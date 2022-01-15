High school roundup for Jan. 14, 2022: Pine-Richland beats NA, holds on to 2nd place

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Tribune-Review

Luke Shanahan scored 21 points and Joey Dudkowski added 20 to lead Pine-Richland to a 72-64 victory over North Allegheny in Section 1-6A boys basketball Friday night.

Nathan Zavasky put up 13 points for the Rams (7-5, 3-2). Matt McDonough led the Tigers (8-4, 2-4) with 19 points with four 3-pointers while Robby Jones scored 16 and Joey Dopirak finished with 14.

Albert Gallatin 52, Connellsville 26 – Jamire Braxton scored 15, and Nick Pegg and Caleb Matzus-Chapman had 10 points each to lead Albert Gallatin (6-5, 3-1) to a Section 1-5A victory over Connellsville (3-11, 1-3). Dante Riccelli led Connellsville with 12 points.

Allderdice 61, Perry Traditional Academy 37 – Ethan Anish (14), Major Rainey (10) and Sam Kelly (11) all scored in double figures for the Dragons as Allderdice (7-5, 4-0) beat Perry Traditional Academy (4-7, 2-2) in City League play. Reese Quison and Jason Rodriguez each scored eight points for the Commodores.

Aquinas Academy 55, Propel Andrew Street 21 – Vinnie Cugini scored 23 points and John Bence added 12 to help No. 5 Aquinas Academy (8-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-A victory over Propel Andrew Street (1-9, 0-3).

Baldwin 66, Peters Township 49 – James Wesling led all scorers with 24 points while Joey Carr finished with 14 to lead Baldwin (7-5, 2-2) to a Section 2-6A win over Peters Township (6-7, 1-3). Jack Dunbar scored 16 and Brendan McCullough and Gavin Cote scored 11 apiece for the Indians.

Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22 – Quinton Martin scored 19 to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (11-0, 5-0) over South Park (0-8, 0-4) in Section 3-4A. Daniel Gordon scored 16 points and had three 3-pointers and Devin Whitlock had 14 to also help Belle Vernon.

Bentworth 56, Frazier 41 – Landon Urcho scored 25 and Dylan Holmes had 10 to lead Bentworth (3-8, 1-3) to Section 4-2A victory over Frazier (0-11, 0-3). Logan Butcher led Frazier with 10 points.

Bishop Canevin 90, Avella 33 – Kevan Price scored 14, Kai Spears had 13, and Francis Bocchiccio had 12 to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin (6-3, 4-0) to a Section 2-A victory over Avella (1-12, 0-3). Brandon Samol led Avella with 12 points.

Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 30 – Carson Heckathorn and Lorenzo Jenkins scored 12 points each to lead Blackhawk (8-4, 4-2) over Ambridge (0-9, 0-5) in a Section 2-4A victory.

Brentwood 68, Beth-Center 37 – Forrest Betz scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Brentwood (8-3, 3-2) in a Section 4-3A win. Carter Betz and Nathan Ziegler had 12 and Lamarr Williams added 10. Reuben Miller scored 19 and Colby Kuhns had 11 for Beth-Center (2-6, 0-4).

Brownsville 66, Charleroi 62 (OT) – Chance Zapotoczny scored 18 points, Ayden Teeter added 12, and Brownsville (7-5, 4-1) rallied from nine points down after three quarters for a Section 4-3A win in overtime. Will Wagner scored 38 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for his career for Charleroi (8-3, 2-2). Jake Caruso added 11.

Burrell 55, Derry 31 — Brandon Coury scored 22 points and Travis Bitar added 11 to lead Burrell (8-5, 4-1) over Derry (3-7, 1-5) in Section 1-4A. Nate Papuga had 13 points and Tyson Webb 11 for the Trojans.

Canon-McMillan 51, Upper St. Clair 45 – Jake Samosky scored 16 and Gavin Miller had 13 to lead Canon-McMillan (5-5, 1-3) over No. 4 Upper St. Clair (8-3, 2-2) in a Section 2-6A win. Tanner O’Grady was the leading scorer for USC with 13 points.

Carlynton 64, Burgettstown 37 – Jaiden McClure scored 17 points, Khalil Kerr and Austin Milliner each scored 13, and Chase Jones added 10 as No. 3 Carlynton (10-0, 4-0) beat Burgettstown (5-5, 0-3) in Section 2-2A. Caleb Russell led the Blue Devils with 10 points.

Carrick 52, Westinghouse 46 – Ashton Giannetti scored 29 points and Anthony Douthett added 12 to lead Carrick (4-5, 2-2) to a City League win. Malik Harris scored 25 and Jairon King added 11 for Westinghouse (3-5, 1-3).

Central Catholic 100, Greensburg Salem 23 – Carter Anthony scored 18 points, Dante DePante had 16, and Randy Wilkerson added 12 to lead Central Catholic (9-2, 4-0) to a Section 3-6A victory over Greensburg Salem (1-11, 0-4).

Central Valley 59, Hopewell 51 – Jayvin Thompson scored 16 points, Chris Bullock added 13, and Duriel Smith had 12 for Central Valley (3-4, 1-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Anthony LaSala had 20 and Chris Mullins 19 for Hopewell (4-7, 1-4).

Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 59 – Jayden Davis scored 25 points, Joey Zajicek followed with 16, and Drew Sleva added 11 as Chartiers Valley (3-7, 3-0) beat Moon (4-8, 1-3) in a Section 2-5A game. Elijah Guillory led all scorers with 27 and Michael Santicola while Caden Smith each scored nine points for the Tigers.

Deer Lakes 79, Keystone Oaks 52 – Bryson Robson scored 35 and Armend Karpuzi had 17 to lead Deer Lakes (9-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-4A victory over Keystone Oaks (6-5, 1-4).

East Allegheny 62, Apollo-Ridge 44 – Mike Smith scored 30 points to lead East Allegheny (6-6, 2-2) to a Section 3-3A victory over Apollo-Ridge (3-9, 2-3). Gavin McCall scored 22 and Gage Johnston had 20 for Apollo-Ridge.

Eden Christian 71, Cornell 46 – Damon Astorino scored 26 points to lead Eden Christian (6-4, 3-1) over Cornell (5-7, 0-3) in Section 1-A. Daniel Batch scored 14 and Sean Aiken had 11 to also help Eden Christian. MJ Smith scored 16 and Kee Cebson had 12 for Cornell.

Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 50 – Joseph Roth scored 15 points and Alexander Roth added 13 as No. 1 Ellwood City (11-2, 4-0) rallied from a three-point halftime deficit for a Section 1-3A win. Steve Antuono had 12 and Milo Sesti 10. Jaren Brickner scored 14 and Trey Singleton 11 for Beaver Falls (6-4, 3-1).

Fort Cherry 73, Northgate 49 – Owen Norman scored 28 and Dylan Rodgers had 23 to lead No. 4 Fort Cherry (10-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-2A victory over Northgate (5-7, 0-4). Josh Williams scored 17 and Stephen Goetz had 12 for Northgate.

Fox Chapel 57, Norwin 46 – Eli Yofan had 17 points and Jake DeMotte added 12 to help No. 2 Fox Chapel (11-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-6A win. Russell Fenton had 10 points and seven rebounds. Adam Bilinsky led Norwin (4-6, 1-3) with 15 points. Michael Fleming had 11 and Ryan Edwards 10.

Franklin Regional 38, McKeesport 25 – Caden Smith scored 20 points and Franklin Regional (3-9, 2-3) jumped out to a 22-9 halftime lead in a Section 3-5A victory. Fin Hutchinson led McKeesport (5-8, 2-4) with 10 points.

Gateway 82, Latrobe 60 – Jaydon Carr scored 17 points and Gateway (5-3, 2-1) jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter in a Section 3-5A victory. Kaleb Pryor added 15 points and William Kromka had 13. Chase Sickenberger scored 16 and Landon Butler added 11 for Latrobe (3-8, 1-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 39 – Brevan Williams hit for 23 points and Ryan Appleby and Dylan Parsons contributed 14 apiece to help No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Kaden Smith led Clairton (1-9, 1-3) with 25 points.

Hampton 50, Indiana 22 – Led by 14 points from Matt DeMatteo, 12 from Brennan Murray and 10 from Braxton Eastly, Hampton (6-5, 3-2) earned a Section 4-5A win. Ethan Kutz led Indiana (2-8, 0-5) with nine points.

Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50 – Tahjere Jacobs scored 24 points, Josh Wise added 16, Colt Fowler finished with 11, and Kijuan Paige scored 10 as Jefferson-Morgan (7-1, 3-0) earned a Section 4-2A win against California (3-9, 1-3). Hunter Assad scored 16 and Drew Thomas added 10 for the Trojans.

Leechburg 72, St. Joseph 51 – Eli Rich led all scorers with 26, Braylan Lovelace scored 21, and Tyler Foley finished with 11 as No. 4 Leechburg (11-1, 2-1) beat St. Joseph (4-6, 0-3) in Section 3-A. Jimmy Giannetta scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers while Anthony Kuhns added 12 for the Spartans.

Mapletown 69, Propel Montour 67 – Landan Stevenson led all scorers with 35 points, Cohen Stout added 13 and Braden McIntire and Max Vanata each finished with 10 as Mapletown (6-3, 3-1) won a close Section 2-A game over Propel Montour (2-8, 0-3). Dauj Jones scored 19 for Propel Montour.

Mohawk 54, Riverside 50 – Jay Wrona led the Warriors with 17 points, Keigan Hopper scored 13 and Justin Boston added 11 as Mohawk (3-9, 1-3) beat Riverside (3-8, 0-4) in Section 1-3A. Madden Boehm led all scorers with 20 points and made six 3-pointers while Bo Fornataro scored 16 points for the Panthers.

Monessen 65, Carmichaels 59 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 27 points to lead Monessen (6-4, 3-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Carmichaels (7-3, 2-1). Kody Kuhns scored 14 and Jaisean Blackman had 11 to also help Monessen. Drake Long scored 20, Chris Barrish 17 and Tylor Richmond 14 for Carmichaels.

Mt. Lebanon 37, Bethel Park 34 (2OT) – Lucas Garofoli scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in the second overtime, to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-5, 3-1) over Bethel Park (10-2, 3-1) in Section 2-6A. Dolan Waldo led Bethel Park with 19 points.

Neshannock 42, Laurel 36 – Matt Sopko scored 16 to lead Neshannock (10-3, 2-2) over Laurel (8-3, 2-2) in a Section 1-3A win. Laban Barker scored 15 and Eli Sickafuse had 11 for Laurel.

New Castle 71, South Fayette 45 – Isiah Boice led all scorers with 23 points, Mike Wells scored 20 and Jonathon Anderson added 12 as No. 2 New Castle (8-1, 4-0) beat South Fayette (5-6, 2-2) in a Section 2-5A game. Alex Hall scored 15 and Brandon Jakiela finished with 13 for the Lions.

North Catholic 84, Freeport 63 – Max Hurray scored 21 points and Andrew Maddalon added 20 for No. 4 North Catholic (10-0, 5-0) in a Section 1-4A matchup. Matt Rottman had 14 and Ben Tomer 13. Cole Charlton and Vinnie Clark scored 13 and Zach Clark and Brady Sullivan had 10 for Freeport (7-5, 2-3).

OLSH 77, Riverview 31 – Jake DiMichele scored 25 points to lead No. 1 OLSH (9-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Dawson Summers had 12 and Kevin Wilson 11. Amberson Bauer led Riverview (4-8, 1-3) with eight.

Penn Hills 52, Kiski Area 42 – Daemar Kelly scored 18 points and No. 5 Penn Hills (10-1, 4-1) used an 11-3 run in the second quarter for a Section 3-5A win. George Mitchell and Robert Thomas had nine points each. Lebryn Smith and Jason Flemm scored nine apiece for Kiski Area (10-3, 2-2).

Quaker Valley 78, Beaver 47 – Markus Frank scored 33 points and Adou Thiero had 28 to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley (9-0, 6-0) over Beaver (6-7, 2-4) in Section 2-4A.

Seneca Valley 70, Butler 64 – Caiden Oros led all scorers with 23 points and Luke Lawson added 16 as Seneca Valley (6-6, 2-4) beat No. 5 Butler (8-4, 2-4) in a Section 1-6A matchup. Raine Gratzmiller scored 22 points while Devin Carney finished with 14 and Madden Clement added 13 for the Golden Tornado.

Serra Catholic 64, Propel Braddock Hills 47 – Isaiah Petty led all scorers with 21, Joey DeMoss added 19, and Brendan Cooley finished with 12 as Serra Catholic (3-6, 2-0) beat Propel Braddock Hills (2-9, 0-4) in a Section 3-2A game. Ben Mayhew led Propel with 15 points.

Seton LaSalle 74, Aliquippa 72 – Connor Spratt scored 29 and hit seven 3-pointers, JR Jones had 20 and four 3-pointers, and John Wilkins added 15 to lead No. 4 Seton LaSalle (9-2, 4-0) to a Section 2-3A victory over Aliquippa (5-4, 1-1). Donovan Walker scored 27 and Cameron Lindsay had 20 for Aliquippa.

Shady Side Academy 66, Ligonier Valley 59 – Eli Teslovich scored 18 and Peter Kramer followed with 16 to lead No. 5 Shady Side Academy (8-3, 4-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Thompson Lau added 12 and Ethan Salvia 11. Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (6-7, 3-2) with 33. Jaicob Hollick had 14.

Shaler 41, Armstrong 36 – Logan Bernesser scored 15 and Kaden Orga had 14 to lead Shaler (7-5, 4-2) over Armstrong (5-7, 1-4) in a Section 4-5A win. Cadin Olsen led Armstrong with 26 points.

South Side 87, Springdale 77 – Aidan Roach scored 21 points including four 3-pointers, Garrett Smith and Brody Almashy each scored 20, and Jacob Strnisa added 15 to lead South Side (5-7, 2-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Springdale (3-9, 2-2). John Hughes led all scorers with 22 points and five 3-pointers and Ryan Reinsfelder finished with 20 points with six 3-pointers for the Dynamos.

Southmoreland 47, Mt. Pleasant 42 – Ty Keffer scored 20 points and Southmoreland (4-6, 1-3) took a 15-7 lead after one quarter and made it stand up in a Section 3-4A victory. Dante Giallonardo scored 21 and Brayden Caletri added 11 for Mt. Pleasant (3-9, 1-4).

Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60 – Evan Berger led all scorers with 29 points and Joe Leske added 13 as Thomas Jefferson (4-8, 2-2) won a close Section 1-5A game against Ringgold (5-8, 1-3). Zion Moore led the Rams with 26 points and Nick Peccon added 17 while Lorenzo Glasser finished with 10.

Union 78, Rochester 58 – Mark Stanley scored 24 points and Matt Stanley added 20 as No. 2 Union (11-1, 4-0) rolled to a Section 1-A win. Kaden Fisher and Peyton Lombardo had 12 points and Braylon Thomas chipped in 11. J.D. Azulay and Jerome Mullins scored 20 each for Rochester (3-6, 2-1). Sal Laure added 12.

Uniontown 67, Elizabeth Forward 43 – Notorious Grooms scored 25 points to lead Uniontown (6-4, 4-1) past Elizabeth Forward (9-4, 4-1) in Section 3-4A.

Waynesburg 56, McGuffey 48 – Chase Henkins scored 19 points to lead Waynesburg (5-6, 2-2) to a Section 4-3A win over McGuffey (3-6, 0-3). Dawson Fowler added 15 and Jacob Mason had 11.

West Allegheny 73, Trinity 57 – Ryan Herman scored 17 points and had four 3-pointers, Brandon Bell added 16 points and Nodin Tracy finished with 15 as West Allegheny (6-6, 1-3) was victorious over Trinity (4-7, 0-3) in Section 2-5A. Connor Roberts scored 18 and Owen Wayman added 11 for the Hillers.

Winchester Thurston 76, Jeannette 60 – Jackson Juzang scored 28 points, Lance Nicholls finished with 20 and Michale Bruni added 15 to lead Winchester Thurston (4-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Jeannette (6-5, 1-2). Tyler Horn and Shane Mickens each scored 15 points while Jalen Bass added 12 for the Jayhawks.

Girls basketball

Greensburg Salem 34, Penn Hills 29 – Abby Mankins scored 26 points to lead Greensburg Salem (11-2, 2-1) to a close Section 4-5A win over Penn Hills (0-10, 0-5). Hannah Pugliese led the Lady Indians with 10 points.

Knoch 68, Valley 12 – Madilyn Boyer scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 5 Knoch (11-2, 5-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Naturelle Ewing had 12 points, Nina Shaw and Karlee Buterbaugh 11 and Mackenzie McGraw 10. Janelle Norman led Valley (1-9, 0-4) with six points.

McKeesport 54, Franklin Regional 31 – Avi Menifee led all scorers with 16 points as McKeesport (11-1, 4-1) beat Franklin Regional (5-7, 1-4) in Section 4-5A. Avery Musto and Sarah Holt scored five points apiece for the Panthers.

West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18 – Anna Durbin scored 22 points and Brooke Barner added 11 to lead No. 4 West Greene (9-3, 4-0) to a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan (1-9, 1-3). Savannah Clark scored 10 points to lead the Rockets.