moon 43 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 15 points, Sterling McCleaster had 12 and Reagan Kadlecik added 11 to push Montour (7-14, 4-6) past Moon (7-14, 0-10) in a Section 4-5A win. Jaedin Griggs led the Tigers with 24 points and Maria Depner had 12.

Mt. Lebanon 37, Chartiers Valley 31 – Ava Dziubek scored 11 points for Mt. Lebanon (15-6, 9-3) in a Section 2-6A win over Chartiers Valley (10-9, 6-6). Ella Cupka and Lilah Turnbull scored eight points apiece for the Colts.

North Allegheny 75, Hempfield 62 – Caroline Henderson led with 21 points and five 3-pointers, Jasmine Timmerson had 15 and Cam Phillips added 14 as North Allegheny (16-4, 9-1) clinched a share of the Section 1-6A title. Ashley Hosni and Sarah Podkul scored 18 points apiece for Hempfield (9-12, 3-7), which was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

North Catholic 51, Knoch 36 – Alayna Rocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead North Catholic (18-3, 12-0) in a matchup of playoff teams in Section 1-4A. Nina Shaw led Knoch (14-7, 9-3) with 13 points.

North Hills 52, Hampton 46 – Jayden Arnett scored 13 points and Olivia Waters added 10 to lead North Hills (8-13, 3-9) past Hampton (13-8, 7-5) in a Section 2-5A win. Meghan Murray led the Talbots with 20 points and Kathleen Milon had 14.

Norwin 50, Seneca Valley 17 – Kendall Berger scored 14 points and Savannah Schneck added nine as Norwin (19-3, 9-1) clinched a share of the Section 1-6A title with a win over Seneca Valley (5-16, 1-9).

Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 54 – Led by 15 points from Alexa Washington, 13 from Jill Gallo and 11 from Rachel Haver, Oakland Catholic (19-2, 12-0) clinched sole possession of the Section 3-5A title. Brooke Evans scored 12 points and Malina Boord had 10 for McKeesport (18-4, 10-2).

OLSH 52, South Allegheny 25 – Ierullo Claudio scored 16 points and Mia Grisafi had nine for OLSH (15-6, 8-2) in a Section 2-3A win over South Allegheny (8-14, 2-8). Angelina Cortazzo led the Gladiators with nine points.

Pine-Richland 54, Butler 50 – Madison Zavasky scored 24 points and Sarah Pifer added 15 as Pine-Richland (10-11, 4-6) clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in Section 1-6A. Amelia McMichael and Justine Forbes scored 12 points apiece for Butler (10-11, 4-6).

Quaker Valley 46, Central Valley 35 – Maria Helkowski scored 19 points and Oumou Thiero added 10 to lead Quaker Valley (15-7, 8-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Isabella Miller had 14 for Central Valley (6-14, 2-8).

Rochester 52, South Side 46 – Tia Yellock led Rochester (6-14, 6-6) with 27 points and Aleaya Mercier added 10 in a Section 1-2A win. Bailey Strinsa scored 12 points and Milidija Pavlovich and Eden Schrier had nine points apiece for South Side (8-13, 4-8), which was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Serra Catholic 61, Ellis School 20 – Cate Clarke scored 22 points and Abby Genes added 15 as Serra Catholic (16-2, 11-1) claimed a share of the Section 3-2A title. Caitlyn Cooley added 10. Katie Anderson led Ellis School (6-14, 3-9) with eight points.

Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 16 – Karis Thomas scored 23 points and Maggie Spell added 14 to lead Section 3-3A champ Shady Side Academy (18-2, 10-0). Maddy Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (2-17, 0-10) with five.

Shenango 68, Sewickley Academy 39 – Emilee Fedrizzi scored 23 points and Ashley DeCarbo added 16 as Shenango (18-4, 11-1) clinched a share of the Section 1-2A title. Kylee Rubin had 13 and Janie Natale 11. Libby Eannarino led Sewickley Academy (6-16, 2-10) with 24.

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 36 – Ava Leroux and Erica Hall scored 12 points apiece to lead Section 4-5A champ South Fayette (19-2, 10-0). Maddie Webber had 11 and Lainey Yater 10. Olivia Ginocchi had 12 for West Allegheny (6-14, 2-8).

South Park 51, Yough 45 – Ella Clifford scored 14 points and Addy Kerr had 10 to lead South Park (11-11, 7-3) to a Section 4-3A win. Hailey Bock scored 14 points and Laney Gerdich had 12 for Yough (10-11, 5-5).

St. Joseph 38, Riverview 31 – Julie Spinelli scored 20 points and Emma Swierczewski and Anna Kreinbrook added eight points apiece as St. Joseph (18-3, 8-0) clinched sole possession of the Section 3-A title with a win over Riverview (11-9, 6-2). Katrina Tsambis led the Raiders with 13 points and Lola Abraham had 11.

Thomas Jefferson 53, Connellsville 32 – Laekyn Flinn scored 16 points, Josie Pugh added 12 and Riley McCabe had 10 for Thomas Jefferson (9-12, 3-9) in Section 3-5A. Hillary Claycomb scored 19 for Connellsville (4-18, 0-12).

Trinity 57, Lincoln Park 47 – Macie Justice led Trinity (14-6, 8-2) with 12 points in a Section 4-5A win. Aizlyn Thompson scored 15 points and Maddie Syka had 10 for Lincoln Park (17-4, 6-4).

Union 52, Eden Christian 29 – Kylie Fruehstorfer scored 15 points as Union (15-6, 5-1) secured a share of the Section 1-A title. Hope Haring led Eden Christian (6-13, 0-6) with nine points.

Uniontown 39, Southmoreland 35 – Akira Dade scored 18 points to lead Uniontown (4-17, 3-9) to a Section 3-4A win. Maddie Moore scored 15 points and Reagan Carson added 10 for Southmoreland (2-20, 1-11).

Upper St. Clair 65, Bethel Park 31 – Rylee Kalocay led Section 2-6A champ Upper St. Clair (19-2, 12-0) with 22 points and Katelyn Robbins scored 19 points, including her 1,000th career point, in a win over Bethel Park (7-13, 4-8), eliminating the Black Hawks from playoff contention.

Waynesburg 46, Brownsville 40 – Kaley Rohanna and Josie Horne scored 12 points apiece to lead Waynesburg (18-3, 8-2) to the Section 4-3A title with a win over Brownsville (5-15, 0-10). Ava Clark led the Falcons with 16 points.

Boys basketball

Chartiers-Houston 55, Carmichaels 29 – Jake Mele, Avery Molek and Justus Buckingham scored nine points apiece to lead Chartiers-Houston (16-6, 10-2) in Section 4-2A. Aydan Adamson and Brayden Andrews scored seven each for Carmichaels (12-10, 5-7).

Derry 60, Homer-Center 58 – Nate Papuga scored 22 points and Brady Angus followed with 16 to help Derry (11-8) to a nonsection win. Gabe Carbonara chipped in 10. Nash Budner scored 16 for Homer-Center. Anglo Alexander had 15 and Michael Krejocic 12.

Monessen 66, California 34 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 21 points and Davontae Clayton added 19 as Monessen (19-2, 9-1) clinched at least a share of the Section 2-A title. Jaisean Blackman added 15 points. Noah Neil led California (6-15, 1-9) with 14.

Hockey

Armstrong 7, Hempfield 0 – Chase Hough had a hat trick, Jake Graff scored two goals and Logan Hooks had three assists for Armstrong (16-2) in a Class 2A win over Hempfield (7-9). Dylan Morris earned the shutout for the River Hawks.

Bishop McCort 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 – Mykyta Yalovyi, Ivan Safronov, Timur Naletov and Sammy Treager scored for Bishop McCort (12-6) in a Class 2A win. Lance Smith, Andrew Oliver and Nathan Weiss scored for Thomas Jefferson (10-7).

Chartiers Valley 3, Wheeling Park 1 – Chris Denagelis, Austin Tornabene and Romeo Isoldi each had a goal and an assist to lead Chartiers Valley (6-10-1) in Class A. Ian Richards scored for Wheeling Park (0-17).

Latrobe 7, Butler 1 – JD Robinson had a hat trick and Fletcher Harvey recorded two goals and three assists to lead Latrobe (11-6-1) to a Class 2A win. Carter Blystone scored for Butler (2-15-1).

McDowell 5, Moon 1 – Nico Catalde had a hat trick and Braeden Martin recorded a goal and three assists to power McDowell (13-4-2) to a Class A victory. Bradyn Woods scored for Moon (8-9).

Montour 12, Beaver 4 – Hunter Fiedler had three goals and two assists and Aiden Moskovitz added two goals and two assists in a Class A win for Montour (14-4). Thomas Barefoot had a goal and two assists. Tanner Nicol scored twice for Beaver (1-16).

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 3 (OT) – Matt Gates scored the game-winning goal for Mt. Lebanon (5-13) in a Class 3A victory. Sawyer Klasnick, Liam Shinn and Patrick Tetlow also scored for the Blue Devils. Dean Reed, Tanner Plinta, and Nick Buys scored for Baldwin (5-11-2).

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1 – Austin Malley and Ryder Mertens scored 1:54 apart in the second period to lead Peters Township (14-3-1) to a Class 3A win. Colin Ruffner scored in the first period for Upper St. Clair (9-7-1).

Quaker Valley 8, North Catholic 4 – Ben Carlson had two goals and two assists and Riley Moore finished with two goals and an assist for Quaker Valley (12-5-1) in a Class A win. Chaise Caldararo scored twice for North Catholic (11-5-1).

Seneca Valley 5, Bethel Park 3 – Jaxson Read, Jack Smelscer and Michael Varrati each had a goal and an assist for Seneca Valley (13-4-1) in a Class 3A victory. Luke Henderson had a goal and an assist for Bethel Park (5-11-1).

Westmont Hilltop 7, Plum 3 – Nick Rozich had three goals and three assists and Logan Glessner added two goals and an assist as Westmont Hilltop (2-16) picked up a Class A win. Evan Allen had a goal and an assist and Chase Krouse also scored. Travis Marks had two goals and Zach Miller also scored for Plum (3-13-3).

Wilmington 7, Central Valley 3 – David Panco had two goals and three assists to lead Wilmington (3-12) in Varsity D2. Shane Bayuk and Sean Carmichael each had a goal and an assist. Aiden Pournaras, Mikey Crea and Kevin Tomko scored for Central Valley (1-15-1).