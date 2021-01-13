High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2021: Brayden Reynolds stars for Chartiers Valley

By:

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 11:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Connor Moss drives to the basket past Elizabeth Forward’s Matthew Daniels during their game on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Plum High School. Moss scored 30 points in Plum’s 50-44 victory.

Brayden Reynolds had a big night, leading Chartiers Valley to a 64-62 overtime victory over Lincoln Park in a battle of Trib HSSN ranked boys basketball teams Wednesday night.

Reynolds scored 34 points, including four in overtime, to top the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Carter Mastovic added 12 points and Anthony Mackey had 10 for Chartiers Valley (5-0, 1-0), which is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A.

Dakari Bradford also scored four in overtime, leading Lincoln Park with 23 points. Ali Brown added 16. Lincoln Park (1-2, 0-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

Avella 65, Geibel 57 – Gabe Lis scored 21 points and Tanner Terensky added 16 to lead Avella (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. Jaydis Kennedy scored 23 and Josh Bass 15 for Geibel (0-1, 0-1).

Beth-Center 63, Bentworth 36 – Led by 13 points from Easton McDnaiel and Rueben Miller and 12 from Colby Kuhns, Beth-Center (2-0, 0-0) picked up a nonsection win. Landen Urcho led Bentworth (0-3, 0-2) with 17 points.

Carlynton 63, Freedom 43 – Jaiden McClure scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Carlynton (2-0, 1-0) in a nonsection win. Khalil Kerr had 13 and Michael Kozy and Austin Milliner 11 each. Zane Metzgar led Freedom (0-2, 0-1) with 16 points. Carter Huggins had 11.

Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg 55 – Drake Long hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to carry Carmichaels (1-1, 0-1) to a nonsection win. Christopher Barrish added 18 points and Mike Stewart had 16. Chase Atkins led Waynesburg (1-3, 0-1) with 22 points. Dawson Fowler had 15.

Central Catholic 66, Seneca Valley 58 – Dante DePante scored 28 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead Central Catholic (2-2, 1-1) to a nonsection win. Matt Aulicino added 10. Cole Brooks had 22 points, making four 3-pointers, and Connor Lyczek added 16 for Seneca Valley (2-2, 1-1).

Frazier 66, Yough 45 — Owen Newcomer scored 24 points, and Frazier (3-1, 2-0) used a 28-3 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a nonsection win. Gamal Marballie and Terek Crosby had 16 points apiece for Yough (0-3, 0-2).

Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 59 — Kody Kuhns scored 23 points, and Kiante Robinson added 13 as Monessen (2-1, 2-0) won in Section 4-2A.

Plum 50, Elizabeth Forward 44 — Connor Moss led Plum with 30 points en route to a nonsection win over Elizabeth Forward. Ta’Rasi Means added 13 points for Plum (1-1, 0-1). Zach Boyd led Elizabeth Forward (2-1, 2-0) with 25 points.

Shady Side Academy 72, East Allegheny 38 – Behind 15 points from Ethan Salvia, Shady Side Academy (1-0, 1-0) won in Section 3-3A. Thompson Lau added 11 points and Peter Kramer 10. Mike Smith led East Allegheny (0-1, 0-1) with 15 points.

Shenango 44, Beaver 39 – Brody McQuiston and Ryan Lehard hit for 15 points apiece to help Shenango (4-2, 1-1) to a nonsection win. Sebastian Hill had 10 points for Beaver (0-3, 0-1).

South Side 70, Brentwood 65 – Aidan Roach and Aidan English scored 19 points apiece and Aden Almashy added 14 to help South Side (3-0, 2-0) to a nonsection win. Chase Rosing scored 20 and Nathan Ziegler and Tavian Miller contributed 14 for Brentwood (2-1, 1-0).

Springdale 70, St. Joseph 42 — With 16 points, 13 steals and 10 rebounds, senior guard Demitri Fritch notched his first triple-double of the year to lead the Dynamos (2-1, 0-1). Logan Dexter led Springdale with 17 points, and Ben Myford chipped in with 13. Trevor Greenwald led St. Joseph with 12 points.

Sto-Rox 60, Burgettstown 39 – Josh Jenkins scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Sto-Rox (1-0, 1-0) in Section 2-2A. Drevon Miller-Ross had 13 points and Jaymont Green-Miller and Jaymar Pearson scored 11 each. Caleb Russell led Burgettstown (0-4, 0-3) with 19 points.

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 81, Washington 22 – Aislin Malcolm scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 1 Chartiers Valley (4-0, 2-0) defeated Washington (1-2, 0-1) in a nonsection game. Chartiers Valley has won 61 straight games, one off the state record for consecutive victories. Hallie Cowan scored 12 and Helene Cowan, Perri Page and Marian Turnball had 11 each.

McKeesport 70, South Allegheny 26 – Led by 14 points from Carmen Coles, 13 from Malina Boord and 12 from Avionna Menifee, McKeesport (2-1, 0-1) picked up a nonsection win. Jamie Riggs and Angelina Cortazzo had 10 each for South Allegheny (0-2, 0-1).

Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26 — Mercedes Major scored 22 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 as Monessen (2-0, 2-0) won its second straight Section 2-A game to start the season.

Sewickley Academy 52, West Greene 39 – Kamryn Lightcap scored 17 points and Bre Warner added 13 to lead Class 2A No. 4 Sewickley Academy (3-1, 1-0) to a nonsection win. Hailey Drutarosky had 10. Jersey Wise led Class A No. 2 West Greene (0-2, 0-0) with 12 points.

Wrestling

North Hills 30, Mars 29 – Sebastian Lopez took a 10-8 decision in the final bout of the match at 152 pounds to lead North Hills to a Section 3B-AAA win. Evan Letky and Lucas Palermo had pins for North Hills. Enzo Grieco won by fall and Rocco Darocy by tech fall for Mars.

Butler 51, Hampton 23 – Nick Schaukowitsch and Steven Green recorded pins in the middle weights to help Butler to a nonsection win. Dawson Dietz and Justin Hart had pins in the upper weighs for Hampton.

Derry 39, Southmoreland 29 — Dylan Klim recorded a pin at 106 pounds for his first varsity win to lead Derry to a Section 3B-AA win. Xavier Merlin, Eric Catone and Ty and Noah Cymmerman also won by fall for Derry. Andrew Johnson, Bryson Robinson, Josh Thoma and Anthony Govern had pins for Southmoreland.

Ellwood City 48, Blackhawk 18 – Chris Quintanella, Dante Grymes and Rodney Grymes won by fall to lead Ellwood City to a Section 2A-AA win. Kenny Duschek and Zane Priestas-Kish had pins for Blackhawk.

Fort Cherry 45, Chartiers-Houston 3 – Nasier Sutton had a pin and Jake Tkach a decision to lead Fort Cherry to a Section 1A-AA win. Nathan Gooch won for Chartiers-Houston.

Hempfield 47, Greensburg Salem 16 — Coby Stepanik, Ethan Berginc, Briar Priest and Lucas Kapusta won by fall to lead Hempfield over Greensburg Salem in a Section 2B-AAA match. Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance defeated Billy McChesney, 3-0, in a matchup of top heavyweights. Luke Willett and Caleb Chismar had pins for Greensburg Salem. Hempfield and Greensburg Salem defeated McKeesport to round out the tri-meet. Trevor Swartz, Colt Rubrecht, Willett and Chismar recorded pins for Greensburg Salem against McKeesport.

Knoch 54, Valley 18 – Knoch won nine matches by forfeit in a Section 3A-AA win over Valley. In the lone match contested, Valley’s Dion Lyons (138 pounds) pinned Knoch’s Christopher Michaux.

Montour 54, Carlynton 17 – Led by pins from Matti Pringle and Henry Orlandini, Montour picked up a Section 2B-AA win. Oleg Melnyk and Collin Milko won by fall for Carlynton.

Moon 47, Beaver 21 – Andrew Sampson, CJ Trimber, Tyler Zubryd, Khyvon Grace, Ryan Trimber, Azady Tachmuhammedov, Joshua Bladel and Dalton Dobyns had wins for Moon in a Section 3A-AAA victory.

Mt. Pleasant 58, Elizabeth Forward 12 — Dayton Pitzer, Ian Fasano, Greg Shaulis, Jamison Poklembo and Conor Johnson won by fall to lead Mt. Pleasant to a decisive Section 3B-AA victory. Noah Gnibus picked up a major decision.

North Allegheny 44, Pine-Richland 20 – Brady Leczo, Casey Walker, Nicholas Gorman and Nathan Monteparte won by fall to power North Allegheny to a Section 3b-AAA victory. Jacob Lukez and Anthony Ferraro had pins for Pine-Richland.

Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 27 — Owen Ott recorded a major decision at 145 pounds to put Penn-Trafford ahead for good in a Section 1B-AAA match. Joe Enick and Brett Hampton won by fall for the Warriors. Carson Yocca and Andrew Claassen recorded pins for Plum.

Penn-Trafford 72, Woodland Hills 0 — Owen Ott, Paul Darragh and Brett Hampton won by fall to lead Penn-Trafford to the shutout victory.

Pine-Richland 64, Shaler 6 – Cole Spencer, Anthony Ferraro and Zach Esswein won by fall to power Pine-Richland to a Section 3B-AAA win. Jacob Cable had a pin for Shaler.

Seneca Valley 66, New Castle 12 – Chanz Shearer, Manuel Santos, Liam Volk-Klos, Connor Smith and Hunter Swedish recorded pins to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 3A-AAA win. Jonah Miller won by fall for New Castle.

West Greene 42, Jefferson-Morgan 30 – Braden Mooney, Nash Bloom and Daniel Collins scored pins to help West Greene to a Section 1B-AA win. Chase Frameli had a pin for Jefferson Morgan.

West Mifflin 42, Belle Vernon 18 – Dylan Karstetter and Tony Salopek had pins and Luke Fagan a major decision to lead West Mifflin in Section 2A-AAA. Cole Weightman had a pin for Belle Vernon.

Tags: Chartiers Valley