High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2020: Emma Walsh hits from half court to lift Seton LaSalle to OT win

Monday, January 13, 2020 | 11:57 PM

Emma Walsh hit a desperation shot from half court at the buzzer to lift Seton LaSalle to a dramatic 54-53 overtime victory over South Park in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night.

South Park’s Cassie Klocek hit the go-ahead shot for South Park with four seconds left in OT. Walsh took the inbounds pass at her own foul line, took three dribbles to the midcourt stripe and won the game for the Rebels.

Emma Walsh hits the half court buzzer beater in overtime!! #HometownHeroes @SportsCenter @espn @espnW Lady Rebels defeat South Park 54-53 in a nail biter! pic.twitter.com/AlT8svjOfh — Seton LaSalle Basketball (@SLS_LadyRebels) January 14, 2020

Chloe Lestitian led No. 2 Seton LaSalle (10-3, 7-0) with 16 points. Sarah Merlina added 14 and Vanessa Hudson had 12. Danielle DeProspo and Maddie Graham had 19 points each for South Park (7-6, 5-2).

Norwin 76, Fox Chapel 39 — Olivia Gribble scored 20 points and Danielle Rosso added 16 as Norwin (10-2, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 1-6A. Jayla Wehner added 12 points.

Shaler 46, Pine-Richland 20 — Audrey Fisher scored 12 points to lead Shaler (7-6, 4-3) in Section 1-6A. Kaili Doctor scored 12 for Pine-Richland (2-10, 0-7).

Mt. Lebanon 47, Upper St. Clair 42 — Ashleigh Connor scored 18 points and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (11-2, 6-1) used a 12-2 run coming out of halftime to pull away for a Section 2-6A victory. Morgan Palmer added 12 points and Reagan Murdoch had 10. Ava Keating led Upper St. Clair (8-4, 5-3) with 19 points.

Peters Township 64, Canon-McMillan 26 — Journey Thompson scored 22 points and Avana Sayles added 15 as Peters Township (5-8, 3-5) won in Section 2-6A. Kelsey Wandera led Canon-McMillan (1-12, 0-7) with 10 points.

Hempfield 48, Connellsville 46 — Sarah Liberatore scored 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in overtime, to lead Hempfield to a 48-46 victory in Section 2-6A. Brooke McCoy scored 10 points and made a pair of free throws in overtime for the Spartans (6-6, 3-4).

Moon 55, Montour 35 — Reilly Sunday scored 30 points, making four 3-pointers, and Emma Theodorsson added 11 as Moon (9-4, 4-3) won in Section 1-5A. Raegan Kadlecik led Montour (6-7, 1-6) with 17 points.

Lincoln Park 57, West Allegheny 29 — Taylor Smith scored 24 points and Riley Arrigo added 19 to power Lincoln Park (8-4, 3-4) to a Section 1-5A win. With the victory, Lincoln Park broke school records for overall wins and section wins in a season in the program’s sixth year. Olivia Ginocchi led West Allegheny (0-13, 0-7) with 12 points.

Mars 48, Hampton 35 — Bella Pelaia scored 20 points and Alek Johnson added 14 to lead Mars (9-3, 4-2) in Section 2-5A. Kayla Hoehler scored 11 and Katie Baker added 10 for Hampton (3-10, 2-4).

Oakland Catholic 72, Uniontown 33 — Led by 19 points from Alexa Washington, 12 from Rachel Haver and 10 from Halena Hill, No. 4 Oakland Catholic (10-2, 6-1) won in Section 3-5A. Mya Murray led Uniontown (3-10, 2-5) with 22 points.

Albert Gallatin 60, Laurel Highlands 27 — Gianna Michaux scored 15 points and Olivia Miller added 11 to help Albert Gallatin (6-7, 2-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Alessandra Peccon scored 15 for Laurel Highlands (0-12, 0-6).

North Catholic 68, Knoch 35 — Lauren Cihonski had 12 points, and Nevaeh Ewing scored 11 for Knoch (8-5, 5-2) in a Section 1 loss to Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (10-1, 6-0). Tess Myers had 24 points for North Catholic.

Freeport 54, Indiana 43 — Freeport (8-4, 6-1) trailed by two points at halftime but outscored the Indians, 19-7, in the third quarter to take control in a Section 1-4A win. Madeline Clark and Harley Holloway scored 15 points each for the Yellowjackets, and Sidney Shemanski added 13 points. Hope Clark had 14 points for the Indians (9-5, 4-3), and Eve Fiala scored 12.

Burrell 54, Highlands 30 — Olivia Watts scored a game-high 21 points to pace Burrell (2-10, 1-6) to a Section 1-4A win over Highlands (2-10, 0-6). Allison Fisher scored 17 points for the Bucs. Maria Fabregas led Highlands with 11 points.

Apollo-Ridge 40, Greensburg Salem 39 — Emily Bonelli sank a free throw with 4 seconds remaining to propel Apollo-Ridge (6-6, 3-4) to a Section 1-4A victory over Greensburg Salem (4-9, 2-5). Bonelli had three points, all of which came from the free-throw line. Madi Marks led the Vikings with 16 points, and Morgan Gamble scored 10. Abby Mankins paced the Golden Lions with 16 points.

Central Valley 62, Hopewell 41 — Christiane Frye scored 31 points, sinking four 3-pointers, to lead No. 4 Central Valley (10-5-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Alyssa Gillin added 11 points. Siara Conley led Hopewell (5-7, 2-4) with 21.

Blackhawk 76, New Castle 21 — Jolie Strati had 21 points and eight rebounds and Mackenzie Amalia added 19 points and 10 assists to lead No. 3 Blackhawk (11-2, 6-0) past New Castle (9-6, 3-3) in Section 2-4A.

McKeesport 56, West Mifflin 42 — Jhayla Bray scored 27 points to carry McKeesport (10-4, 6-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Shelby Genes led West Mifflin (6-7, 4-3) with 15 points.

Southmoreland 55, Mt. Pleasant 11 — Gracie Spadaro scored 20 points and the suffocating defense of No. 2 Southmoreland (14-0, 67-0) struck again in Section 3-4A.

Belle Vernon 61, Elizabeth Forward 49 — Rachel Wobrak scored 27 points and Jenna Dawson added 19 — career highs for both players — in a Section 3-4A win for Belle Vernon (10-4, 4-1). Taylor Rodriguez had a career-best 10 assists.

Ringgold 50, Yough 24 — Kirra Gerard scored 15 points to lead Ringgold (6-8, 2-5) past Yough (3-11, 0-7) in Section 3-4A.

Beaver 58, Beaver Falls 28 — Emma Pavelek scored 26 points and Payton List and Maddi Weiland chipped in 12 each as No. 3 Beaver won in Section 1-3A. Macyla Collins led Beaver Falls (1-11, 1-6) with 20.

Avonworth 43, Freedom 28 — Kathryn Goetz scored 14 points and Grace O’Brien contributed 12 as Avonworth (8-4, 5-2) won in Section 1-3A. Karissa Mercier led Freedom with 12 points.

McGuffey 59, Washington 45 — Abby Donnelly and Keira Nicolella scored 16 points each and Rachel Shingle added 11 as McGuffey (7-6, 3-4) rolled to a Section 2-3A win. Kyle Woods led Washington (4-9, 2-4) with 18 points.

Carlynton 59, Steel Valley 44 — Naima Turner scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for Carlynton (6-7, 5-2) in Section 3-3A. Jada Lee, Angelica Diallo and Haley Williams had 10 each. Soraya Gibbs led Steel Valley (3-9, 1-6) with 13 points. Kelsey Salopek had 12.

East Allegheny 58, South Allegheny 42 — Amaia Johnson scored 24 points and Abby Henderson added 12 to lead East Allegheny (6-7, 4-3) to a Section 3-3A win. Madison Taylor had 16 for South Allegheny (6-7, 4-3).

Deer Lakes 61, Shady Side Academy 23 — Led by a 19-point performance from Reese Hasley, the Lancers (8-4, 5-2) earned a Section 3-3A win over the Indians (6-8, 3-4). Cameron Simurda chipped in 18 for Deer Lakes. Natalie Stevens led Shady Side Academy with 14.

Derry 67, Valley 33 — Tiana Moracco scored 19 points, and Kam Kelly added 14 as Derry (9-4, 6-1) held on to sole possession of first place in Section 3-3A.

OLSH 54, South Side 44 — Emily Schuck scored 11 points and Grace Bradley added 10 to help No. 3 OLSH (10-2, 7-0) stay unbeaten in Section 1-2A. Sydney Payne led South Side (7-5, 5-2) with 15 points.

Laurel 46, Shenango 28 — Johnna Hill scored 13 points and Regan Atkins added 10 to lead Laurel (8-6, 6-1) past Shenango (7-6, 3-4) in Section 1-2A.

Ellis School 56, Winchester Thurston 41 — Natalie Jasper scored 31 points as No. 5 Ellis School handed No. 1 Winchester Thurston (10-1, 5-1) its first loss of the season in Section 2-2A. Alex Crichlow added 10 for Ellis School (10-3, 5-1), which joined Winchester Thurston (10-1, 5-1) and Serra Catholic in a tie atop the division standings. Nadia Moore scored 20 and Maya Roberts added 12 for Winchester Thurston.

Riverview 51, Springdale 13 — Francesca Lio and Tenaeja Sheffey scored 10 points apiece to help Riverview (8-6, 3-3) earn a Section 2-2A win over Springdale (2-11, 0-6). Katlyn Nagy scored 10 points for the Dynamos.

Serra Catholic 70, Jeannette 37 — Rayna Andrews scored 20 points to lead No. 2 Serra Catholic (8-2, 5-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Jada Bass had 18 points for Jeannette (3-10, 1-5).

Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 10 — Dominique Mortimer scored 17 points to lead Chartiers-Houston (7-6, 4-2) past Bentworth (3-10, 0-6) in Section 3-2A.

Burgettstown 58, Fort Cherry 19 — Avery Havelka scored 18 points and Celeste DiVecchio added 13 to help Burgettstown (10-4, 5-1) past Fort Cherry (4-9, 2-4) in Section 3-2A.

Frazier 42, Carmichaels 36 — Sierra Twigg scored 21 points, hitting the 1,000 mark for her career, to lead Frazier (5-9, 3-3) to a Section 3-2A victory. Emma Hyatt led Carmichaels (3-11, 1-5) with 12 points.

Rochester 67, Quigley Catholic 21 — Alexis Robinson hit for 25 points and Corynne Hauser chipped in 21 as No. 1 Rochester (13-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 1-A. Hailey Drutarosky led Quigley Catholic (3-9, 2-4) with 10 points.

Vincentian 77, Cornell 11 — Melina Cortez scored 14 points and Tara Lucot added 11 to lead No. 3 Vincentian Academy (9-2, 5-1) past Cornell (1-12, 0-6) in Section 1-A.

Sewickley Academy 49, Eden Christian 37 — Led by 20 points from Bre Warner and 16 from Kamryn Lightcap, Sewickley Academy (5-5, 3-3) evened its record in Section 1-A. Taylor Haring led Eden Christian (5-7, 3-3) with 22 points.

Monessen 65, Mapletown 21 — Qitarah Hardison recorded her eighth consecutive double-double, posting 20 points and 12 rebounds, to lead Monessen (10-4, 4-2) to a Section 2-A victory. Kendelle Weston added 12 points and Mercedes Majors had 10.

California 45, Jefferson-Morgan 21 — Makayla Boda scored 20 points as California (6-7, 3-3) evened its record in Section 2-A with a win over Jefferson-Morgan (1-10, 1-5).

St. Joseph 43, Leechburg 38 — Ally Swierczewski scored 23 points to lead St. Joseph (2-11, 2-3) past Leechburg (1-10, 0-5) in a Section 3-A game. Trinity Lockwood-Morris added 17 points for the Spartans. Maddie Ancosky scored 17 points to lead Leechburg.

Boys basketball

Freedom 87, Rochester 35 — Tyler Borgman scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures in a nonsection win for Freedom (5-7). J.D. Azulay had 14 for Rochester (0-13).

Brownsville 71, Bentworth 50 — Nick Seto scored 17 points and Hunter Assad added 13 to help Brownsville (5-7) to a nonsection win. Jerzy Timlin and Landen Urcho had 18 for Bentworth (0-13).

Geibel 76, Mapletown 64 — Cole Kendall scored 25 points and Drew Howard added 17 to lead Geibel (8-4, 3-3) to a Section 2-A victory. Landon Stevenson scored 30 for Mapletown (0-11, 0-5).

Mt. Pleasant 43, Brentwood 42 — Jake Johnson scored 13 points and Jonas King added 11 as Mt. Pleasant (7-6) pulled off an impressive nonsection road victory.

Ligonier Valley 69, West Shamokin 53 — Kyle Silk scored 22 points, and Matthew and Michael Marinchak added 19 each as Ligonier Valley (11-2, 7-0) got a Heritage Conference win.

