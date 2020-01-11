High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2020: No. 1 Penn Hills rallies past McKeesport

Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 12:25 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Wes Kropp led Penn Hills with 22 points Friday night.

Penn Hills, No. 1 in Class 5A in the Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings, earned a statement win over one of its leading challengers in Section 1-5A Friday night.

Trailing by seven points at the end of the first quarter and four points at halftime, the Indians rallied for a 78-64 victory over McKeesport.

Wes Kropp led Penn Hills (9-2, 5-0) with 22 points. Kyree Mitchell added 19 points and Ed Daniels had 14. Deamontae Diggs had 25 points and Brison Kisan added 12 for McKeesport (6-6, 3-2).

Butler 79, Central Catholic 67 — Ethan Morton scored 31 points and No. 1 Butler (9-4, 4-0) came back from eight down at halftime to win in Section 1-6A. Devin Carney added 15 points and Mason Montag had 11. Ben Sarson racked up 42 points for Central Catholic (7-5, 1-3).

Pine-Richland 93, North Hills 77 — Logan Murray hit for 32 points, sinking seven 3-pointers, and Kyle Polce added 25 to power Pine-Richland (9-3, 3-1) in Section 1-6A. Logan Marshalek led North Hills (5-6, 2-2) with 30 points. Matt Seidl had 21.

North Allegheny 73, Seneca Valley 53 — Grant Timmerson scored 27 points and Luke Colella added 15 to help North Allegheny (7-6, 2-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Mason Bush led Seneca Valley (1-10, 0-4) with 13.

Mt. Lebanon 72, Peters Township 43 — Jake Reinke scored 16 points and Blaine Gartley added 14 as Mt. Lebanon (10-3, 4-0) claimed a Section 2-6A win. Sam Petrarca led Peters Township (7-6, 1-3) with 17 points.

Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 48 — Gavin Miller scored 12 points, Tommy Samosky added 11 and Syncere Southern had 10 as Canon-McMillan (4-8, 1-3) got its first Section 2-6A win. Conner Lavelle led Baldwin (5-7, 0-4) with 17 points.

Hempfield 65, Connellsville 35 — Mike Hosni scored 15 points, and Marcus McCarthy added 13 as Hempfield (6-7, 2-2) evened its Section 3-6A record. Mikey Gaffney had 11 points. Cole Shearer led Connellsville (6-6, 2-2) with 10 points.

Thomas Jefferson 59, Moon 50 — Noah Pierce scored 18 points and Isaac McNeil tacked on 11 to help Thomas Jefferson (9-4, 5-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Zach Hurley hit four 3-pointers and Jarrett Johnson scored 11 for Moon (2-7, 1-5).

Laurel Highlands 58, Greensburg Salem 51 — Rodney Gallagher scored 27 points, and Laurel Highlands (7-4, 3-2) used a 23-5 run in the second quarter to secure a Section 1-5A win. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (2-10, 0-6) with 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Shamar McCoy added 14.

South Fayette 71, West Mifflin 53 — Brandon Jakiela scored 18 points and Kade St. Ledger added 13 as South Fayette (6-5, 3-3) evened its Section 2-5A record. Mekhi Scott scored 20 for West Mifflin (1-9, 0-5).

Chartiers Valley 58, Montour 57 — Brayden Reynolds scored 27 points and Jared Goldstrom chipped in 14 to help Chartiers Valley (8-4, 5-1) to a Section 2-5A win. James Eubanks had 22 for Montour (5-7, 2-3).

Hampton 46, Armstrong 36 — Ben Ringeisen scored 28 points and Colby Mignogna chipped in 11 to help Hampton (7-5, 5-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Maverick Good scored 17 points, draining five 3-pointers, for Armstrong (1-8, 1-4).

Plum 78, Indiana 49 — Connor Moss had a game-high 27 points and led four Plum players in double figures in a Section 3-5A win over Indiana (3-9, 0-6). Ta’Rasi Means had 14 points for the Mustangs, who were 29-35 from the free throw line. Eyan Hunter-Williams added 12 points for Plum (3-9, 3-3), and Nick Flinko scored 10.

Mars 82, Kiski Area 60 — Michael Carmody led Class 5A No. 4 Mars (8-2, 4-1) with 26 points in a Section 3-5A win over Kiski Area (4-8, 2-4).

Highlands 80, Mt. Pleasant 59 — In a game that was tied at the half, Korry Myers had 19 points and Luke Cochran added 18 to lead No. 1 Highlands (11-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Mt. Pleasant (6-6, 2-2). Johnny Crise and Wahkeem Roman had double-doubles for Highlands with 12 points and 12 rebounds apiece. Jake Johnson scored 33 points for the Vikings. Luke Brandner added 13.

Knoch 91, Derry 59 — Ryan Lang scored a career-high 26 points to lead Class 4A No. 4 Knoch (9-1, 4-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Jared Schrecengost (21), Scott Fraser (18) and Jake Scheidt (13) also were in double figures for the Knights. Aidan Bushey scored 23 points for the Trojans (4-8, 2-2).

Freeport 68, Yough 66 — Andrew Speer had a putback at the buzzer to propel Freeport (3-7, 1-3) to a Section 1-4A win. Garret Schaffhauser scored 20 points for the Yellowjackets. Aiden Skradski had 17 points, and Brayden Clark added 12 points. Gamal Marballie scored 37 points for Yough (4-9, 0-4). Josh O’Bradovich added 14.

Beaver 48, Hopewell 43 — Marco Mamone scored 14 points as Beaver (4-8, 1-4) rallied from 11 points down at halftime for a Section 2-4A win. Jacob McGovern led Hopewell (6-7, 0-5) with 14 points.

Uniontown 97, Elizabeth Forward 61 — Billy Deshields scored 27 points and Jahmere Richardson added 20 to lead five Uniontown (9-1, 4-0) in double figures in a Section 3-4A win. Pat Filson led Elizabeth Forward (3-7, 1-3) with 15 points.

Blackhawk 53, Quaker Valley 51 — Ryan Heckathorn scored 16 points and hit the game-winning shot with 1.8 seconds left as Blackhawk (4-6, 4-1) knocked off No. 2 Quaker Valley in Section 2-4A. James Darno added 15 points. Markus Frank had 14 and K.C. Johns added 13 for Quaker Valley (8-2, 4-1).

New Castle 54, Central Valley 52 — Michael Wells scored 23 points and Sheldon Cox added 18 to help New Castle (7-4, 3-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Justin Thompson led Central Valley (6-5, 2-3) with 19 points.

Waynesburg 65, South Park 41 — Lucas Garber scored 23 points and Chris King added 14 as Waynesburg (6-6, 1-3) recorded its first Section 3-4A win. Aidan Rongaus led South park (5-6, 1-3) with 16 points.

Belle Vernon 77, Ringgold 66 — Devin Whitlock scored 22 points, and Mitchell Pohlot had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (9-4, 3-1) in Section 3-4A. Luke Wyvratt led Ringgold (7-5, 2-2) with 19 points.

Aliquippa 76, New Brighton 39 — Zuriah Fisher scored 16 points, Deandre Moye 14 and Dewayne Revis 12 to lead Aliquippa (7-5, 3-2) past New Brighton (1-11, 0-6) in Section 1-3A.

Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 39 — Preston Turk scored 24 points and Cam’Ron Owens added 12 to help Neshannock (9-3, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Steve Antuono led Ellwood City (6-6, 2-3) with 10.

Avonworth 76, Freedom 61 — Jordan Kolenda scored 14 points and Jonah Summers had 13 to lead five players in double figures for Avonworth (6-5, 3-2) in Section 2-3A. Tyler Mohrbacher led Freedom (4-7, 1-5) with 20 points.

Seton LaSalle 73, Carlynton 58 — Led by 27 points from Michael Bigley and 16 from Terrell Truss-Moore, Seton LaSalle (7-4, 4-1) won in Section 2-3A. Chauncie Mickens led Carlynton (8-4, 3-2) with 25 points.

North Catholic 83, Keystone Oaks 57 — No. 2 North Catholic (11-2, 5-0) used a balanced scoring effort, with five players scoring between 10 and 14 points, to picked up a Section 2-3A win. Hans Rottman led the way with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Frank Stumpo scored 31 for Keystone Oaks (6-6, 2-3).

Shady Side Academy 56, East Allegheny 47 — Mason Tomlin scored 22 points and Grady Munroe added 18, including four 3-pointers, as Shady Side Academy (5-6, 2-3) came back from eight down at halftime to pick up a Section 3-3A win. Cam Burton led East Allegheny (8-4, 3-2) with 13 points.

Deer Lakes 57, Valley 42 — Deer Lakes (5-5, 2-3) won a Section 3-3A matchup against Valley (2-10, 1-4) behind Ryan Butler’s 23 points. Jack Hollibaugh added 12 points, and Bryce Robson had 10 points for the Lancers. The Vikings were led by Adisun Jackson with 13 points.

Steel Valley 81, Burrell 52 — Camden Polak netted 43 points for Steel Valley (7-4, 4-2) en route to a Section 3-3A win at Burrell (1-10, 1-4). Brandon Coury led the Bucs with 23 points and connected on five 3-pointers. Travis Bitar added 13 points for Burrell.

Springdale 72, Summit Academy 59 —Demitri Fritch had a triple-double for the third time this season with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for Class 2A No. 3 Springdale (12-1, 6-0) in a Section 1-2A win at Summit Academy (3-7, 1-5). Logan Dexter scored a game-high 29 points for the Dynamos, 13 of which came in the third quarter. Ryan Reinsfelder 12 points on four 3-pointers and Ben Myford scored 10. Keyshon Davis led Summit Academy with 15 points and sank four 3-pointers.

Jeannette 62, California 41 — Led by 16 points from Anton Good and 15 from Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette (7-6, 4-1) jumped out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead and cruised to a Section 2-2A win. Malik Ramsey led California (5-7, 1-4) with 15 points.

Chartiers-Houston 69, Bentworth 22 — Caleb Haskey scored 14 points and Alijah Vaden added 13 to lead Chartiers-Houston (7-6, 2-3) to a Section 2-2A win over Bentworth (0-12, 0-5).

OLSH 75, Mohawk 19 — Jake DiMichele scored 24 points and Dante Spadafora as the high-scoring backcourt led No. 1 OLSH (11-1, 5-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Mohawk (2-12, 0-6).

Sewickley Academy 53, Laurel 46 — Max Belt scored 16 points and Sal Laure added 13 as Sewickley Academy (5-4, 4-1) snagged a key Section 3-2A win. Luke Barker had 16 for No. 5 Laurel (8-5, 3-2).

Vincentian 82, Eden Christian 62 — Ryan Priest scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 1 Vincentian Academy (8-3, 6-0) in a Section 1-A win. Angelo Reeves had 18 points and Nate Cullo 12. Thomas Medure led No. 5 Eden Christian (9-3, 4-2) with 22 points.

Sto-Rox 60, Riverview 58 — Sto-Rox (6-6, 5-1) outscored the Raiders, 8-6, in overtime for a Section 1-2A win. Gideon Deasy was the leading scorer for Riverview (6-7, 2-4) with 20 points.

Jefferson-Morgan 65, Avella 63 — Tah Jere Jacobs scored 22 points and Troy Wright added 12 as Jefferson-Morgan (4-9, 2-3) came back from a six-point halftime deficit in Section 2-A. Gabe Lis scored 17 points and Tyler Cerciello had 16 for Avella (4-9, 1-4).

Cornell 86, Quigley Catholic 35 — Isaiah Langston had a double-double, recording 15 points and 12 rebounds, to lead No. 2 Cornell (9-2, 6-0) to a Section 1-A win. Zaier Harrison and Kaden DiVito had 22 points apiece. Harrison hit six 3-pointers. Stevie Salak led Quigley (1-11, 0-6) with 14 points.

Aquinas Academy 80, Propel Montour 49 — Vincent Cugini scored 29 points and Gabe Vangura added 12 to lead Aquinas Academy (4-7, 2-4) to a Section 3-A win. Cortae Sidberry had 13 for Propel Montour (0-10, 0-5).

St. Joseph 50, Propel Andrew Street 47 — Dom Fellowes and Andrew Sullivan had 14 points apiece for the Spartans, who slipped past Propel Andrew Street (1-9, 1-5) for a Section 3-A win. Rylan Zale added 13 points for St. Joseph (4-10, 2-4).

Clairton 84, Leechburg 78 — Leechburg had four players score in double figures but dropped a Section 3-A game at Clairton (7-3, 5-1). Connor McDermott led the Blue Devils (8-4, 3-3) with 23 points. Eli Rich scored 18, Dylan Cook added 17 and Jake Blumer finished with 13.

Imani Christian 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 68 — Aiden Betsill scored 23 points and Maliq Shannon added 18 as Imani Christian (8-4, 6-0) won a battle of unbeaten teams in Section 3-A. Christian McGowan led Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 4-1) with 23 points. Brevan Williams added 14 points and Ben LeCarte had 13.

Carmichaels 59, Mapletown 54 — William Cree scored 19 points and Mike Stewart added 14 to help Carmichaels (6-6) to a nonsection victory. Landon Stevenson led Mapletown (0-10) with 23 points.

Westinghouse 58, Perry 54 — Rafeik Sirmons scored 19 points and Avery Wise added 15 to give Westinghouse a City League win. Justin Roldan led Perry with 17 points.

Allderdice 77, Carrick 41 — Kiere Henning scored 23 points and Blake Haber added 14 to lead Allderdice to a City League win. Amaru Caldwell scored 18 for Carrick.

Girls basketball

West Greene 44, Ellis School 40 — Jersey Wise scored 16 points to lead undefeated West Greene (12-0) to victory in a battle of ranked teams. Natalie Jasper led Ellis School (9-3) with 18 points. West Greene is No. 2 in Class A. Ellis School is No. 5 in Class 2A.

Fox Chapel 50, Seneca Valley 46 — A basket by Ellie Schwartzman after a missed free throw with 10 seconds left put Fox Chapel ahead for good in a Section 1-6A game. Domenica Delaney had 16 points and seven steals, two in the final 10 seconds, for Fox Chapel (7-4, 3-3). Gabby Guerrieri added 12 points for Fox Chapel.

North Hills 36, Pine-Richland 34 — Abbey McElhaney scored eight points as North Hills (5-6, 2-4) rallied from five points down at the end of the first quarter for a Section 1-6A win. Kaili Doctor led Pine-Richland (2-9, 0-6) with 12 points.

Plum 65, Kiski Area 34 — Kennedie Montue scored 20 points, and MacKenzie Lake had 14 points for Plum (7-4, 4-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Kiski Area (5-8, 0-5). Nine of Lake’s 14 points came from behind the arc. Morgan Reed led the Cavaliers with 11 points.

McKeesport 55, Ringgold 19 — Haley Hertzler scored 14 points and Laila Taylor added 12 as McKeesport (9-4, 5-1) topped Ringgold (5-7, 1-5) in Section 3-4A.

Oakland Catholic 57, Penn Hills 37 — Margaret Terry scored 18 points, Rachel Haver added 13 and No. 5 Oakland Catholic (9-2, 5-1) overcame a 13-7 first-quarter deficit to win in Section 3-5A. Amoni Blackwell led Penn Hills (6-6, 4-1) with 13 points.

Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 45 — Angel Henry hit for 33 points to lead Aliquippa (5-9, 2-5) to a Section 1-2A win. Sydney Cook led New Brighton (4-7, 2-5) with 26 points.

Avella 52, Northgate 25 — Katie Dryer and Bess Lengauer scored 12 points each to lead Avella (9-2) to a nonsection win over Northgate (0-12).

North Allegheny 60, Cornerstone Christian 54 — Lizzy Groetsch scored 15 points, Paige Morningstar added 15 and Jasmine Timmerson had 13 to lead No. 3 North Allegheny (9-1) to a nonsection win.

Marion Center 65, Ligonier Valley 36 — Shawna Cook scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures for Marion Center (4-9). Haley Boyd scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers for Ligonier Valley (1-10).

