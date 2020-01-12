High school roundup for Jan. 11, 2020: Chartiers Valley holds off TJ

Saturday, January 11, 2020

The No. 1-ranked girls basketball team in the Trib HSSN Class 5A rankings, Chartiers Valley, remained unbeaten after a scrappy and defensive 42-34 victory over Thomas Jefferson.

The top team in the state held the Jaguars to single-digit quarter scoring until the fourth period, leading Thomas Jefferson, 33-20, after three.

Aislin Malcolm and Megan McConnell had 15 points each as the Colts (13-0, 6-0) stayed undefeated with the Section 1 win.

Alyssa DeAngelo scored 13 points for Thomas Jefferson (10-3, 5-1).

Upper St. Clair 46, Peters Township 34 — Katelyn Robbins had 12 points as Upper St. Clair (8-3, 5-2) beat Peters Township (4-8, 2-5) in Section 2-6A. Journey Thompson scored 17 points in the loss.

Baldwin 50, Ringgold 35 — Anna Lucarelli had 10 points as Baldwin (9-3) beat Ringgold (5-8) in nonsection play. Nya Adams scored 11 points for Ringgold.

Bishop Canevin 59, Laurel 51 — In nonsection play, Diajha Allen’s 20 points led Bishop Canevin (9-4) to its fifth straight win by defeating Laurel (7-6). Alyssa Pollice added 14 points for the Crusaders while Savanah Abbott tallied 13 points.

New Castle 67, Highlands 35 — Aayanni Hudson scored 30 points to lead New Castle (9-5) to a nonsection win over Highlands (2-9). Alaya Respress added 11 points for New Castle, which led at halftime, 42-9.

Farrell 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 26 — Emma Riley scored 14 points as Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) lost to Farrell in nonsection play. The loss snapped the Centurions’ four-game winning streak.

Southmoreland 65, Serra Catholic 25 — Gracie Spadaro’s 15 points led five Southmoreland players in double figures in a nonsection win over Serra Catholic (7-2). Delaynie Morvosh added 13 points for Southmoreland (13-0), Erika Sherbony scored 12, Sarah Pisula 11 and Olivia Cernuto 10.

Boys basketball

Geibel 103, Aquinas Academy 99 (2OT) — Vincent Cugini dropped 40 points, including 15 field goals, for Aquinas Academy (4-8), but it was ultimately not enough for the victory. Geibel’s Ryan Anderson totaled a team-best 27 points while Cole Kendall added 26 with five 3-pointers to push the Gators (7-4) to a double-overtime nonsection win.

Laurel Highlands 86, Waynesburg 59 — Five players scored in double digits as Laurel Highlands (8-4) downed Waynesburg (6-7) in nonsection play. Rodney Gallagher and Nicholas Egnot scored 18 points while Keandre Cook added 17 points.

Caleb Palumbo and Tyvaughn Long chipped in 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Laurel Highlands. Richard Bortz scored a game-high 23 points for Waynesburg while Chase Henkins added 13 points.

Quaker Valley 73, South Park 46 — Adou Thiero’s 24 points led four Quakers in double figures scoring as Quaker Valley (9-2) defeated South Park (5-7) at the Winter Jamfest at Montour. Markus Frank added 18 points for Quaker Valley while teammates K.C. Johns and Jack Gardiner chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively. Aidan Rongaus paced South Park with 15 points.

Seton LaSalle 53, Bishop Canevin 47 — At the Winter Jamfest at Montour, Michael Bigley had 15 points as Seton LaSalle (8-4) snapped Bishop Canevin’s nine-game winning streak. Emmett Harris added 14 points for Seton LaSalle while Terrell Truss-Moore scored 10 points. Dom Elliott led all scorers with 21 points for Bishop Canevin (10-3).

Franklin Regional 50, Moon 38 — Johnny O’Toole and Logan Summerhill led Franklin Regional (5-9) with 12 points each to give the Panthers a victory over Moon (2-8) at the Winter Jamfest at Montour High School.

Moon’s Jarrett Johnson tallied 15 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Propel Montour 39 — Brevan Williams scored 15 points as Greensburg Central Catholic (8-4, 5-1) downed Propel Montour (0-11, 0-6) in Section 3-A. Garrett Sherwin and Christian McGowan added 10 points each for Greensburg Central, which led at halftime, 45-16.

Knoch 87, Greensburg Salem 68 — Scott Fraser recorded a team-high 21 points, and Jared Schrengost added 20 points for Knoch (10-1), which upended Greensburg Salem (2-11) for a nonsection road win.

Dante Parsons led all scorers with 24 points, and Ryan Thomas added 19 points for the Golden Lions.

Yough 54, Frazier 47 — Gamal Marbaille scored 30 points to lead Yough (5-9) to a nonsection win against Frazier (0-11). Billy McMillen added 14 points for Yough.

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Calvary Chapel 18 — Andrew Drake scored a game-high 16 points for Cheswick Christian Academy in a routing victory over Calvary Chapel. Cheswick Christian led 28-5 at halftime and did not allow more than seven points in any quarter. D’Andre Cole led Calvary Chapel with 13 points.