High school roundup for Jan. 12, 2023: undefeated Blackhawk fends off challenge from Quaker Valley

Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Alena Fusetti and Kassie Potts scored 16 points apiece to lift Blackhawk to a 48-37 victory over Quaker Valley in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 2-4A girls basketball Thursday night.

Oumou Thiero had 12 points and Maria Helkowski added 10 for Quaker Valley (9-5, 3-1). The Quakers led 21-14 at halftime. The Cougars (11-0, 4-0) took control with a 18-5 run in the third quarter.

Albert Gallatin 54, Connellsville 31 – Gianna Michaux scored 14 points, Courtlyn Turner had 12 and Mya Glisan and Grayce Panos each added 11 points to lead Albert Gallatin (5-8, 1-5) past Connellsville (3-11, 0-5) in a Section 3-5A win. Whitney Bobish scored 10 points for the Falcons.

Apollo-Ridge 57, Burrell 45 – Brinley Toland scored 21 points as Apollo-Ridge (11-2, 3-1) took a Section 3-3A victory. Sydney McCray and Sophie Yard each added 15 points for the Vikings. Anna Clark led Burrell (6-9, 1-3) with 11 points. Riley Sterlitz added nine.

Avonworth 63, East Allegheny 10 – Greta O’Brien had 12 points and Becca Goetz added 10 in a Section 2-3A win for Avonworth (8-5, 3-1) over East Allegheny (3-8, 0-4).

Beaver 75, Ambridge 19 – Zoe Ringer led with 21 points, Chloe List followed with 12, Kylie Conley added 11 and Laure Hansen and Constantina Krzeczowski each scored 10 points for Beaver (10-3, 3-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Alivea Bupp scored 11 points for Ambridge (1-13, 0-4).

Beaver Falls 58, Ellwood City 53 – Avina Norman scored 18 points and Taylor Pullen added 11 to lead Beaver Falls (3-5, 1-2) past Ellwood City (5-7, 1-3) in a Section 1-3A win. Claire Noble led the Wolverines with 16 points.

Bentworth 39, Beth-Center 25 – Ava Clark scored 16 points and Amber Sallee had 12 to help Bentworth (4-10, 2-4) to a Section 4-2A win. Violet Trump scored 13 for Beth-Center (3-10, 0-5).

Butler 65, Hempfield 63 – Justine Forbes scored 21 points and Amelia McMichael added 19 to lead Butler (7-7, 2-2) to a Section 1-6A victory. Madison McGarragh had 13. Ashley Hosni, Sarah Podkul and Mia Shipman scored 12 each for Hempfield (7-7, 1-3). Brooke McCoy added 11.

Carlynton 51, Sto-Rox 36 – Naima Turner scored 19 points and Skyla Brown added 17 to lead Carlynton (6-7, 2-2) past Sto-Rox (3-7, 1-3) in Section 2-2A.

Charleroi 67, Brownsville 49 – McKenna DeUnger scored 28 points, Bella Carroto had 13 and Camryn Musser added 11 to lead Charleroi (8-3, 3-1) past Brownsville (5-9, 0-9) in a Section 4-3A win. Skyler Gates led the Falcons with 18 points.

Elizabeth Forward 65, Belle Vernon 43 – Alyssa Terza led Elizabeth Forward (10-4, 5-0) with 28 points in a Section 3-4A win over Belle Vernon (7-6, 5-1). Jenna Dawson had 17 and Farrah Reader 11 for the Leopards.

Fort Cherry 63, Northgate 25 – Olivia Kemp scored 17 points and Raney Staub finished with 11 as Fort Cherry (8-6, 2-2) picked up a Section 2-2A win. Daylin Manion led Northgate (1-11, 0-4) with 11 points.

Fox Chapel 55, Armstrong 48 (2OT) – Lyla Jablon scored 17 points and Fox Chapel (9-5, 3-2) outlasted Armstrong (11-2, 4-2) in double overtime in Section 2-5A. Sarah Slember and Natalia Schaffer added 12 points apiece for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 51, Gateway 38 – Avery Musto scored 12 points, Sarah Penrod had 11 and Gabriella Keough added 10 to lead Franklin Regional (5-7, 4-2) past Gateway (4-8, 0-5) in a Section 1-5A win. Anayla Jordan led the Gators with 12 points.

Freedom 57, Aliquippa 54 – Shaye Bailey scored 18 points, Julz Mohrbacher had 14 and Cassidy Harris and Olivia Henderson each added 10 points to lead Freedom (10-1, 5-0) past Aliquippa (6-5, 4-2) in Section 1-2A. Angel Henry scored 20 points and Yaree Carter had 17 for the Quips.

Freeport 60, Derry 29 – Brooke Kmetz Scored 17 points, Morgan Croney had 16 and Melania DeZort added 15 to lead Freeport (6-9, 2-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Derry (8-8, 1-5). Samantha Gruska led the Trojans with nine points.

Geibel 50, Avella 44 – Emma Larkin hit for 45 points to help Geibel (7-7, 2-2) even its record in Section 2-A. Katie Dryer had 13 and Sydney Strope added 10 for Avella (6-7, 1-2).

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Clairton 48 – Erica Gribble had 17 points and Mya Morgan scored 14 to help Greensburg Central Catholic (12-2, 5-0) earn a Section 3-2A win. Iyanna Wade had a game-high 36 points for Clairton (5-3, 3-2).

Hopewell 61, Central Valley 41 – Lauryn Speicher scored 25 points and Azure Humphries added 11 to pace Hopewell (5-7, 1-3) in a Section 2-4A win. Nyah Hayes had 10 for Central Valley (5-7, 1-3), which led 13-10 after one quarter.

Indiana 54, Woodland Hills 44 – Jayla Peterson hit for a game-high 20 points and Bella Antonacci scored 15 as Indiana (9-4, 5-0) topped Woodland Hills (5-7, 3-2) in Section 1-5A. Hope Hawkins had 22 and Kayla Walter 12 for the Wolverines.

Keystone Oaks 53, South Allegheny 32 – Eronia Neal and Bailey Rieg each scored 12 points and Laney Wagner had 11 for Keystone Oaks (10-4, 3-1) in a Section 2-3A win over South Allegheny (5-7, 1-3). Lena Cortazzo led the Gladiators with 17 points.

Knoch 60, Valley 27 – Nina Shaw scored 13 points and Hattie McGraw and Cece Kosecki added 10 points apiece to help Knoch (8-4, 4-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Tori Johnson had 10 points and Janelle Norman added 10 for Valley (2-12, 0-5).

Laurel 59, Riverside 35 – Regan Atkins scored 17 points and Danielle Pontius added 12 to lead Laurel (12-1, 4-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (2-7, 0-3). Delena Fox led the Panthers with 15 points.

Lincoln Park 56, Montour 48 – Aizlyn Thompson and J’La Kizart scored 13 points apiece as Lincoln Park (12-1, 3-1) rallied from a 20-8 deficit after one quarter for a Section 4-5A win. Maddie Syka dded 12 points and Sarah Scott had 10. Jordyn Wolfe scored 19 and Raegan Kadlecik had 17 for Montour (3-9, 1-3).

Mars 50, North Hills 44 – Led by 18 points from Vita Vargo, 15 from Lauren Atwell and 10 from Annalyn Isaacs, Mars (10-2, 5-0) picked up a Section 2-5A win. Mallory Pierce had 13 and Olivia Waters 12 for North Hills (4-9, 0-5).

Monessen 43, Mapletown 27 – MyAsia Majors scored 14 points for Monessen (5-4, 3-1) in a Section 2-A victory. Makenna Lotspeich led Mapletown (4-9, 1-3) with 16 points.

Mt. Lebanon 62, Altoona 52 – Payton Collins scored 17 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (9-4) to a nonsection victory. Lanie Wilt led Altoona with 15 points.

Mt. Pleasant 62, Ligonier Valley 28 – Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (10-4, 2-2) with 29 points in a Section 3-3A win. Lyla Barr scored 18 points for Ligonier Valley (2-10, 0-4).

North Allegheny 56, Seneca Valley 26 – Jasmine Timmerson scored 14 points and Lydia Betz added 12 to lead North Allegheny (7-3, 3-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Seneca Valley (3-10, 0-4).

Norwin 41, Pine-Richland 33 – Lauren Palangio scored 13 points as Norwin (12-1, 4-0) jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first quarter of a Section 1-6A victory. Madison Zavasky led Pine-Richland (6-5, 2-2) with 21 points.

OLSH 62, Seton LaSalle 52 – Kara Bridge, Kyleigh Nagy, and Mia Grisafi scored 14 points each and Emma Ficorilli had 12 to lead OLSH (9-4, 3-1) past Seton LaSalle (8-5, 2-2) in Section 2-3A. Mallory Daly led the Rebels with 18 points.

Propel Braddock Hills 43, Calvary Christian 13 – Mya Jackson scored 17 points to lead Propel Braddock Hills. Hannah Cramer had 11 for Calvary Christian.

Propel Montour 45, Neighborhood Academy 21 – Kahrijah Washington scored 16 points in a win for Propel Montour. Justice Irvin led Neighborhood Academy with 12.

Rochester 54, New Brighton 12 – Tia Yellock had 12 points, Aleaya Mercier scored 11 and Kamryn Newman netted 10 for Rochester (2-10, 2-3) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (0-11, 0-5).

Ringgold 42, Southmoreland 29 – Abbey Whaley scored 16 points and Angelina Massey added 15 for Ringgold (4-9, 2-3) in Section 3-4A. Maddie Moore led Southmoreland (1-13, 0-5) with 16 points.

Serra Catholic 55, Winchester Thurston 32 – Bri Battles led with 14 points and Riley Alleback and Cate Clarke added 10 points each to lead Serra Catholic (7-1, 4-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Sky Still scored 16 points and DaShae Cochran had 11 for Winchester Thurston (6-5, 3-1).

South Fayette 47, Trinity 25 – Maddie Webber scored 22 points to power South Fayette (12-2, 4-0) in a battle for first place in Section 4-5A. Eden Williamson led Trinity (7-4, 3-1) with 11 points.

South Side 48, Sewickley Academy 30 – Miladiga Pavlovich scored 10 points for South Side (6-7, 2-3) in a Section 1-2A win. Libby Eannarino scored 19 points for Sewickley Academy (5-7, 1-4).

St. Joseph 55, Leechburg 11 – Gia Richter led St. Joseph (9-2, 2-0) with 16 points in a Section 3-A win over Leechburg (3-9, 1-2). Julie Spinelli added 14 points for the Spartans.

Upper St. Clair 67, Canon McMillan 35 – Rylee Kalocay scored 31 points and Mia Brown added 14 to lead Upper St. Clair (10-2, 5-0) past Canon McMillan (4-9, 0-5) in Section 2-6A. Kelsey Wandera scored 11 points for the Big Macs.

Waynesburg 51, South Park 32 – Avery Davis scored 16 points and Kaley Rohanna added 13 to lead Waynesburg (11-2, 3-1) to a Section 4-3A win over South Park (5-7, 2-2). Maddie Graham led the Eagles with 14 points.

West Allegheny 49, Moon 38 – Olivia Ginocchi led with 21 points and Kayla Howard added 10 to lead West Allegheny (5-8, 1-3) to a Section 4-A win over Moon (4-7, 0-4). Jaden Griggs and Maria Depner each scored 17 points for the Tigers.

West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22 – Lexie Six scored 14 points and Taylor Karvan added 11 to help West Greene (7-4, 4-0) to a Section 2-A win. Kayla Larkin scored 12 for Jefferson-Morgan (0-13, 0-3).

Yough 39, McGuffey 23 – Autumn Matthews led Yough (6-6, 3-1) with 21 points and Laney Gerdich had nine in a Section 4-3A win. Taylor Schumacher scored eight points for McGuffey (10-5, 1-3).

Hockey

Armstrong 7, Mars 0 – Adam Hooks had two goal and an assist and Dylan Morris made 23 saves to help Armstrong (10-2) to a Class 2A win over Mars (2-10). Nikolai Todorov, Alex Bardyguine, Derek Crissman and Chase Hough had a goal and an assist apiece.

Bethel Park 5, Central Catholic 2 – Anthony Karner had a hat trick and Luke Henderson and Ian Majernik also scored to lead Bethel Park (5-7-1) to a Class 3A victory. Ethan Pievach and Dante Scalise scored for Central Catholic (9-5-1).

Blackhawk 5, Beaver 3 – Finn Conlon, Owen Keister and Jacob Hofer each had a goal and an assist for Blackhawk (3-8-2) in a Class A win. Tyler Skya and Owen Gratkowski also scored. Braydon Dawson, Roman DeDominicis and Michael Delsignore had goals for Beaver (1-10).

Central Valley 5, Trinity 3 – Aiden Pournaras, Gage Helbig and Johnny McGuire each had a goal and an assist to lead Central Valley (1-12) to a Varsity D2 win. Kody Krynicki and Mikey Crea also scored for CV. George Coyle had a goal and two assists and Seamus Coyle a goal and an assist for Trinity (0-14).

Deer Lakes 5, Morgantown 0 – Benjamin Korol stopped 25 shots and AJ Schaaf had two goals and three assists as Deer Lakes (11-1) blanked Morgantown (5-7) in Varsity D2 play. Shawn McIntryre added a pair of goals and an assist and RJ Noulett also scored.

Elizabeth Forward 5, Carrick 2 – Luke Napoli and Joey Wach each scored two goals to lead Elizabeth Forward (7-0) to a D2 win. Tanner Heidkamp and Mason Hagan scored for Carrick (4-4).

Fox Chapel 13, Freeport 2 – Mason Heiininger scored four goals and Danny Downey had three goals and three assists to lead Fox Chapel (13-1) to a Class A win. Zachary Bowser and Jake Suwan each scored for Freeport (6-7).

Latrobe 7, Bishop McCort 2 – Fletcher Harvey and Peyton Myers each had a goal and two assists for Latrobe (9-4) in a Class 2A win. Ivan Safronov and Sammy Treager each scored for Bishop McCort (8-4).

McDowell 8, Wheeling Park 1 – Nico Catalde had four goals and three assists, Braeden Martin had a goal and five assists and Ty Turner had two goals and two assists to lead McDowell (10-3-1) to a Class A win over Wheeling Park (0-13).

Neshannock 3, Ringgold 2 – Neshannock (8-2) won in a shootout to top Ringgold (10-1-1) in Division 2 play. Micah DeJulia and Brian McConahy scored for the Lancers. Bruce Santina and Braden Pringle scored for the Rams.

Shaler 4, Westmont Hilltop 2 – Tyler Garasich had a goal and an assist and Luca Wallander had two assists for Shaler (6-7) in a Class A win. Nick Rozich scored two goals and Brett Hoffman had two assists for Westmont Hilltop (1-12).

South Fayette 5, Hempfield 2 – Wes Schwartzmiller had a pair of goals and an assist for South Fayette (11-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Dylan Walsh, Trevor D’Alessandro and Tyler Brandebura added a goal each for the Lions. Nick Bruno and Caden Horton scored for Hempfield (6-5-1).