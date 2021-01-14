High school roundup for Jan. 14, 2021: No. 1 North Allegheny girls basketball stages 4th-quarter rally
Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 11:16 PM
Jasmine Timmerson scored 15 points and Lizzy Groetsch added 13 as No. 1 North Allegheny defeated Seneca Valley 64-53 in Section 1-6A girls basketball Thursday night.
North Allegheny (4-0, 3-0) trailed by three points after three quarters and pulled out the win with a 21-point fourth. Olivia West scored 17 points and Jaden Davinsizer added 16 for Seneca Valley (1-3, 0-3).
Armstrong 51, Fox Chapel 36 — Emma Paul led the River Hawks (2-0, 1-0) with 22 points as Armstrong earned its first Section 2-5A victory of the season. Domenica Delaney led the Foxes (1-3, 1-2) with 14 points, and Ellie Schwartzman chipped in 12.
Beaver 40, Quaker Valley 37 – Emma Pavelek scored 16 points, Maddi Weiland added 10, and Payton List made a pair of late free throws to help No. 2 Beaver (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A win in a battle of ranked teams. Bailey Garbee scored 15 and Corrine Washington 10 for No. 4 Quaker Valley (1-2, 1-1).
Bethel Park 65, Canon-McMillan 31 – Olivia Westphal scored 23 points and Emma Dziezgowski added 13 to help No. 5 Bethel Park (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Stellanie Loutison scored 13 for Canon-McMillan (1-2, 1-2).
Blackhawk 77, Quaker Valley 37 – Jolie Strati scored 13 points to lead No. 3 Blackhawk (2-1, 1-1) past Central Valley (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-4A.
Burgettstown 57, Carlynton 36 – Avery Havelka and Madeline Newark scored 14 points apiece to carry Burgettstown (4-0, 3-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Kaitlyn Nease had 12 points and Jill Frazier 11. Chloe Williams had 12 points and Amari Turner 10 for Carlynton (1-1, 1-1).
Burrell 50, Derry 21 – Allison Fisher scored 27 points to pace Burrell (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 1-4A victory. Tiana Moracco led Derry (0-2, 0-2) with 16 points. Led by a strong game defensively by Addy Landowski, the Bucs held the Trojans to single-digit point totals in all four quarters.
Freedom 40, Ellwood City 22 – Karissa Mercier scored 14 points to lift Freedom (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Claire Nobel had seven points for Ellwood City (0-2, 0-2).
Hampton 53, Indiana 47 – Sophia Kelly, Kayla Hoehler and Meghan Murray all scored 15 points to help Hampton (2-1, 1-1) erase a three-point deficit after three quarters and win in Section 2-5A. Hope Cook and Abbie Huey scored 11 points each for Indiana (1-1, 1-1).
Knoch 52, Deer Lakes 32 – Nevaeh Ewing hit seven 3-pointers, including six in the first quarter, and scored 25 points to lead Knoch (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Reese Hasley led Deer Lakes (1-2, 1-1) with 13 points.
Laurel 39, Riverside 19 – Lucia Lombardo scored 12 points to lead Laurel (3-0, 2-0) past Riverside (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-3A.
Mars 64, Kiski Area 44 — Ava Black scored a game-high 19 points for Mars (3-2, 2-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Kiski Area (1-2, 0-2). Abigail Johns led the Cavaliers with 12 points and connected on a trio of 3-pointers. Kaitlyn Pelaia and Olivia Donnelly had 10 points apiece for Mars.
Montour 54, New Castle 31 – Olivia Lyscik and Raegan Kadlecik scored 16 points apiece to help Montour (1-2, 1-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Jordyn Wolfe added 11. Aayanni Hudson led New Castle (2-2, 0-2) with 15 points.
Mt. Lebanon 58, Peters Township 51 – Ashleigh Connors poured in 29 points and Morgan Palmer added 10 to help No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (3-0, 1-0) win its Section 2-6A opener. Journey Thompson had 21 points and Avana Sayles added 10 for Peters Township (0-3, 0-1).
Norwin 49, Butler 26 – Brianna Zajicek and Alyssa Laukus scored 12 points apiece to lead No. 4 Norwin (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-6A victory. Makenna Maier led Butler (1-3, 1-2) with nine points.
Oakland Catholic 54, West Allegheny 14 – Alexa Washington scored 12 points and Halena Hill added 11 as Oakland Catholic (3-1, 1-0) defeated West Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-5A.
OLSH 64, South Side 51 – A trio of scorers – Emily Schuck, Grace Bradley and Kaleigh Costantino – had 12 points each to lead No. 3 OLSH (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Savannah Bailey scored 16 points for South Side (0-2, 0-2). Emily Boyd added 11.
Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 33 – Allie Prady hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Penn-Trafford (4-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Maura Suman added 10 for the Warriors, who went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter. Audrey Fisher led Shaler (1-3, 1-2) with 10 points.
Riverview 25, Leechburg 12 — Maddie Deem led the Raiders (2-0, 2-0) with 10 points as they earned a Section 3-1A victory over the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2). Christine Guo led Leechburg with seven points.
Shenango 65, New Brighton 30 – Led by 14 points from Kylee Rubin, 13 from Janie Natale and 10 from Kelly Cleaver, Shenango (2-2, 1-1) won in Section 1-2A. Gabby Simmons led New Brighton (0-2, 0-2) with eight points.
South Fayette 71, Lincoln Park 35 – Maddie Webber hit for 29 points and Giuliana Gaetano and Mia Webber had 11 points apiece as South Fayette (3-0, 1-0) won in Section 1-5A. Paige Brown had 10 points for Lincoln Park (2-3, 0-3).
Southmoreland 46, Mt. Pleasant 24 — Olivia Cernuto scored 14 points and Southmoreland passed an early season test in Section 3-4A. Gracie Spadaro and Delaynie Morvosh added 12 points each for No. 1 Southmoreland (3-0, 2-0), which pulled away with a 13-4 run in the third quarter. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (3-1, 1-1) with 12 points.
South Park 63, Bentworth 16 – Nora Ozimek scored 20 points and Maddie Graham added 16 to help South Park (1-0, 1-0) win its season opener in Section 2-3A. May Wertlet had 14 points. Amber Sallee led Bentworth (0-3, 0-2) with six points.
Trinity 77, Albert Gallatin 35 – Alyssa Clutter scored 17 points and Eden Williamson added 16 as No. 2 Trinity won in Section 3-5A. Kaylin Venick had 12 points and Courtney Dahlquist 11. Olivia Miller led Albert Gallatin (2-1, 1-1) with 11 points.
Upper St. Clair 58, Plum 47 – Katelyn Robbins had 15 points and Paige Dellicarri 11 to lead Upper St. Clair (2-1, 1-0) to a nonsection win. Kennedie Montue scored a game-high 30 points for Plum (1-1, 1-0).
Villa Maria Academy 68, Mohawk 44 – Rachel Majewski scored 23 points, including 13 in the third quarter, to lead Erie’s Villa Maria Academy to a nonsection win over No. 2 Mohawk (5-1, 1-0).
West Mifflin 34, Belle Vernon 33 – Shelby Genes scored 17 points, Lauren Yuhas added 12, and West Mifflin (1-1, 0-1) bounced back from an early 8-0 deficit for a Section 3-4A win. Viva Kreis led Belle Vernon (1-2, 0-1) with 16 points and three 3-pointers.
Winchester Thurston 84, Jeannette 25 – Nya Nicholson had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals to lead No. 2 Winchester Thurston (3-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-2A victory. Nadia Moore added 19 and Maya Roberts 18. Hannah Nichols led Jeannette (0-3, 0-1) with 16 points.
Boys basketball
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Clairton 35 – Brevan Williams scored 19 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (2-1, 2-1) to a decisive Section 3-2A victory over Clairton (2-1, 2-1). Tyree Turner added 11 points and Ryan Appleby had 10.
South Allegheny 46, Washington 35 – Bryce Epps scored 17 points and Antonio Epps added 12 to help No. 1 South Allegheny (1-0, 1-0) to a convincing victory in a Section 3-3A showdown between ranked teams. Brandon Patterson had 10 points for Washington (2-1, 2-1).
Plants and Pillars 49, Cheswick Christian Academy 30 – Aiden Rorick scored 19 points to lead Plants and Pillars to victory. Spencer Hauber had 11 points for Cheswick Christian Academy.
Hockey
Indiana 7, Fox Chapel 3 — The Indians (6-0) scored at least two goals in each period as Ben Nettleton netted a hat trick and tallied an assist to keep their undefeated record alive. Danny Downey and Mason Heininger scored for Fox Chapel (2-5).
Norwin 8, Blackhawk 2 – Logan Fear had a hat trick and Ty Shigo had a goal and three assists to lead Norwin (4-4-0) to a Class A win over Blackhawk (2-8-0). Alex Thomas had a goal and two assists for Norwin.
Seneca Valley 6, Central Catholic 1 — CJ Phillips and Alex Johnson scored two goals apiece to lead Seneca Valley (4-1-0) to a Class AAA victory. Clayton Blucher had three assists. JoJo Palahunik scored for Central Catholic (1-5-1).
Thomas Jefferson 6, Hempfield 4 – Hunter Fairman had two goals and two assists to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-1-1) to a Class AA win. Aiden Dunlap scored twice for Hempfield (5-2-0).
